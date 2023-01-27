Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Hazards of Welding.pdf

Jan. 27, 2023
The Hazards of Welding.pdf

Jan. 27, 2023
The Hazards of Welding.pdf

  1. 1. The Hazards of Welding Welding Inspections and Safety in a Nutshell Welding is the process of permanently fusing two or more materials, usually metals, together using heat, pressure, or both. When heated, the material melts and can be bonded with or
  2. 2. without additional filler materials. Thermoplastics, for example, can be welded together to make permanent joins using a sufficient heat source. Welding can use a variety of energy sources, including gas flames, electric arcs, electric resistance, lasers, electron beams, friction, molten metal baths, and ultrasound. Fusion welding, forge welding, friction welding, braze welding, brazing, soldering, and explosion welding are all techniques of joining. Welding is a potentially dangerous activity that must be approached with attention to avoid electrocution, fire and explosion, burns, electric shock, visual damage, inhalation of harmful gases and fumes, and exposure to extreme ultraviolet radiation. A person running a business or undertaking has the primary responsibility to ensure, to the greatest extent possible, that workers and other people are not exposed to health and safety risks associated with the business or undertaking. A person managing a business or activity that engages in welding activities shall eliminate or, if that is not reasonably practicable, minimise the risks to the greatest extent reasonably practical. These people should be aware of the hazards within the vicinity. Also, they are the ones responsible for the safety of every person involved in the process. One way to ensure people’s safety is by providing them with a complete set of personal protective equipment (PPE) and by assuring that all items to be used in welding are well-maintained and safe to use. Flashback arrestor testing is one of the most important steps when it comes to welding safety. It is the process by which the flashback arrestors are checked for any malfunctions that can cause unwanted circumstances. Recognizing the Hazards The first stage in risk management for welding operations is to identify all dangers that have the potential to cause harm. Welding and other related processes can have similar hazards, and you can use the same technique to detect them. Welding and related procedures, for example, emit ultraviolet and infrared radiation, which can cause burns, cancer, and blindness.
  3. 3. Potential hazards in the workplace can be identified in many different ways and these are: - A process of walk-through assessment of the workplace, materials, and all the equipment to be used, also familiarizing yourself by talking to people about how their work is being carried out. - Carefully reading all safety data sheets, product labels, and manufacturer’s manual instructions. - Reviewing the previous information about incident reports Workplace Hazards Exposure - Exposure standards are based on individual substance airborne concentrations that, according to current knowledge, should not cause serious health consequences or unreasonable discomfort to nearly all employees. Watching over airborne contaminant levels - The sampling of workplace atmospheres to determine workers' possible inhalation exposure to dangerous compounds is known as air monitoring. Radiation - Radiation is energy that travels in the form of electromagnetic waves or subatomic particles. Electric arc and laser welding both produce ultraviolet, visible, and infrared radiation. The potential effect of radiation on the body is determined by the kind, intensity, distance from the source, and duration of exposure. Welding exposure to high UV and infrared light can induce eye problems and skin burns. When exposed to the eyes, it causes 'arc eye' or 'welders flash,' a painful inflammation of the cornea. The cornea can heal itself in one to two days; but, if the cornea becomes infected, some vision may be lost. Electric Shock - Electric shock can cause severe burns or even death. Direct contact with the electrode, live parts, the workpiece, or contact with a device such as an unearthed cable or tool can
  4. 4. result in electric shock or electrocution. Moisture and high humidity might increase the danger of electric shock. Fire Outbreak - Welding produces heat, flames, and sparks, all of which can ignite. Sources of ignition, when paired with sources of fuel and oxygen, pose a considerable risk of fire and explosion. - You must manage the health and safety risks connected with an ignition source in a hazardous environment. This includes detecting all sources of ignition, such as other welding processes, such as grinding, which can also generate heat, flames, and sparks. Continuous Exposure to Heat and Possible Burns - Burn is one of the most prevalent welding injuries. A welding arc can reach temperatures of 6000 degrees Celsius. The powerful ultraviolet and infrared radiation can be hazardous to both the welder and anybody else in the vicinity. Burns from sparks and metal pieces are common on hands and other exposed flesh, but they can also occur in the eyes. The effects of this level of heat are similar to severe sunburn. Noise Pollution - High noise levels can result in irreversible hearing loss. Welding equipment can produce different amounts and frequencies of noise, exposing employees to noise levels that exceed the exposure threshold. Plasma arc welding, in particular, produces significantly more noise than other welding activities, with noise levels ranging from 98 to 112 dB. (A). Welding hazards The health risks connected with welding, cutting, and brazing operations will vary depending on the composition and intensity of exposure to welding fumes and gases, as well as ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Respiratory irritation, metal fume fever, lung cancer, skin cancer, nervous system damage, asphyxiation, and other health concerns are all possible. Burns, eye damage, electrical shock, scrapes, and toe and finger injuries are all risks involved with these processes. Fires and explosions are also possible.
  5. 5. Many of these hazards can be avoided by using elimination and substitution controls (for example, eliminating the need for welding or using a lower fume-generating welding process), engineering controls (for example, local exhaust ventilation), work practises (for example, removing coatings before welding and worker training), and personal protective equipment (PPE) (e.g., respiratory protection). Risk assessments and occupational hygiene air sampling can be used to detect health and safety risks and worker exposures, as well as to help identify the necessary management measures.

