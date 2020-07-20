Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lesson 1 mod 5 mng hic

Lesson 1: SHE Rep in the workplace

Published in: Healthcare
Lesson 1 mod 5 mng hic

  1. 1. The Role of Shop Stewards in the OHS Structure SHE Rep has intimate knowledge of the work activities, and is permanently employed One of the key principals of the OHS Act is that work-related hazards, risks and dangers should be addressed through good communication between management and employees. According to Section 17 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act (Act 85 of 1993), employers who employ 20 or more workers on premises must appoint representatives to monitor health and safety conditions. Appointed representatives represent workers regarding safety and health matters to management. Representative's forms part of an important link between management and the rest of the organisations employees. SHE Reps need to be nominated by their peers and ideally the workforce-team should choose their leader (SHE Rep)
  2. 2. Hierarchy of Controls
  3. 3. SHE Representative - Functions • Identify hazards and potential incidents • Inspect the workplace and report unsafe conditions • Participate in internal health and safety audits • Visit the site of an incident & participate in investigations • Make health & safety recommendations to the employer • Review the effectiveness of health (and safety) measures in the workplace • Investigate employees’ health and safety concerns & complaints
  4. 4. SHE Representative - Functions • Review the findings of incident investigations • Accompany a Dept. of Labour Inspector during an inspection • Report to the Dept. of Labour if the employer fails to respond to recommendations • Attend investigations & formal inquiries conducted by the Dept. of Labour • Receive information from an inspector from the Dept. of Labour
  5. 5. H & S Committees - Functions • Meet as often as needed - At least once every three months • Discuss incidents at work in which a person was injured, became ill or died • Make recommendations to the employer regarding H&S at work • Participate in incident investigations & Review the findings of investigations • Keep records of recommendations made to employer & reports made to DoL. • Employer responsible to ensure records of H&S committee are kept for at least three years

