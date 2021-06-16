Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. How To Manifest a Specific Person How To ManifestSomeone:5Simple StepsTo ManifestingSomeone Specific One of the mostcommonthingsI see individualsseekingtomaterialize whenitcomestothe Law of Attractionisa certainperson. Manifestingthe ideal connection,partnership,friend,orloveraddssomuch value toone'slife thatit's no surprise thatso manypeople desiretolearnhow toaccomplishit. There are a varietyof approachesyoucan take. A visionboard,amanifestation box,orevenamanifestation journal are all options. You can employavariety of lawof attractionstrategies,butwe'll focusonone inthisarticle. In thispost,you'll discoverhowtouse one of the most powerful law of attractionstrategiesavailable: scripting,togenerate thatgreatlove. Let's getthisparty started! WHAT IS ATTRACTION SCRIPTINGLAW? Scriptingisa Law of Attractiontechnique inwhichyoudescribe yourlifeasif youalreadyhave everythingyouwant. The outcomesare soincredible whendone correctlythatitmaybe the mosteffective Law of Attraction tool available. A notebook,yourfavorite pen(it'sall aboutfeelinggoodhere),andyourmostvividimaginationare all youneedto getstartedscripting. Please keepinmindthatyoucan scripton yourcomputer,iPad,or evenyourphone,butthe results won'tbe as goodas whenyouwrite itdown. I'm not sure why,butI've foundthat there'ssomethingaboutwritingthatamplifiesthe force of your manifestation. The stepsto manifestingacertainindividualare asfollows. HOW DO I USE SCRIPTINGTO MANIFESTA SPECIFICPERSON? 1-GET CRYSTAL CLEAR IN THE FIRSTSTEP Consideryourself agenie withthe abilitytograntwishes. Imagine meetingastrangerwhohas the followingwish:"Iwanta betterrelationship."Wouldyoube able to helpme make thatwishcome true?
  2. 2. Andwhat if that person'sdesire wasto manifestthe ideal partner?ordo I wanta true friend? Wouldyoube able todecipherwhatthe individual issaying? What isit that she trulydesires?Whatstepswouldyoutake tomake that wisha reality? Because these wishesare soimprecise,you'dhave ahardtime bringingthemtolife.Andthe individual whowishesthemwill verycertainlybe disappointedbythe results. The Law of Attractionisthe same way.You mightnotbe contentwithwhatthe Universe decidesto provide youuntil youcanacquire clarityon the detailsof whatyouwant to manifest. Whenit comesto attractinga specificindividualintoyourlife,the firststepistofigure outexactlywhat youwant. The firststepto attracting someone intoyourlife istohave aclear ideaof what youdesire.Allowingthe Universe toguessforyou isa bad idea. Take a time toconsiderthe type of personyouwant to become. To get youstarted,considerthe followingquestions: What kindof personare youattemptingtobecome?(apartner,a spouse,afriend,avacation companion,andsoforth.) What are theirguidingprinciples? What doesitfeel like tobe intheirpresence? What effectdotheyhave onyou? Proceedtothe followingphase if youhave givenenoughconsiderationandhave aclearimage of who youwant to materializeinyourlife. STEP 2 – COMBINE YOUR IDEAS It's time to putpento papernow thatyou've identifiedthe type of personyouwanttoattract intoyour life throughthe lawof attraction. Write downeverypartof the clear picture youestablishedinthe previousphase onapiece of paperor inyour notebook. Make a listof everythingyouwanttosay and don'tlimityourself. You can use sentencesorbulletpointstomake yourpoint.Itmakesnodifference.Simplydowhat makesyouhappy. It's critical to getabsolutelyclearaboutwhatyou're manifesting,asyousaw inthe previousphase. Don't forgetto include asmuchdetail aspossible whendescribingyourdreamperson.Includeyour feelingsaswell.
  3. 3. Proceedtothe followingphase whenyou've completedathoroughmindmapof the personyou're manifesting. FASTEST WAY TO MANIFEST FOLLOWING THIS SIMPLE MEDITATION TECHNIQUE: https://bit.ly/2YRliF6 STEP #3: SELECT A SCRIPT PROMPT It's time to start scriptingnowthatyou've decidedwhoyouwantto manifestandtypeddowna detailed descriptionof them. Scriptingisa Law of Attractiontechnique thatdeceivesyourmindintobelieving thatwhatyoudesire has alreadyoccurred. Simply,scriptingisaprocessinwhichyouwrite downyourlife asif you alreadyhave everythingyou want. The outcomesare soincredible whendone correctlythatitmaybe the mosteffective Law of Attraction tool available. Many scriptingarticles(includingmine) encourage scriptinginthe presenttense. As if the thingyouwant to manifestisalreadyhappening. However,afteryearsof experience withscripting,I've discoveredamore powerfulmethod. Here'showto do it. Try scriptinginthe past if youwant evenbetteroutcomes.Insteadof describinganythingthatis happeninginthe "now"moment,write asif youwere relivingamemory. Writingaboutyour weddingdayasthoughit were happeningrightnow isan example of scriptinginthe present. On your10th weddinganniversary,reminiscingaboutyourweddingdayislike scriptinginthe past. Do yousee the distinction? It's more powerful toscriptinthe past tense.I've seenmy manifestations come tolife incrediblyquickly since I beganscriptinginthe past. I encourage thatyou give ita shot as well! Now,thinkof anythingyou'dlike torememberdoingwiththe personyou're tryingto manifest,and write aboutit freely. Here are some scriptingpromptstogetyou started,butfeel free tocome up withyourown!
  4. 4. How to Attract the Ideal Partner:Youand yourpartner are enjoyingyour5th (oris it10th, or even 35th?) weddinganniversary,andyou're rememberingyourweddingday. How to Attract the Ideal Partner:You're reminiscingaboutthe firstChristmasyourspouse andyouspent as a family. Manifestingthe ideal spouse:You're recallingthe momentwhenyourboyfriendproposedtoyou(oryou to them). Manifestingabestbuddy:You're thinkingaboutthatfantastictripyou made witha pal last summer. Manifestingapartner:You're in your70s, and you're rememberingthose wild,amazing,andunbearably hot nightsyouhad withyoursweetheartin202X.(What didyoudo? How manytimeshave youdone this?!) Proceedtothe followingsteponce you've chosenorcreateda scriptingpromptthatinspiresyou. STEP 4 – WRITE DOWN YOUR VISION Nowthat you've chosena scriptingpromptordevelopedyourown,it'stime toletyourimaginationrun wild. Allowyourimaginationtorunwild. Whenyou're writing,don'toverthinkthings.Allow thingstoflow naturally.Itdoesn'tneedtobe flawless.Itsimplyhastobe spectacular. Write aboutyour actionsand,more importantly,how theymade youfeel.The more informationyou provide,the better. Immerse yourselfinthe visionyou're creatingandfeelfantasticwhile doingso. I alwaysendupsmilingwhileIwrite whenIscript,andyou shouldtoo! You are elevatingyourvibrationandaligningyourself withwhatyouare callinginbyfeelinggoodand involvingpowerful emotions.Yourspecial someone will appearmuchmore quickly. It's time to move onto the followingphase afteryou've finishedscripting. STEP #5 – FINISHTHE DEAL AND GET OUT OF THE WAY Whenyou've finishedscripting,gobackto the beginning andreadwhatyou've writtenaloud. Allowyourself tobe completelyimmersedinthe visionyou'vecreated,experiencingall of the feelings that come withit.
  5. 5. Afterthat,put yourwritinginan envelopeandseal it. Put itaway withthe words"I am manifestingall of thisorsomethingevenbetter"writtenonthe front. Yes,justput it away. There'sno needtorewrite the scriptagainand over.There'snoneedtogo back overwhat youwrote. The magic isalreadydone if youfeltfantasticwhile scripting.There'snoneedtorevisititeveryday. But whatshouldyoudo withthe envelopeyou've beengiven? You can put the envelopeonyouraltar,near yourroom's window,orsomewhere elseyou'll seeitevery day.You can putthe envelope awayinasafe location Allowyourself toletgoof your manifestation,knowingthatthe universeisalreadyatworkbringingthat personintoyourlife. Wait until you've visualizedyourspecific personbefore openingyourenvelope. You can thenreturnto your envelope,openit,andmarvel athow muchof whatyou prayedforhas appearedinyourlife. A QUICK RECAPON HOW TO MANIFESTSOMEONE: MANIFESTINGA SPECIFICPERSON IN 5 EASY STEPS Step1: Getabsolutelyclearonwhatyouwant to achieve:The firststepistofigure outwhat youwantto materialize andbe veryclearaboutit. Step2: Create a listof ideas:The secondstage isto give as manydetailsaspossible aboutthe person you're seekingto manifest.Createafree-formbrainstormingsession. Step3: Decide ona scriptingprompt:The thirdstage is to decide ona topicfor yourscript.What specific memorywill yoube authoringwiththe personyou're manifesting? Step#4 – Write downyourideas:The fourthstage is to start scriptingusingapenand paper.Asif you were reminiscingaboutabygone event,write aboutthe personyouare manifesting.Don'tforgetto include yourfeelingsinthe process. Step#5 – Seal the Deal:The final stepisto place everythingyouwritteninanenvelope,sealit, andsave it.Wait till yourmanifestation comestolife before openingit!
