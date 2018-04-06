Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A�Bend�in�the�Road�Free�Mp3�Audiobooks A�Bend�in�the�Road�Free�Mp3�Audiobooks�|�A�Bend�in�the�Road�Audiobook�For�Free�Down...
A�Bend�in�the�Road Miles�Ryan's�life�seemed�to�end�the�day�his�wife�was�killed�in�a�hit-and-run�accident�two�years�ago.�Mi...
A�Bend�in�the�Road
A�Bend�in�the�Road
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A Bend in the Road Free Mp3 Audiobooks

2 views

Published on

A Bend in the Road Free Mp3 Audiobooks Audiobook Free
A Bend in the Road Free Mp3 Audiobooks Audiobook Download

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

A Bend in the Road Free Mp3 Audiobooks

  1. 1. A�Bend�in�the�Road�Free�Mp3�Audiobooks A�Bend�in�the�Road�Free�Mp3�Audiobooks�|�A�Bend�in�the�Road�Audiobook�For�Free�Download�Online�|�Audiobook�Free�Mp3� Streaming LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. A�Bend�in�the�Road Miles�Ryan's�life�seemed�to�end�the�day�his�wife�was�killed�in�a�hit-and-run�accident�two�years�ago.�Missy�had�been his�first�love,�and�Miles�fervently�believes�she�will�be�his�last.�As�a�deputy�sheriff�in�the�North�Carolina�town�of�New Bern,�Miles�Ryan�not�only�grieves�for�Missy,�but�longs�to�bring�the�unknown�driver�to�justice.Then�Miles�meets�Sarah Andrews.�The�second�grade�teacher�of�his�son�Jonah,�Sarah�had�left�Baltimore�after�a�difficult�divorce�to�start�over�in the�gentler�surroundings�of�New�Bern.�Perhaps�it�is�her�own�emotional�wounds�that�make�her�sensitive�to�the�hurt she�first�sees�in�Jonah's�eyes,�and�then�his�father's.�Tentatively,�Sarah�and�Miles�reach�out�to�each�other.�Soon,�they are�both�laughing�for�the�first�time�in�years...and�falling�in�love. Neither�will�be�able�to�guess�how�closely�linked�they�are�to�a�shocking�secret�-�one�that�will�force�them�to�question everything�they�ever�believed�in...and�make�a�heartbreaking�choice�that�will�change�their�lives�forever.
  3. 3. A�Bend�in�the�Road
  4. 4. A�Bend�in�the�Road

×