Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Get the Fairytale Beginning for Your Love Story A wedding is an occasion that the couple remembers for a lifetime. It is a...
details, like the dress colors, the venue and the guests before deciding upon a style that will match these. What Does A W...
Your Photos Look Better With Fairy Lights Photos have become more important than the real thing now. Unless you have photo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Always Hire a Reputed Wedding Stylist in Singapore

23 views

Published on

Always Hire a Reputed Wedding Stylist in Singapore. Call on +65 6741 1196 to avail marquee letter lights in Singapore.

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Always Hire a Reputed Wedding Stylist in Singapore

  1. 1. Get the Fairytale Beginning for Your Love Story A wedding is an occasion that the couple remembers for a lifetime. It is also an occasion that they want to happen in circumstances that will remind one of the fairytales. The ambiance should match the mood of the people and for this, there is a need to use a lot of props. Wedding venues are decorated in various ways to make them look more beautiful. You may be using a wedding planner for all arrangements. But a wedding stylist in Singapore is the one that can create the best surroundings for your wedding. Why Should You Hire A Wedding Stylist? This is what many people think. When you have a wedding planner who is going to take care of everything at the wedding, why would you want a wedding stylist? The difference is that while a wedding planner is an organizer, the wedding stylist is an artist. He or she is a design expert that can use different props to make the place look the way you want it to look. You may have dreamed about the way the place should look and the wedding event stylist will make it come true. A wedding stylist is very helpful for those who don't have much idea about how they want the venue to look like. Some couples may know vaguely what they want, but may not know the details. The wedding stylist will help them with various ideas of how the wedding venue can be made to look beautiful. The wedding stylists will check the other
  2. 2. details, like the dress colors, the venue and the guests before deciding upon a style that will match these. What Does A Wedding Stylist Do? Most of the stylists offer you different wedding styling packages that will include various aspects of decorating your wedding venue. You can choose the items that you want to be placed at the venue and the styles of decoration that you prefer. Most of these people are experts in design and make their props and decorative items. They are updated with the latest wedding styles around the world and can replicate different decorations. Celebrity weddings are what most people look at for inspiration. You can select some of the things that you have seen on the internet and ask that to be replicated at your wedding. These designers will make them if they are already not available with them. Most of these companies work with props and items made by themselves. So, it is not likely that you will find your wedding decoration being copied by many others. Let Lights Create the Mood Weddings must have a romantic mood and lights are the best things to help bring this mood. Clever use of fairy lights decoration can change how the place looks. Your wedding venue will suddenly turn into a dreamland bathes in various colors. It will transport you and the guests to a different world that is straight out of dreams. Fairy lights are a common prop in various weddings. It is all the more effective in functions that take place in the late evenings.
  3. 3. Your Photos Look Better With Fairy Lights Photos have become more important than the real thing now. Unless you have photos that are worth sharing on Instagram and Facebook, the event itself is not worth publicizing. That is the thought of all people today. Most events are cast live on Facebook so that even those who cannot participate can enjoy the function as well as those present there. But photos need to look good and fairy lights decoration at a wedding can make them look beautiful. You can take a lot of fairy lights decoration ideas from the wedding stylists. They can tell you which color lights will make the photos look good. They can tell you which color lights will enhance the look of your wedding gown. They will know what colors will go well with the overall look of the venue. Your photos will earn a lot more likes and shares with these ideas. Source: https://weddingpropsrental.blogspot.com/2020/03/get-fairytale-beginning-for-your-love.html Know more: https://theweddingprops.sg/services/lights/ Address: 30 Defu Avenue 2 S-Lite Building Singapore 539527 Email: twp@slitegroup.com Phone: +65 6741 1196 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theweddingprops.sg/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheWeddingProps/

×