Ciberseguridad durante la pandemia [Paulino Calderon]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NUEVOS RETOS PARA USUARIOS Y ORGANIZACIONES DURANTE LA PANDEMIA DE COVID19 Ciberseguridad durante la pandemia
Agenda ¿De que vamos a hablar hoy?  Tendencias de ataques en el 2020.  Nueva problemática.  Recomendaciones.
¿Qué ha estado pasando?  Incremento de ataques de fuerza bruta de protocolos SSH, SMB, RDP, etc. Principalmente relaciona...
+ Ing. Social, Phishing y Spearphishing  Los usuarios pasan más tiempo conectados y son más susceptibles a ataques de ing...
+ Ing. Social, Phishing y Spearphishing  Los usuarios pasan más tiempo conectados y son más susceptibles a ataques de ing...
+ Ing. Social, Phishing y Spearphishing  Los usuarios pasan más tiempo conectados y son más susceptibles a ataques de ing...
Ransomware
Ransomware  Cibercriminales se han dividido en dos bandos:
Ransomware  Cibercriminales se han dividido en dos bandos:
Ransomware  Cibercriminales se han dividido en dos bandos:
(*) Gráfico de coveware.com
APT29 ”Cozy Bear”  NSA (US), NCSC (UK) y CSE (Canadá) acusan a un grupo de hackers vinculados con diferentes servicios de...
Todos estamos expuestos  Especialmente organizaciones del sector salud  Software especializado que requiere versiones ob...
Todos estamos expuestos  Especialmente organizaciones del sector salud:  Software especializado que requiere versiones o...
De BYOD A THYWD  Pasamos de preocuparnos por políticas de Bring your Own Device a Take Home Your Work Device y esto expon...
Any any all the rules
También hay hacking del bueno
Recomendaciones  Cuidado con la ingeniería social.  Habilita autenticación multifactor.  Ahora es el mejor momento de h...
+ Recomendaciones  Reinstalar completamente a veces es la mejor opción.  No solo se trata de seguir recomendaciones de p...
Contacto  @calderpwn en Twitter  paulino@calderonpale.com  https://calderonpale.com  https://websec.mx y https://webse...
Ciberseguridad durante la pandemia [Paulino Calderon]
Ciberseguridad durante la pandemia [Paulino Calderon]
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ciberseguridad durante la pandemia [Paulino Calderon]

52 views

Published on

Charla sobre tendencias de ataques en el 2020, nueva problematica para usuarios y organizaciones, y consejos para enfrentar estos nuevos problemas.

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ciberseguridad durante la pandemia [Paulino Calderon]

  1. 1. NUEVOS RETOS PARA USUARIOS Y ORGANIZACIONES DURANTE LA PANDEMIA DE COVID19 Ciberseguridad durante la pandemia
  2. 2. Agenda ¿De que vamos a hablar hoy?  Tendencias de ataques en el 2020.  Nueva problemática.  Recomendaciones.
  3. 3. ¿Qué ha estado pasando?  Incremento de ataques de fuerza bruta de protocolos SSH, SMB, RDP, etc. Principalmente relacionados con administración remota.  Mayor volúmen de ataques de ingeniería social. (*) Datos del laboratorio de Fortinet LATAM (Q2 2020): https://www.fortinetthreatinsiderlat.com/
  4. 4. + Ing. Social, Phishing y Spearphishing  Los usuarios pasan más tiempo conectados y son más susceptibles a ataques de ingeniería social.
  5. 5. + Ing. Social, Phishing y Spearphishing  Los usuarios pasan más tiempo conectados y son más susceptibles a ataques de ingeniería social.  Esta pandemia ha sido excelente excusa para campañas que geolocalizar personas (DEMO)
  6. 6. + Ing. Social, Phishing y Spearphishing  Los usuarios pasan más tiempo conectados y son más susceptibles a ataques de ingeniería social.  Esta pandemia ha sido excelente excusa para campañas que geolocalizar personas (DEMO).
  7. 7. Ransomware
  8. 8. Ransomware  Cibercriminales se han dividido en dos bandos:
  9. 9. Ransomware  Cibercriminales se han dividido en dos bandos:
  10. 10. Ransomware  Cibercriminales se han dividido en dos bandos:
  11. 11. (*) Gráfico de coveware.com
  12. 12. APT29 ”Cozy Bear”  NSA (US), NCSC (UK) y CSE (Canadá) acusan a un grupo de hackers vinculados con diferentes servicios de inteligencia rusa de intentar robar investigación sobre vacunas y tratamiento del COVID19. Julio 2020 – Desenlace próximamente.
  13. 13. Todos estamos expuestos  Especialmente organizaciones del sector salud  Software especializado que requiere versiones obsoletas de Windows  Presupuesto de TI/Seguridad generalmente bajo o nulo  ¿Y qué tal los dispositivos médicos IoT?
  14. 14. Todos estamos expuestos  Especialmente organizaciones del sector salud:  Software especializado que requiere versiones obsoletas de Windows.  Presupuesto de TI/Seguridad generalmente bajo o nulo en muchos casos.  ¿Y qué tal los dispositivos médicos IoT?
  15. 15. De BYOD A THYWD  Pasamos de preocuparnos por políticas de Bring your Own Device a Take Home Your Work Device y esto expone la información a muchas cosas.
  16. 16. Any any all the rules
  17. 17. También hay hacking del bueno
  18. 18. Recomendaciones  Cuidado con la ingeniería social.  Habilita autenticación multifactor.  Ahora es el mejor momento de hacer respaldos.  Cifra tu información.  Empecemos a pensar en mover los controles de seguridad a los endpoints del usuario.  ¿Ransomware? Consulta https://www.nomoreransom.org/.
  19. 19. + Recomendaciones  Reinstalar completamente a veces es la mejor opción.  No solo se trata de seguir recomendaciones de proveedores.  Es muy importante que el staff se mantenga al día respecto a vulnerabilidades de los productos que utilicen.  Elabora y prueba tu plan de continuidad de negocio.  Recuerda que no necesariamente eres el objetivo.
  20. 20. Contacto  @calderpwn en Twitter  paulino@calderonpale.com  https://calderonpale.com  https://websec.mx y https://websec.ca

×