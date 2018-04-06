Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nights�in�Rodanthe�Audiobooks�Free Nights�in�Rodanthe�Audiobooks�Free�|�Nights�in�Rodanthe�Audiobook�For�Free�Download�Onl...
Nights�in�Rodanthe Adrienne�Willis�is�45�and�has�been�divorced�for�three�years,�abandoned�by�her�husband�for�a�younger�wom...
Nights�in�Rodanthe
Nights�in�Rodanthe
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nights in Rodanthe Audiobooks Free

28 views

Published on

Nights in Rodanthe Audiobooks Free Audiobook Free
Nights in Rodanthe Audiobooks Free Audiobook Download

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nights in Rodanthe Audiobooks Free

  1. 1. Nights�in�Rodanthe�Audiobooks�Free Nights�in�Rodanthe�Audiobooks�Free�|�Nights�in�Rodanthe�Audiobook�For�Free�Download�Online�|�Audiobook�Free�Mp3�Streaming LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Nights�in�Rodanthe Adrienne�Willis�is�45�and�has�been�divorced�for�three�years,�abandoned�by�her�husband�for�a�younger�woman.�The� trials�of�raising�her�teenage�children�and�caring�for�her�sick�father�have�worn�her�down,�but�at�the�request�of�a�friend� and�in�hopes�of�respite,�she's�gone�to�the�coastal�village�of�Rodanthe�in�North�Carolina�to�tend�the�local�inn�for�the� weekend.�With�a�major�storm�brewing,�the�time�away�doesn't�look�promising...until�a�guest�named�Paul�Flanner� arrives.�At�54,�Paul�is�a�successful�surgeon,�but�in�the�previous�six�months�his�life�has�unraveled�into�something�he� doesn't�recognize.�Estranged�from�his�son�and�recently�divorced,�he's�sold�his�practice�and�his�home�and�has� journeyed�to�this�isolated�town�in�hopes�of�closing�a�painful�chapter�in�his�past.�Adrienne�and�Paul�come�together�as� the�storm�brews�over�Rodanthe,�but�what�begins�between�them�over�the�weekend�will�resonate�throughout�the�rest� of�their�lives,�intertwining�past�and�future,�love�and�loss.
  3. 3. Nights�in�Rodanthe
  4. 4. Nights�in�Rodanthe

×