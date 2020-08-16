Successfully reported this slideshow.
동의과학대학교 CTL 발표, 2020.8.20

  1. 1. 초보 유투버의 IT과목 실시간 온오프라인 융합 강의 사례 동의과학대학교 컴퓨터정보과 김 종 현 교수 2020.8.20
  2. 2. 내용 • 온라인 수업 도구 • 수업 과목 및 방식 • 수업 결과물 • 기타 활용 사례 • 성찰
  3. 3. 디지털 트랜스포메이션 가속화
  4. 4. 비디오 스트리밍 서비스 1년치 요금 비교
  5. 5. 실시간 vs. 비실시간? • 교육자와 수강생의 상호 작용(Interaction) • 일방적 vs. 비일방적 • 질의응답, 상황에 따른 수업 진행 조절 • 실시간 채팅 등 • 실시간 출석 확인 • 우수한 실시간 온라인 강의 플랫폼들 • ZOOM, Teams, Hangout Meet..
  6. 6. 온라인 강의 준비 • 오프라인 강의에 비해 4~5배 시간 소요 • 교안 작성(PPT) • 실습 문제 만들기 • LMS 등록 • 실시간 강의 • 강의 녹화 동영상 편집 및 배포(YouTube) • 과제 출제 및 점검(구글 Classroom) 등
  7. 7. 수업 과목 • 클라우드 컴퓨팅 실습 • 2학년 3개 반, 3학점 • 사물인터넷 프로그래밍 기초 • 1학년 1개 반, 3학점
  8. 8. 수업 방식 : 온・오프라인 융합 • 초기 : 100% 실시간 온라인 강좌 • 중반 : 구글 클래스 룸 사용 • 후반 ~ : 온오프라인 융합 수업 • Lecture : 온라인 (3반 통합) • Lab : 오프라인 (3반 따로) • 수업 후 실시간 강의 녹화 동영상 YouTube에 배포 • 과제 제출 • 대학 LMS -> 구글 클래스 룸
  9. 9. Google Hangout Meet
  10. 10. YouTube
  11. 11. YouTube
  12. 12. 다양한 동영상 데이터 분석
  13. 13. 구글 클래스 룸
  14. 14. 구글 클래스 룸
  15. 15. 수업 결과물 • YouTube 강의 동영상 • 클라우드 컴퓨팅 : http://bitly.kr/7b7TY1s5Zmr • 사물인터넷 프로그래밍 기초 : http://bitly.kr/Q9GBJ24Wcxb • 수업 기말 과제 동영상 • 2학년 박건우 : https://youtu.be/xRoeoGgbCvk
  16. 16. 기타 활용 사례 • 실시간 온라인 신입생 OT 개최 • 컴퓨터정보과 1,2학년 학생 전체, 교수님들 참여 • 구글 Hangout meet • 해외 기업 실시간 온라인 취업 설명회 개최 • 청해진 사업 일본취업 과정 참여 학생(17명) • 동경 Taurus Holding Company • ZOOM
  17. 17. 성찰 • 우리는 잘 대응했는가? • 학생들, 교육자들의 피드백 • 다양한 분석, 문제점 파악, 대책 수립 • LMS의 문제 • 비대면 교육 도구의 파편화 • 행정 지원 등 • 우리는 준비가 되어 있는가? • 전문가 TF가 있는가? • 체계적, 효과적인 비대면 교육 체계 수립과 운영 등

