Referencias Fernandez, J. L. (12 de Juio de 2016). MetodologIas de la investigación . Obtenido de El enfoque cuantitativo :
Enfoques de la investigación, cuadro comparativo.

Enfoques de la investigación.
- Cuantitativo.
- Cualitativo.
- Mixto

Published in: Education
  1. 1. NOMBRE: WENDY SÁNCHEZ CARRERA: ODONTOLOGÍA NIVEL: PRIMERO PARALELO: “A” ASIGNATURA: METODOLOGÍA DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN UNIVERSIDAD REGIONAL AUTÓNOMA DE LOS ANDES “UNIANDES Imagen tomada de https://cdn.goconqr.com/uploads/media/image/18483617/desktop_ac52e835-e8c7-4e84-b1fe-bd8c7134d2e4.png
  2. 2. ENFOQUES DEFINICIÓN CARACTERÍSTICAS VENTAJAS DESVENTAJAS Cuantitativo Es un análisis basado en cantidades (números), es objetiva. - Se da mediante la recolección de datos y el análisis. - Mediante métodos estadísticos realiza un análisis conciso. - Se asocia a experimentos, encuestas, preguntas cerradas o estudios que empleen instrumentos de medición estandarizados. - Utiliza recolección de datos estadística. - La hipótesis del investigador es sometida a mediciones numéricas. - Generalizar grandes variantes de datos. - Números exactos que facilitan la toma de decisiones. - Reunir gran cantidad de información. - Errores en análisis numéricos, desviando la investigación. - Información incompleta. - Información falsa. Cualitativo Es un análisis más sistematizado (cualidades) intentando comprender la realidad, es subjetiva. - Basada en la lógica y la inductividad. - Métodos de recolección de información no estandarizados. - Usualmente no busca la comprobación de una hipótesis. - El proceso flexible y no definido. - Observaciones principalmente de conductas detalladas. - Datos obtenidos de fuentes directas y fiables. - Información detallada y clara. - La subjetividad fomenta ciertos aspectos de la investigación. - Dificultad al ordenar los datos obtenidos. - Los datos obtenidos pueden confundir la investigación y desviarla de su objetivo principal. Mixto Combinación de los enfoques cuantitativo y cualitativo. (medición y comprensión) - Acogidos de manera positiva en los estudios de ciencias sociales. - Se da una combinación de métodos estandarizados e interpretativos al momento de realizar la recolección y análisis de la información. - Pueden dar lugar a nuevas hipótesis o teorías. - Este se da principalmente para la resolución de problemas complejos. - Es un paradigma bastante reciente. - Puede existir confusión en su análisis de datos. - Al ser sumamente analítica un error en la tabulación o análisis de datos conllevaría a fallos en la investigación. - Los instrumentos de investigación si son manejados de manera errónea conllevaría a fallos de investigación.
  Referencias Fernandez, J. L. (12 de Juio de 2016). MetodologIas de la investigación . Obtenido de El enfoque cuantitativo : https://jorgelfdez.wordpress.com/2016/07/12/el-enfoque- cuantitativo/ Vega, G., Ávila, J., Vega, A. J., Camacho, N., Becerril, A., & Leo, G. (2014 ). Paradigmas en la investigación enfoque cuantitativo y cualitativo . European Scientific Journal, 523- 528. Álvarez, C. A. (02 de 2017). Universidad surcolombiana . Obtenido de Metodologia de la investigació cuantitava y cualitativa gupia didáctica : https://www.uv.mx/rmipe/files/2017/02/Guia-didactica-metodologia-de-la-investigacion.pdf Cortes, M. (16 de Enero de 2014). Slide Share . Obtenido de Los enfoques cuantitavo y cualitativo en la investigación : https://es.slideshare.net/MarcoCortes/los-enfoques- cuantitativo-y-cualitativo-en-la- investigacin#:~:text=Caracter%C3%ADsticas%20del%20enfoque%20cualitativo%3A%20%E2%80%A2,%2C%20no%20busca%20comprobar%20hip%C3%B3tesis.%5D Yanes, D. (s.f.). lifeder.com. Obtenido de Enfoques de la investigación tipos y características: https://www.lifeder.com/enfoque-investigacion/

