The Hazards of Welding.pdf

Welding Inspections and Safety in a Nutshell



Welding is the process of permanently fusing two or more materials, usually metals, together using heat, pressure, or both. When heated, the material melts and can be bonded with or without additional filler materials. Thermoplastics, for example, can be welded together to make permanent joins using a sufficient heat source.



Welding can use a variety of energy sources, including gas flames, electric arcs, electric resistance, lasers, electron beams, friction, molten metal baths, and ultrasound. Fusion welding, forge welding, friction welding, braze welding, brazing, soldering, and explosion welding are all techniques of joining. Welding is a potentially dangerous activity that must be approached with attention to avoid electrocution, fire and explosion, burns, electric shock, visual damage, inhalation of harmful gases and fumes, and exposure to extreme ultraviolet radiation.