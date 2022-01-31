Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4

Ai test automation tools to look out for in 2022

Jan. 31, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

At a time when releases need to be smarter and faster, Intelligent Test Automation is one of the most influential factors in today’s go-digital and cloud-first market. And the usage of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is a game-changer in the automated testing industry.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free

Ai test automation tools to look out for in 2022

  1. 1. AI Test Automation Tools to Look Out for in 2022 AT A T I M E W H E N R E L E A S E S N E E D T O B E S M A R T E R A N D FA S T E R , I N T E L L I G E N T T E S T A U T O M AT I O N I S O N E O F T H E M O S T I N F L U E N T I A L FA C T O R S I N T O D AY ’ S G O - D I G I TA L A N D C L O U D - F I R S T M A R K E T. A N D T H E U S A G E O F A R T I F I C I A L I N T E L L I G E N C E A N D M A C H I N E L E A R N I N G I S A G A M E - C H A N G E R I N T H E A U T O M AT E D T E S T I N G I N D U S T RY. .
  2. 2. Can AI tangibly provide value for businesses? Absolutely, Yes! • AI is finally starting to deliver real-life business benefits. Healthcare is able to deliver better patient care. The financial sector can deliver quality products while safeguarding sensitive and confidential financial records. • The defence sectors conform to compliance and the highest software quality with automated intelligent testing and analytics. The AI tools can help you automate repetitive, mundane tasks, improve efficiency across the software delivery pipeline along with the real-time decision making capability.
  3. 3. Stay Updated on the current Trends • The Part 1 of this article covered the following current trends in AI testing that help deliver the business needs along with the delivery of flawless applications and an enhanced user experience. And to know more about these trends in detail along with our estimate of the impact of using AI in the near term, refer to the whitepaper on • The software testing trends forecast and euphoria around Artificial Intelligence – Hype versus Reality.
  4. 4. Webomates has integrated solution Webomates CQ which helps companies to test the Mobile app properly and with effectiveness Get in touch with our experts @webomates

×