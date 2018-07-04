Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
True North Audiobook Free | True North ( download audiobook ) : read free audio books online True North Audiobook Free | T...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
True North Audiobook Free | True North ( download audiobook ) : read free audio books online "Just as a compass points tow...
True North Audiobook Free | True North ( download audiobook ) : read free audio books online Written By: Bill George, Pete...
True North Audiobook Free | True North ( download audiobook ) : read free audio books online Download Full Version True No...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

True North Audiobook Free | True North ( download audiobook ) : read free audio books online

4 views

Published on

True North Audiobook Free | True North ( download audiobook ) : read free audio books online

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

True North Audiobook Free | True North ( download audiobook ) : read free audio books online

  1. 1. True North Audiobook Free | True North ( download audiobook ) : read free audio books online True North Audiobook Free | True North ( download audiobook ) : read free audio books online
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. True North Audiobook Free | True North ( download audiobook ) : read free audio books online "Just as a compass points toward a magnetic field, your True North pulls you toward the purpose of your internal compass, your leadership will be authentic, and people will naturally want to associate with you. Although others may guide or influence you, your truth is derived from your life story and only you can determine what it should be."-From the Introduction True North shows how anyone who follows their internal compass can become an authentic leader. This leadership tour de force is based on research and first-person interviews with 125 of today's top leaders-with some surprising results. In this important audio book, acclaimed former Medtronic CEO Bill George and coauthor Peter Sims share the wisdom of these outstanding leaders and describe how the listener can develop as an authentic leader. True North presents a concrete and comprehensive program for leadership success and shows the listener how to create his own. Personal Leadership Development Plan centered on five key areas: Knowing your authentic self. Defining your values and leadership principles. Understanding your motivations. Building your support team. Staying grounded by integrating all aspects of your life.True North offers an opportunity for anyone to transform their leadership path and become the authentic leader they were born to be.
  4. 4. True North Audiobook Free | True North ( download audiobook ) : read free audio books online Written By: Bill George, Peter Sims. Narrated By: Mark Adams Publisher: Gildan Media Date: August 2011 Duration: 7 hours 56 minutes
  5. 5. True North Audiobook Free | True North ( download audiobook ) : read free audio books online Download Full Version True North Audio OR Download

×