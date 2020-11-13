Successfully reported this slideshow.
Automated Duplicate Content Consolidation with Google Cloud Functions
Speaking today / Présenté par Automating Google Lighthouse Hamlet Batista // RankSense slidehare.net/hamletbatista @hamlet...
https://jamesclear.com/marginal-gains
Agenda ➢Finding marginal but repeatable success ➢Scaling it with automation
Cruiseline.com Success Story
➢ No www to non-www redirects ➢ No canonicals ➢ Redundant parameter URLs ➢ Only 1.40% of indexed pages with search clicks ...
The Google SEO Scorecard Report
➢ Duplicate content consolidation can be executed relatively quickly, as it requires a small set of technical changes ➢ Yo...
➢ Natzir found the total traffic to pages ranking for the same keyword was less than when consolidated with redirects ➢ Sa...
Cruiseline.com Reverse Engineering
➢ Finding repeatable success ➢ Searching for a machine learning model to connect new visits to technical SEO changes ➢ We ...
Our best predictive model achieved 85% test accuracy ➢ Canonicalization drives repeatable success ➢ The size of the canoni...
One oversimplified way to think about a machine learning model is to picture a linear regression function in Excel/Sheets....
To Canonicalize or Not to Canonicalize
Current canonical clustering is mostly self-referential (orange) Every product variant canonicalizes to itself.
Their optimal canonical setup is the inverse. Most clusters should canonicalize to one product “leader”
For some products, people specific the color they want directly in Google. But, for other products, they don’t. They decid...
https://bit.ly/36ZxXel
Technical Plan ➢ Build clusters using OnCrawl ➢ Get search demand using SEMrush ➢ Canonicalization algorithm ➢ Experiment ...
Coupled vs Decoupled Systems
Pub/Sub is an asynchronous messaging service that decouples services that produce events from services that process events...
Cloud Scheduler acts as a single pane of glass, allowing us to manage all our automation tasks from one place. It allows u...
Clustering with OnCrawl
Search Demand Tracking with SEMrush
➢ Cloud Scheduler triggers OnCrawl Cloud Function which uploads each craw export to Cloud Storage ➢ Cloud Storage update t...
Canonicalization Algorithm
➢ We are going to perform an intermediate step and force all product groups to canonicalize to the “leader” URL in the gro...
We end up with one cluster that we need to update, which means that David Yurman is leaving a lot of money on the table wi...
Deploying to Cloudflare’s CDN with RankSense
We are going to use the RankSense API to publish our new canonical clusters as experiments in the Cloudflare CDN https://b...
➢ We automatically populate a Google Sheet with the changes ➢ We submit the Sheet to RankSense’s PRODUCTION environment
Resources to Learn More ➢ Python code covered in this presentation https://github.com/ranksense/weloveseo ➢ Advanced Dupli...
Thank you!
