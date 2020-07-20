Lesson 3 mod 2 mng hic

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Social Distancing
Physical Distancing • Assess which employees can do their jobs from home and enable them to do so • Place posters around t...
Social Distancing - How
Social Distancing

  1. 1. Social Distancing
  2. 2. Physical Distancing • Assess which employees can do their jobs from home and enable them to do so • Place posters around the workplace on keeping at least 1.5 metres distance between other employees • Erect signs at the entrances to lifts and meeting rooms so that physical distancing is adhered to • Adjust work stations, desks and tables in work areas further apart to comply with physical distancing • If possible, bring in shift arrangements so less staff are in the workplace at once • Instruct workers to have meetings by phone or online instead of in person. If not possible, require they meet in a large space and keep meetings short • Ensure the number of employees attending meetings is kept to a minimum • Provide social distancing markers on the floor in areas where workers perform tasks • Nominate a person on the work floor to be responsible for keeping everyone at the required 1.5m distance apart
  3. 3. Social Distancing - How

