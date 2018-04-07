Zeitoun Free Audiobooks For Iphone

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Zeitoun In�his�new�nonfiction�book,�Zeitoun,�New�York�Times�best�selling�author�Dave�Eggers�tells�a�Hurricane�Katrina�story unlike�any�written�before.�When�Hurricane Katrina�struck�New�Orleans,�Abdulrahman�Zeitoun'a�prosperous�Syrian�American�and�father�of�four'chose�to�stay through�the�storm�to�protect�his�house�and�contracting�business.�In�the�eerie�days�after�the�storm,�he�traveled�the flooded�streets�in�a�secondhand�canoe,�passing�on�supplies�and�rescuing�those�he�could.�A�week�later,�on September�6,�2005,�Zeitoun�abruptly�disappeared.�Eggers's�riveting�work,�three�years�in�the�making,�follows�Zeitoun back�to�his�childhood�in�Syria�and�around�the�world�during�his�years�as�a�sailor.�The�book�also�traces�the�story�of Zeitoun's�wife�Kathy'a�boisterous�Southerner�who�converted�to�Islam'and�their�wonderful,�funny,�devoted�family. When�Zeitoun�vanishes,�Kathy�is�left�to�make�sense�of�the�surreal�atmosphere�(in�New�Orleans�and�the�United States�generally)�in�which�what�happened�to�Abdulrahman�Zeitoun�was�possible.
