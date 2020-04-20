Successfully reported this slideshow.
A História do Atendimento Pré-Hospitalar
  1. 1. A HISTÓRIA DO ATENDIMENTO PRÉ- HOSPITALAR • OS PRIMEIROS REGISTROS ACERCA DO SERVIÇO DE ATENDIMENTO PRÉ-HOSPITALARBRASILEIRO DATAM DE 1893, QUANDO O SENADO DA REPÚBLICA APROVOU UMA LEI QUE PRETENDIA ESTABELECERO SOCORRO MÉDICO DE URGÊNCIA NA VIA PÚBLICA, NO RIO DE JANEIRO, NO MOMENTO CAPITAL DO PAÍS. • EM 1899, O CORPO DE BOMBEIROS (CB), PERTENCENTE À CAPITAL DO PAÍS, COLOCAVA EM AÇÃO A PRIMEIRA AMBULÂNCIA, AINDA DE TRAÇÃO ANIMAL PARA REALIZAR O ATENDIMENTO DE URGÊNCIA, FATO ESTE QUE CARACTERIZA SUA TRADIÇÃO NA PRESTAÇÃO DESSE SERVIÇO. NOS ANOS 50, INSTALA-SE O SERVIÇO DE ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA DOMICILIAR DE URGÊNCIA (SAMDU), NA CIDADE DE SÃO PAULO, ÓRGÃO DA ENTÃO SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE HIGIENE.
  2. 2. A HISTÓRIA DO ATENDIMENTO PRÉ- HOSPITALAR • A PARTIR DA DÉCADA DE 80, O ATENDIMENTO PRÉ-HOSPITALARPASSOU A SER APLICADO DE FORMA MAIS SISTEMATIZADA PELO CORPO DE BOMBEIROS, OS QUAIS DERAM INÍCIO À ESTRUTURAÇÃO DOS SERVIÇOS DE ATENDIMENTO PRÉ-HOSPITALAR(SVAPH). PARALELAMENTE, FOI INICIADO EM 1988, PELO CORPO DE BOMBEIROS MILITAR DO RIO DE JANEIRO, O SOCORRO EXTRA-HOSPITALAR AEROMÉDICO.
  3. 3. A HISTÓRIA DO ATENDIMENTO PRÉ- HOSPITALAR • OUTRO MODELO PROPOSTO PELO MINISTÉRIO DA SAÚDE (MS) CONSISTE NO SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE ATENDIMENTO AO TRAUMA E EMERGÊNCIAS(SIATE), IMPLANTADO EM 1990, O ATENDIMENTO ERA REALIZADO PELOS SOCORRISTAS DO CORPO DE BOMBEIROS E MÉDICOS DENTRO DO SISTEMA REGULADOR. O SIATE SERVIU DE MODELO PARA UMA REESTRUTURAÇÃODO ATENDIMENTO PRÉ- HOSPITALAR EM NÍVEL NACIONAL. • E FOI A PARTIR DE 1990 QUE O MINISTÉRIO DA SAÚDE CRIARIA UM PROGRAMA QUE VISAVA A DIMINUIÇÃO DA INCIDÊNCIA E MORBIMORTALIDADEPOR AGRAVOS EXTERNOS POR MEIO DE INTERVENÇÃO NOS NÍVEIS DE PREVENÇÃO, ATENDIMENTO HOSPITALAR, ATENDIMENTO PRÉ-HOSPITALAR E REABILITAÇÃO. O PROGRAMA É CHAMADO DE ENFRENTAMENTO ÀS EMERGÊNCIAS E TRAUMAS (PEET).
  4. 4. A HISTÓRIA DO ATENDIMENTO PRÉ-HOSPITALAR • EM MEADOS DE 1995, INICIOU-SE A IMPLANTAÇÃO DO SAMU. ESTE SERVIÇO PRÉ-HOSPITALAR DESENVOLVIDO NO BRASIL TENDE-SE A BASEAR NO MODELO AMERICANO OU FRANCÊS. O SAMU DO SISTEMA FRANCÊS FOI CRIADO POR ANESTESISTAS E INTENSIVISTAS DEVIDO À NECESSIDADE DA ASSISTÊNCIA PRÉ-HOSPITALAR DOS PACIENTES QUE CHEGAVAM AO HOSPITAL COM AGRAVO DO CASO OU MESMO MORTOS, POR NÃO RECEBEREM ATENDIMENTO PRECOCE E ADEQUADO.
  5. 5. A HISTÓRIA DO ATENDIMENTO PRÉ-HOSPITALAR • ESSE SISTEMA TEM COMO REFERENCIAL O MÉDICO, TANTO NA REGULAÇÃO DO SISTEMA, COMO NO ATENDIMENTO E MONITORIZAÇÃO DO PACIENTE, ATÉ A RECEPÇÃO HOSPITALAR. É UM SERVIÇO LIGADO AO SISTEMA DE SAÚDE, HIERARQUIZADOE REGIONALIZADO,POSSUINDO COMUNICAÇÃO DIRETA COM OS CENTROS HOSPITALARES. • JÁ O SISTEMA NORTE-AMERICANO TRABALHA COM PARAMÉDICOS, OS QUAIS PASSAM POR UM PERÍODO DE FORMAÇÃO DE TRÊS ANOS APÓS O SEGUNDO GRAU. A IMPLANTAÇÃO DE SERVIÇOS PRÉ- HOSPITALARESNO BRASIL, SEJA MUNICIPAL OU ESTADUAL, SEGUE O MODELO METODOLÓGICO DE CADA SISTEMA DE ACORDO COM SUAS REALIDADES, DEMANDAS, PERFIS, MORBIMORTALIDADE, RECURSOS TÉCNICOS, TECNOLÓGICOS E FINANCEIROS.

