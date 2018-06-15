Wavemaker express weekly #24

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WAVEMAKER每週媒體快遞 WM EXPRESS WEEKLY 2018 24th
2 目錄 • 市場探索－凱度消費者指數2018品牌足跡報告全球篇，跨國品牌在台成長空間大 • 行銷透視鏡－服務有缺失，就降價補償顧客？經濟學家：這是「不高明」的價格策略 • 產業直擊－積極型保健抬頭 市場商機何在？ • 數據趨勢－BrandZ公...
市場探索 凱度消費者指數2018品牌足跡報告 全球篇，跨國品牌在台成長空間大
根據凱度消費者指數發布的《2018全球品牌足跡報告》，選出全球17大最受消費者青睞的 民生消費品牌，入圍一年購買超過10億次的億萬俱樂部！冠軍由可口可樂連續稱霸6年，年 購買更是突破58億次。高露潔和美極分別位居2、3名，是個人用品及食品類中最...
而這17大的榜單中，聯合利華旗下6 個品牌的購買者在一年內便消費超過 10億次，居製造商之首，每年的消費 者觸及數達到360億次，包括前10大 的Lifebuoy、Sunsilk、康寶，與10名外 的多芬、麗仕和Sunlight皆入圍全球消 費...
這份報告中也發現2017年本土品牌 持續成長中，占近7成的銷額。跨 國品牌則超過3成，每0.1%相當於5 億美元現值。突顯在地品牌從跨國 品牌手中贏得市場。 跨國品牌雖然也表現不俗，但在家 用品、美妝與個人用品類的銷額上 略顯衰退，占比分別為超...
可口可樂蟬聯6年冠軍，成為最受全球消費者青睞的品牌。 高露潔全球排名第2，是全球唯一超過半數以上人口選購的品牌，家戶普及率超過6成 美極為全球前50品牌中成長最快的，消費者觸及數（CRP，Consumer Reach Points）增加了 14...
行銷透視鏡 服務有缺失，就降價補償顧客？ 經濟學家：這是「不高明」的 價格策略
在紐約市附近有家叫做「希臘峰」的滑雪場度假村，連續好幾個冬天的雪量過低，客人無 法盡情享受滑雪樂趣，公司只能給予折扣挽回顧客的心，但收入減少再加上舉債累累，讓 公司逐步陷入了財務危機。 如果是你，你會用什麼方法來解決滑雪場的經營問題？ 希臘峰的...
心理帳戶是指，人會在心中把預算分成不同的「科目」，例如，這筆錢是用來投資的，那 筆錢是留給娛樂花費，而這個分類常常影響我們的理財決策。大多數的人使用信用卡消費， 往往比用現金付帳花得更多，主因是使用信用卡比較感覺不到錢的流失，自動將消費歸在 「...
套票受歡迎的另一個原因，牽涉到行為經濟學裡的「自我控制」。這個理論主張人的心中 分為「計畫者」和「執行者」，計畫者希望達到美好目標，設想長遠方向；執行者則是憑 衝動做選擇，容易被短期利益誘惑。 滑雪就像是健身一樣，會讓大家想要在明年做更多次。我...
在套票推出3年後，希臘峰行銷總監做了統計，買了10張套票的人平均只滑了6次。也就是說， 用6折賣出的票其實是用原價賣出，而且滑雪場還早在雪季前就把錢收在手裡。 那些沒用完的套票該怎麼辦？理論上第二年是不能再繼續用了，但希臘峰為這些顧客提供一種 ...
再來，滑雪場碰到的另一個挑戰是，雪季剛開始時雪量可能不夠，但顧客興沖沖到場才發現雪 場狀況不佳，只能開放部分區域。提供的服務不夠完整，應該怎麼收費才能讓客人滿意？ 希臘峰過去的策略是，狀況不好就當場給半價的折扣。但塞勒認為不應該這麼做，因為消費...
產業直擊 積極型保健抬頭 市場商機何在？
根據財政統計，近年保健食品零售產業在家數及營業額都有亮眼的表現， 家數在6年間成長了17.9%，2017年已達到1,221家，約等同於OK便利商 店的家數規模。 此外，在營業額上提升更為明顯，六年間有超過2.5倍的擴張，2017年 的產值已達1...
一般來說，消費者對於維持健康的方式有百百種，為了與市場的機會點進 行接軌，本文特別將保健的型態進一步劃分為： 1.預防型保健： 透過保護的方式（如控制、避免等），來維持自身的健康，相關的作法如 控制飲食／體重、規律作息等。 2.積極型保健： 透...
根據東方線上ECIP資料庫，我們的確發現消費者對於維持健康的做法正產生變化。「預防型保健」一直是市場的主流，民眾透 過規律的生活作息、保持愉快心情／紓壓、確保睡眠／休息時間、控制飲食／體重等方式來維持健康。 但觀察近5年的變化，這類「預防型保健...
相對的，消費者使用「積極型保健」來維持健康的比重正不斷上升，當中以吃維他命／保健食品的提升為最高，近5年成長接近 10%，2017年使用此方式來維持健康的比率已突破兩成；另一方面，透過多做運動的比率也呈現上升，2017年的比率超過四成， 且近5...
觀察左圖，可發現台灣的消費者當中，屬於「積極型保健」消費 者的占比已超過五成，2013－2017年提升幅度達到12.6%。 若依據「積極型保健」消費者從事的項目進行區分，可發現整個 市場以「單軌－運動」的比率為最高，占整體消費者達三分之一； 其...
本文透過解構消費者保健的方式來探究可能的市場機會，未來可以延伸的方向是： 1. 8.5%的市場深掘 以本文分析的三種型態來說，儘管「雙軌－運動&吃保健品」的比率為最低（8.5%），但在市 場面上，他們可能存在最大的市場深度，且目前比重仍持續上升...
數據趨勢 BRANDZ公布全球最具價值的品牌
全球最大傳播集團WPP與Kantar Millward Brown聯合發布了「2018年 BrandZ™最具價值全球品牌100強」報告。Google與蘋果連續兩年位居 冠、亞軍寶座；亞馬遜打敗微軟獲得第三名。在這份榜單中，騰訊從去 年的第八名成...
媒體相關新聞
加拿大研發「反人臉辨識」AI 讓準確率從 100% 狂降只剩 0.5% 蘋果推阻擋網站追蹤功能 防禦Facebook隱私問題 OTT、電玩產業成趨勢 將帶動台灣娛樂媒體成長動能 Instagram推長影音 跟YouTube爭寵 「她經濟」崛起 ...
當我們上傳照片、影片至社群平台時，演算法也抓取我們的資訊、位置、友人的數據，讓臉 部辨識系統對我們有更多的了解，並且不斷進化。面對網路隱私、數據的安全性問題，多倫 多大學成功創建了一種破壞臉部辨識系統的演算法。 「當臉部辨識技術越精準時，個人隱...
蘋果4日在美國聖荷西舉辦2018全球開發者大會（WWDC），除了推出全新iOS 12作業系統 外，也針對Facebook引發的用戶資安議題，宣布最新一代網路瀏覽器Safari 12，將提供阻擋 網站自動追蹤功能，替用戶的個人隱私把關。 蘋果軟體...
資誠聯合會計師事務所公布《2018全球與台灣娛樂暨媒體業展望報告》，顯示2017年台灣娛樂暨媒體業的市場規模約158億美 元，較上年度增加6.63億美元，成長4.4%。主要是由網際網路相關領域及電玩遊戲的成長所帶動，減緩了報紙、雜誌、廣播及電 ...
《華爾街日報》引述內情人士指出，當紅的照片和視訊分享應用程式Instagram，計畫開放用戶 上傳長度達1個小時的影片，打破現階段用戶上傳長度不超過1分鐘的影音的限制，除了給予用 戶更多創作空間和彈性外，挑戰對手YouTube，垂直視訊亦是新服...
哈佛大學研究指出，女性掌控家中高達75%購買決策權，行政院主計總處統計數字也顯示，2016年約30%女性成為家計主要負擔 者，較十年前增加6.6%；已婚婦女認定自己為家庭財務分配主導者更高達半數。 綜觀現代女性，自我意識增強，認同「工作是為了享...
收視率排行榜 • TOP20節目排行 4歲以上 15－24歲 25－44歲男性 25－44歲女性 • 有線家族收視率排行
TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高5%以上；綠字表示比上星期低5%以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料 無線電視頻道 收視族群：4歲以上全體 No. Program Name Chn Type 20...
TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高5%以上；綠字表示比上星期低5%以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料 有線電視頻道 收視族群：4歲以上全體 No. Program Name Chn Type 20...
TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高5%以上；綠字表示比上星期低5%以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料 無線電視頻道 收視族群：15-24歲 No. Program Name Chn Type 20...
TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高5%以上；綠字表示比上星期低5%以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料 有線電視頻道 收視族群：15-24歲 No. Program Name Chn Type 20...
TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高5%以上；綠字表示比上星期低5%以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料 無線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44歲男性 No. Program Name Chn Type ...
TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高5%以上；綠字表示比上星期低5%以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料 有線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44歲男性 No. Program Name Chn Type ...
TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高5%以上；綠字表示比上星期低5%以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料 無線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44歲女性 No. Program Name Chn Type ...
TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高5%以上；綠字表示比上星期低5%以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料 有線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44歲女性 No. Program Name Chn Type ...
TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比4歲以上全體高10%以上 家族 頻道數 2018/06/04 - 2018/06/10 02:00 - 25:59 18:00 - 23:59 4歲以上 15-24歲 25-44歲 男性 ...
網站流量TOP 20 影音娛樂類 2018年4月
網站流量TOP 20－影音娛樂類 • 資料來源：comScore註：僅呈現與Comscore合作之媒體資料 排名 Rank 網域 Website 全體到達率 Reach 網民到達率 Reach 不重複使用人數 Total Unique Visi...
網站流量TOP 20－影音娛樂類 • 資料來源：comScore註：僅呈現與Comscore合作之媒體資料 排名 Rank 網域 Website 全體到達率 Reach 網民到達率 Reach 不重複使用千人數 Total Unique Vis...
網站流量TOP 20－影音娛樂類 • 資料來源：comScore註：僅呈現與Comscore合作之媒體資料 排名 Rank 網域 Website 全體到達率 Reach 網民到達率 Reach 不重複使用千人數 Total Unique Vis...
網站流量TOP 20－影音娛樂類 • 資料來源：comScore註：僅呈現與Comscore合作之媒體資料 排名 Rank 網域 Website 全體到達率 Reach 網民到達率 Reach 不重複使用千人數 Total Unique Vis...
網站流量TOP 20－影音娛樂類 • 資料來源：comScore註：僅呈現與Comscore合作之媒體資料 排名 Rank 網域 Website 全體到達率 Reach 網民到達率 Reach 不重複使用千人數 Total Unique Vis...
MEDIA. CONTENT. TECHNOLOGY. WE’RE CONNECTING THE SKILLS OF THE FUTURE
THANK YOU ! TEL: 02-7710-6288 Fax: 02-7710-6287 台北市松山區10560光復北路11巷31-2號4樓
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Wavemaker express weekly #24

20 views

Published on

#Wavemaker No.24期周報快遞
數據趨勢：全球最大傳播集團 #WPP 與 Kantar聯合發布「2018年BrandZ™ 最具價值全球品牌 100 強」報告 。Google與蘋果連續兩年位居冠、亞軍寶座；馬遜打敗微軟獲得第三名
產業直擊：積極型保健抬頭　市場商機何在？

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Wavemaker express weekly #24

  1. 1. WAVEMAKER每週媒體快遞 WM EXPRESS WEEKLY 2018 24th
  2. 2. 2 目錄 • 市場探索－凱度消費者指數2018品牌足跡報告全球篇，跨國品牌在台成長空間大 • 行銷透視鏡－服務有缺失，就降價補償顧客？經濟學家：這是「不高明」的價格策略 • 產業直擊－積極型保健抬頭 市場商機何在？ • 數據趨勢－BrandZ公布全球最具價值的品牌 • 媒體相關新聞 • 收視率排行榜 • 網站流量TOP 20－2018年4月影音娛樂類
  3. 3. 市場探索 凱度消費者指數2018品牌足跡報告 全球篇，跨國品牌在台成長空間大
  4. 4. 根據凱度消費者指數發布的《2018全球品牌足跡報告》，選出全球17大最受消費者青睞的 民生消費品牌，入圍一年購買超過10億次的億萬俱樂部！冠軍由可口可樂連續稱霸6年，年 購買更是突破58億次。高露潔和美極分別位居2、3名，是個人用品及食品類中最受歡迎的； 值得關注的是，高露潔是全球唯一超過半數以上人口消費的品牌，家庭普及率超過6成。美 極則在全球前50大排行榜中成長速度最快，消費者觸及數增加超過1成多。 凱度消費者指數首席執行長Josep Montserrat表示：「近來有關快消品市場更富挑戰性的報 導很多。儘管如此，在前50大排行榜中，仍有22個品牌在過去一年內贏得了更多消費者選 購。品牌應深度挖掘成長機會，因為過去的優勢已不再。我們的資料顯示，戶外與成長中 的通路如電商、折扣店、付現自運及便利商店等的成長速度已超越整體民生消費品市場， 現在也是時候針對消費者需求注入更多資源了。」 前言 資料來源：Kantar Worldpanel圖片來源：Google
  5. 5. 而這17大的榜單中，聯合利華旗下6 個品牌的購買者在一年內便消費超過 10億次，居製造商之首，每年的消費 者觸及數達到360億次，包括前10大 的Lifebuoy、Sunsilk、康寶，與10名外 的多芬、麗仕和Sunlight皆入圍全球消 費者購買超過10億次的品牌俱樂部。 另一方面，百事可樂旗下的百事和樂 事，同時與雀巢咖啡、營多麵名列前 10。其中，營多麵為印尼最大速食麵 製造商Indofood的子品牌，在亞洲及 非洲市場經營有成。此外，雀巢、寶 僑旗下的Downy、棕欖和雪碧今年則 是成功晉身為億萬俱樂部的一員。 17大品牌億萬俱樂部上榜名單 資料來源：Kantar Worldpanel
  6. 6. 這份報告中也發現2017年本土品牌 持續成長中，占近7成的銷額。跨 國品牌則超過3成，每0.1%相當於5 億美元現值。突顯在地品牌從跨國 品牌手中贏得市場。 跨國品牌雖然也表現不俗，但在家 用品、美妝與個人用品類的銷額上 略顯衰退，占比分別為超過4成和 近6成。而在飲料類跨國品牌則是 連續3年從本土品牌手中搶回市占 （2018年與2015年皆為跨國品牌近 4成；在地品牌超過6成）。 在地品牌V.S跨國品牌 資料來源：Kantar Worldpanel
  7. 7. 可口可樂蟬聯6年冠軍，成為最受全球消費者青睞的品牌。 高露潔全球排名第2，是全球唯一超過半數以上人口選購的品牌，家戶普及率超過6成 美極為全球前50品牌中成長最快的，消費者觸及數（CRP，Consumer Reach Points）增加了 14%。 本土品牌市占在2017年持續擴大中，占所有品牌近7成的銷額。全球品牌市占則超過3成， 如今，每0.1%的全球品牌占比相當於5億美元。 2018品牌足跡報告對全球市場的洞察： 資料來源：Kantar Worldpanel圖片來源：Google
  8. 8. 行銷透視鏡 服務有缺失，就降價補償顧客？ 經濟學家：這是「不高明」的 價格策略
  9. 9. 在紐約市附近有家叫做「希臘峰」的滑雪場度假村，連續好幾個冬天的雪量過低，客人無 法盡情享受滑雪樂趣，公司只能給予折扣挽回顧客的心，但收入減少再加上舉債累累，讓 公司逐步陷入了財務危機。 如果是你，你會用什麼方法來解決滑雪場的經營問題？ 希臘峰的行銷總監請來2017年諾貝爾經濟學得主理查‧塞勒（Richard Thaler），透過行為經 濟學重整定價策略，替滑雪場谷底翻身。 想要轉虧為盈，一定要增加滑雪場的票價收入。但是塞勒發現，如果將收費提高以增加足 夠利潤，票價將跟知名滑雪場差不多。如何合理提升票價，顧客還不會轉去別家滑雪場， 累積穩定的收入來源？ 首先，塞勒採用幾年間慢慢漲價的方案，以免一下子漲價過多，造成消費者反彈。再來， 他們藉由「心理帳戶」以及「自我控制」的概念，推出10張套票的方案，一推出就大受歡 迎。 前言 資料來源：經理人圖片來源：Google
  10. 10. 心理帳戶是指，人會在心中把預算分成不同的「科目」，例如，這筆錢是用來投資的，那 筆錢是留給娛樂花費，而這個分類常常影響我們的理財決策。大多數的人使用信用卡消費， 往往比用現金付帳花得更多，主因是使用信用卡比較感覺不到錢的流失，自動將消費歸在 「卡費」的心理帳戶，而不是「娛樂」、「購物」等等的帳戶之中。 回到滑雪場的例子，10張套票的方案是在雪季來臨前，同時預購5張周末門票以及5張周間 門票，那麼就能享有6折的優惠。 從心理帳戶的角度來看，在首次付錢之後，顧客日後前往滑雪場時，拿出套票的感覺就像 是免費的一樣，心中沒有一個帳戶會扣到錢。也因此，即使在上個禮拜已經花錢吃大餐 （娛樂帳戶），這周再去滑雪，娛樂心理帳戶也不會出現赤字，使得顧客更容易想去滑雪。 隨著雪季愈接近尾聲，消費者會急著用掉還沒用完的票，以免浪費了他們投資的錢，說不 定還會帶個付原價的朋友來光顧。 心理帳戶：第一次付費之後，後續都像是免費 資料來源：經理人圖片來源：Google
  11. 11. 套票受歡迎的另一個原因，牽涉到行為經濟學裡的「自我控制」。這個理論主張人的心中 分為「計畫者」和「執行者」，計畫者希望達到美好目標，設想長遠方向；執行者則是憑 衝動做選擇，容易被短期利益誘惑。 滑雪就像是健身一樣，會讓大家想要在明年做更多次。我們常有這樣的經驗，買了一年份 的健身房會員，一整年只去了幾次，在快到期時想著今年居然只去了X次，明年要活得更健 康、得去更多次！滑雪者腦子裡的計畫者也這麼想，而買套票就是自我承諾會去更多次的 方法，而且還會在心裡認為能省下一些錢。 自我控制：花錢買了，對自己承諾會去很多次 資料來源：經理人圖片來源：Google
  12. 12. 在套票推出3年後，希臘峰行銷總監做了統計，買了10張套票的人平均只滑了6次。也就是說， 用6折賣出的票其實是用原價賣出，而且滑雪場還早在雪季前就把錢收在手裡。 那些沒用完的套票該怎麼辦？理論上第二年是不能再繼續用了，但希臘峰為這些顧客提供一種 優惠：如果今年又買了10張套票，那前年沒用完的票就能繼續使用。對消費者來說，就變成是 今年可以去滑「十幾次」的雪，反而有多獲得滑雪次數的感覺。 可是仔細想想，去年只滑了兩、三次雪的人，今年有可能滑超過10次嗎？幾乎不可能。不過， 顧客還是很買帳，大多數的人在第二年又買了套票組合，為滑雪場帶來新一輪的收入。 買10張一套的票券，消費者平均只用6張 資料來源：經理人圖片來源：Google
  13. 13. 再來，滑雪場碰到的另一個挑戰是，雪季剛開始時雪量可能不夠，但顧客興沖沖到場才發現雪 場狀況不佳，只能開放部分區域。提供的服務不夠完整，應該怎麼收費才能讓客人滿意？ 希臘峰過去的策略是，狀況不好就當場給半價的折扣。但塞勒認為不應該這麼做，因為消費者 來到滑雪場，原本就打算付原價，雖然聽到打五折會喜出望外，但就定價策略來看並不高明。 塞勒強調，站在經營者的立場，一旦要實施降價、發折價券，一定要「達到讓顧客更忠誠（以 後還會來），或是讓銷售量變多」的目的。以滑雪場的例子，當場折價既不能保證客人下次會 再來，也不會增加今天的旅客量（沒來的不知道能折價）。 因此，他們想出一個新策略：雪季剛開始時，滑雪場就只開放適合滑雪的部分區域。顧客買門 票時依然付原價，但能獲得下次來訪就打對折的優惠券。既然顧客原本就預期支付原價，這麼 做除了滿足客人心中對公平的追求，也能吸引顧客再度上門。 在塞勒的幫助下，希臘峰成功降低滑雪場對雪量的依賴，建立了可靠的收入基礎，逐漸擺脫了 債務，值得定價和促銷的人員做參考。 思考降價、折扣策略一定要注意：讓顧客下次會再來、銷售量變多 資料來源：經理人圖片來源：Google
  14. 14. 產業直擊 積極型保健抬頭 市場商機何在？
  15. 15. 根據財政統計，近年保健食品零售產業在家數及營業額都有亮眼的表現， 家數在6年間成長了17.9%，2017年已達到1,221家，約等同於OK便利商 店的家數規模。 此外，在營業額上提升更為明顯，六年間有超過2.5倍的擴張，2017年 的產值已達150.7億元。以台灣人口數進行換算：平均每位民眾每年花 費在保健食品的金額，已由257元提升至639元，且正快速成長當中。 在這波保健市場蓬勃發展的浪潮下，令人不禁好奇，消費者保健行為有 怎樣的趨勢變化？消費者端是不是有更多的商機等待發掘？ 此篇將以消費者的保健行為出發，解構消費者保健需求面，來探究可能 的市場機會。 保健產業在零售業中異軍突起 資料來源：iSURVEY 東方線上 隨著景氣長期平淡，台灣零售業面臨了發展上的瓶頸。觀察財政統計資料，我國整體零售業的營業額在2011－2017年僅成長 了10.8%，家數的成長更為趨緩，6年來僅成長3.0%，顯示擴張的動能明顯不足。 然而，在長期疲軟的零售業市場中，依然存在新興的突破點。在食安、環境污染議題屢屢登上新聞版面的同時，也喚醒了國 人對於自身健康的重視，進一步帶動了保健產業的發展契機。
  16. 16. 一般來說，消費者對於維持健康的方式有百百種，為了與市場的機會點進 行接軌，本文特別將保健的型態進一步劃分為： 1.預防型保健： 透過保護的方式（如控制、避免等），來維持自身的健康，相關的作法如 控制飲食／體重、規律作息等。 2.積極型保健： 透過主動的方式（如增加攝取、運動等），來維持自身的健康，相關的作 法如吃維他命、多做運動等。 當前消費者的兩大保健行為特徵 資料來源：iSURVEY 東方線上圖片來源：東方線上
  17. 17. 根據東方線上ECIP資料庫，我們的確發現消費者對於維持健康的做法正產生變化。「預防型保健」一直是市場的主流，民眾透 過規律的生活作息、保持愉快心情／紓壓、確保睡眠／休息時間、控制飲食／體重等方式來維持健康。 但觀察近5年的變化，這類「預防型保健」方式中，除了規律的生活作息維持成長外，其他項目皆呈現持平或是微降的態勢。 「預防型保健」為主流，近年維持平盤 資料來源：iSURVEY 東方線上
  18. 18. 相對的，消費者使用「積極型保健」來維持健康的比重正不斷上升，當中以吃維他命／保健食品的提升為最高，近5年成長接近 10%，2017年使用此方式來維持健康的比率已突破兩成；另一方面，透過多做運動的比率也呈現上升，2017年的比率超過四成， 且近5年成長達7.7%。 從以上的現象可以歸納出：台灣的保健相關市場出現新的動能，在消費者持續重視「預防型保健」的同時，也更願意出門運動、 購買保健產品來維持自己的身體狀況，也表示相關的商機正逐漸擴張。 因此，「積極型保健」相較「預防型保健」的成長性，更可能衍生出更多消費商機，進一步檢視「積極型保健」消費者的行為 特徵就有其必要性。 「積極型保健」擴張，保健市場出現新動能 資料來源：iSURVEY 東方線上
  19. 19. 觀察左圖，可發現台灣的消費者當中，屬於「積極型保健」消費 者的占比已超過五成，2013－2017年提升幅度達到12.6%。 若依據「積極型保健」消費者從事的項目進行區分，可發現整個 市場以「單軌－運動」的比率為最高，占整體消費者達三分之一； 其次為「單軌－吃保健品」的消費者，比率也達11.8%；至於同 時從事兩者的「雙軌－運動&吃保健品」消費者，其比率為8.5%。 進一步觀察變化趨勢，可發現三種型態都呈現上升，「單軌－運 動」的成長幅度較低，約為3%；而「單軌－吃保健品」及「雙 軌－運動&吃保健品」都皆有接近5%的提升，顯示吃保健品之模 式在近年的擴張動能高於從事運動。 積極型保健市場以運動為主要，雙軌消費者占8.5% 資料來源：iSURVEY 東方線上
  20. 20. 本文透過解構消費者保健的方式來探究可能的市場機會，未來可以延伸的方向是： 1. 8.5%的市場深掘 以本文分析的三種型態來說，儘管「雙軌－運動&吃保健品」的比率為最低（8.5%），但在市 場面上，他們可能存在最大的市場深度，且目前比重仍持續上升當中，是值得持續關注的機會 點。 2. 運動保健仍有開發空間 以目前的保健型態而言，單從事運動的消費者占比超過三成，可朝運動機能連動式的範疇加以 擴張，如食品、服飾、穿戴式配件等，都是可著力的方向。 小結 資料來源：iSURVEY 東方線上圖片來源：Google
  21. 21. 數據趨勢 BRANDZ公布全球最具價值的品牌
  22. 22. 全球最大傳播集團WPP與Kantar Millward Brown聯合發布了「2018年 BrandZ™最具價值全球品牌100強」報告。Google與蘋果連續兩年位居 冠、亞軍寶座；亞馬遜打敗微軟獲得第三名。在這份榜單中，騰訊從去 年的第八名成長為第五名，阿里巴巴也從第十四名爬升至第九名，成為 前十名的中國品牌。成長最多的前三名分別為京東（JD.COM）成長 94%、阿里巴巴成長92%與酒類品牌茅台成長89%，皆為中國品牌，中國 品牌在全球的成長可見一斑。除此之外，前20名大多為美國品牌奪下， 僅第17名的SAP為德國軟體企業。 從前10名入榜的產業來看，科技業（包括電信和線上零售商）占了9名， 前20名中科技產業創造了1.6兆美元的價值，市場朝向以消費者為中心的 科技品牌發展，這些品牌開發了可滿足多種需求的技術生態系統，簡化 了日漸復雜的世界。以今年為例，消費者對AI人工智慧及語音系統非常 有興趣，科技技術成為全球最具價值品牌100強中增長快速的類別之一， 增長了28%（2017年為13%）。 零售業是價值增長最快且最多的品牌類別，在過去12個月中價值增長了 35%（2017年為14%）。由於電子商務線上線下在今年表現良好，推動零 售業的增長，其中亞馬遜、阿里巴巴和京東是獲利最大的三家零售廠 商。 BRANDZ公布全球最具價值的品牌 資料來源： WPP、Kantar Millward Brown 2018年BrandZ™最具價值全球品牌前20名 公司 產業 品牌價值 （百萬） 排名 變動 品牌價值 成長率 國家
  23. 23. 媒體相關新聞
  24. 24. 加拿大研發「反人臉辨識」AI 讓準確率從 100% 狂降只剩 0.5% 蘋果推阻擋網站追蹤功能 防禦Facebook隱私問題 OTT、電玩產業成趨勢 將帶動台灣娛樂媒體成長動能 Instagram推長影音 跟YouTube爭寵 「她經濟」崛起 信用卡搶商機
  25. 25. 當我們上傳照片、影片至社群平台時，演算法也抓取我們的資訊、位置、友人的數據，讓臉 部辨識系統對我們有更多的了解，並且不斷進化。面對網路隱私、數據的安全性問題，多倫 多大學成功創建了一種破壞臉部辨識系統的演算法。 「當臉部辨識技術越精準時，個人隱私也成了大問題。」「其中一個能有效打擊臉部辨識方 式，就是反臉部辨識演算法」負責該計畫的多倫多大學教授Parham Aarabi如此表示。該演算 法的特徵在於使用了對抗訓練（Adversarial training），是一種深度學習技術，讓兩個人工智 慧互相對抗。 團隊設計了兩個神經網路，第一個用於「辨識人臉」，第二個則是專門「唱反調」破壞前者 的臉部辨識任務。這兩個網路不斷地互相爭鬥、相互學習，建立了一場持續不斷的人工智慧 軍備競賽。 結果是，唱反調AI能夠知道敵手臉部辨識AI，在找尋什麼關鍵部位，並適時動些人眼看不出 來的小手腳 ，例如改變眼角，使其不太明顯，但卻能夠完全欺騙敵手，使其無法辨識。團隊 於臉部數據庫300-W（擁有600張包含多種族、照明條件、環境的臉部數據），測試了該系統。 他們表示， 新演算法可以將臉部辨識準確度100%，毀到只剩0.5%。 而該演算法可以應用在類似Instagram過濾器的工具上。未來團隊將希望透過App或網站公開 提供隱私過濾器。 加拿大研發「反人臉辨識」AI 讓準確率從 100% 狂降只剩 0.5% 資料來源：科技報橘 2018/6/6圖片來源：科技報橘
  26. 26. 蘋果4日在美國聖荷西舉辦2018全球開發者大會（WWDC），除了推出全新iOS 12作業系統 外，也針對Facebook引發的用戶資安議題，宣布最新一代網路瀏覽器Safari 12，將提供阻擋 網站自動追蹤功能，替用戶的個人隱私把關。 蘋果軟體副總裁Craig Federighi在開發者大會上透露，當用戶在臉書、Google或者其他平台上 按讚和分享，就會在線上被該平台追蹤。且據《紐約時報》報導， Facebook曾與手機商和 其他裝置製造商簽訂協議，使其取得臉書使用者的個資，但此協議卻讓外界對臉書的隱私 保護政策產生疑慮。 為了保護用戶個人隱私，蘋果將嘗試阻絕Facebook的「按讚」、「分享」和「評論」等自動 追蹤網路用戶的工具。一旦使用者在社群媒體上留言，Safari就會跳出提醒視窗，請用戶自 行決定是否要被追蹤個資，落實用戶在網路上的匿名性。 根據BBC報導，資安專家包蒙特大力讚賞蘋果的資安防護政策，認為一般企業並不會積極面 對用戶隱私問題，但蘋果卻從瀏覽器運行的核心進行改革，允許用戶知曉網站是否啟動追 蹤功能，用資安防護的角度開啟了社群媒體的新局面。 蘋果推阻擋網站追蹤功能 防禦FACEBOOK隱私問題 資料來源：電子商務時報 2018/6/7圖片來源：蘋果官網
  27. 27. 資誠聯合會計師事務所公布《2018全球與台灣娛樂暨媒體業展望報告》，顯示2017年台灣娛樂暨媒體業的市場規模約158億美 元，較上年度增加6.63億美元，成長4.4%。主要是由網際網路相關領域及電玩遊戲的成長所帶動，減緩了報紙、雜誌、廣播及電 視等傳統媒體持續衰退的衝擊。預計未來五年台灣娛樂暨媒體業總營收，將以2.8%的年複合成長率在2022年達到181億美元。 與全球趨勢相近的是，網際網路相關領域將帶動台灣市場成長，包括：OTT影音 （15.5%年複合成長率至4.41億美元）、網路廣告 （成長8.7%至16億美元）以及網際網路服務（成長3.4%至74億美元），預期將占台灣市場成長規模的80% 。 2017年台灣OTT總營收達到2.14億美元，並將以15.5%的年複合成長率，在2022年成長至4.41億美元，其中線上隨選（Video On Demand，VOD）的訂閱將占總營收的96.5%。台灣OTT市場規模占實體家庭影音營收的比重將從24.4%上升至60.2%。相比之下，在 付費電視比重的增加則較緩慢從12.8%上升至25.4%，主要是由有線電視轉向OTT平台的速度較慢。 電玩遊戲在台灣很受歡迎，估計約有1,300萬位玩家（總人口2,360萬人），其中四分之一玩家同時使用個人電腦、遊戲機及手機 這三種平台。自2013年以來，台灣電玩市場規模幾乎增加一倍，2017年總營收達20億美元，在亞太地區排名第四，僅次於中國、 日本及韓國，全球排名第十。電玩遊戲將成為娛樂暨媒體業未來五年的另一個關鍵成長動能，預期將在2022年以營收年複合成長 率4.1%達到24億美元。 最大的成長動力來自社群及休閒遊戲，特別是手機端的遊戲，未來仍將超越傳統遊戲，並在2022年於整體電玩遊戲市場占有 62.6% （15億美元）的比重。 OTT、電玩產業成趨勢 將帶動台灣娛樂媒體成長動能 資料來源：聯合新聞網 2018/6/6
  28. 28. 《華爾街日報》引述內情人士指出，當紅的照片和視訊分享應用程式Instagram，計畫開放用戶 上傳長度達1個小時的影片，打破現階段用戶上傳長度不超過1分鐘的影音的限制，除了給予用 戶更多創作空間和彈性外，挑戰對手YouTube，垂直視訊亦是新服務的重點之一。據了解， Instagram的新服務只是暫時性的計畫，換言之，Instagram最終有可能變更影片的最大長度。 Instagram近幾周開始和內容創作者洽談製作長度更長的視訊內容。如果Instagram真的推出這項 新功能，將會在Instagram的應用程式執行。 原創數位視訊的觀賞者近幾年來大幅增加，美國互動廣告局（IAB）在今年稍早估計，美國成 人觀眾由2013年的4,500萬人，增加至2018年的7,200萬人，增幅達60%。Instagram是史丹佛大學 畢業生希斯特羅姆（Kevin Systrom）和克雷格（Mike Krieger）在2010年推出的照片分享服務， 最初是作為iPhone的應用程式，特殊的濾鏡功能吸引廣大用戶愛用。 臉書在2012年斥資10億美元收購Instagram。截至去年9月止，Instagram擁有8億名每月活躍用戶。 Instagram在2年前推出Story限時動態功能，讓用戶分享照片和上傳長度最長15秒的影音，影片 會在24小時後自動消失。限時動態功能是Instagram最受歡迎的服務之一，每日活躍用戶約有3 億人。 Instagram的長影音計畫符合母公司臉書執行長祖克伯（Mark Zuckerberg）強化影音的策略，並 為臉書帶來額外的影音廣告收入。 INSTAGRAM推長影音 跟YOUTUBE爭寵 資料來源：工商時報 2018/6/7圖片來源：路透社
  29. 29. 哈佛大學研究指出，女性掌控家中高達75%購買決策權，行政院主計總處統計數字也顯示，2016年約30%女性成為家計主要負擔 者，較十年前增加6.6%；已婚婦女認定自己為家庭財務分配主導者更高達半數。 綜觀現代女性，自我意識增強，認同「工作是為了享樂」、「女生要多愛自己一點」，上班日動動手指網購，周末逛街約閨密 吃大餐或下午茶；且更樂於承擔家庭生活責任，主導支付家庭開銷採買生鮮日用品、於網路或便利商店繳交孩子學雜費及各式 稅費；或忙裡偷閒到咖啡店享受小確幸。女性消費範疇涵蓋食衣住行育樂，高消費頻次讓「她經濟（Sheconomy）」儼然成形。 「她經濟」從刷卡大數據也獲得印證。根據財團法人聯合信用卡處理中心近一年（2017年3月至2018年2月）數字，總計食、衣、 住、行、文教康樂、百貨及禮品、光學器材、美容等領域，女性無論在刷卡金額或交易頻次（刷卡筆數），均遠超過男性。聯 合信用卡中心統計，女性近一年刷卡金額1.07兆元，比男性多了2,154億元，金額占比也以56%勝過男性的44%。 從刷卡金額來，女性在服飾（78%）、百貨（69%）、文教康樂（56%）、禮品等其他類（55%）、食品餐飲（54%）等五個領 域，刷卡動能都比男性突出；男性僅在交通（62%）、住宿（51%）兩個領域，刷卡動能勝過女性。 就交易頻次而言，女性近一年總刷卡筆數達4.1億筆，較男性多出6,392萬筆，筆數占比54%，也贏過男性的46%，且同樣在服飾 （77%）、百貨 （70%）、文教康樂（57%）、禮品等其他類（57%）、食品餐飲（56%）等領域，交易頻次勝過男性，女性對 刷卡行為的高認同與高忠誠，可見一斑。 因應女性當家的「她經濟」趨勢，各大銀行自是不敢怠慢，台新銀行支付金融處資深協理黃天麟表示，就女性最愛刷的百貨類 別來看，女性消費傾向已不單單只是彩妝服飾，百貨公司大量引進的時髦餐飲名店更深獲喜愛。 「她經濟」崛起 信用卡搶商機 資料來源：聯合新聞網 2018/6/10
  30. 30. 收視率排行榜 • TOP20節目排行 4歲以上 15－24歲 25－44歲男性 25－44歲女性 • 有線家族收視率排行
  31. 31. TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高5%以上；綠字表示比上星期低5%以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料 無線電視頻道 收視族群：4歲以上全體 No. Program Name Chn Type 2018/06/04 - 2018/06/10 2018/05/28 - 2018/06/03 2018/05/21 - 2018/05/27 2018/05/14 - 2018/05/20 1 幸福來了醫之方金盞花葉黃 FTV 閩南語連續劇 4.86 4.63 2 綜藝大集合福爾電動吸鼻器 FTV 娛樂綜藝 3.88 4.22 4.04 4.11 3 台灣那麼旺Taiwan NO1福爾 FTV 競賽綜藝 2.91 2.84 2.87 2.86 4 OPPO R15飢餓遊戲 CTV 競賽綜藝 1.96 1.74 2.13 2.06 5 航海王23 TTV 卡通影片 1.94 1.71 1.56 1.55 6 OPPO R15綜藝玩很大 CTV 娛樂綜藝 1.66 2.09 1.71 1.77 7 台視晚間新聞 TTV 新聞播報節目 1.51 1.52 1.46 1.46 8 新一點靈高塔公主 TTV 國語連續劇 1.34 1.43 1.11 1.00 9 愛妮雅舞力全開 FTV 競賽綜藝 1.34 1.50 1.33 1.30 10 中視新聞全球報導 CTV 新聞播報節目 1.32 1.29 1.31 1.27 11 天才衝衝衝 CTS 競賽綜藝 1.30 1.34 1.26 1.10 12 EASYSHOP三明治女孩的逆襲 TTV 國語連續劇 1.29 1.20 1.08 0.91 13 現代嘉慶君華視天王豬哥秀 CTS 娛樂綜藝 1.25 1.18 0.99 1.02 14 實習醫師鬥格娘家蔓越莓聖 FTV 國語連續劇 1.24 1.26 15 綜藝菲常讚 CTS 娛樂綜藝 1.21 1.39 1.44 1.30 16 1300幸福來了醫之方金盞花 FTV 閩南語連續劇 1.10 17 成功文具綜藝3國智 TTV 競賽綜藝 1.08 1.29 18 實習醫師鬥格 FTV 國語連續劇 1.01 19 豬哥會社國田精品門窗 FTV 娛樂綜藝 1.01 0.93 0.73 0.83 20 1830蠟筆小新 TTV 卡通影片 1.00 1.02 1.02 0.98 Grand Average 1.71 1.81 1.60 1.57
  32. 32. TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高5%以上；綠字表示比上星期低5%以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料 有線電視頻道 收視族群：4歲以上全體 No. Program Name Chn Type 2018/06/04 - 2018/06/10 2018/05/28 - 2018/06/03 2018/05/21 - 2018/05/27 2018/05/14 - 2018/05/20 1 金家好媳婦蘿琳亞塑身衣 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 3.41 3.62 3.66 3.43 2 愛妮雅超級夜總會 SANLI 娛樂綜藝 2.70 2.38 2.47 2.33 3 超級紅人榜 SANLI 競賽綜藝 2.67 2.51 4 戲說台灣CUCKOO福庫電子鍋 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.81 1.83 1.84 1.54 5 戲說台灣假日完整版CUCKOO SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.71 1.64 1.78 1.44 6 綜藝玩很大Footer除臭襪 SL2 娛樂綜藝 1.61 2.06 7 草地狀元 SANLI 知識資訊節目 1.34 1.08 1.21 1.29 8 那年花開月正圓兆櫃開運鹼 GTV-D 大陸劇 1.28 1.10 1.29 1.17 9 直17 18NBA總冠軍賽勇VS騎 VLSPT 籃球 1.26 10 2215阿爸的願望 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.23 1.23 1.13 1.06 11 在台灣的故事 SANLI 知識資訊節目 1.12 0.89 1.06 1.02 12 晚間6 7點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 1.07 0.97 1.06 0.97 13 新聞深喉嚨選將報到 CTiN 新聞性質節目 1.02 14 新聞深喉嚨 CTiN 新聞性質節目 0.99 0.96 0.93 0.89 15 寶島神很大 SANLI 知識資訊節目 0.99 1.26 1.21 1.36 16 鍾馗伏魔雪妖魔靈 ET-M 國片 0.92 17 1230金家好媳婦蘿琳亞塑身 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 0.92 1.00 0.94 0.88 18 青春好7淘 SANLI 美食、旅遊節目 0.90 0.96 1.04 1.14 19 民視晚間新聞 FTVN 新聞播報節目 0.89 0.82 0.90 0.89 20 我男人的祕密 GTV-D 韓劇 0.87 0.65 0.56 0.46 Grand Average 1.44 1.47 1.41 1.32
  33. 33. TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高5%以上；綠字表示比上星期低5%以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料 無線電視頻道 收視族群：15-24歲 No. Program Name Chn Type 2018/06/04 - 2018/06/10 2018/05/28 - 2018/06/03 2018/05/21 - 2018/05/27 2018/05/14 - 2018/05/20 1 航海王23 TTV 卡通影片 2.69 1.33 1.77 2.61 2 幸福來了醫之方金盞花葉黃 FTV 閩南語連續劇 2.63 2.70 3 OPPO R15飢餓遊戲 CTV 競賽綜藝 2.18 1.04 1.82 1.69 4 1830蠟筆小新 TTV 卡通影片 2.17 2.32 2.06 2.03 5 台視晚間新聞 TTV 新聞播報節目 1.73 1.48 1.53 1.75 6 綜藝大集合福爾電動吸鼻器 FTV 娛樂綜藝 1.65 2.07 2.09 1.82 7 新一點靈高塔公主 TTV 國語連續劇 1.53 1.45 1.19 0.99 8 鬼怪孤單又燦爛的神 TTV 韓劇 1.30 0.63 0.71 0.59 9 實習醫師鬥格 FTV 國語連續劇 1.19 10 EASYSHOP三明治女孩的逆襲 TTV 國語連續劇 1.18 0.80 1.00 0.67 11 1800航海王23 TTV 卡通影片 1.15 0.32 0.69 0.75 12 實習醫師鬥格娘家蔓越莓聖 FTV 國語連續劇 1.13 1.41 13 OPPO R15綜藝玩很大 CTV 娛樂綜藝 1.07 1.51 1.62 1.59 14 台灣那麼旺Taiwan NO1福爾 FTV 競賽綜藝 0.92 0.65 0.80 1.30 15 蠟筆小新 TTV 卡通影片 0.91 1.38 1.07 1.87 16 成功文具綜藝3國智 TTV 競賽綜藝 0.89 0.98 17 中視新聞全球報導 CTV 新聞播報節目 0.89 0.79 0.93 0.90 18 新一點靈公主高讚塔 TTV 其他節目 0.83 1.58 0.86 0.38 19 天籟之戰 CTV 競賽綜藝 0.75 0.36 0.26 0.43 20 天才衝衝衝 CTS 競賽綜藝 0.73 0.76 0.77 0.87 Grand Average 1.38 1.24 1.20 1.27
  34. 34. TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高5%以上；綠字表示比上星期低5%以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料 有線電視頻道 收視族群：15-24歲 No. Program Name Chn Type 2018/06/04 - 2018/06/10 2018/05/28 - 2018/06/03 2018/05/21 - 2018/05/27 2018/05/14 - 2018/05/20 1 金家好媳婦蘿琳亞塑身衣 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 2.10 2.01 2.07 1.75 2 綜藝玩很大Footer除臭襪 SL2 娛樂綜藝 1.60 1.94 3 2215阿爸的願望 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.00 0.92 0.54 0.47 4 奇蹟的女兒有雷搶先看 PTV 其他節目 0.93 5 1830烏龍派出所 *SCC 卡通影片 0.92 0.90 1.29 1.44 6 1800烏龍派出所 *SCC 卡通影片 0.90 0.59 0.77 1.01 7 草地狀元 SANLI 知識資訊節目 0.90 0.63 0.51 0.26 8 愛妮雅超級夜總會 SANLI 娛樂綜藝 0.89 0.93 0.48 0.83 9 超級紅人榜 SANLI 競賽綜藝 0.88 0.22 10 天才衝衝衝新普利夜酵素 ETTV 競賽綜藝 0.81 0.62 0.62 0.66 11 1230蠟筆小新 GTV-C 卡通影片 0.80 0.80 0.38 0.84 12 烏龍派出所 *SCC 卡通影片 0.78 1.15 0.80 0.84 13 生態全紀錄狗寶貝的秘密生 PTV 知識資訊節目 0.73 0.73 14 高塔公主SEXYLOOK酵素面膜 ETTV 國語連續劇 0.73 0.65 0.62 0.73 15 1730烏龍派出所 *SCC 卡通影片 0.72 0.56 0.58 0.59 16 型男大主廚小三美日 SL2 美食、旅遊節目 0.72 0.68 0.93 1.09 17 1900高塔公主SEXYLOOK酵素 STV 國語連續劇 0.69 0.03 0.01 18 公主高讚塔 ETTV 其他節目 0.66 0.80 0.62 0.50 19 航海王 *SCC 卡通影片 0.64 0.78 0.79 0.63 20 歡樂智多星 *SCC 競賽綜藝 0.64 0.77 1.01 1.09 Grand Average 0.90 0.83 0.75 0.85
  35. 35. TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高5%以上；綠字表示比上星期低5%以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料 無線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44歲男性 No. Program Name Chn Type 2018/06/04 - 2018/06/10 2018/05/28 - 2018/06/03 2018/05/21 - 2018/05/27 2018/05/14 - 2018/05/20 1 綜藝大集合福爾電動吸鼻器 FTV 娛樂綜藝 2.90 3.24 3.31 2.80 2 OPPO R15綜藝玩很大 CTV 娛樂綜藝 2.49 2.88 2.70 2.79 3 幸福來了醫之方金盞花葉黃 FTV 閩南語連續劇 2.32 1.91 4 OPPO R15飢餓遊戲 CTV 競賽綜藝 2.32 2.49 2.76 2.84 5 航海王23 TTV 卡通影片 1.71 2.01 1.93 1.61 6 天才衝衝衝 CTS 競賽綜藝 1.60 1.83 1.57 1.30 7 台灣那麼旺Taiwan NO1福爾 FTV 競賽綜藝 1.46 1.31 1.89 1.55 8 成功文具綜藝3國智 TTV 競賽綜藝 1.35 1.55 9 EASYSHOP三明治女孩的逆襲 TTV 國語連續劇 1.25 1.42 1.10 1.02 10 台視晚間新聞 TTV 新聞播報節目 1.02 1.08 1.10 0.93 11 新哆啦A夢 CTS 卡通影片 0.99 0.68 0.64 0.86 12 天籟之戰 CTV 競賽綜藝 0.98 1.05 0.47 0.59 13 新一點靈高塔公主 TTV 國語連續劇 0.95 1.29 0.81 0.57 14 1800名偵探柯南 CTS 卡通影片 0.85 0.05 0.27 0.47 15 2400飢餓遊戲 CTV 競賽綜藝 0.84 0.55 0.32 0.88 16 1800航海王23 TTV 卡通影片 0.84 0.78 1.08 0.84 17 華視晚間新聞 CTS 新聞播報節目 0.78 0.64 0.55 0.67 18 EASYSHOP三明治女孩不加班 TTV 其他節目 0.74 1.01 1.00 0.72 19 現代嘉慶君華視天王豬哥秀 CTS 娛樂綜藝 0.66 0.85 0.67 0.77 20 豬哥會社國田精品門窗 FTV 娛樂綜藝 0.64 0.37 0.45 0.46 Grand Average 1.33 1.35 1.26 1.20
  36. 36. TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高5%以上；綠字表示比上星期低5%以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料 有線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44歲男性 No. Program Name Chn Type 2018/06/04 - 2018/06/10 2018/05/28 - 2018/06/03 2018/05/21 - 2018/05/27 2018/05/14 - 2018/05/20 1 金家好媳婦蘿琳亞塑身衣 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 2.41 2.90 2.67 2.65 2 直17 18NBA總冠軍賽勇VS騎 VLSPT 籃球 2.21 3 綜藝玩很大Footer除臭襪 SL2 娛樂綜藝 1.86 2.66 4 鍾馗伏魔雪妖魔靈 ET-M 國片 1.56 5 直17 18NBA總冠軍賽騎VS勇 VLSPT 籃球 1.43 1.47 6 綜藝大熱門 SL2 娛樂綜藝 1.35 1.36 1.39 1.40 7 超級紅人榜 SANLI 競賽綜藝 1.35 1.51 8 直法網男單決賽 #N/A 其他球類、體育節目 1.27 9 愛妮雅超級夜總會 SANLI 娛樂綜藝 1.15 0.95 1.48 1.14 10 2000綜藝玩很大安可場 SL2 娛樂綜藝 1.07 1.29 0.74 0.85 11 草地狀元 SANLI 知識資訊節目 1.06 0.90 1.21 1.18 12 國光幫幫忙之大哥是對的閣 SL2 資訊綜藝 1.06 0.95 1.16 1.29 13 1200綜藝玩很大Footer除臭 SL2 娛樂綜藝 1.05 14 戲說台灣假日完整版CUCKOO SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.04 0.77 1.16 0.95 15 那年花開月正圓兆櫃開運鹼 GTV-D 大陸劇 1.02 0.94 0.83 0.87 16 愛玩客之移動廚房 SL2 美食、旅遊節目 0.99 0.85 0.92 0.86 17 寶島神很大 SANLI 知識資訊節目 0.98 1.32 1.03 1.13 18 在台灣的故事 SANLI 知識資訊節目 0.94 0.90 0.84 0.72 19 戲說台灣CUCKOO福庫電子鍋 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 0.92 1.15 1.22 0.84 20 未來美8分鐘面小明星大跟 CTiV 資訊綜藝 0.88 0.58 Grand Average 1.28 1.28 1.22 1.16
  37. 37. TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高5%以上；綠字表示比上星期低5%以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料 無線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44歲女性 No. Program Name Chn Type 2018/06/04 - 2018/06/10 2018/05/28 - 2018/06/03 2018/05/21 - 2018/05/27 2018/05/14 - 2018/05/20 1 幸福來了醫之方金盞花葉黃 FTV 閩南語連續劇 3.03 2.37 2 綜藝大集合福爾電動吸鼻器 FTV 娛樂綜藝 2.76 2.51 2.42 2.35 3 OPPO R15綜藝玩很大 CTV 娛樂綜藝 2.21 2.79 1.99 2.04 4 OPPO R15飢餓遊戲 CTV 競賽綜藝 1.99 1.81 2.05 2.10 5 EASYSHOP三明治女孩的逆襲 TTV 國語連續劇 1.95 1.77 1.44 1.15 6 新一點靈高塔公主 TTV 國語連續劇 1.70 1.54 1.50 1.08 7 台灣那麼旺Taiwan NO1福爾 FTV 競賽綜藝 1.69 1.71 1.85 1.59 8 EASYSHOP三明治女孩不加班 TTV 其他節目 1.16 1.22 1.12 0.58 9 實習醫師鬥格娘家蔓越莓聖 FTV 國語連續劇 1.15 1.17 10 航海王23 TTV 卡通影片 1.14 1.40 1.32 1.26 11 天才衝衝衝 CTS 競賽綜藝 1.14 1.28 1.57 0.63 12 1830蠟筆小新 TTV 卡通影片 1.05 1.06 0.99 0.91 13 鬼怪孤單又燦爛的神 TTV 韓劇 1.05 0.76 0.92 0.82 14 成功文具綜藝3國智 TTV 競賽綜藝 1.05 1.53 15 台視晚間新聞 TTV 新聞播報節目 1.03 1.08 1.00 0.97 16 實習醫師鬥格 FTV 國語連續劇 1.01 17 新一點靈公主高讚塔 TTV 其他節目 0.93 1.01 1.41 0.99 18 中視新聞全球報導 CTV 新聞播報節目 0.82 0.72 0.86 0.71 19 蠟筆小新 TTV 卡通影片 0.81 0.97 1.07 1.25 20 金鐘白袍下的高跟鞋安美諾 FTV 國語連續劇 0.76 Grand Average 1.42 1.48 1.43 1.23
  38. 38. TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高5%以上；綠字表示比上星期低5%以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料 有線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44歲女性 No. Program Name Chn Type 2018/06/04 - 2018/06/10 2018/05/28 - 2018/06/03 2018/05/21 - 2018/05/27 2018/05/14 - 2018/05/20 1 金家好媳婦蘿琳亞塑身衣 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 3.69 3.90 4.63 3.81 2 超級紅人榜 SANLI 競賽綜藝 2.56 1.98 3 綜藝玩很大Footer除臭襪 SL2 娛樂綜藝 2.40 2.96 4 愛妮雅超級夜總會 SANLI 娛樂綜藝 1.74 1.63 1.56 1.41 5 草地狀元 SANLI 知識資訊節目 1.61 1.47 1.24 1.43 6 在台灣的故事 SANLI 知識資訊節目 1.57 0.90 1.65 1.45 7 高塔公主SEXYLOOK酵素面膜 ETTV 國語連續劇 1.49 1.08 1.31 0.79 8 2215阿爸的願望 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.37 1.09 1.34 1.67 9 綜藝大熱門 SL2 娛樂綜藝 1.32 0.99 1.02 0.98 10 那年花開月正圓兆櫃開運鹼 GTV-D 大陸劇 1.27 0.97 1.46 1.39 11 1200綜藝玩很大Footer除臭 SL2 娛樂綜藝 1.25 12 戲說台灣CUCKOO福庫電子鍋 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.19 1.16 1.08 1.06 13 戲說台灣假日完整版CUCKOO SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.18 1.17 1.52 1.10 14 公主高讚塔 ETTV 其他節目 1.07 1.08 1.26 0.82 15 青春好7淘 SANLI 美食、旅遊節目 1.05 1.17 1.24 1.58 16 未來美8分鐘面小明星大跟 CTiV 資訊綜藝 0.96 0.69 17 1230蠟筆小新 GTV-C 卡通影片 0.95 0.83 0.53 0.75 18 電影版妖怪手錶誕生的秘密 YOYO 外片 0.94 19 寶島神很大 SANLI 知識資訊節目 0.93 1.38 1.36 1.29 20 1230金家好媳婦蘿琳亞塑身 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 0.92 0.91 1.06 0.83 Grand Average 1.47 1.41 1.48 1.36
  39. 39. TOP20節目排行 • 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比4歲以上全體高10%以上 家族 頻道數 2018/06/04 - 2018/06/10 02:00 - 25:59 18:00 - 23:59 4歲以上 15-24歲 25-44歲 男性 25-44歲 女性 4歲以上 15-24歲 25-44歲 男性 25-44歲 女性 三立 5 1.33 0.60 0.91 1.14 3.12 1.66 2.30 2.82 TVBS 3 0.64 0.23 0.48 0.53 1.26 0.57 0.99 1.05 八大 6 0.65 0.24 0.31 0.64 1.33 0.48 0.79 1.30 緯來 6 0.75 0.36 0.70 0.50 1.49 0.71 1.37 1.05 東森 8 1.31 0.71 1.21 1.28 2.36 1.54 2.42 2.39 福斯 8 0.63 0.47 0.68 0.53 1.27 0.95 1.52 1.09 中天 3 0.55 0.18 0.32 0.35 1.09 0.40 0.75 0.76 年代 4 0.45 0.10 0.25 0.22 0.89 0.25 0.48 0.50 非凡 2 0.29 0.05 0.15 0.10 0.34 0.14 0.25 0.19 Discovery 3 0.12 0.07 0.07 0.09 0.23 0.12 0.15 0.17 東風 3 0.12 0.03 0.05 0.08 0.31 0.08 0.13 0.22 AXN 2 0.07 0.08 0.09 0.05 0.14 0.14 0.19 0.10
  40. 40. 網站流量TOP 20 影音娛樂類 2018年4月
  41. 41. 網站流量TOP 20－影音娛樂類 • 資料來源：comScore註：僅呈現與Comscore合作之媒體資料 排名 Rank 網域 Website 全體到達率 Reach 網民到達率 Reach 不重複使用人數 Total Unique Visitors (000) 收看影片支數 Videos per Viewer 瀏覽分鐘數 Minutes per Viewer 1 YOUTUBE.COM 48.5% 91.2% 10,834 194.6 986.4 2 Warner Music 18.6% 34.9% 4,148 13.8 51.3 3 BroadbandTV 15.2% 28.5% 3,386 6.3 29.8 4 VEVO 13.3% 25.1% 2,977 18.9 65.3 5 Yahoo Video 9.7% 18.2% 2,164 9.1 80.6 6 tvbs @ YouTube 9.6% 18.0% 2,135 7.6 54.7 7 DAILYMOTION.COM 6.7% 12.6% 1,496 87.1 262.7 8 Yahoo-HuffPost Entertainment Network 6.6% 12.3% 1,466 5.6 15.6 9 ZEFR 6.2% 11.6% 1,375 4.5 12.6 10 VS Media Limited 5.7% 10.7% 1,273 4.9 22.8 11 Fullscreen Media Network 3.5% 6.5% 776 4.3 19.3 12 Curse Network @ YouTube 2.7% 5.0% 593 5.8 45.0 13 Youku & Tudou 2.6% 4.9% 587 14.1 60.6 14 Endemol Beyond 2.3% 4.3% 512 5.2 41.5 15 Machinima Entertainment 2.2% 4.2% 496 4.7 16.7 16 Studio71 @ YouTube 2.1% 4.0% 473 7.6 23.7 17 Maker Studios Inc. 2.0% 3.8% 454 5.1 14.2 18 MLB_Advanced_Media @ YouTube 1.9% 3.5% 418 5.0 14.3 19 Sony Crackle 1.7% 3.2% 375 2.7 6.0 20 XUITE Video 1.6% 3.1% 368 4.0 24.1 全體網路使用者
  42. 42. 網站流量TOP 20－影音娛樂類 • 資料來源：comScore註：僅呈現與Comscore合作之媒體資料 排名 Rank 網域 Website 全體到達率 Reach 網民到達率 Reach 不重複使用千人數 Total Unique Visitors (000) 全體佔TA比例 Target Reach 收看影片支數 Videos per Viewer 瀏覽分鐘數 Minutes per Viewer 1 YOUTUBE.COM 89.8% 99.5% 1,393 11.7% 326.6 1656.8 2 Warner Music 47.4% 52.5% 735 6.2% 15.2 57.6 3 BroadbandTV 39.3% 43.5% 609 5.1% 7.4 35.2 4 VEVO 36.1% 40.0% 560 4.7% 12.8 46.5 5 VS Media Limited 22.5% 25.0% 349 2.9% 4.6 22.8 6 ZEFR 20.8% 23.0% 322 2.7% 4.6 14.0 7 tvbs @ YouTube 19.0% 21.0% 294 2.5% 8.4 42.1 8 DAILYMOTION.COM 17.5% 19.4% 272 2.3% 59.3 182.1 9 Curse Network @ YouTube 11.7% 13.0% 182 1.5% 6.5 61.0 10 Fullscreen Media Network 11.0% 12.2% 171 1.4% 4.0 21.4 11 Machinima Entertainment 9.1% 10.1% 141 1.2% 3.0 11.3 12 Omnia/Blue Ant Media 8.6% 9.6% 134 1.1% 7.7 43.3 13 Studio71 @ YouTube 8.1% 9.0% 126 1.1% 9.6 30.7 14 Maker Studios Inc. 7.0% 7.7% 108 0.9% 4.8 13.3 15 GAMER.COM.TW Animation 7.0% 7.7% 108 0.9% 20.1 17.2 16 MLB_Advanced_Media @ YouTube 6.1% 6.8% 95 0.8% 5.8 12.9 17 Yahoo-HuffPost Entertainment Network 6.0% 6.6% 93 0.8% 3.4 12.3 18 Youku & Tudou 5.6% 6.2% 87 0.7% 11.9 68.4 19 Yahoo Video 5.3% 5.8% 82 0.7% 5.1 38.5 20 Endemol Beyond 4.8% 5.4% 75 0.6% 5.0 33.2 男性15-24歲
  43. 43. 網站流量TOP 20－影音娛樂類 • 資料來源：comScore註：僅呈現與Comscore合作之媒體資料 排名 Rank 網域 Website 全體到達率 Reach 網民到達率 Reach 不重複使用千人數 Total Unique Visitors (000) 全體佔TA比例 Target Reach 收看影片支數 Videos per Viewer 瀏覽分鐘數 Minutes per Viewer 1 YOUTUBE.COM 49.3% 92.4% 4,212 35.5% 205.4 1055.1 2 Warner Music 19.7% 37.0% 1,687 14.2% 12.9 50.2 3 BroadbandTV 17.9% 33.6% 1,531 12.9% 6.2 29.1 4 VEVO 13.0% 24.4% 1,112 9.4% 16.5 65.7 5 tvbs @ YouTube 12.1% 22.8% 1,037 8.7% 8.3 64.2 6 Yahoo Video 11.1% 20.8% 947 8.0% 8.6 75.5 7 Yahoo-HuffPost Entertainment Network 7.8% 14.6% 665 5.6% 7.3 20.8 8 ZEFR 7.2% 13.5% 613 5.2% 4.4 12.6 9 DAILYMOTION.COM 6.0% 11.3% 514 4.3% 83.6 243.8 10 VS Media Limited 5.8% 10.8% 494 4.2% 5.2 26.1 11 Fullscreen Media Network 3.6% 6.8% 308 2.6% 4.1 19.1 12 Youku & Tudou 3.1% 5.8% 262 2.2% 13.4 38.0 13 Curse Network @ YouTube 3.0% 5.7% 258 2.2% 4.9 38.8 14 MLB_Advanced_Media @ YouTube 2.7% 5.1% 234 2.0% 5.2 17.0 15 Machinima Entertainment 2.7% 5.1% 233 2.0% 3.7 14.0 16 Endemol Beyond 2.7% 5.0% 228 1.9% 4.6 37.2 17 Sony Crackle 2.4% 4.4% 202 1.7% 2.4 4.7 18 Maker Studios Inc. 2.3% 4.3% 197 1.7% 5.5 16.1 19 Studio71 @ YouTube 2.2% 4.2% 190 1.6% 7.0 21.4 20 Uproxx Media 2.2% 4.2% 190 1.6% 2.4 5.9 男性25歲以上
  44. 44. 網站流量TOP 20－影音娛樂類 • 資料來源：comScore註：僅呈現與Comscore合作之媒體資料 排名 Rank 網域 Website 全體到達率 Reach 網民到達率 Reach 不重複使用千人數 Total Unique Visitors (000) 全體佔TA比例 Target Reach 收看影片支數 Videos per Viewer 瀏覽分鐘數 Minutes per Viewer 1 YOUTUBE.COM 40.0% 43.0% 590 5.0% 12.2 46.8 2 Warner Music 33.3% 35.8% 491 4.1% 13.3 49.6 3 VEVO 22.6% 24.3% 334 2.8% 5.4 22.5 4 BroadbandTV 13.0% 14.0% 192 1.6% 83.4 279.7 5 DAILYMOTION.COM 12.0% 12.9% 177 1.5% 8.1 54.2 6 tvbs @ YouTube 11.0% 11.8% 163 1.4% 4.4 12.8 7 ZEFR 9.9% 10.7% 146 1.2% 3.8 18.1 8 VS Media Limited 9.7% 10.4% 143 1.2% 5.6 29.1 9 Yahoo Video 7.0% 7.6% 104 0.9% 3.9 8.7 10 Yahoo-HuffPost Entertainment Network 5.7% 6.2% 85 0.7% 4.9 18.7 11 Fullscreen Media Network 4.6% 5.0% 68 0.6% 10.0 36.5 12 Youku & Tudou 4.5% 4.8% 66 0.6% 6.4 58.2 13 Endemol Beyond 3.7% 4.0% 55 0.5% 5.0 97.8 14 Iqiyi Sites 3.0% 3.2% 44 0.4% 12.0 38.0 15 MIAOPAI.COM 2.8% 3.0% 42 0.4% 6.5 16.7 16 Maker Studios Inc. 2.7% 2.9% 40 0.3% 3.2 24.1 17 Curse Network @ YouTube 2.5% 2.7% 37 0.3% 5.9 19.9 18 Studio71 @ YouTube 2.4% 2.6% 36 0.3% 2.6 7.5 19 Machinima Entertainment 2.4% 2.6% 35 0.3% 2.9 12.7 20 XUITE Video 2.4% 2.5% 35 0.3% 3.3 6.6 女性15-24歲
  45. 45. 網站流量TOP 20－影音娛樂類 • 資料來源：comScore註：僅呈現與Comscore合作之媒體資料 排名 Rank 網域 Website 全體到達率 Reach 網民到達率 Reach 不重複使用千人數 Total Unique Visitors (000) 全體佔TA比例 Target Reach 收看影片支數 Videos per Viewer 瀏覽分鐘數 Minutes per Viewer 1 YOUTUBE.COM 40.5% 87.5% 3,608 30.4% 139.1 687.9 2 Warner Music 11.5% 24.8% 1,023 8.6% 15.9 53.5 3 Yahoo Video 10.6% 22.9% 944 8.0% 10.8 101.1 4 BroadbandTV 9.4% 20.3% 838 7.1% 6.1 30.6 5 VEVO 8.3% 18.0% 741 6.2% 31.7 91.3 6 Yahoo-HuffPost Entertainment Network 6.5% 14.0% 579 4.9% 4.3 12.0 7 tvbs @ YouTube 6.5% 14.0% 577 4.9% 6.0 46.6 8 DAILYMOTION.COM 5.4% 11.7% 483 4.1% 112.6 335.7 9 ZEFR 2.9% 6.2% 257 2.2% 4.7 11.1 10 VS Media Limited 2.8% 6.0% 247 2.1% 5.6 20.0 11 Fullscreen Media Network 2.0% 4.3% 177 1.5% 4.7 19.2 12 Youku & Tudou 1.7% 3.8% 155 1.3% 19.2 110.2 13 Endemol Beyond 1.4% 3.1% 129 1.1% 6.0 47.7 14 Iqiyi Sites 1.4% 3.0% 124 1.0% 10.7 111.0 15 XUITE Video 1.2% 2.7% 111 0.9% 2.8 9.9 16 99TW.NET 1.1% 2.5% 102 0.9% 5.9 249.7 17 Studio71 @ YouTube 1.1% 2.5% 101 0.9% 7.4 21.1 18 Disney Online @ YouTube 1.1% 2.3% 95 0.8% 4.0 8.5 19 Vidaprimo 1.0% 2.1% 87 0.7% 2.7 11.3 20 Maker Studios Inc. 0.9% 2.0% 83 0.7% 4.4 12.1 女性25歲以上
  46. 46. MEDIA. CONTENT. TECHNOLOGY. WE’RE CONNECTING THE SKILLS OF THE FUTURE
  47. 47. THANK YOU ! TEL: 02-7710-6288 Fax: 02-7710-6287 台北市松山區10560光復北路11巷31-2號4樓

×