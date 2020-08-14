Wavemaker express weekly #32 (2020)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2020 32nd Wavemaker每週媒體快遞 WM Weekly Express 14 August 2020
目錄 2 • 消費者透視鏡－串流音樂平台聲量分析 解析新品牌之市場影響 • 行銷透視鏡－疫情下的精品生意怎麼做？ • 產業直擊－看好穆斯林市場！12%台灣食品飲料新品具清真認證 • 數據趨勢－社群服務篇與台灣兩大社群式經營網路媒體使用概況 • ...
3 消費者透視鏡 串流音樂平台聲量分析解析 新品牌之市場影響 調查時間：2019/03/01 – 2020/04/30 數據來源：OpView 此文為了不讓議題過度發散，僅收集音樂 討論版（指專門討論音樂、影音播放軟體之討論區或社群網站， 如 ...
前言 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 1：三大串流平台基本資料與訂閱方案費率一覽 台灣前三大串流音樂平台－Spotify﹅ KKbox﹅Apple Music 去年 7 月及 11 月分別迎來新品牌 LINE MUSIC 與 YouTube...
西洋流行涵蓋度受矚無歌詞是一大遺憾 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 2：Spotify 聲量維度 x 好感度分析 ⚫ 針對 Spotify 的社群討論進行維度分析，發現網友較注重其使用體驗，其中許多用戶提到更新後熟悉的介面與功能調整 幅度較...
動態歌詞受喜愛音樂品質有待提升 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 3：KKbox 聲量維度 x 好感度分析 ⚫ 從上表可發現網友最重視 KKbox 有關之方案優惠，而其動態歌詞功能也十分受到網友喜愛。 ⚫ 在歌曲收錄及音樂品質的部分，有網友提...
收錄效率受肯定介面操作不直覺 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 4：Apple Music 聲量維度 x 好感度分析 ⚫ 針對網友的留言進行維度分析，發現 Apple Music 的「使用體驗」討論度最高，然而好感度卻是最低的，透過質化文 本...
競爭分析 1：歌曲收錄豐富度與使用體驗最常被比較 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 5：Spotify x KKbox 共提次數文氏圖 ⚫ 兩者中對 KKbox 的潛在競爭影響較大，而網友對於此 二者品牌比較最多的是歌曲收錄以及使用體驗。 ⚫...
競爭分析 2：西洋歌曲多寡常被比較 平台介面各有偏好 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 6：Spotify x Apple Music 共提次數文氏圖 ⚫ 在兩者比較當中，可看出對於 Apple Music 的潛在競 爭威脅極大，Spotif...
競爭分析 3：偏好曲風為購買考量 解套未收錄歌曲引熱議 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 7： Apple Music x KKbox 共提次數文氏圖 ⚫ 以 Apple Music 與 KKbox 來看，雖被共同提及比較的 次數相對少，然而...
新品牌事件分析 1 : LINE MUSIC對市場影響較小 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 8：各串流音樂品牌聲量占有率圓餅圖（LINE MUSIC 進入市場前後時期） ⚫ 原有的台灣串流音樂市場是由這三大品牌所瓜分，其中 Spotify ...
新品牌事件分析 2 : YOUTUBE MUSIC一推出即成為討論焦點 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 9：各串流音樂品牌聲量占有率圓餅圖 （YouTube Music 加入市場時期） ⚫ 觀察新品牌進入市場前後的聲量占有率變化，瞭 解這兩...
新品牌事件分析 3 : 兩者各有優缺 資料來源：Social Lab 表 1： 2019 年 7 月 LINE MUSIC 上市熱門關鍵詞 ⚫ 從表 1 可以看出在 LINE MUSIC 上市的首月較 受到討論的是其「方案費率」，然而其獨有結合...
報告小結 資料來源：Social Lab ⚫ 潛在競爭關係： • 整體而言，以 Spotify 最佔市場優勢，Apple Music 的潛在競爭威脅最大。 • Spotify 與 KKbox 的歌曲收錄豐富度與使用體驗最常被比較。 • Spot...
15 行銷透視鏡 疫情下的精品生意怎麼做？
第一招－不打折反而賣得更好 新冠肺炎疫情當前，無論政經局勢怎麼變，Hermès、香奈兒、LV、 迪奧這些一線大廠依舊業績嚇死人。但為何時尚精品總能讓大家趨之 若鶩？就算一個包動輒數十萬，大家還是願意勒緊褲帶，只為把它們 帶回家。我們就是要告訴你...
第二招－避免爆款太氾濫 為避免消費者發生名牌包三連撞的窘事，即便在同一個包型的基礎下， 精品品牌也會推出各種不同的花色與配色，提升每款包的稀有性，避 免品牌太過商品化而少了藝術性。這也是為何即便「we should all be feminis...
第三招－靠入門款買到小確幸 一間精品店想維持正常運營，主要是靠著店內 20% 的暢銷款達 到 80％ 的利潤，但長久下來若想提高總體營業額就必需擴充產 品線。這也是說明了，Hermès 與 Gucci 在征服時裝與配件領域 之後，與 Chane...
第四招－不戳破你的夢幻泡泡 為了維護自己在大眾心中的的高端形象，各大品牌會把廣告預 算品牌花在最昂貴、最新、最特別的款式上。像是頂級珠寶品 牌 Cartier 會刊登在英國《金融時報》上的作品都至少 50 克拉 起跳，藉此構築大眾對品牌的幻想與...
第五招－繼續的"POP-UP" 從一線大廠到二三線品牌都在做快閃 Pop-Up，或是不斷推出限 量商品。為了搶賺消費者更多錢，一般的正常商品已不具有吸 引力，透過限定期間的 Pop Up Store（快閃店）或是與不同設 計師、品牌的跨界合作，...
21 產業直擊 看好穆斯林市場！12%台灣食品飲料新品具清 真認證
穆斯林的增加使清真食品成潛在市場 資料來源：食力 全球有成千上萬種宗教信仰，每個宗教都有各自不同的文化 表現，其中，飲食禁忌即是最普遍能夠直接體現的方式，包 括伊斯蘭教不飲酒、猶太教及伊斯蘭教皆不吃豬肉、印度教 不吃牛肉等限制。 其中，伊斯蘭教...
近1成多食品飲料新品具有清真認證！ 資料來源：食力 符合伊斯蘭教法上許可的食品，才能稱為「清真食 品」，根據 Mintel 全球新品資料庫統計，2020 年 6 月 全台食品飲料新上市或新包裝的產品數量共約有 203 件，其中光是具有清真認證（...
不只為了外銷！清真認證食品也能讓「非穆斯林」吃得安心 資料來源：食力 對穆斯林而言，除了不能食用豬肉及酒類，血 液、驢、鷹及猛獸等特定動物、祭拜過的食物 也同樣不能攝食，而豬肉以外的禽畜肉類必須 以清真宰殺方式處理，海鮮則依教派不同會有 不同規...
台灣為穆斯林友善旅遊國度排名第3！清真食品商業潛力高 資料來源：食力 伊斯蘭教是全球成長速度最快的宗教，全球總人口 數就高達 4 分之 1，除了業者開始開拓穆斯林市場， 政府也積極引入穆斯林旅遊。根據萬事達卡國際組 織發布的 2019 年「全球...
26 數據趨勢 社群服務篇與台灣兩大社群式經營網路媒 體使用概況 研究期間：2020/06/08~2020/06/18 研究對象：針對 15-64 歲台灣網友進行隨機抽樣 研究方法：IX Survey 線上研究整合系統，共回收 2,039 有效...
資料來源： 創市際 前言 社群媒體已成為現代人不可或缺的溝通管道， 舉凡如即時通訊軟體、社群網站、討論區與 部落格等，均是我們生活中常使用的社群服 務，而這些服務儼然也已成為廣告主的行銷 利器之一。為了更進一步了解網友在社群媒 體平台上的使用行...
社群服務使用率達九成八／社群網站廣告最吸睛 ⚫ 根據創市際調查數據顯示，社群服務整體使用率達 97.9%，以「即時通訊軟體」（88.4%）與「社群網站」（87.3%） 的使用率最高。 ⚫ 進一步詢問在社群服務平台上所投放的廣告對受訪者的吸引程度...
工作者偏愛Facebook／學生族群較常使用Instagram 追蹤調查同時有使用 Facebook 與 Instagram 的網友，使用 兩種服務的比例。 ⚫ 分析調查數據發現，與去年相比，較常使用 Facebook （62.8%）的網友，以...
ETtoday星光雲為各子頻道人數之最，也在娛樂類領先 ⚫ ETtoday 單月人數前七大的分眾頻道中，人數最多的是「ETtoday 星光雲」，也在 Comscore 娛樂類別中穩坐人數榜 首。ETtoday 頻道依內容屬性區分完整，容易吸引到...
PIXNET多個子頻道人數為該類別之最 ⚫ 「PIXNET」在創立前期一段時間僅是單純的部落格平台，後來經營團隊改以內容社群方式經營，搭配百萬部落客以 及痞客邦金點賞等行銷方式確立其分眾社群的地位。現今「痞客邦美食」、「痞客邦旅遊」、「痞客邦 ...
小結 ⚫ 近一個月社群服務的使用率達 97.9%； • 使用率：即時通訊軟體（88.4%）＞社群網站（87.3%）＞BBS／ 論壇／ 討論區（35.6%）＞部落格（27.4%）＞ 微網誌（18.0%） • 使用頻率（天／ 週）：即時通訊軟體（6...
33 媒體相關新聞
• Google Chrome將顯示廣告主身份、測試Trust API • 疫情帶動網購業績成長 上半年銷售額年增17.5% • 逾5成網友疫情期間曾使用美食外送 五大平台為主 • NCC擴大建制「通訊傳播產業資料庫」 • 台商高端消費 疫外績昂
Google Chrome將顯示廣告主身份、測試Trust API Google 上周（7/31）公布多項和廣告及網站有關的用戶隱私工具，包括顯示網站廣告是誰下的、顯示廣告資訊的 Chrome 擴充工具， 以及取代 cookies 的網站信任令...
疫情帶動網購業績成長 上半年銷售額年增17.5% 肺炎疫情雖然重創實體消費，卻意外帶動網購平台業績成長。根據經濟部統計今年上半年，台灣零售業網路銷售額達新台 幣 1587 億元，年增 17.5%。 隨著電商平台蓬勃發展以及行動裝置普及，帶動指尖...
逾5成網友疫情期間曾使用美食外送 五大平台為主 資策會 MIC 針對疫情期間使用美食外送服務進行調查，顯示 53.3% 網友曾使用美食外送服務，首度使用更占10.9%，主要 以 5 大外送平台為主。 資策會產業情報研究所（MIC）針對台灣網友 ...
NCC擴大建制「通訊傳播產業資料庫」 NCC 新任主委陳耀祥 5 日表示，將擴大建制「通訊傳播產業資料庫」，以大數據資料分析，了解有線電視市場的變化，希望 可以做為解決包括頻道上下架、授權費爭議、分潤機制、分組付費等問題的輔助。但他強調，NCC...
台商高端消費 疫外績昂 肺炎疫情衝擊全球經濟，邊境管制更導致台商、商務人士的「投資與高端消費留在台灣」，人數多達數十萬，不僅刺激股市、房市 活絡，一度蕭條的百貨業也得到挹注。業者觀察 6、7 月兩月，從精品、名品到高爾夫球周邊商品的業績，均呈現...
40 收視率排行榜 • TOP20節目排行 • 4歲以上 • 15－24歲 • 25－44歲男性 • 25－44歲女性 • 有線家族收視率排行
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 無線電視頻道 收視族群：4 歲以上全體 No. Program Name Chn Ty...
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 有線電視頻道 收視族群：4 歲以上全體 No. Program Name Chn Ty...
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 無線電視頻道 收視族群：15-24 歲 No. Program Name Chn Ty...
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 有線電視頻道 收視族群：15-24 歲 No. Program Name Chn Ty...
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 無線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44 歲男性 No. Program Name Chn ...
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 有線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44 歲男性 No. Program Name Chn ...
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 無線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44 歲女性 No. Program Name Chn ...
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 有線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44 歲女性 No. Program Name Chn ...
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 家族 頻道數 2020/08/03 - 2020/08/09 02:00 - 25:5...
Grow fearless
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Wavemaker express weekly #32 (2020)

24 views

Published on

本週媒體快遞內容：
• 消費者透視鏡－串流音樂平台聲量分析 解析新品牌之市場影響
• 行銷透視鏡－疫情下的精品生意怎麼做？
• 產業直擊－看好穆斯林市場！12%台灣食品飲料新品具清真認證
• 數據趨勢－社群服務篇與台灣兩大社群式經營網路媒體使用概況
• 媒體暨產業相關新聞
• 收視率排行榜

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Wavemaker express weekly #32 (2020)

  1. 1. 2020 32nd Wavemaker每週媒體快遞 WM Weekly Express 14 August 2020
  2. 2. 目錄 2 • 消費者透視鏡－串流音樂平台聲量分析 解析新品牌之市場影響 • 行銷透視鏡－疫情下的精品生意怎麼做？ • 產業直擊－看好穆斯林市場！12%台灣食品飲料新品具清真認證 • 數據趨勢－社群服務篇與台灣兩大社群式經營網路媒體使用概況 • 媒體暨產業相關新聞 • 收視率排行榜
  3. 3. 3 消費者透視鏡 串流音樂平台聲量分析解析 新品牌之市場影響 調查時間：2019/03/01 – 2020/04/30 數據來源：OpView 此文為了不讓議題過度發散，僅收集音樂 討論版（指專門討論音樂、影音播放軟體之討論區或社群網站， 如 PTT iOS 版、Mobile01 音樂鑑賞室等）做為資料來源。
  4. 4. 前言 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 1：三大串流平台基本資料與訂閱方案費率一覽 台灣前三大串流音樂平台－Spotify﹅ KKbox﹅Apple Music 去年 7 月及 11 月分別迎來新品牌 LINE MUSIC 與 YouTube Music 的挑戰，導致串流音樂市場競爭越加激烈。這對於消費者有什麼影響呢？本期 M-Flash 挑選了 Social Lab 的<串流 音樂平台聲量分析>要與大家一同透過網路聲量的解析，了解網友對於具有先驅者優勢的 Spotify﹅ KKbox﹅Apple Music 所關注的焦點與品牌間的競爭關係 ，以及釐清新品牌 LINE MUSIC 和 YouTube Music 進入市場的衝擊與影響。
  5. 5. 西洋流行涵蓋度受矚無歌詞是一大遺憾 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 2：Spotify 聲量維度 x 好感度分析 ⚫ 針對 Spotify 的社群討論進行維度分析，發現網友較注重其使用體驗，其中許多用戶提到更新後熟悉的介面與功能調整 幅度較大，用起來「不習慣」、「不順手」，而就好感度來說，不少網友提到 Spotify 本身沒有提供歌詞是使用上的一 大遺憾，希望該平台能盡早推出此功能。 ⚫ 對於熱愛收聽西洋音樂的用戶來說，Spotify 平台收錄曲目齊全、曲風廣泛是他們最滿意的特色之一。
  6. 6. 動態歌詞受喜愛音樂品質有待提升 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 3：KKbox 聲量維度 x 好感度分析 ⚫ 從上表可發現網友最重視 KKbox 有關之方案優惠，而其動態歌詞功能也十分受到網友喜愛。 ⚫ 在歌曲收錄及音樂品質的部分，有網友提到「KKbox 的西洋金屬音樂是不是有點少」、「看之前推文說 KKbox 音質比 較不好，有點怯步」等內容，認為 KKbox 在西洋歌曲的收錄上較不完整，音樂品質也仍有加強的空間。
  7. 7. 收錄效率受肯定介面操作不直覺 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 4：Apple Music 聲量維度 x 好感度分析 ⚫ 針對網友的留言進行維度分析，發現 Apple Music 的「使用體驗」討論度最高，然而好感度卻是最低的，透過質化文 本分析發現，許多網友對於其介面有頗多非議，雖然 Apple Music 的使用介面相較他牌簡潔，但許多功能鍵不好找， 用戶在操作上較不直覺。 ⚫ 而在「歌曲收錄」方面，網友則提到「Apple Music 的音樂上架速度真的快」，音樂上架效率受到網友讚許。
  8. 8. 競爭分析 1：歌曲收錄豐富度與使用體驗最常被比較 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 5：Spotify x KKbox 共提次數文氏圖 ⚫ 兩者中對 KKbox 的潛在競爭影響較大，而網友對於此 二者品牌比較最多的是歌曲收錄以及使用體驗。 ⚫ 就曲目收錄而言，部分網友表示「Spotify 的歌比 KKbox 還多」、「KKbox 找不到的歌可以直接去 Spotify 搜」，認為 KKbox 略輸 Spotify 一籌。 ⚫ 針對使用體驗來說，有網友則表示「KKbox 的版面還 是比 Spotify 直覺」、「就介面操作來說，我覺得 KKbox 略勝 Spotify」，認為 KKbox 使用起來較 Spotify 便捷。 vs.
  9. 9. 競爭分析 2：西洋歌曲多寡常被比較 平台介面各有偏好 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 6：Spotify x Apple Music 共提次數文氏圖 ⚫ 在兩者比較當中，可看出對於 Apple Music 的潛在競 爭威脅極大，Spotify 則有一定的市場優勢。 ⚫ 網友除了常針對兩平台的西洋歌曲收錄完整度做比較 之外，也會討論兩平台的操作介面，如網友表示 「Spotify 不管是歐美還是日韓專輯，更新速度都超快 的，只是介面我不太喜歡，所以之後還是會轉回Apple Music」、「個人覺得 Spotify 的介面比 Apple Music 好上太太太多」，品牌各有擁護者。 vs.
  10. 10. 競爭分析 3：偏好曲風為購買考量 解套未收錄歌曲引熱議 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 7： Apple Music x KKbox 共提次數文氏圖 ⚫ 以 Apple Music 與 KKbox 來看，雖被共同提及比較的 次數相對少，然而從潛在競爭程度來看，仍是以對 Apple Music 的影響較大。當在討論兩者的購買抉擇 時，網友多會建議以個人偏好曲風做為考量，如「喜 歡聽中文歌建議 KKbox」。 ⚫ 另外，網友也會討論關於音樂平台沒有收錄的歌曲的 解套方式，如「Apple Music 跟 KKbox 交叉用，Apple Music 可以把 CD 轉檔進去，還蠻方便的」、「如果 我是在 Apple Music 上使用的話，聽不到還可以直接 用 iTunes Store 買歌來存入一起做串流，這點 KKbox 就沒辦法做到了」。 vs.
  11. 11. 新品牌事件分析 1 : LINE MUSIC對市場影響較小 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 8：各串流音樂品牌聲量占有率圓餅圖（LINE MUSIC 進入市場前後時期） ⚫ 原有的台灣串流音樂市場是由這三大品牌所瓜分，其中 Spotify 的討論度最高，而新品牌之討論已有零星討論。 ⚫ 不少網友提到 LINE MUSIC 在華語流行樂的收錄比 Spotify 完整，因此願意嘗試此新品牌。 ⚫ 從整體聲量占比的變化可發現 LINE MUSIC 對於原有市場影響較不明顯，僅瓜分約 8% 聲量占有率。
  12. 12. 新品牌事件分析 2 : YOUTUBE MUSIC一推出即成為討論焦點 資料來源：Social Lab 圖 9：各串流音樂品牌聲量占有率圓餅圖 （YouTube Music 加入市場時期） ⚫ 觀察新品牌進入市場前後的聲量占有率變化，瞭 解這兩個品牌對既有串流音樂市場之影響： • KKbox 的討論占比變化幅度不大，新品牌對 其影響較小。 • 新品牌對 Spotify 和 Apple Music 影響相對較 大。 • LINE MUSIC 的推出可造就一時討論，而如 何維持長期的討論熱度則是品牌的另一個課 題。 • YouTube Music 異軍突起，一推出即成為串 流音樂品牌的討論焦點。
  13. 13. 新品牌事件分析 3 : 兩者各有優缺 資料來源：Social Lab 表 1： 2019 年 7 月 LINE MUSIC 上市熱門關鍵詞 ⚫ 從表 1 可以看出在 LINE MUSIC 上市的首月較 受到討論的是其「方案費率」，然而其獨有結合 通訊軟體（LINE）的功能也受到網友們的熱議， 有網友提到「可直接擷取音樂」的功能相當方便。 ⚫ 然而就整體的社群聲量而言，該品牌能引起的討 論度仍不足，建議可多投注行銷資源進行宣傳， 例如推出試用期以增加產品之能見度。 ⚫ 自表 2 觀察到，因為在 YouTube 平台上之內容 可由任一使用者上傳，所以在音樂曲目的涵蓋度 是遠超其他串流音樂品牌，但有網友提到「有畫 面沒音質」、「不能要求音質多好」等內容，由 此可知其平台音質網友認為係良莠不齊。 ⚫ 業者可多注意有關音質方面的輿情討論，以改善 品牌本身的技術服務。 表 2： 2019 年 11 月 YouTube Music 上市熱門關鍵詞
  14. 14. 報告小結 資料來源：Social Lab ⚫ 潛在競爭關係： • 整體而言，以 Spotify 最佔市場優勢，Apple Music 的潛在競爭威脅最大。 • Spotify 與 KKbox 的歌曲收錄豐富度與使用體驗最常被比較。 • Spotify 與 Apple Music 的西洋歌曲收錄多寡常被比較，而平台介面方面網友則各有偏好。 • KKbox 與 Apple Music 相對較少被比較，當有購買抉擇時，網友會以個人偏好曲風做為購買考量。 ⚫ 聲量佔有率： • LINE MUSIC 的推出曾造就一時討論，但未維持長期熱度，其對於原有市場的影響不大。 • YouTube Music 異軍突起，一推出即成為串流音樂品牌的討論焦點。 ⚫ 新品牌迴響： • LINE MUSIC：方案費率及結合社群通訊功能受矚目，可多加宣傳、推廣產品，以增加社群聲量。 • YouTube Music：曲目涵蓋度廣泛，但音樂品質良莠不齊，品牌可思考如何改善音質。 圖片來源：Piklist
  15. 15. 15 行銷透視鏡 疫情下的精品生意怎麼做？
  16. 16. 第一招－不打折反而賣得更好 新冠肺炎疫情當前，無論政經局勢怎麼變，Hermès、香奈兒、LV、 迪奧這些一線大廠依舊業績嚇死人。但為何時尚精品總能讓大家趨之 若鶩？就算一個包動輒數十萬，大家還是願意勒緊褲帶，只為把它們 帶回家。我們就是要告訴你，奢侈品牌如何透過心理戰「靠 5 招自抬 身價」，讓你覺得「物超所值」的同時賺進高達 90% 的毛利率，安 撫你我對社經地位的不安全感和虛榮心，並確保品牌地位屹立不搖！ 最近去一趟百貨公司，許多品牌都主動表示「可以打 x 折」，在這新 冠疫情的非常時刻，業者想透過「善意」刺激消費者購物的欲望顯而 易見，但即便如此也不代表每個品牌都會這麼做！BV 的雲朵包一堆 人等著買，Hermès 的柏金包本來就長年處在「等待中」，更不要講 Chanel 店裡總是人滿為患。面臨疫情空前的衝擊，紅的品牌依舊紅， 而且定價與身價越來越高，相對於讓消費者養成「等到下折扣再下手」 的壞習慣，這些一線精品選擇走自己的路。 資料來源：Bella 儂儂圖片來源：Louis Vuitton from Instagram LV、香奈兒在 4、5 月進行價格調漲，民眾仍不畏疫情出門排隊。
  17. 17. 第二招－避免爆款太氾濫 為避免消費者發生名牌包三連撞的窘事，即便在同一個包型的基礎下， 精品品牌也會推出各種不同的花色與配色，提升每款包的稀有性，避 免品牌太過商品化而少了藝術性。這也是為何即便「we should all be feminist T 恤」在全球熱賣，Dior 仍把總銷量限制在 4 萬件以內，就 是為了避免市場上充斥著氾濫的爆款，化解人人都買得到的錯誤認知 和品牌碎片化的潛在風險。相同概念也沿用在店內的陳列商品上，品 牌會確保相同的商品不會同時在店裡出現超過 3 件以上，藉此營造出 每樣單品都僅此一件是命運讓你遇見了它的錯覺。 資料來源：Bella 儂儂圖片來源：Dior from Instagram 讓太多人擁有相同的奢侈品反而有害品牌聲望，所以精品商更須嚴格掌 控商品數量，讓消費者滿足炫耀心理為「稀有性」付出更高昂的價格。
  18. 18. 第三招－靠入門款買到小確幸 一間精品店想維持正常運營，主要是靠著店內 20% 的暢銷款達 到 80％ 的利潤，但長久下來若想提高總體營業額就必需擴充產 品線。這也是說明了，Hermès 與 Gucci 在征服時裝與配件領域 之後，與 Chanel、Dior 搭上同一輛列車，積極搶攻愛美女生的 錢。畢竟用不到百分之一的價格，就能買到等值的品牌光環，對 任何人來說都是門好生意。但為了避免低價商品太過泛濫，品牌 會適時調整市場供需，因為由上而下的擴充雖能創造小確幸但長 久下來還是會影響品牌價值，所以絕不要輕易拿石頭砸自己的腳。 資料來源：Bella 儂儂圖片來源：Gucci beauty from Instagram 和其他高單價商品相比，只要一千初就可以獲得 Gucci 的口紅！經常成為 小資女首次步入名牌大門的敲門磚。
  19. 19. 第四招－不戳破你的夢幻泡泡 為了維護自己在大眾心中的的高端形象，各大品牌會把廣告預 算品牌花在最昂貴、最新、最特別的款式上。像是頂級珠寶品 牌 Cartier 會刊登在英國《金融時報》上的作品都至少 50 克拉 起跳，藉此構築大眾對品牌的幻想與威嚴。但真正走進店裡， 經濟條件有限的人會發現其實店裡還是有自己負擔得起的款式。 雖然過去曾有研究表示：「銷售人員態度越差，越能讓消費者 心生敬畏，業績也會越好！」，但近幾年 CRM（顧客關係管 理）徹底將這個概念推翻。其實在這裡可以把銷售人員的消費 者比擬成一對對熱戀中的情侶，在所有粉紅泡泡被戳破之前， 你會接受對方說的一切，可當幻想破滅時你會立刻如夢初醒， 懷疑自己過去這段時間對該品牌的忠誠，是否有如被鬼遮眼般 盲目。 資料來源：Bella 儂儂圖片來源：Cartier from Instagram 品牌形象與顧客服務往往都是影響消費者進行購買決策過程中重要的 一環，因此精品品牌經常會選擇發布高端商品的廣告來保持形象。
  20. 20. 第五招－繼續的"POP-UP" 從一線大廠到二三線品牌都在做快閃 Pop-Up，或是不斷推出限 量商品。為了搶賺消費者更多錢，一般的正常商品已不具有吸 引力，透過限定期間的 Pop Up Store（快閃店）或是與不同設 計師、品牌的跨界合作，不斷刺激消費者的眼球，也讓他們有 更多理由買買買！ 資料來源：Bella 儂儂圖片來源：Louis Vuitton from Instagram 快閃店經常推出限時限量的聯名商品，在短時間炒熱話題﹅刺激買氣， 藉此帶動人潮，進而吸引新客戶或創造更高的知名度。
  21. 21. 21 產業直擊 看好穆斯林市場！12%台灣食品飲料新品具清 真認證
  22. 22. 穆斯林的增加使清真食品成潛在市場 資料來源：食力 全球有成千上萬種宗教信仰，每個宗教都有各自不同的文化 表現，其中，飲食禁忌即是最普遍能夠直接體現的方式，包 括伊斯蘭教不飲酒、猶太教及伊斯蘭教皆不吃豬肉、印度教 不吃牛肉等限制。 其中，伊斯蘭教是僅次於基督教的全球第二大宗教，佔全球 總人口數的 25%。近幾年來，隨著東南亞進入台灣工作的 移工、以及從前來台灣留學、工作、旅遊的伊斯蘭教徒（又 稱穆斯林）逐漸增加，看好穆斯林市場的發展潛力，促使台 灣也開始積極發展清真食品。 圖 １：2020 年 6 月台灣市場新上市／新包裝具「清真 認證」之食品飲料新品共 25 件
  23. 23. 近1成多食品飲料新品具有清真認證！ 資料來源：食力 符合伊斯蘭教法上許可的食品，才能稱為「清真食 品」，根據 Mintel 全球新品資料庫統計，2020 年 6 月 全台食品飲料新上市或新包裝的產品數量共約有 203 件，其中光是具有清真認證（Halal 認證）就有 25 件， 約 12% 之多，並以「烘焙類」、「零食類」產品為居 多，包括新包裝的 OREO、卷心酥、薯片、海苔等等。 值得注意的是，25 件當中大多為國外進口，僅有泰山 企業新上市的南瓜藜麥粥及雪蓮子燕麥粥為國產商品。 圖片來源：泰山購物網 圖 2：泰山新上市的南瓜藜麥粥及雪蓮子燕麥粥
  24. 24. 不只為了外銷！清真認證食品也能讓「非穆斯林」吃得安心 資料來源：食力 對穆斯林而言，除了不能食用豬肉及酒類，血 液、驢、鷹及猛獸等特定動物、祭拜過的食物 也同樣不能攝食，而豬肉以外的禽畜肉類必須 以清真宰殺方式處理，海鮮則依教派不同會有 不同規範，但皆需清理後再食用，不得直接燒 烤烹煮。烹調器具與生產環境都必須是清真食 品專用，運輸與儲存的過程也必須與非清真食 品分開。 或許可能會有廠商認為拿取清真認證僅是為了 販售食品到穆斯林市場，對於國內市場沒有幫 助，但清真認證其實非常注重原料管理及追溯， 有取得清真認證的商品形象正面，因此清真認 證除了是幫助穆斯林能安心食用的標示，即使 不是穆斯林也能夠吃得安心，因此從高比例的 進口清真食品新品即可觀察到清真食品於國內 仍有一定市場潛力。 清真認證部份標準： 1、原料：從原料、添加物、加工助劑都不得含有「非法的」成分， 禁止添加任何酒類及酒精，且廠房內不得產製含豬成份之產品。 2、製程：使用清真專用、或無交叉污染疑慮之生產線，且原料及成 品不得經過祭祀或誦經等宗教儀式。 3、設備：清真產品要有專用設備、器皿，不得與非清真產品共用。 4、包裝：避免模仿非清真產品（如：素火腿）。 5、倉儲：須有清真產品專用倉庫，不可有其他寄放物品。 6、運輸：與非清真產品不同時、不同車出貨。 圖 3：清真認證部分標準
  25. 25. 台灣為穆斯林友善旅遊國度排名第3！清真食品商業潛力高 資料來源：食力 伊斯蘭教是全球成長速度最快的宗教，全球總人口 數就高達 4 分之 1，除了業者開始開拓穆斯林市場， 政府也積極引入穆斯林旅遊。根據萬事達卡國際組 織發布的 2019 年「全球穆斯林旅遊指數」，台灣在 非穆斯林國家中友善旅遊國度排名第 3，顯見，清真 食品的商業潛力在台灣也不可輕忽！ 為了提供來台旅遊、公務出差的穆斯林更便利的消費環境，OK 便利 商店與外貿協會「臺灣清真推廣中心」合作，推出清真商品的智能 販賣機。 圖片來源：OK 便利商店提供 圖 4：OK 便利商店的清真食品販賣機
  26. 26. 26 數據趨勢 社群服務篇與台灣兩大社群式經營網路媒 體使用概況 研究期間：2020/06/08~2020/06/18 研究對象：針對 15-64 歲台灣網友進行隨機抽樣 研究方法：IX Survey 線上研究整合系統，共回收 2,039 有效 樣本數並依台灣人口結構進行加權（在 95% 信心水準之下， 抽樣正負誤差為 2.17%） 資料來源：創市際及 Comscore
  27. 27. 資料來源： 創市際 前言 社群媒體已成為現代人不可或缺的溝通管道， 舉凡如即時通訊軟體、社群網站、討論區與 部落格等，均是我們生活中常使用的社群服 務，而這些服務儼然也已成為廣告主的行銷 利器之一。為了更進一步了解網友在社群媒 體平台上的使用行為，M-Flash 精選創市際 <社群服務篇與台灣兩大社群式經營網路媒 體使用概況> 一文與大家共同探討。 圖片來源：Pixababy
  28. 28. 社群服務使用率達九成八／社群網站廣告最吸睛 ⚫ 根據創市際調查數據顯示，社群服務整體使用率達 97.9%，以「即時通訊軟體」（88.4%）與「社群網站」（87.3%） 的使用率最高。 ⚫ 進一步詢問在社群服務平台上所投放的廣告對受訪者的吸引程度，發現網友關注度最高的是「社群網站」（52.2%） 上的廣告，其中以年齡在 20-24 歲、居住在南部地區者的比例較為顯著。 資料來源： 創市際 圖 2：社群服務平台上的廣告吸引度圖 1：近一個月社群服務使用情況
  29. 29. 工作者偏愛Facebook／學生族群較常使用Instagram 追蹤調查同時有使用 Facebook 與 Instagram 的網友，使用 兩種服務的比例。 ⚫ 分析調查數據發現，與去年相比，較常使用 Facebook （62.8%）的網友，以年齡在 35 歲以上、有固定工作 者的比例較高；與去年相較比例上升了5.4%；較常使 用 Instagram（22.1%）的受訪者，則是以年齡在 29 歲以下、學生族群的人數較多。至於兩種服務使用比 例差不多（15.1%）的受訪者，則是以年齡落於 20-24 歲、30-34 歲區間者較為顯著；而與去年相較，比例則 下降 6.3%。 接下來，創市際以 Comscore 資料庫觀察國內兩大以內容 分眾社群式經營的媒體– ETtoday 與 PIXNET。 圖 3：Facebook 及 Instagram 使用情形 資料來源： 創市際
  30. 30. ETtoday星光雲為各子頻道人數之最，也在娛樂類領先 ⚫ ETtoday 單月人數前七大的分眾頻道中，人數最多的是「ETtoday 星光雲」，也在 Comscore 娛樂類別中穩坐人數榜 首。ETtoday 頻道依內容屬性區分完整，容易吸引到有同樣興趣的網友聚集，多數頻道人數也都在其類別名列前茅。 同時，分眾頻道亦方便觀察使用者輪廓數據，例如「鍵盤大檸檬」是較年輕的子頻道，相較之下「ETtoday 社會新聞」 就容易吸引到 45 歲以上網友。 圖 ４：ETtoday 分眾頻道使用族群分析 資料來源： 創市際 資料來源： Comscore MMX Multi-Platform, Desktop 6+ Mobile 15+；發佈單位：創市際 ARO；資料月份：2020 年 5 月 ETtoday 星光雲 ETtoday 生活新聞 ETtoday 房產雲 鍵盤大檸檬 ETtoday 政治新聞 ETtoday 國際新聞 ETtoday Entertainment ETtoday Society ETtoday Life ETtoday HOUSE ETtoday Dalemon ETtoday Politic ETtoday International ETtoday 社會新聞
  31. 31. PIXNET多個子頻道人數為該類別之最 ⚫ 「PIXNET」在創立前期一段時間僅是單純的部落格平台，後來經營團隊改以內容社群方式經營，搭配百萬部落客以 及痞客邦金點賞等行銷方式確立其分眾社群的地位。現今「痞客邦美食」、「痞客邦旅遊」、「痞客邦 3C」為其單 月不重複人數前三的子頻道；七個頻道中就有五個在 Comsocre 資料庫中所屬類別是人數最多的網站，足見台灣網友 高度仰賴網路口碑，也成就了許多素人網紅以及奈米網紅的崛起。 圖 ５：PINXT 分眾頻道使用族群分析 資料來源： 創市際 資料來源： Comscore MMX Multi-Platform, Desktop 6+ Mobile 15+；發佈單位：創市際 ARO；資料月份：2020 年 5 月 痞客邦美食 痞客邦 3C 痞客邦親子 Style Me 痞客邦運動 痞客邦電影 PIXNET Food PIXNET Travel PIXNET 3C PIXNET Family PIXNET Style Me PIXNET Sport PIXNET Move 痞客邦旅遊
  32. 32. 小結 ⚫ 近一個月社群服務的使用率達 97.9%； • 使用率：即時通訊軟體（88.4%）＞社群網站（87.3%）＞BBS／ 論壇／ 討論區（35.6%）＞部落格（27.4%）＞ 微網誌（18.0%） • 使用頻率（天／ 週）：即時通訊軟體（6.63）＞社群網站（6.33）＞BBS／ 論壇／ 討論區（4.71）＞微網誌 （4.26）＞部落格（3.75） ⚫ 社群服務平台上的廣告吸引度：社群網站（52.2%）＞即時通訊軟體（43.4%）＞微網誌（43.1%）＞部落格（42.4%） ＞BBS／ 論壇／討論區（31.4%）。 ⚫ 同時有使用 Facebook 及 Instagram 服務者比例：較常使用 Facebook （62.8%）＞兩者差不多（22.1%）＞較常使用 Instagram（15.1%）。 ⚫ 「ETtoday.NET 」前七大分眾頻道中，人數最多的是「ETtoday 星光雲」，各頻道使用者皆集中在 25-44 歲； 「PIXET」則以「痞客邦美食」人數最多，也是 25-44 歲為主要使用者年齡。 ⚫ 整體看來，「ETtoday.NET」、「PINEXT」分眾頻道完整，皆會出現在 Comscore 類別排名數據，可能也進而提升 在廣告主與媒體代理商間的能見度。 ⚫ 除了頻道分眾對外呈現，也可協助內部追蹤頻道數據波動，發現潛在的數據問題以及即將崛起的趨勢。 資料來源： 創市際
  33. 33. 33 媒體相關新聞
  34. 34. • Google Chrome將顯示廣告主身份、測試Trust API • 疫情帶動網購業績成長 上半年銷售額年增17.5% • 逾5成網友疫情期間曾使用美食外送 五大平台為主 • NCC擴大建制「通訊傳播產業資料庫」 • 台商高端消費 疫外績昂
  35. 35. Google Chrome將顯示廣告主身份、測試Trust API Google 上周（7/31）公布多項和廣告及網站有關的用戶隱私工具，包括顯示網站廣告是誰下的、顯示廣告資訊的 Chrome 擴充工具， 以及取代 cookies 的網站信任令符 API（Trust Token API）測試版上線。消費者對於哪些廠商透過廣告在追蹤他們往往一無所知。過 去 Google 為每則廣告加入名為「Why this ad」（為什麼你會看到這則廣告？）的選項，方便用戶得知 Google 依據何種因素顯示廣 告，並供使用者選擇停止這則廣告。Google 廣告隱私長 Mike Schulman 指出，每天全球用戶使用這項功能次數超過 1500 萬次， Google 近日也將 Why this ad 擴大用於連網電視廣告。 未來幾個月內，Google 將在 Why this ad 加入新功能「關於這則廣告」（About this ad），顯示每則廣告是由誰下單的。這項新功能 一開始會先加入經由 Google Ads 和 Display & Video 360 下單的廣告，明年將會引進所有通路賣出的廣告。此外，不僅 Google 自己 顯示的廣告，Google Chrome 也計畫把廣告透明度推到網站廣告。Google 釋出一個名為廣告透明度焦點（Ads Transparency Spotlight）的 alpha 版新擴充工具，可提供所有網頁廣告的詳細資訊。目前這項工具已在 Chrome Web Store 上架，Google 表示會持 續根據使用者意見改進這項工具，未來也會揭露更多廣告資訊，並加入使用者控制功能，也希望帶動其他科技業者提供類似的透明 度和使用者控制功能。 Schulman 重申 Google 今年初的宣布，兩年內 Chrome 將終止支援第三方 cookies，取而代之的是隱私沙箱（Privacy Sandbox）計畫， 宗旨是利用一組 API 提供網站及行銷人員必要的資訊，目前也送到 W3C 討論。例如取代 CAPTHCA 的信任令符（Trust Token） API，是協助網站辨識所謂的用戶是真人還是機器人，以避免點擊詐騙。隱私限額 API 則是限制網站經 Google API 蒐集到的用戶資 訊量。轉換測量 API 顯示用戶從看到廣告到出現購買行為的過程。而 PIGIN（private interest group including noise）則是讓 Chrome 追蹤用戶所屬的興趣類別（如 3C 產品、動漫、科幻電影等）。隱私沙箱計畫最終是不讓網站及廣告行銷人員再利用 cookies 追蹤用戶。其中信任令符 API 已經在上周提供測試版，Google 表示未來還會再公布其他 API 供測試。此外，Google 也宣布 分別針對網站開發商及行銷人員提供的用戶隱私指引。 資料來源：iThome 2020/08/03
  36. 36. 疫情帶動網購業績成長 上半年銷售額年增17.5% 肺炎疫情雖然重創實體消費，卻意外帶動網購平台業績成長。根據經濟部統計今年上半年，台灣零售業網路銷售額達新台 幣 1587 億元，年增 17.5%。 隨著電商平台蓬勃發展以及行動裝置普及，帶動指尖經濟快速成長，經濟部統計，台灣零售業網路銷售額從 2017 年的新台 幣 2,283 億元，一路成長至 2019 年的 2,873 億元，平均每年增幅為 12.2%。 2020 年上半年更因肺炎疫情限縮民眾實體經濟活動，反而使網路銷售大幅升溫。根據經濟部的統計數據，2020 年上半年， 零售業網路銷售額為 1587 億元，年增 17.5%，同一時期，實體零售業營業額年減 4.8%。 經濟部進一步分析，零售業網路銷售業別中，非店面零售業的網路銷售額年增 16.8%，綜合商品零售業因疫情影響，業者強 化網路銷售管道，加上民生物資搶購潮，年增 45.1% 最為亮眼。 這份統計也顯示，網路銷售已經逐漸成為零售業者的主要銷售管道，2020 年上半年零售業網路銷售額占全體零售業營業額 比重 8.8%，較 2017 年增加 2.6 個百分點。 經濟部指出，依據統計處日前所做的零售業動態調查，2020 年上半年零售業有提供網路銷售服務的業者占比為 38.2%，營 收年增 0.5%；沒有提供網路銷售服務的業者，營收則年減 5.4%，顯示業者提供網路銷售服務有助減緩疫情衝擊。 資料來源：中央社 2020/08/05
  37. 37. 逾5成網友疫情期間曾使用美食外送 五大平台為主 資策會 MIC 針對疫情期間使用美食外送服務進行調查，顯示 53.3% 網友曾使用美食外送服務，首度使用更占10.9%，主要 以 5 大外送平台為主。 資策會產業情報研究所（MIC）針對台灣網友 2020 上半年在疫情期間使用美食外送服務進行調查，顯示用戶最常使用的前 5 大平台，依序是 Foodpanda（79.6%）、UberEats（60.8%）、foodomo（8.3%）、餐廳自營平台（7.6%）與街口美食外 送（5.3%）。MIC 產業分析師王琬昀表示，Foodpanda 與 UberEats 穩坐兩大龍頭，但餐廳自營平台仍具市場潛力，使用率 在首次使用（6.9%）與維持疫前相同使用頻率（9.7%）兩大族群中，均取得第 3 名。 MIC 表示，疫情期間用戶平均每次美食外送服務訂購金額約新台幣 345 元，北中南不同區域與使用頻率不同的用戶，每次 消費的區間位於 300 元到 350 元。王琬昀建議，未來有意投入外送平台的餐飲業者，制定組合餐價格或考量上架餐點品項 時，可參考價格區間。 針對疫情期間用戶的使用動機，調查顯示最大宗用戶是為了省去外出與排隊時間（50.4%）、39.4% 用戶看好「減少外出接 觸人群的機會」，而折扣優惠（38.7%）、天氣不佳/不想出門（38.3%）、餐點多元可以選擇（26.4%）也是考量重點。 疫情期間曾使用美食外送服務的消費者，高達 77.3% 表示未來有繼續使用的意願；調查也顯示，首次使用者也有 60.4% 有 意願在疫情過後繼續使用。其餘消費者的不續用原因，發現有四成是由於「不想額外支付外送服務費」。王琬昀指出，台 灣消費者對美食外送需求與接受度逐漸提升，但距離消費者養成付運費的習慣仍需要更多時間。 註：MIC 此次調查在今年第 2 季進行，採取網路調查方式，有效樣本 1,068 份，在 95% 信心水準下，抽樣誤差為 3.0%。調查界定的疫情期間是 1 月 21 日到 6 月 5 日。 資料來源：中央社 2020/08/05
  38. 38. NCC擴大建制「通訊傳播產業資料庫」 NCC 新任主委陳耀祥 5 日表示，將擴大建制「通訊傳播產業資料庫」，以大數據資料分析，了解有線電視市場的變化，希望 可以做為解決包括頻道上下架、授權費爭議、分潤機制、分組付費等問題的輔助。但他強調，NCC 不會介入商業機制把市場 該做的事攬在身上，業者之間的爭議該談判處理的還是要回到市場機制上。 新一屆 NCC 委員會 8 月改組，外界對 NCC 推動有線電視改革有很大期許，包括建立頻道收視率分潤、頻道區塊化重整、分 組付費等結構性改革。 陳耀祥表示，NCC 以前就有「通訊傳播產業資料庫」，但規模很小，希望資料庫更加擴大並優化，例如有線電視數位化之後， 可以取得更多收視數據，但因為有個資法的使用限制，要如何去識別化與使用，才有辦法去收集、合理運用，這部份還需要 找相關業者討論。 有線電視數位化之後，可播出多達 300 個 HD 頻道，已有條件比照中華電信 MOD 區塊化方式編排頻道，例如 CH1~CH50 放必載頻道、CH51~CH100 綜合頻道、CH101~CH150 新聞體育頻道、CH151~CH200 戲劇電影頻道，如此就可以解決頻位 不足問題。陳耀祥表示，關於大區塊頻段已有研究計畫在進行，因為會造成市場大變革，需要事前先做充份了解、研究利害 關人的想法，再去做相關改革。 至於有線電視爭議最多的授權費分配辦法，陳耀祥認為這部份屬於商業機制，可以做的就是透過客觀、存在的數據，了解市 場的變化，包括頻道上下架、授權費爭議、分潤機制、分組付費等問題，NCC 不會去把市場該做的事攬在身上，該談判處理 的還是要回到市場機制上。例如現在有大數據分析，這個頻道表現如何？質的面向是內容品質、量的面向收視率數字，7 位 委員會再討論，是不是有個機制，透過建立通訊傳播產業資料庫，讓監理機制打造客觀基礎。 資料來源：ETtoday 新聞雲 2020/08/05
  39. 39. 台商高端消費 疫外績昂 肺炎疫情衝擊全球經濟，邊境管制更導致台商、商務人士的「投資與高端消費留在台灣」，人數多達數十萬，不僅刺激股市、房市 活絡，一度蕭條的百貨業也得到挹注。業者觀察 6、7 月兩月，從精品、名品到高爾夫球周邊商品的業績，均呈現猛爆性成長。高爾 夫球業者指出，第二季起，台灣疫情趨緩，動輒百萬元的高爾夫球具銷量呈現倍數成長，過去打小白球的台商總數約 10 多萬人次， 但他們一年在台打球不到三次，現在一個星期打三次，疫後事業打拚之前先維繫身心健全，也刺激了高檔球具的銷售。 新光三越也表示，台商球友們為了搭配全套行頭，讓滿心企業旗下 Munsingwear、le coq sportif 兩大品牌，7 月業績較前一年成長 20％，本間高爾夫 Honma Golf 2019 年進駐百貨首號店，今年上半年的業績也呈現倍數成長。此外，國際知名的精品、名品，因商 務人士無法出國差旅消費，設在台灣各大百貨專賣店的業績都紅不讓；新光三越 1～7 月精名品銷售雙位數成長，主要就是疫情讓顧 客無法出國，手上的出國購物預算轉進國內消費高檔商品。新光三越商品部分析說，為了抓牢新商機，一線精品業者全部投入 EC 發展、社群網紅操作，成果豐碩。 遠東 SOGO 百貨指出，往年 6、7 月出國買精品的人，因邊境管制無法出國轉向在地消費，加上國際精品一度倒貨，帶動業績成長， 6～7 月精品名品業績呈兩位數成長。遠百信義 A13 店今年初加入銷售陣營，6～7 月精名品大幅成長 42％，目前全台精品名品對業 績的貢獻，主要來自台中大遠百、板橋大遠百、信義 A13 等主要銷售據點，尢其台中店，因中台灣匯集全球密度最高的精密機械產 業聚落，全台 2/3 的隱形冠軍隱藏在此，高端消費力已超越台北。 微風同樣受惠商務人士在台消費熱，不論吃喝玩樂，都明顯成長。1～6 月精品名品項的珠寶成長 20％，6 月更因疫情解封帶動業績 較年成長 50％，7 月則在三倍券助攻下成長率拉升了將近一倍。 與此同時，全台 outlet 在「偽出國」話題的帶動下，6～7 月業績均轉正成長。業者分析，精品消費旺不僅出現在台灣，中國大陸也 一樣，即使國際精品價格一路拉漲，漲幅高達兩位數，報復性消費仍持續傳出捷報，估計病毒解藥尚未找到之前，此波消費熱可持 續旺到 2021 年。 資料來源：ETtoday 新聞雲 2020/08/05
  40. 40. 40 收視率排行榜 • TOP20節目排行 • 4歲以上 • 15－24歲 • 25－44歲男性 • 25－44歲女性 • 有線家族收視率排行
  41. 41. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 無線電視頻道 收視族群：4 歲以上全體 No. Program Name Chn Type 2020/08/03 - 2020/08/09 2020/07/27 - 2020/08/02 2020/07/20 - 2020/07/26 2020/07/13 - 2020/07/19 1 多情城市台塑潤滑油Auto FTV 閩南語連續劇 4.94 2 綜藝大集合台塑石油95 FTV 娛樂綜藝 4.01 4.28 4.20 4.07 3 台灣那麼旺Taiwan NO1福 爾 FTV 競賽綜藝 3.23 3.11 3.28 3.45 4 台視晚間新聞 TTV 新聞播報節目 1.69 1.64 1.53 1.38 5 安美諾美白修護綜藝玩很大 CTV 娛樂綜藝 1.68 1.64 1.77 1.80 6 我愛冰冰Show安美諾美白 修 CTV 娛樂綜藝 1.46 1.49 1.75 1.54 7 益可膚精油防蚊飢餓遊戲 CTV 競賽綜藝 1.46 1.46 1.68 1.56 8 航海王25 TTV 卡通影片 1.42 9 中視新聞全球報導 CTV 新聞播報節目 1.40 1.51 1.34 1.37 10 生生世世芙婷寶 TTV 閩南語連續劇 1.36 11 浪漫輸給你大誠保險經紀人 TTV 國語連續劇 1.22 1.12 0.93 1.06 12 舞力全開愛妮雅化妝品 FTV 競賽綜藝 1.20 1.16 1.23 1.42 13 綜藝3國智福爾額溫槍 TTV 競賽綜藝 1.12 1.04 1.02 1.01 14 新名偵探柯南 CTS 卡通影片 1.08 15 民視七點晚間新聞 FTV 新聞播報節目 1.03 0.98 1.00 0.98 16 黑喵知情全能貓 FTV 國語連續劇 1.02 0.91 17 醫學大聯盟美塑營養素 FTV 競賽綜藝 0.99 1.05 1.00 0.88 18 三支雨傘標英才大陸尋奇特 CTV 美食、旅遊節目 0.99 0.47 0.86 19 1300多情城市台塑潤滑油 Au FTV 閩南語連續劇 0.97 20 倚天屠龍記 CTV 大陸劇 0.96 0.82 Grand Average 1.66 1.51 1.66 1.71
  42. 42. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 有線電視頻道 收視族群：4 歲以上全體 No. Program Name Chn Type 2020/08/03 - 2020/08/09 2020/07/27 - 2020/08/02 2020/07/20 - 2020/07/26 2020/07/13 - 2020/07/19 1 我的婆婆怎麼那麼可愛 PTV 閩南語連續劇 3.12 2.94 3.00 2.66 2 炮仔聲i shine愛閃耀 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 2.98 2.32 2.12 2.02 3 天之驕女冠軍美妍飲 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 2.21 4 超級紅人榜 SANLI 競賽綜藝 1.90 2.04 2.33 2.26 5 愛妮雅超級夜總會 SANLI 娛樂綜藝 1.81 1.90 2.07 1.93 6 戲說台灣 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.42 1.35 1.26 1.32 7 女力報到正好愛上你 TVBSG 國語連續劇 1.37 1.38 1.27 8 年代晚報1800 ERA-N 新聞播報節目 1.23 1.31 1.22 1.08 9 羅雀高飛安美諾美白修護霜 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.20 1.38 10 秀場女帝羅妹妹藝生 SETN 新聞性質節目 1.17 11 晚間6 7點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 1.14 0.99 0.99 1.02 12 1900白鷺鷥的願望甦醒凝 露 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.13 1.00 0.91 1.00 13 浪漫醫生金師傅2 *SCC 韓劇 1.09 0.90 0.97 0.90 14 新台灣加油史上最長聲押庭 SETN 新聞性質節目 1.07 15 草地狀元 SANLI 知識資訊節目 1.05 0.93 1.03 0.84 16 戲說台灣假日完整版 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.03 1.12 1.04 1.13 17 生態全紀錄動物秘密一籮筐 PTV 知識資訊節目 0.99 18 1300天之驕女冠軍美妍飲 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 0.95 19 民視晚間新聞 FTVN 新聞播報節目 0.94 0.91 0.94 0.84 20 台灣最前線 FTVN 新聞性質節目 0.93 0.88 0.92 0.91 Grand Average 1.44 1.42 1.43 1.38
  43. 43. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 無線電視頻道 收視族群：15-24 歲 No. Program Name Chn Type 2020/08/03 - 2020/08/09 2020/07/27 - 2020/08/02 2020/07/20 - 2020/07/26 2020/07/13 - 2020/07/19 1 多情城市台塑潤滑油Auto FTV 閩南語連續劇 2.33 2 1830蠟筆小新 TTV 卡通影片 1.44 1.31 1.09 0.95 3 浪漫輸給你大誠保險經紀人 TTV 國語連續劇 1.27 0.87 0.65 1.26 4 台視晚間新聞 TTV 新聞播報節目 1.27 1.16 1.16 1.15 5 遇見浪漫的每一秒大誠保險 TTV 其他節目 1.26 0.69 0.48 0.95 6 蠟筆小新 TTV 卡通影片 1.20 1.13 0.42 0.91 7 生生世世芙婷寶 TTV 閩南語連續劇 1.12 8 菱格世代DD52 TTV 競賽綜藝 1.04 0.50 0.48 0.45 9 中視新聞全球報導 CTV 新聞播報節目 1.03 1.21 1.12 1.19 10 新名偵探柯南 CTS 卡通影片 1.03 11 台灣那麼旺Taiwan NO1福 爾 FTV 競賽綜藝 1.01 0.36 0.57 1.37 12 綜藝大集合台塑石油95 FTV 娛樂綜藝 0.93 1.37 1.52 1.07 13 益可膚精油防蚊飢餓遊戲 CTV 競賽綜藝 0.91 0.90 1.91 1.18 14 1800蠟筆小新 TTV 卡通影片 0.86 0.80 0.70 0.60 15 綜藝新時代娘家益生菌強效 FTV 娛樂綜藝 0.79 0.90 0.51 0.33 16 綜藝3國智福爾額溫槍 TTV 競賽綜藝 0.76 0.51 0.43 0.30 17 名偵探柯南 CTS 卡通影片 0.75 1.32 0.98 1.40 18 三支雨傘標英才大陸尋奇特 CTV 美食、旅遊節目 0.69 0.24 0.53 19 黑喵知情全能貓 FTV 國語連續劇 0.66 0.27 20 航海王25 TTV 卡通影片 0.64 Grand Average 1.05 0.85 0.84 0.94
  44. 44. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 有線電視頻道 收視族群：15-24 歲 No. Program Name Chn Type 2020/08/03 - 2020/08/09 2020/07/27 - 2020/08/02 2020/07/20 - 2020/07/26 2020/07/13 - 2020/07/19 1 炮仔聲i shine愛閃耀 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.97 1.12 0.84 1.13 2 我的婆婆怎麼那麼可愛 PTV 閩南語連續劇 1.92 1.63 2.16 2.01 3 天之驕女冠軍美妍飲 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.54 4 綜藝大熱門瘋狂經典蘿琳亞 SL2 資訊綜藝 0.91 0.53 0.42 0.19 5 2000花遊記 *SCC 韓劇 0.88 6 女力報到正好愛上你 TVBSG 國語連續劇 0.84 0.80 0.51 7 綜藝玩很大屏東海生館海洋 SL2 娛樂綜藝 0.81 0.50 8 超級紅人榜 SANLI 競賽綜藝 0.75 0.54 0.78 0.95 9 晚間6 7點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 0.69 0.94 0.68 0.69 10 愛妮雅超級夜總會 SANLI 娛樂綜藝 0.68 0.48 0.53 0.29 11 羅雀高飛安美諾美白修護霜 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 0.68 0.52 12 1300天之驕女冠軍美妍飲 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 0.61 13 九點熱話題 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 0.60 0.69 0.50 0.35 14 民視全球新聞 FTVN 新聞播報節目 0.60 0.12 0.34 0.25 15 名偵探柯南 *SCM 卡通影片 0.59 0.59 0.68 0.76 16 戲說台灣 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 0.59 0.52 0.33 0.60 17 最前線新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 0.58 0.64 0.58 0.50 18 傻傻愛你傻傻愛我 *SCM 國片 0.57 0.23 19 烏龍派出所 *SCC 卡通影片 0.57 0.45 0.47 0.50 20 十點不一樣 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 0.56 0.46 0.48 0.30 Grand Average 0.85 0.63 0.66 0.66
  45. 45. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 無線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44 歲男性 No. Program Name Chn Type 2020/08/03 - 2020/08/09 2020/07/27 - 2020/08/02 2020/07/20 - 2020/07/26 2020/07/13 - 2020/07/19 1 安美諾美白修護綜藝玩很大 CTV 娛樂綜藝 3.03 2.60 2.85 3.27 2 綜藝大集合台塑石油95 FTV 娛樂綜藝 2.92 2.50 2.23 2.49 3 多情城市台塑潤滑油Auto FTV 閩南語連續劇 2.24 4 台灣那麼旺Taiwan NO1福 爾 FTV 競賽綜藝 2.11 1.28 1.44 1.77 5 航海王25 TTV 卡通影片 1.92 6 台視晚間新聞 TTV 新聞播報節目 1.53 1.51 1.26 1.26 7 綜藝3國智福爾額溫槍 TTV 競賽綜藝 1.50 1.87 1.09 1.52 8 益可膚精油防蚊飢餓遊戲 CTV 競賽綜藝 1.43 1.63 1.62 1.63 9 1800航海王世界會議篇 TTV 卡通影片 1.23 1.00 0.96 1.37 10 新名偵探柯南 CTS 卡通影片 1.07 11 我愛冰冰Show安美諾美白 修 CTV 娛樂綜藝 0.98 1.12 1.40 1.51 12 浪漫輸給你大誠保險經紀人 TTV 國語連續劇 0.88 1.08 0.69 0.72 13 天才衝衝衝 CTS 競賽綜藝 0.84 0.81 0.76 0.88 14 中視新聞全球報導 CTV 新聞播報節目 0.83 0.66 0.54 0.80 15 生生世世芙婷寶 TTV 閩南語連續劇 0.78 16 新哆啦A夢 CTS 卡通影片 0.69 0.66 0.54 0.73 17 1830蠟筆小新 TTV 卡通影片 0.69 0.71 0.61 0.56 18 MIT台灣誌三支雨傘標英才 CTV 知識資訊節目 0.62 0.02 0.37 0.21 19 名偵探柯南 CTS 卡通影片 0.61 0.92 0.73 0.76 20 1800名偵探柯南 CTS 卡通影片 0.61 0.69 0.44 0.43 Grand Average 1.33 1.19 1.10 1.24
  46. 46. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 有線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44 歲男性 No. Program Name Chn Type 2020/08/03 - 2020/08/09 2020/07/27 - 2020/08/02 2020/07/20 - 2020/07/26 2020/07/13 - 2020/07/19 1 炮仔聲i shine愛閃耀 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.77 1.29 1.13 1.08 2 我的婆婆怎麼那麼可愛 PTV 閩南語連續劇 1.64 1.81 1.22 1.08 3 天之驕女冠軍美妍飲 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.46 4 獅子王 FOXM 外片 1.14 5 女力報到正好愛上你 TVBSG 國語連續劇 1.08 1.12 0.94 6 愛妮雅超級夜總會 SANLI 娛樂綜藝 1.08 0.85 0.99 1.00 7 綜藝玩很大屏東海生館海洋 SL2 娛樂綜藝 1.01 1.21 8 戲說台灣 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 0.95 0.89 0.96 0.86 9 肥龍過江 *SCM 國片 0.92 10 葉問4完結篇 *SCM 國片 0.90 0.79 2.03 1.35 11 草地狀元 SANLI 知識資訊節目 0.88 0.32 0.55 0.62 12 綜藝大熱門瘋狂經典蘿琳亞 SL2 資訊綜藝 0.87 0.78 0.56 0.56 13 戰狼2 *SCM 國片 0.82 0.38 0.71 14 綜藝大熱門蘿琳亞塑身衣 SL2 資訊綜藝 0.82 0.86 0.98 1.01 15 晚間6 7點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 0.80 0.62 0.66 0.73 16 秀場女帝羅妹妹藝生 SETN 新聞性質節目 0.80 17 國光幫幫忙之大哥是對的 SL2 資訊綜藝 0.80 0.68 0.71 0.71 18 台灣1001個故事 ET-N 新聞性質節目 0.77 0.26 0.41 0.36 19 世界翻轉中 TVBSN 新聞性質節目 0.73 0.40 20 新台灣加油史上最長聲押庭 SETN 新聞性質節目 0.72 Grand Average 1.00 0.85 0.93 0.81
  47. 47. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 無線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44 歲女性 No. Program Name Chn Type 2020/08/03 - 2020/08/09 2020/07/27 - 2020/08/02 2020/07/20 - 2020/07/26 2020/07/13 - 2020/07/19 1 多情城市台塑潤滑油Auto FTV 閩南語連續劇 3.21 2 安美諾美白修護綜藝玩很大 CTV 娛樂綜藝 2.23 1.88 2.41 2.18 3 綜藝大集合台塑石油95 FTV 娛樂綜藝 2.14 2.29 2.34 2.18 4 台灣那麼旺Taiwan NO1福 爾 FTV 競賽綜藝 1.73 1.65 1.61 2.07 5 浪漫輸給你大誠保險經紀人 TTV 國語連續劇 1.65 1.29 1.13 1.46 6 益可膚精油防蚊飢餓遊戲 CTV 競賽綜藝 1.61 1.93 1.40 1.72 7 台視晚間新聞 TTV 新聞播報節目 1.49 1.32 1.17 0.93 8 我愛冰冰Show安美諾美白 修 CTV 娛樂綜藝 1.41 0.79 1.28 0.93 9 航海王25 TTV 卡通影片 1.40 10 蠟筆小新 TTV 卡通影片 1.39 0.69 0.72 0.72 11 新名偵探柯南 CTS 卡通影片 1.36 12 遇見浪漫的每一秒大誠保險 TTV 其他節目 1.20 0.78 0.48 1.01 13 綜藝3國智福爾額溫槍 TTV 競賽綜藝 1.16 1.23 0.83 0.93 14 生生世世芙婷寶 TTV 閩南語連續劇 1.07 15 新哆啦A夢 CTS 卡通影片 1.03 1.00 0.87 0.69 16 1830蠟筆小新 TTV 卡通影片 0.99 0.87 0.92 0.76 17 上奅台灣歌 CTS 歌唱音樂 0.94 0.53 0.49 0.60 18 醫學大聯盟美塑營養素 FTV 競賽綜藝 0.94 1.00 0.83 0.57 19 這事有影嘸 FTV 資訊綜藝 0.91 0.63 0.71 0.82 20 1800航海王世界會議篇 TTV 卡通影片 0.83 0.96 0.71 0.91
  48. 48. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 有線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44 歲女性 No. Program Name Chn Type 2020/08/03 - 2020/08/09 2020/07/27 - 2020/08/02 2020/07/20 - 2020/07/26 2020/07/13 - 2020/07/19 1 炮仔聲i shine愛閃耀 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 3.02 2.14 2.06 1.69 2 我的婆婆怎麼那麼可愛 PTV 閩南語連續劇 2.87 2.89 3.06 3.16 3 天之驕女冠軍美妍飲 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 2.23 4 女力報到正好愛上你 TVBSG 國語連續劇 2.09 2.03 2.14 5 草地狀元 SANLI 知識資訊節目 1.55 1.18 1.35 0.90 6 在台灣的故事 SANLI 知識資訊節目 1.47 1.08 0.95 1.46 7 羅雀高飛安美諾美白修護霜 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.36 1.11 8 呷飽未 SANLI 美食、旅遊節目 1.28 1.40 1.68 1.04 9 愛妮雅超級夜總會 SANLI 娛樂綜藝 1.24 1.35 1.42 1.63 10 戲說台灣 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.08 0.90 0.85 0.89 11 寶島神很大 SANLI 知識資訊節目 1.07 1.23 1.56 0.88 12 浪漫醫生金師傅2 *SCC 韓劇 1.05 1.07 1.18 1.22 13 生態全紀錄動物秘密一籮筐 PTV 知識資訊節目 1.02 14 超級紅人榜 SANLI 競賽綜藝 1.01 0.97 1.25 1.37 15 綜藝玩很大屏東海生館海洋 SL2 娛樂綜藝 0.99 1.28 16 1330我的婆婆怎麼那麼可愛 PTV 閩南語連續劇 0.93 0.75 0.51 0.71 17 1300天之驕女冠軍美妍飲 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 0.92 18 一日三餐II ET-D 資訊綜藝 0.90 0.62 0.25 0.25 19 晚間6 7點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 0.85 0.79 0.88 0.76 20 阿奇幼幼園 YOYO 卡通影片 0.84 0.78 0.94 0.85 Grand Average 1.39 1.27 1.34 1.20
  49. 49. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 家族 頻道數 2020/08/03 - 2020/08/09 02:00 - 25:59 18:00 - 23:59 4 歲以上 15-24 歲 25-44 歲 男性 25-44 歲 女性 4 歲以上 15-24 歲 25-44 歲 男性 25-44 歲 女性 三立 5 1.19 0.46 0.70 0.82 2.71 1.30 1.76 2.08 TVBS 3 0.77 0.37 0.46 0.57 1.56 0.78 1.00 1.32 八大 6 0.45 0.19 0.27 0.42 0.86 0.44 0.61 0.88 緯來 6 0.60 0.29 0.45 0.44 1.26 0.59 1.06 1.04 東森 8 1.34 0.65 1.04 1.11 2.49 1.51 2.18 2.16 福斯 8 0.50 0.38 0.55 0.42 1.05 0.85 1.21 0.95 中天 3 0.58 0.22 0.25 0.36 1.09 0.46 0.55 0.82 年代 4 0.63 0.17 0.33 0.29 1.31 0.44 0.63 0.68 非凡 2 0.30 0.05 0.11 0.08 0.40 0.11 0.24 0.17 Discovery 3 0.11 0.05 0.04 0.06 0.20 0.10 0.09 0.11 東風 3 0.14 0.03 0.09 0.07 0.35 0.08 0.22 0.18 AXN 2 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.02 0.11 0.12 0.10 0.06
  50. 50. Grow fearless

×