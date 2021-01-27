Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vaimne vorm on investeering ehk ennetusekesksest lähenemisest stressi ja vaimse tervise probleemidele. Tööohutuse ja tööte...
ENNETUS ON VAIMSE HEAOLU TAGAMINE KÕIGILE www.wellnessorbit.com Miks on vaja ennetust? Vaimne töö on täna põhiosa tööst. T...
ENNETUS ON VAIMSE HEAOLU TAGAMINE KÕIGILE www.wellnessorbit.com Kas sul oli koolis vaimse kasvatuse tund? Ei! Mida sa teed...
VAIMSE TERVISE PROBLEEMI OLEMUSE 2 TAHKU: 9 inimest 10-st www.wellnessorbit.com
1/3 www.wellnessorbit.com VAIMSE TERVISE PROBLEEMI OLEMUSE 2 TAHKU:
CA 42% TÖÖTAJAID PEIDAB PROBLEEMI! www.wellnessorbit.com “As many as 42% of employees in UK call in sick claiming to be su...
PROBLEEMI LAHENDAJA ON TÖÖANDJA: Kuni 2019 ei olnud vaimne tervise tagamine Eestis kellegi pärusmaaks, st vastutus oli mää...
MIS ON PROBLEEMI ALGE? www.wellnessorbit.com
MILLISED ON STRESSI ERINEVAD LIIGID? Stressi on valdavalt kaht liiki: positiivne ja negatiivne stress. Eustress = positiiv...
MILLENI STRESS VIIB? Sõltumata stress tüübist kahjustab pikema-aegne stress inimese heaolu. Kroonilise stressi sümptomid v...
EESTI ON SENI EUROOPAS SABAS SÖRKIJA! www.wellnessorbit.com “Kui tööstressi ennetamise tegevuskava on EL-s olemas 33,8% et...
MIS ON LÄBIPÕLEMINE? Enamik inimesi on kuulnud negatiivsest stressist, aga mitte positiivsest. Positiivse stressi juures t...
MIS ON LÄBIPÕLEMINE? Maailma Tervise Organisatsioon (WHO) on lisanud töötajate läbipõlemise 2019 aastal oma “Revision of t...
MIS ON LÄBIPÕLEMINE? “Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11)”:   “Burn-out is a syndrome concep...
MIS ON LÄBIPÕLEMINE? Välise stressori toimimine käivitab meis seesmise reaktiivsuse, mis on valdavalt alateadlik protsess....
PROBLEEMIGA TEGELEMISE MEHHANISM Inglise keeles nimetatakse läbipõlemist adrenal burnout. Neerupealised (the adrenals) on ...
PROBLEEMIGA TEGELEMISE MEHHANISM Hetkel on ühiskonnas üldlevinud arusaam, et negatiivne stress on halb ja positiivne stres...
JÄRGMISEL PILDIL ON IHALDATAVAD TÖÖKESKKONNAD Missugune võiks olla neis töökeskkondades töötajate läbipõlemise protsent? w...
www.wellnessorbit.com Oracle
MIDA ME EI MÄRKA? Igat liiki stressil on üks ja sama ühine aspekt: www.wellnessorbit.com SEESMINE (ALATEADLIK) REAKTIIVSUS
MIDA ME EI MÄRKA? Igat liiki stress omab potentsiaali krooniliseks muutudes viia meid läbipõlemiseni. Mis tea arvate, kas ...
LÄBIPÕLEMISE VARAJASED MÄRGID: Varased märgid on seotud sooviga hoida alal harjumuspärast stressihormoonide taset veres ja...
LÄBIPÕLENUD INIMESE SÜMPTOMIND: • Pidev väsimus, mida ei leevenda isegi puhkus („surmväsinud“). • Unetus. • Madal vererõhk...
LÄBIPÕLEMINE POLE VAID VAIMNE Olukord, kus stressi toimel vabastatakse neerupealsetest adrenaliini, kortisooli ja testoste...
KUIDAS ENNETADA? Ennetusega on vaja alustada siis kui probleeme pole. Kõige tõhusam ennetuse viis on oma sisemaailma juhti...
TEADLIKKUSE PUUDUMINE Inimesel on hakkama saamiseks elus kaks võimalust: • Oma elu ja selles juhtuva jätmine alateadvuse m...
KAS SA TEAD, MIS ON KATKESTUSE HIND? Study on workplace interruption by Gloria Mark PhD and Donald Bren School of Informat...
TEADLIKKUSE KASUTAMISE HÜVED TEADUSEST • Awareness can reduce stress and improve self-confidence, relationships with other...
VAIMSE TERVISE ENNETUS ON VAESLAPSE ROLLIS www.wellnessorbit.com
ENNETUS (ROI 6) + KOOLITUS (ROI 5) ▶ ROI 10,2
www.wellnessorbit.com
Deloitte UK kalkuleeris 2020 aastal Suurbritannias iga töötaja kohta teadvustamata kaotussummaks aastas 780 € kuni 3700 €....
www.wellnessorbit.com • Vaimselt terved töötajad on 3 korda produktiivsemad. Source: A Medibank Private study 2005. • Ette...
INTRAPERSONAALSED OSKUSED AVAVAD INIMESTE PROFESSIONAALSED OSKUSED w w w . w e l l n e s s o r b i t . c o m
WELLNESS ORBIT KASUTAJATE HINNANGUD: • Iga Wellness Orbit vaimse vormi koolituse läbija saab hinnata koolitust 10 palli sü...
www.wellnessorbit.com
Uuri lisa vaimse vormi tagamisest: www.wellnessorbit.com/vaimne-vorm/ Läbi tasuta stressi test ja proovikoolitus: www.wellnessorbit.com/trial/
Kaur Lass Tegevjuht/kaasasutaja Phone: +372 50 83 906 e-mail: kaur.lass@wellnessorbit.com www.wellnessorbit.com
TÕHUSA VAIMSE VORMI KOOLITUSTE OSAD Boonusmaterjal: Millest koosneb Wellness Orbit e-koolitus? www.wellnessorbit.com
DIGITAALNE JUURDEPÄÄS VAIMSELE VORMILE www.wellnessorbit.com
SINU e-KOOLITUSED ON AVATUD 24/7 www.wellnessorbit.com
FULL HD + SILMAST-SILMA KONTAKT www.wellnessorbit.com
LISAKS VIDEOKOOLITUSELE: TÖÖVIHIK www.wellnessorbit.com
ENESEHINNANGU KÜSIMUSTIKUD www.wellnessorbit.com
www.wellnessorbit.com KOHENE TAGASISIDE KOOLITATAVALE
www.wellnessorbit.com ÕPITU TULEMUSLIKKUSE MÕÕTMINE
Wellness Orbit on täisdigitaalne lahendus tööandjatele oma töötajate vaimse vormi koolitamiseks. Teemad: # stressi taandam...
Uuri lisa vaimse vormi tagamisest: www.wellnessorbit.com/vaimne-vorm/ Läbi tasuta stressi test ja proovikoolitus: www.well...
  1. 1. Vaimne vorm on investeering ehk ennetusekesksest lähenemisest stressi ja vaimse tervise probleemidele. Tööohutuse ja töötervishoiu TREFF 27.01.2020 Kaur Lass, Wellness Orbit tegevjuht
  2. 2. ENNETUS ON VAIMSE HEAOLU TAGAMINE KÕIGILE www.wellnessorbit.com Miks on vaja ennetust? Vaimne töö on täna põhiosa tööst. Taiplikust ja enesejuhtimist on vaja isegi siis kui me teeme füüsilist tööd. Tagajärg Ennetus?
  3. 3. ENNETUS ON VAIMSE HEAOLU TAGAMINE KÕIGILE www.wellnessorbit.com Kas sul oli koolis vaimse kasvatuse tund? Ei! Mida sa teed, et hoida end vaimselt vormis? ? Vaimse vormi treenimine peaks olema nagu jõusaalis käik! ▶Lihtne. Meeldiv. Heaolu loov. Tagajärg? Ennetus
  4. 4. VAIMSE TERVISE PROBLEEMI OLEMUSE 2 TAHKU: 9 inimest 10-st www.wellnessorbit.com
  5. 5. 1/3 www.wellnessorbit.com VAIMSE TERVISE PROBLEEMI OLEMUSE 2 TAHKU:
  6. 6. CA 42% TÖÖTAJAID PEIDAB PROBLEEMI! www.wellnessorbit.com “As many as 42% of employees in UK call in sick claiming to be suffering from a physical illness when the real reason is a mental health issue” – The 2018 report by health insurance provider BHSF
  7. 7. PROBLEEMI LAHENDAJA ON TÖÖANDJA: Kuni 2019 ei olnud vaimne tervise tagamine Eestis kellegi pärusmaaks, st vastutus oli määramata.   Alates 01.01.2019 on töötervishoiu ja tööohutuse seaduse muudatuse alusel tööandjate kohustuseks mõõta ning kaardistada töökeskkonnast tulevad vaimsed ohutegurid ehk psühhosotsiaalsed ohutegurid ja rakendada abinõusid vaimsetervisekahjustuste ennetamiseks. Seaduses on tööandjale teema eiramisel määrata lubatud kuni 32000 € suurune trahv!   www.wellnessorbit.com
  8. 8. MIS ON PROBLEEMI ALGE? www.wellnessorbit.com
  9. 9. MILLISED ON STRESSI ERINEVAD LIIGID? Stressi on valdavalt kaht liiki: positiivne ja negatiivne stress. Eustress = positiivne stress aitab ennast kokku võtta, stimuleerib tegevust ja mõjub mõõdukas koguses inimesele kasulikult. Eustressi võidakse kogeda võistlustel, eksamil, omandades uusi oskusi või valmistudes mõneks olulisteks uudseks sündmusteks. Distress = negatiivne stress. See tekitab negatiivseid tundeid, vaimset ja füüsilist pinget või ärevust, kurnatust vms. Distressi võivad tekitada olukorrad, mil tuntakse frustratsiooni, viha, närvilisust, muretsemist või ärevust. Lisaks neile kahele võib eristada neustressi, mis oma olemusest on neutraalse iseloomuga, see võib tekkida siis, kui saadakse teadlikuks mõnest pingelisest olukorrast, mis pole inimesega personaalselt seotud, näiteks looduskatastroofist. www.wellnessorbit.com
  10. 10. MILLENI STRESS VIIB? Sõltumata stress tüübist kahjustab pikema-aegne stress inimese heaolu. Kroonilise stressi sümptomid väljenduvad lõpuks erinevates füüsilise ja vaimse tervise häiretes:  • Õlapinged, seljavalud, magamatus; • Kerge ärrituvus, ärevus või suisa süvenevad ärevushäired; • Vaimne pingsus, magamatus, kurnatus või suisa depressiivsus; • Äng, ahistatus, väsimus, suutmatus tegutseda, mis viib läbipõlemiseni; • Kirg ja tööle pühendumus puhkusteta, mis viib “ootamatu” läbipõlemiseni; • jne. www.wellnessorbit.com
  11. 11. EESTI ON SENI EUROOPAS SABAS SÖRKIJA! www.wellnessorbit.com “Kui tööstressi ennetamise tegevuskava on EL-s olemas 33,8% ettevõtetes, siis Eestis vaid 8,7% ettevõtetes.” “Töötajate vaimse tervise häired on Eestis teisel kohal töövõime vähenemise põhjustest.” “Vaimse tervise otsesed ja kaudsed kulud on Eestis hinnanguliselt 572 miljonit eurot aastas ning see summa võib juba lähitulevikus kasvada.” Töökeskkonna vaimse tervise analüüs – Sotsiaalministeerium 2019
  12. 12. MIS ON LÄBIPÕLEMINE? Enamik inimesi on kuulnud negatiivsest stressist, aga mitte positiivsest. Positiivse stressi juures tunnevad inimesed end hästi ja ambitsioonikalt, neil on soov midagi saavutada ja kõike teha. Soov ambitsiooni ja saavutuse “laineharjal sõita” tekitab teatud sõltuvust ja nii ei märka inimesed õigel ajal aega maha võtta. Seesugust saavutust ja pidevat pürgimist soodustavad nii tööandjad kui ühiskond tervikuna. Just positiivse stressi kaudu jõuab suurem osa inimestest tänapäeval läbipõlemiseni. www.wellnessorbit.com
  13. 13. MIS ON LÄBIPÕLEMINE? Maailma Tervise Organisatsioon (WHO) on lisanud töötajate läbipõlemise 2019 aastal oma “Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11)” kui kutsealase fenomeni. Selle kirjeldus on: "Factors influencing health status or contact with health services”. Läbipõlemine = tööalane probleem, mille tõttu inimesed kontakteeruvad arsti või meditsiiniteenuse pakkujaga aga, mis ei ole klassifitseeritav kui (vaimse tervise) haigus. www.wellnessorbit.com
  14. 14. MIS ON LÄBIPÕLEMINE? “Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11)”:   “Burn-out is a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. It is characterized by three dimensions: 1. feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; 2. increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job; and reduced professional efficacy. 3. burn-out refers specifically to phenomena in the occupational context and should not be applied to describe experiences in other areas of life.” www.wellnessorbit.com
  15. 15. MIS ON LÄBIPÕLEMINE? Välise stressori toimimine käivitab meis seesmise reaktiivsuse, mis on valdavalt alateadlik protsess. Selle tulemused mõjuvad füüsisele: 1. Neerupealistest vabanevad adrenaliin, kortisool ja testosteroon. Seda tuntakse ka kui „võitle-või-põgene“ refleksi. 2. Vererõhk tõuseb, tekivad lihaspinged või valud, seedehäired, immuunsüsteem nõrgeneb, meeleolu muutub kiirelt, pidevalt on n-ö valveloleku tunne jne. www.wellnessorbit.com
  16. 16. PROBLEEMIGA TEGELEMISE MEHHANISM Inglise keeles nimetatakse läbipõlemist adrenal burnout. Neerupealised (the adrenals) on spetsiifilised hormoone tootvad organid, mis asetsevad neerude peal. Stressi toimel vabastatakse neist: • adrenaliini, • kortisooli ja • testosterooni. Kunas krooniline stress ülestimuleerib neerupealised, siis nõudlus vabastada stressihormoone on pidev. www.wellnessorbit.com
  17. 17. PROBLEEMIGA TEGELEMISE MEHHANISM Hetkel on ühiskonnas üldlevinud arusaam, et negatiivne stress on halb ja positiivne stress on hea. Sellisel meetodil stressiga tegelemine taandub: 1) Väliste olude valikule: a) Ebameeldivate väliste olude kõrvaldamine (psühhosotsiaalsete ohutegurite kaardistamine ja nende mõju vähendamine; b) Meeldivate väliste olude soosimine. 2) Välise abi otsingule. Kas see seni domineeriv meetod on andnud ka häid tulemusi? www.wellnessorbit.com
  18. 18. JÄRGMISEL PILDIL ON IHALDATAVAD TÖÖKESKKONNAD Missugune võiks olla neis töökeskkondades töötajate läbipõlemise protsent? www.wellnessorbit.com
  19. 19. www.wellnessorbit.com Oracle
  20. 20. MIDA ME EI MÄRKA? Igat liiki stressil on üks ja sama ühine aspekt: www.wellnessorbit.com SEESMINE (ALATEADLIK) REAKTIIVSUS
  21. 21. MIDA ME EI MÄRKA? Igat liiki stress omab potentsiaali krooniliseks muutudes viia meid läbipõlemiseni. Mis tea arvate, kas läbipõlemine juhtub üleöö? www.wellnessorbit.com
  22. 22. LÄBIPÕLEMISE VARAJASED MÄRGID: Varased märgid on seotud sooviga hoida alal harjumuspärast stressihormoonide taset veres ja see käib näiteks nii: • Suurenevad kohvikogused vms stimulandid. • Kui inimene suitsetab, siis suitsetamine sageneb. • Leitakse veel kõvemad stimulandid, nt narkootilised ained (amfetamiin, ecstasy). • Ennast pannakse aina enam ekstreemsetesse ja närvikõdi tekitavatesse olukordadesse, et kogeda “elusust”. • Magatakse vähem, soovides enam tegutseda. www.wellnessorbit.com
  23. 23. LÄBIPÕLENUD INIMESE SÜMPTOMIND: • Pidev väsimus, mida ei leevenda isegi puhkus („surmväsinud“). • Unetus. • Madal vererõhk ja veresuhkur ning sellest tingitud nähud (pearinglus, minestamise tunne, jõuetus jne). • Selja-, pea- ja liigesvalud. • Nõrgestatud immuunsüsteem (sagedased haigestumised). • Ärrituvus, viha, ärevus, rahulolematus, lootusetus või apaatsus. • Depressiivsus (üle kahe nädala järjest kestnud madal meeleolu). • Jätkub nn üle võlli käitumine: töö-töö-töö, ületreenimine, peod, benji hüpped vms ekstreemsport või suisa alkohol, narkootikumid vms stimuleerivad ained jms, mis, võimaldab kogeda raksuste keskel “elusust”. www.wellnessorbit.com
  24. 24. LÄBIPÕLEMINE POLE VAID VAIMNE Olukord, kus stressi toimel vabastatakse neerupealsetest adrenaliini, kortisooli ja testosterooni hakkab toimuma juba stressireaktsiooni teises, kohanemise faasis.   Läbipõlemise kolmandasse faasi üleminek toimub siis, kui neerupealised saavad läbi kurnatud ja muutuvad alastimuleerituks. Seisundit, kus neerupealised pole enam võimelised stressihormoone tootma, nimetataksegi adrenal burnout. Siis on põhimõtteline (füüsiline) võimekus (kehal) hormoone toota normaalselt juba kadunud. Edasi ilmneb juba konkreetsete organite kahjustus – neerupealised on ühed nendest, mistõttu läbipõlemisest taastumine võtab kaua aega. www.wellnessorbit.com
  25. 25. KUIDAS ENNETADA? Ennetusega on vaja alustada siis kui probleeme pole. Kõige tõhusam ennetuse viis on oma sisemaailma juhtimise oskuste omandamine. Intra-personaalsed (ehk meie sisemaailmas toimivad) protsessid on meile paljuski tundmata, sest koolides puudub vaimse vormi kasvatus.  Mis on probleemi fundamentaalne allikas? www.wellnessorbit.com
  26. 26. TEADLIKKUSE PUUDUMINE Inimesel on hakkama saamiseks elus kaks võimalust: • Oma elu ja selles juhtuva jätmine alateadvuse meelevalda; • Oma elu ja tegevuste teadlik/teadvustatud juhtimine. Esimese valikuga kaasnevaks probleemiks on sageli esinevad vead, mis tulenevad tähelepanematusest! St inimene ei teadvusta olusid.    Teise valiku keerukus on sageli isikliku kogemuse puudumine teadlikkusest. Kuni seda pole, on jutt teadlikkusest vaid teooria.    Kui tihti me oma teadlikkust valitud tegevuse juures püsides kaotame? www.wellnessorbit.com
  27. 27. KAS SA TEAD, MIS ON KATKESTUSE HIND? Study on workplace interruption by Gloria Mark PhD and Donald Bren School of Information and computer sciences, University of California: 1) When interrupted, it takes on average 23 minutes to get back to the task. 2) 45% of the time distraction occurs by self-interruption via internal factors. (Source: University of California, 2014) www.wellnessorbit.com
  28. 28. TEADLIKKUSE KASUTAMISE HÜVED TEADUSEST • Awareness can reduce stress and improve self-confidence, relationships with others, attention, optimism and self-esteem.  (Fisher, 2006; Schonert-Reichl & Lawlor, 2010) • Contrary to mind-wandering and attention-deficit, applied awareness is beneficial for the evolvement of greater creativity, psychological flexibility and equally important in retention into and retrieving information from memory.  (Ritchhart & Perkins, 2000) www.wellnessorbit.com
  29. 29. VAIMSE TERVISE ENNETUS ON VAESLAPSE ROLLIS www.wellnessorbit.com
  30. 30. ENNETUS (ROI 6) + KOOLITUS (ROI 5) ▶ ROI 10,2
  31. 31. www.wellnessorbit.com
  32. 32. Deloitte UK kalkuleeris 2020 aastal Suurbritannias iga töötaja kohta teadvustamata kaotussummaks aastas 780 € kuni 3700 €. Eestis lisandub tööandja poolse ennetuse puudumisel ka 32 000 € suurune trahvirisk. Teeme arvutuse 15 töötajaga ettevõte võimalikust kaotusest ühe aastaga:   Võimalik kahju risk on kuni 87 500 € (Sh: 11 700 € kuni 55 500 € aastas probleemidest teadvustamata palgakulu + 32 000 € suuruses summas ühekordne trahv). Isegi kui trahvi ei tehta, on kaotatud summad märkimisväärsed (sh ka presentismist ja absentismist ning haiguspäevadest tulenevad kulud).  KAHJURISKI HINNANGU NÄIDIS www.wellnessorbit.com
  33. 33. www.wellnessorbit.com • Vaimselt terved töötajad on 3 korda produktiivsemad. Source: A Medibank Private study 2005. • Ettevõtted ja organisatsioonid, kus soositakse töötajate vaimset tervist on näinud, et see investeering on olnud tasuv. Investeeringu tasuvuseks (ROI) on hinnatud 2.3. St iga vaimse tervise tagamise soosimise pandud euro toodab kasu 2,3 eurot. Source: “Creating a mentally healthy workplace. Return on investment analysis” PwC, March 2014. • Mida varaemas staadiumis pakub ettevõte/organisatsioon oma töötajatele vaimse tervise valdkonnas tuge (st mida proaktiivsem on lähenemine), seda kasulikum on investeering (Reactive approach: £1 spent allows to earn back £5, proactive approach: £1 spent allows to earn back 8 £). ▶ 2020 järelaudit näitas tasuvuseks kogu töökohaülese süsteemse ennetuse + koolituse puhul kuni ROI = 10,2. Deloitte UK, Mental Health and Employers. The Case for Investment 2017 VAIMNE VORM ON TÕENDATULT INVESTEERING!
  34. 34. INTRAPERSONAALSED OSKUSED AVAVAD INIMESTE PROFESSIONAALSED OSKUSED w w w . w e l l n e s s o r b i t . c o m
  35. 35. WELLNESS ORBIT KASUTAJATE HINNANGUD: • Iga Wellness Orbit vaimse vormi koolituse läbija saab hinnata koolitust 10 palli süsteemis: keskmine hinne on hetkel 8,4 (10-st). • “Väga põnev ja mõtlema panev.” – Tartu Ülikooli õppejõud (hinne: 10/10) • “Väga kasulik oli. Lihtsalt seletatud ja arusaadav, mis millega seotud. Hirmutav oli natukene see, et kuulad ja mõtled ja näed kui "suures jamas" ise oled :-) Õnneks saan ise oma olukorda muuta.” – FCR Media töötaja (hinne: 10/10) • “Kõige väärtuslikum oli kohaloluvõime paranemine. Koolituse läbimise järel suudan ma oma tööpäeva paremini kavandada ja oma tegevusi tõhusamalt teha.” – Danske Bank Eesti filiaal töötaja (hinne 9/10) • “Mulle tundus töö avatud kontoris raske aga see koolitus aitas avastada kuidas hoida seesmist rahu ja fookust.” – Hurtigruten töötaja (hinne 9/10) • www.wellnessorbit.com
  36. 36. www.wellnessorbit.com
  37. 37. Uuri lisa vaimse vormi tagamisest: www.wellnessorbit.com/vaimne-vorm/ Läbi tasuta stressi test ja proovikoolitus: www.wellnessorbit.com/trial/ #vaimnevorm
  Kaur Lass Tegevjuht/kaasasutaja Phone: +372 50 83 906 e-mail: kaur.lass@wellnessorbit.com www.wellnessorbit.com
  39. 39. TÕHUSA VAIMSE VORMI KOOLITUSTE OSAD Boonusmaterjal: Millest koosneb Wellness Orbit e-koolitus? www.wellnessorbit.com
  40. 40. DIGITAALNE JUURDEPÄÄS VAIMSELE VORMILE www.wellnessorbit.com
  41. 41. SINU e-KOOLITUSED ON AVATUD 24/7 www.wellnessorbit.com
  42. 42. FULL HD + SILMAST-SILMA KONTAKT www.wellnessorbit.com
  43. 43. LISAKS VIDEOKOOLITUSELE: TÖÖVIHIK www.wellnessorbit.com
  44. 44. ENESEHINNANGU KÜSIMUSTIKUD www.wellnessorbit.com
  45. 45. www.wellnessorbit.com KOHENE TAGASISIDE KOOLITATAVALE
  46. 46. www.wellnessorbit.com ÕPITU TULEMUSLIKKUSE MÕÕTMINE
  47. 47. Wellness Orbit on täisdigitaalne lahendus tööandjatele oma töötajate vaimse vormi koolitamiseks. Teemad: # stressi taandamine # läbipõlemise ennetamine # mis on vaimne vorm ja vaimne tervis # seesmise motivatsiooni leidmine, isiklik initsiatiiv # töö ja eraelu integratsioon sh lõdvestumise oskused # aja juhtimine, ehk oma tegevuste juhtimine ajas # töötaja tähelepanelikkus ja keskendumisoskus www.wellnessorbit.com
  48. 48. Uuri lisa vaimse vormi tagamisest: www.wellnessorbit.com/vaimne-vorm/ Läbi tasuta stressi test ja proovikoolitus: www.wellnessorbit.com/trial/ #vaimnevorm

