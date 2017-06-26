technique du relevé

Cour : Techniques du relevé architectural 2éme année
Relevé d'Architecture Le relevé d'architecture est une représentation graphique d'un ouvrage existant
Le relevé comporte trois phases :
Phase 1: croquis des plans, coupes, élévations ou façades, détails, perspectives faits sur place à main levée en conservan...
Phase 2: mesurage et inscription des chiffres de cote.
Phase 3: dessin technique à l'échelle fait au propre à la base des croquis (de la phase 1)
1- Relevé des plans Que - ce que c’est que « La triangulation »
2- Relevé des coupes et des élévations
3- Cotation
4- Photogrammétrie
5- Relevé des détails
déformation possible d'un rectangle diagonale 1 vérifiante diagonale 2 méthode de triangulation appliquée à une forme rect...
4- exemples l’église de Langoiran
Le plan de masse
Etablissement du plan-- Etablissement du croquis
Etablissement du plan-- Relevé des côtes
Établissement du plan-- Triangulation
Etablissement du plan-- Cas particulier de l'abside
Etablissement du plan-- Mise à l'échelle
Établissement de la coupe-- Relevé
  2. 2. Relevé d'Architecture Le relevé d'architecture est une représentation graphique d'un ouvrage existant
  3. 3. Le relevé comporte trois phases :
  4. 4. Phase 1: croquis des plans, coupes, élévations ou façades, détails, perspectives faits sur place à main levée en conservant les proportions avec la cotation (sans chiffre).
  5. 5. Phase 2: mesurage et inscription des chiffres de cote.
  6. 6. Phase 3: dessin technique à l'échelle fait au propre à la base des croquis (de la phase 1)
  7. 7. 1- Relevé des plans Que - ce que c’est que « La triangulation »
  8. 8. 2- Relevé des coupes et des élévations
  9. 9. 3- Cotation
  10. 10. 4- Photogrammétrie
  11. 11. 5- Relevé des détails
  12. 12. déformation possible d'un rectangle diagonale 1 vérifiante diagonale 2 méthode de triangulation appliquée à une forme rectangulaire méthode de triangulation appliquée à une forme quelconque Façade avec grille superposée voie de l'appareil photo par rapport au mur photographié en plan point de prise de photo partie du mur photographié Méthode photogrammétrique de relevé
  13. 13. 4- exemples l’église de Langoiran
  14. 14. Le plan de masse
  15. 15. Etablissement du plan-- Etablissement du croquis
  16. 16. Etablissement du plan-- Relevé des côtes
  17. 17. Établissement du plan-- Triangulation
  18. 18. Etablissement du plan-- Cas particulier de l'abside
  19. 19. Etablissement du plan-- Mise à l'échelle
  20. 20. Établissement de la coupe-- Relevé

×