Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Manifest Weight Loss in 10 Easy Steps (How I Lost Over 15 Pounds!) Justa headsup:Thispost may include affiliate links;form...
I was sittingdowntotie myshoesbefore goingtotownto getsome groceries,andwhile Iwasleaning downto tie my shoes,Isawsomethin...
It alsoworksin a verystraightforwardmanner. Guidedhypnosisprogramsare speciallycraftedaudiotracksthatinduce a trance-like ...
The issue isthat the subconsciousmindisincrediblytrusting... Excusessoonbecome fact,andbefore yourealize it,you've develop...
Anxietyanddepressionare twowordsthatcome to mindwhenthinkingaboutanxietyanddepression. The dramatic rise ineatingdisorders...
Scriptingisa strong manifestationtechniquethatcanhelpyouget a complete picture of whoyou'll be in your ideal physique... S...
In everyaspect,Iam ideal. My bodyisfitand healthy. I'm gladfor whatmy bodypermitsme to accomplish. Everyday, mysense of se...
It's critical that youenjoyyourfood,notonlybecause of the taste,but alsobecause of the benefitsit providestoyourmind,body,...
How manytimeshave youtormentedyourbodywithtorturousexercise onlytogainweightandhave to start all overagain? It's simplynot...
That our spiritsare more essential thanourbodiesinsome way. Unfortunately,thisbelief ispreventingusfromreachingourgreatest...
Appreciate eachandeverydaythat youget toappreciate yourfantasticandlovelyphysique... Rememberthatthe roadis alwaysusedtopr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Self Improvement
50 views
Jun. 15, 2021

Manifest Weight Loss in 10 Easy Steps

Manifest Weight Loss in 10 Easy Steps

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Manifest Weight Loss in 10 Easy Steps

  1. 1. Manifest Weight Loss in 10 Easy Steps (How I Lost Over 15 Pounds!) Justa headsup:Thispost may include affiliate links;formore information,pleasereadmydisclaimer! Have you everbeenscrollingthrough InstagramorFacebookandfeltabsolutelyinundatedwith obnoxiouslyattractive bodies... Scroll Athleticbuild...scroll Perfectfigure...scroll TonedAbs...urghscroll Oh,no!! Since whenhassocial mediabecome afull-fledgedguilttrip? But whatif I toldyouthat youcouldcreate the bodyof your dreams? What if that picturesof youin a swimmingsuitwastrulyof you? NowI understandwhatyou're thinking... “It's impossible!” “It's too difficult!” And..."I've triedeverydietunderthe sunandit's justnot workingforme!" I understand!! But, well,what'sthe harmingivingita shot,right? Thisarticle isa step-by-stepinstructionthatwill show youhow tolose weightquicklyandpainlessly. There'sno needtogo hungry! No more abusingyourbodywithrigorousworkouts! The goal of thisarticle isto give youa betterunderstandingof the body-mindconnection. To replace the illusionsthatare holdingyoubackon yourweightreductionjourneywithconceptsthat will helpyouevolve intothe healthiestversionof yourself. I'm reallyexcitedforyoutoembarkonthisadventure,andI'mevenmore enthusiastictohearabout your successes. But first,letme tell youaboutmy success! Notso longago, I was exactlylike you... In fact,I recall the day I finallydecidedthatenoughwasenough.
  2. 2. I was sittingdowntotie myshoesbefore goingtotownto getsome groceries,andwhile Iwasleaning downto tie my shoes,Isawsomethingaboutmyself thatIhadn'tseenbefore... I was takenaback... My heartliterallyplummetedtothe ground... Panicensued... I was aware that I had gainedafewpounds,butnotthismuch! My mindbegantorace, and I beganto questioneverythingIhaddone inthe previousseveral weeks. “Who have I seen?”saysthe narrator. “Has anyone else noticedthatI've gainedweight?” “What have I beenconsumingthathascausedme to looklike this?” I was aboutto vomitbecause the ideasIwashavingwere soawful! These feelingsandthoughtslastedforweeksfollowingmyawakening... For weeks,Iwasmiserable,couldn'tsleep,andmyanxietywasatan all-time high;Ievenstoppedgoing out because myconfidence hadbeenshatteredlike aballoon! My vibrationshadplummetedtoanall-time low... I realizedIneededtodosomething,so Ibeganeatingonlysalads,fruits,andtinyamountsof carbs... I startedrunningafterwatchingmanyYoutube videosandreadinghundredsof blogpieces.... What's more,guesswhat? My scaleswere still readingthe same aswhenIstartedafterthree weeks... I can't expresshowdisappointedIwas;nomatterhow hard I tried,nothingseemedtohelp... But eventually,something“clicked,”andeverythingbecame clear... You see,nothingwasworkingbecause Ihadsubconsciousobstaclesthatpreventedme fromlosing weight! Andit's possible thatthisisthe issue you're encounteringaswell! Subconsciousbarriersare deeplyingrainedmentalpatternsthatpreventyoufromreachingspecific goals,suchas weightlossinthiscase. What's evenmore incredible isthatyouprobablydon'tevenrealizeyouhave them! Andthisis whymy faddiets,crazytrainingroutines,andhigh-pricedsupplementsweren'tworking. Hypnosiswithaguide... Guidedhypnosishasbeenshowntonotonlyhelpyoulose weightquickly,butalsotokeepitoff.
  3. 3. It alsoworksin a verystraightforwardmanner. Guidedhypnosisprogramsare speciallycraftedaudiotracksthatinduce a trance-like conditioninyour mind. Once you've reachedthislevel,yourmindisrewrittenwithweight-lossprograms. For example,increasingyourmetabolism, battlingsugarcravings,andfeelingmore confident. In a nutshell,it'samental gastricband! You onlyneedtolistentoan audiotrack everyday. That's exactlywhatI did,andguesswhat?It worked!Itassistedme inlosing15 pounds! All of thisoccurred withoutthe use of anystrenuousexercises... Withouteatingblandanduninterestingsalads... Andall I had to do wassit downandlistentoa calmingaudiotrackfor 15 minutesaday, withouthaving to entirelyletgoof whoI wasand whatI liked! The specificguidedhypnosistapesIusedwere titled"15minute weightloss"(whatacoincidence!). Before youcontinue,Istronglyadvise youtowatchthisfree videopresentationandsee whatyouthink. FASTEST WAY TO MANIFEST FOLLOWING THIS SIMPLE MEDITATION TECHNIQUE: https://bit.ly/2YRliF6 Thisis somethingthathasabsolutelytransformedmylife,andIam confidentthatitcan do the same for you. NotonlydidI lose 15 pounds,butmy general healthimproveddramaticallyaswell. I'm happierandmore confident,andI'mno longerhidingbehindthe personIwas. WeightLossCan Be AchievedIn10 Easy Steps 1.) Recognize the self-deceptionyou've beentellingyourself. We all have an excuse forwhywe aren'tlivingupto our full potential.
  4. 4. The issue isthat the subconsciousmindisincrediblytrusting... Excusessoonbecome fact,andbefore yourealize it,you've developedaslew of limitingbeliefsthatare preventingyoufromrealizingyourfull potential. Here are some of the mostprevalentreasonswhypeople don'tlose weight: I'm a huge guy witha lotof muscle. My metabolismissluggish. My familyhasa historyof beingoverweight. I can't affordto eat the correct foodsto lose weight. These are justa handful of the numerousjustificationspeopleuse to“justify”theirinabilitytolose weight... You will create these excusesasfactthe more you make them. Refuse tobelieve the liesthathave previouslykept youback! Because youare the one whodecideswhoyouare... You are the architectof yourownreality! What have youbeenlyingtoyourself about? Start insistingonthe exactopposite of those liesuntil yoursubconscioushasnochoice butto believe it! For instance,if you've beentellingyourself andothersthatyoucan't lose weightbecause of yourslow metabolism, starttellingyourself the opposite. “I have a rapid metabolism!” Start todayif youwantto have the bodyof your dreams! 2.) Let Go Of GuiltAnd Shame! Regrettably,societyhasinstilledafalse sense of shame andguiltinthose whodonot conformto a predeterminedshape. Many individualshave beenmisledintobelievingthatif youare overweight,youare lazyandlackself- control. Come on,people! What a heinousandrepulsivefalsehood! People have sufferedunimaginable emotional harmasa resultof this! The strain that people are puttingontheirbodiesandmindsinordertomeetsociety'sstandardof perfection.
  5. 5. Anxietyanddepressionare twowordsthatcome to mindwhenthinkingaboutanxietyanddepression. The dramatic rise ineatingdisorders... It's a total heartbreaker! How can yoube judgedforyouralleged"lackof self-control"whenthere are somanyslenderpeople whobinge eatall of the time? How manytimeshave youhearda skinnypersondeclare thattheycan eatwhatevertheywantand neverhave towork off the calories? Theyproudlyconfessit! There isno such thingas shame or guilt!! Andyet,individualswhoslavishly adhere tostrictdietsandexercisesare accusedaslackingself- control??? It doesn'tmake anysense! Of course,I'mnot attemptingtobelittlethe naturallyslim...Butthisexamplemerelygoestoillustrate that there'sa lotmore to losingweightthan justsheerwillpower! Fat shamingisa massive inconsistency! People of variousshapesandsizes,forexample,are affectedbyemotional eating. It's simplymore noticeable fromthe outsideforsome. Thiswell-knowneatingproblemariseswhenapersonattemptstofill anemotionalgapbystuffingtheir stomach. We all knowthat thisisn'tgoodfor us,right? But, forthe time being,we don'tmind!The humiliationandremorse donothitintill later. Andthese low-vibrationemotionscanbe justas dangerous asovereating! Emotional eatingisanexcellentillustrationof how the Law of Attractionoperates... Because you're inagony,youeat too much. Thisbringsevenmore sufferingintoyourlife. Breakfree fromthe never-endingcycle of guiltand humiliation! The keyis to beginthinking,feeling,andactingasif you alreadyhadthe ideal body! Considerthe following:WouldIfeel guiltyabouteatingthatpiece of cheesecake if Iwasinpeakphysical condition? 3.) Make a listof your physical objectives.
  6. 6. Scriptingisa strong manifestationtechniquethatcanhelpyouget a complete picture of whoyou'll be in your ideal physique... So,what isscripting,exactly? Scriptingisa type of journalinginwhichyouwrite asif yourgoalshave alreadycome true... Here'san illustration: I awoke feelingfantasticthismorning.WhenIlookedinthe mirror,Inoticedthatmy bodywas thin, muscular,andtoned! I tookmy dog fora walkinthe park. We playedfetch,anddespite herboundlessenthusiasm, Ienjoyed beingable toeasilykeepupwithher.We hada wonderfulexperience. ThenI returnedhome andate a lovelymeal of poachedeggsontoast. I decidedtowearsomethingalittle more appropriatetowork,andit paidoff handsomely... My cute coworkercomplimentedme onmyappearance andtheninvitedme outtodinner. Nextweek,we're goingout! Whenscripting,tryto be as descriptive aspossible. Your mindwill be able totransformyourwordsintoa powerful visualizationinthismanner. “What kindof clothesdoesthisversionof me wear?”youmightwonder. “How doespossessingthe ideal bodyshape the restof mylife?” “What are my favorite foodsandactivities?” “How do I feel atmyideal weight?”youmightwonder. 4.) Affirmationsforthe Body Incorporate affirmationsintoyourdailyroutine tohelpyouachieveyourweight-lossobjectives. Affirmationscanbe usedwheneveryouhave aspare momentoras part of yourmanifestationregimen. Whetherit'sbefore yougoto bed,as a meditationmantra,orevenjustincalm momentslike onthe walkto workin the morning. Recitingaffirmationsinthe mirrorisan excellenttechnique toemploythemspecificallyforweightloss. Speakto yourself inapositive andempoweringmanner. As youdo this,feel the high vibratingself-loveenergyandallow ittocharge youwithconfidence forthe day. Here are some affirmationstohelpyouhave apositive bodyimage:
  7. 7. In everyaspect,Iam ideal. My bodyisfitand healthy. I'm gladfor whatmy bodypermitsme to accomplish. Everyday, mysense of self-worthandconfidence grows. FASTEST WAY TO MANIFEST FOLLOWING THIS SIMPLE MEDITATION TECHNIQUE: https://bit.ly/2YRliF6 5.) Acceptand love yourself You will notlose weightif youdespise yourbodyandare resistive toanythingelse thanself-loathing. Adore yourbodynow to attract a bodyyou love! Both yourbodyand mindwill benefitfromlove andacceptance. Here are some methodstoofferyourbodylove andacceptance: On yourskin,applya vitamin-enrichedbodyoil. Give yourself the giftof afull-bodymassage. Admire yourownattractiveness. Dressin a waythat bringsout yourbestfeatures. Give yourself acompliment. Sendlovingthoughtstothe parts of your bodythat require itthe most. 6.) Make a mental note of howcertainfoodsmake youfeel. Your realityisshapednotjustby yourthoughts,butalsoby youremotionsandbehaviors. As a result,it'scritical tobeginnotinghow certainfoodsmake youfeel,bothphysicallyand mentally. Recognize thatthose feelingsare the communicationbetweenyourbodyandmindif youobserve a patternof particularfoodsmakingyoufeel fatiguedorbloated. It's not insync withyourgoalsif it doesn'tfeel nice. The goal isto establishapositive relationshipwitheating.
  8. 8. It's critical that youenjoyyourfood,notonlybecause of the taste,but alsobecause of the benefitsit providestoyourmind,body,andspirit. Whenyoustart listeningtoyourbody,you'll findyourself makingeating choicesthatare perfectlyinline withyourbestself. You'll be able to enjoyyourfavourite mealsagainwithoutthe negative sensationsasyoutrainyour mindto letgo of limitingbeliefsandguiltaroundeating. 7.) Create a mental image Visualizationisone of the mosteffective waystoincrease ourmanifestingpower. There are numerousvisualizationtechniquestochoose from, butthe mostimportantthingto rememberwhengettingstartedistokeepitbasic. Afterall,visualizationisnothingmore thanafancy termfor daydreaming. It shouldbe a pleasurable aspectof yourmanifestationprocess. Considerbeingatyourideal weight... Considerthe following: “How do I appear?” “Can youtell me whatkindof clothesI'mwearing?” “How am I doing?” “What is itthat my bodyiscapable of?” “What typesof thingsdo I like todo?” Visualizethe scenarioinyourmind'seye. Again,don'ttry to make your mental image perfect.Thisshouldnotbe a demandingactivityinany sense. Concentrate onhow good itfeelstohave metyourweight-lossgoals... Get thrilledaboutthe prospectof thisbeingyourfuture! Allowthe emotiontoboil upinside youandthenreleaseitintothe universe. 8.) Have fun! The abilitytotake action isan importantpart of beinga healthy,active personwithagreatbody! If you've previouslyattemptedtoreduce weightthroughtoughfitnessroutines,the word"activity"may seemintimidating.
  9. 9. How manytimeshave youtormentedyourbodywithtorturousexercise onlytogainweightandhave to start all overagain? It's simplynotright! And,to tell youthe truth,it shouldn'tbe thatway! Joy,not pain,iswhatbringspeople together. It's happiness! So,how doyou go abouttakingcoordinatedaction? Don't thinkintermsof "workinghard." Instead,letthe cosmostoinspire the actionsyoutake. Allowyourself tobe directedinakindmanner. Evenif you don'talwaysnotice it,the cosmosis continuouslyspeakingwithyou. Perhapswhile commutingtowork...ordoingthe dishes... These flashesof brilliance are universal downloadsthathave beenmade available toyouasa resultof the thingsyouhave beenmanifesting. It's as if the cosmos issendingyoua message. Divine guidance onthe nextsteptotake. Thisis coordinatedaction... It will enlightenandenthrall you... It will leadyoutoa place where youcan have fun. To put itanotherway,whenit comesto exercise,letthe universe leadyoutohappiness. Whetherit'sshootinghoopsatthe neighborhoodbasketball court,gentle dance,oryoga... In the end,the activityshouldbe enjoyable! Weightlosswill be abreeze whenyounaturallybuildfeelingsof delightaroundphysical activity. 9.) Have Fun BeingYouBalance is importantinphysical life... The Law of Attractionis,inmany ways,a spiritual discipline thatencouragesustoconnectwithour higherselvesaswell asthe largercosmos. Manifestationists,onthe otherhand,canbecome a touchtoo concernedwiththe non-physical attimes. Withinthe newage and spiritual communities,there isawidespreadbelief thatawakeningtothe realizationthatwe are spiritual beingsisour"soul mission."
  10. 10. That our spiritsare more essential thanourbodiesinsome way. Unfortunately,thisbelief ispreventingusfromreachingourgreatestpotential onourplanet. There'sa reasonwe're physical beings! We've come to immerse ourselvesinthe physical experience! To enjoylife tothe fullestanddevelopabetterunderstandingof whatit'slike tobe physicallyactive. In reality,it'softenourneglectof ourphysical bodiesthatleadstoweightproblemsinthe firstplace. Your bodyis tellingyou,“Hey,doyourememberme?”I've arrived!Remember,we're physical beings!” Take pleasure inbeingphysicallyactive! Appreciate yourphysical bodyandhowenjoyable itistobe livinginthisworld. Keepinmindthatlife isall aboutfindingthe rightbalance...Itiscritical tofeedyourbody,mind,and soul on an equal basis. 10.) Commemorate SignificantEvents Celebrate each milestonealongthe waytomaterialize furthercelebrationsof evenmore milestonesas youprogressthroughyour weightreductionjourney! Whetherit'sa numberon the scales,gettingbackintoyouroldclothes,ordiscoveringnew methodsto move... Thank youfor eachand everystep! Keepinmindthatlife isa journey... Wouldyoukeepyourbeautiful bodyif youcouldcreate itwitha few clicksof yourfingers? Wouldyouhave takenany notes? Wouldyouaccept it wholeheartedly? Most likelynot. As we begintomanifestmore andmore intoour lives,we quicklyrealize thatitwasneverabout possessingthe mostimportantiteminourlives. It all came downto the journey. Workingtowarda goal isenjoyable... It's alsosatisfyingtoaccomplishgoals. You will surelyachieve all of yourweightlossobjectivesandultimatelyhave the physique of your dreams.
  11. 11. Appreciate eachandeverydaythat youget toappreciate yourfantasticandlovelyphysique... Rememberthatthe roadis alwaysusedtoprepare youfor the outcome. To summarize,weightlossshouldseemnatural anduncomplicated,withnointernalresistance. That's howit works;otherwise,youriskattractingthe polaropposite of whatyoureallywant. You'll be sure to attain yourphysique goalsandlive a more meaningfulandhappyexistence if you followthese manifestingmethods. If you're lookingforsomethingtotake withyou,I recommendcheckingoutFASTESTWAYTO MANIFEST weightlossTOTHIS SOUND: Anyone canexperience subconsciousobstacles,and if you've triedmanyapproacheswithoutsuccessin the past, thiscouldbe the answeryou've beenseekingfor. It's completelyrisk-freeandcompletelysafe touse,sothere'snoreasonnotto try it! FASTEST WAY TO MANIFEST FOLLOWING THIS SIMPLE MEDITATION TECHNIQUE: https://bit.ly/2YRliF6

×