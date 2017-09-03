Universidad Autónoma de Aguascalientes Centro de Ciencias Sociales y Humanidades Departamento de Trabajo Social Lic. En Tr...
Introducción Este trabajo pretende presentar el uso de modelos que han desarrollado la práctica profesional del Trabajo So...
CONCEPTO DE MODELO EN LA CIENCIA El término «modelo» es polisémico, por lo que da lugar a muchas ambigüedades. Cotidianame...
• Los modelos son hoy en día una herramienta fundamental de análisis, descripción y predicción de los que la ciencia dispo...
• Los modelos son hoy en día una herramienta fundamental de análisis, descripción y predicción de los que la ciencia dispo...
biología • se utilizan los modelos en el desarrollo de la genética de la población, fundando la biometría.
economía • se utilizan los modelos para poder predecir o estudiar el comportamiento de los sistemas económicos.
química • Los distintos niveles de organización de la materia se sistematizan en modelos de partículas submicroscópicas (p...
Concepto de modelo en el Trabajo Social • El Trabajo Social es una ciencia y utiliza igualmente los modelos • «El modelo r...
• En Trabajo Social el modelo sirve para traducir las situaciones a las que se enfrenta el Trabajo Social a un lenguaje ló...
• Pero también tiene una parte práctica. Como señala la segunda parte de la definición, «escogiendo de entre los modelos p...
Conclusión La utilización de los modelos ayuda a pensar de forma conceptual, es decir, a aproximar los datos que proporcio...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentación modelos en Trabajo Social

45 views

Published on

WSEH

Published in: Education
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
45
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Presentación modelos en Trabajo Social

  1. 1. Universidad Autónoma de Aguascalientes Centro de Ciencias Sociales y Humanidades Departamento de Trabajo Social Lic. En Trabajo Social Intervención Social y Discapacidad Maestro: MEF. Germain Góngora Bonilla Alumna: Wendy Stephanie Esparza Hernández
  2. 2. Introducción Este trabajo pretende presentar el uso de modelos que han desarrollado la práctica profesional del Trabajo Social que surge cuando el Trabajo Social decide tomar para sí la indagación de las relaciones causales de las necesidades con las que se enfrenta, afrontándolas primero desde un conocimiento teórico que las explique y que permita enfocar mejor el objetivo o los objetivos de la intervención, y segundo, dotándose de un proceder científico, sistematizado, de una metodología propia.
  3. 3. CONCEPTO DE MODELO EN LA CIENCIA El término «modelo» es polisémico, por lo que da lugar a muchas ambigüedades. Cotidianamente suele hablarse de modelo como un objeto que se reproduce al imitarlo; por ejemplo, un patrón de costura o un bordado.
  4. 4. • Los modelos son hoy en día una herramienta fundamental de análisis, descripción y predicción de los que la ciencia dispone para llevar a cabo la sistematización, control y comprensión de los aspectos más relevantes de la realidad física y social.
  5. 5. • Los modelos son hoy en día una herramienta fundamental de análisis, descripción y predicción de los que la ciencia dispone para llevar a cabo la sistematización, control y comprensión de los aspectos más relevantes de la realidad física y social. • Algunos ejemplos:
  6. 6. biología • se utilizan los modelos en el desarrollo de la genética de la población, fundando la biometría.
  7. 7. economía • se utilizan los modelos para poder predecir o estudiar el comportamiento de los sistemas económicos.
  8. 8. química • Los distintos niveles de organización de la materia se sistematizan en modelos de partículas submicroscópicas (protones, neutrones y electrones), modelos de átomos, moléculas y redes cristalinas
  9. 9. Concepto de modelo en el Trabajo Social • El Trabajo Social es una ciencia y utiliza igualmente los modelos • «El modelo reduce el fenómeno a sus líneas fundamentales, traduciendo la realidad a un lenguaje lógico, que sirve de soporte estructural para realizar tentativas de explicación y evaluar la eficacia de las hipótesis comprobando a posteriori su funcionamiento en la realidad, y escogiendo, de entre los modelos posibles, aquellos que mejor se adapten empíricamente al fenómeno que se estudia»
  10. 10. • En Trabajo Social el modelo sirve para traducir las situaciones a las que se enfrenta el Trabajo Social a un lenguaje lógico que le permite comprender y explicar lo que ocurre, qué es lo que está pasando y evaluar las hipótesis comprobando su funcionamiento en la realidad.
  11. 11. • Pero también tiene una parte práctica. Como señala la segunda parte de la definición, «escogiendo de entre los modelos posibles, aquellos que mejor se adapten empíricamente al fenómeno que se estudia». Es decir, el conocimiento de los modelos sirve para orientar y guiar la práctica profesional, para que ésta se encuentre fundamentada en torno al modelo o modelos que garanticen una mayor adaptación al problema sobre el que se va a intervenir.
  12. 12. Conclusión La utilización de los modelos ayuda a pensar de forma conceptual, es decir, a aproximar los datos que proporciona la experiencia profesional a las teorías generales del Trabajo Social, los tratamientos específicos de casos particulares a los principios de tratamiento de ciertas teorías.

×