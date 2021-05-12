Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CIENCIA Y ÉTICA EN LA CREACIÓN DE DIOS: Dialogo universitario entre la ciencia y la fe Presentación de Capítulo V por: Jos...
Lugar e importancia de la ética en la civilización tecno científica En la civilización tecnocientífica, la ética fundament...
Esta nueva cosmología está siendo articulada por la nueva conciencia ética, consideando que hasta el momento, ninguna de l...
La ética trasciende la antropologia La ética (clásica) era vista tradicionalmente como una disciplina humanística, íntimam...
La ética tiene que ver con las acciones, la modificada naturaleza de las acciones humanas exigía un cambio también en está...
La nueva ética de la responsabilidad frente a la crisis ecológica de la civilización tecnocientífica La responsabilidad hu...
Durante la segunda mitad del siglo XX hay una transformación; de la tecnociencia como afirman autores cómo Hottois, Latour...
La macro ciencia fue equipamiento y un recurso económico para desarrollar la obtención de financiación la cual fue un prob...
Las tics y la biotecnología así como la nanotecnología, aporta algunos cambios y desafíos importantes en los que se observ...
Hay valores epistémicos que siguen siendo relevantes en el desarrollo tecnológico e innovador de conocimientos científicos...
Comentarios La ética es fundamental para no incurrir en el enfoque de conquista, dominio y sobreexplotación de la naturale...
Es necesaria una revolución cultural, transformando el sistema de valores y la cosmovisión de la civilización tecno cientí...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
84 views
May. 12, 2021

Lugar e Importancia de la Ética en la Civilización Tecnocientífica & Tecnociencia, Tecnoética y Tecnoaxiología

Presentación de Capitulo V del libro CIENCIA Y ÉTICA EN LA CREACIÓN DE DIOS: Dialogo universitario entre la ciencia y la fe y Ensayo: Tecnociencia, tecnoética y tecnoaxiología

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lugar e Importancia de la Ética en la Civilización Tecnocientífica & Tecnociencia, Tecnoética y Tecnoaxiología

  1. 1. CIENCIA Y ÉTICA EN LA CREACIÓN DE DIOS: Dialogo universitario entre la ciencia y la fe Presentación de Capítulo V por: José Vicente Chopén.
  2. 2. Lugar e importancia de la ética en la civilización tecno científica En la civilización tecnocientífica, la ética fundamental, derivado de las graves repercuciones por los avances de la tecnociencia en el mundo, teniendo presente desde una nueva cosmovisión que los seres humanos no estamos encima de la naturaleza, sino al lado de y junto a ella, es decir en plena horizontalidad de la unidad del hombre con la naturaleza, poniendo entredicho la existencia de la propia vida en la tierra y el destino mismo de la humanidad que ha quedado en sus manos, ya que el cosmos y la naturaleza son un todo integrado y el ser humano es parte de ese todo, dejando de lado la clásica cosmología tecnocientífica de conquista, dominio y explotación del mundo.
  3. 3. Esta nueva cosmología está siendo articulada por la nueva conciencia ética, consideando que hasta el momento, ninguna de las éticas antropológicas anteriores es capaz de enfrentarse a los profundos retos que implica el ingreso de la tecnociencia y sus profundos efectos sobre la cultura y civilización humana. Nuestro futuro como humanidad está en nuestras manos, debido al daño severo ocasionado como resultado de la tecno ciencia al contaminar mares, ríos y lagos, aún la atmosfera con gases de efecto invernadero. Surgiendo la conciencia ética y ecológica en cuanto a la responsabilidad por las repercusiones sobre el planeta; propiciando una nueva cosmología alternativa que nos mostraba el camino ético a seguir si queríamos sobrevivir.
  4. 4. La ética trasciende la antropologia La ética (clásica) era vista tradicionalmente como una disciplina humanística, íntimamente asociada con el estudio de la filosofía y como rama de esta; por ejemplo la filosofía académica, la cual es obsoleta al ser egocéntrica y suspicaz a nuevas ideas, ajena a los problemas del mundo. Todas las éticas habidas hasta ahora, como preceptos directos de hacer ciertas cosas y no otras, tenían enfoque antropocéntrico, cuyas acciones humanas giraban en torno a la conducta del hombre, concentrándose en acciones del momento, recibiendo o no el beneficio de tales acciones; lo bueno o lo malo de la acción se decidía dentro de un contexto inmediato.
  5. 5. La ética tiene que ver con las acciones, la modificada naturaleza de las acciones humanas exigía un cambio también en está, trascendiendo a la ética de la responsabilidad y bioética, ya que la ética tradicional ya no podía responder a los desafíos ético-antropológicos tradicionales por el nacimiento de nuevas sociedades como la del conocimiento. Antes de nuestra época las intervenciones del hombre en la naturaleza eran superficiales e incapaces de dañar su permanente equilibrio. La naturaleza no era responsabilidad humana; ella cuidaba de sí misma. Los nuevos alcances eticos de la tecnociencia
  6. 6. La nueva ética de la responsabilidad frente a la crisis ecológica de la civilización tecnocientífica La responsabilidad humana es algo nuevo de lo que la ética tiene que responder, ya que ninguna ética anterior tuvo en cuenta las condiciones globales de la vida humana, ni su futuro, más aún la existencia misma de la especie. El actuar humano sobre la naturaleza y sobre sí mismo es un obrar colectivo, con la crisis ecológica de toda la civilización tecno científica contemporánea y el agotamiento de la naturaleza provocado por el hombre. La crisis de la civilización tecno científica encuentra su expresión en la crisis ambiental, pero está es la crisis de toda sociedad, no son dos crisis separadas, una crisis ambiental y otra social, sino una sola crisis socio-ambiental.
  7. 7. Durante la segunda mitad del siglo XX hay una transformación; de la tecnociencia como afirman autores cómo Hottois, Latour, Agazzi y otros. La transformación de la nocientífica que no es el Kuhn, lo que ha cambiado es la estructura de la práctica científica, más que paradigmas del conocimiento. A la primera etapa de la tecnociencia, empieza la segunda guerra mundial, la cual se llamó Big Science, esto caracterizada por ciertos programas que financió el Gobierno de los Estados Unidos. . Tecnociencia, tecnoética y tecnoaxiología: De la ciencia a la tecnociencia Fuente: https://www.monografias.com/trabajos1 04/tecnociencia-para- sostenibilidad/image003.png
  8. 8. La macro ciencia fue equipamiento y un recurso económico para desarrollar la obtención de financiación la cual fue un problema dentro de la tecnociencia, se caracterizó por la práctica científica respecta que consiste en la estrecha colaboración entre los científicos y los técnicos así es como se desarrolla una estructura de investigación que tiene a convertirse en una actividad Tecnocientífica. Esta formación entre la ciencia y tecnología trae consigo un cambio en la práctica científica derivado que las comunidades y sus autonomías se retienen al elegir cuestiones al investigar por lo tanto inicia la emergencia con la tecnociencia apareciendo la política científica en la cual se definen diversas líneas de investigación en cada país, considerado como el comienzo de las políticas estatales una primera teoría en el liderazgo gubernamental.
  9. 9. Las tics y la biotecnología así como la nanotecnología, aporta algunos cambios y desafíos importantes en los que se observan diversas extensiones cómo la bioética y no ética en 1977. Bunge indicó que es preciso desarrollarse la tecnoética como base de la responsabilidad a las decisiones tecno científicas los ensayos de prueba y error están basadas en el empirismo por lo tanto tiene sus fallas y también enuncia una serie de cambios racionales para el cambio científico y tecnológico desde otro punto de vista. La tecnociencia no solo plantea problemas éticos y Morales también axiológicas son amplias y son vistas desde los valores por ello se han traído diversos cambios importantes. . De la ética a la tecnoética
  10. 10. Hay valores epistémicos que siguen siendo relevantes en el desarrollo tecnológico e innovador de conocimientos científicos y artefactos tecnológicos. Existen diversas fases de producción del conocimiento incorporados a instrumentos teóricos y experimentales de índole científica las cuales tienen a la ciencia y dependen del conocimiento científico como tal, valorando los proyectos y sus resultados. La actividad tecnocientífica tiene valores que se consideran a la hora de evaluar propuestas como funcionalidad, rapidez, fiabilidad, durabilidad, etc. Filósofos de la tecnología han afirmado que la eficiencia es un valor tecnológico. Sistema de valores en la actividad Tecnocientífica
  11. 11. Comentarios La ética es fundamental para no incurrir en el enfoque de conquista, dominio y sobreexplotación de la naturaleza, como consecuencia de la civilización tecno científica contemporánea y sus implicaciones tales como la contaminación, el cambio climático, que pone en riesgo nuestro patrimonio natural, lo cual genera la necesidad de analizar y proponer soluciones, que se desarrollen desde el ámbito educacional, por medio de metodologías prácticas, basadas en paradigmas emergentes, en un contexto ecológico, haciendo hincapié, en la Importancia de Conservar y Proteger los recursos, tal como lo dice la biblia en Génesis 2:15 y Levítico 25:4-5, acerca de cuidar la tierra y darle reposo a fin de no sobreexplotarla, así como garantizar la supervivencia de los animales según Deuteronomio 22:6.
  12. 12. Es necesaria una revolución cultural, transformando el sistema de valores y la cosmovisión de la civilización tecno científica, recogiendo avances positivos y sostenibles, recuperando los valores y grandes fines arrasados por el desenfreno megalómano. Ya que si no se implanta una alternativa práctica en el trato con los demás seres animados y la naturaleza, está crisis adquirirá dimensiones de catástrofe planetaria, no podemos abstraer nuestras experimentaciones científicas de las repercusiones a veces irreversibles que de ellas puedan derivarse, con el compromiso de dejar un mundo más habitable y más justo para las futuras generaciones.

×