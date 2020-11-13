Automated Duplicate Content Consolidation with Google Cloud Functions

Avoid duplicate content and don’t leave money on the table with unoptimized groups of pages linked by canonical declarations! Particularly in ecommerce, you can increase Google's confidence by making sure your groups of product URLs are perfectly canonicalized and clear to search engines.



In this keynote, we will use Python in Google Cloud Functions to reorganize canonical clusters automatically and maximize SEO performance.

1. We will use OnCrawl to find duplicate product cluster by SKU

2. Then we will pull production variant search traffic using SEMrush (color, size, etc)

3. We will use an algorithm to regroup the clusters based on search demand

4. We will automate the whole process using Cloud Functions and Pub/sub queues



Join Hamlet Batista to look at ways to automate canonicals for ecommerce sites in order to improve product visibility.