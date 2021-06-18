Wavemaker express weekly #22 (2021)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2021 22nd Wavemaker每週媒體快遞 WM Weekly Express 18 June 2021
目錄
• 行銷透視鏡－擁有超強導購力的帶貨王是他！數據解析網紅帶貨力公式
• 消費者透視鏡－防疫新趨勢，網友就愛這6項居家運動！
• 產業直擊－服務全球近10億用戶！數據血液貫穿阿里巴巴，憑什麼讓商家「易進難出」？
• 數據趨勢－COVID-19第五波疫情消費者面行為即時調查（上）
• 媒體暨產業相關新聞
• 收視率排行榜
3 行銷透視鏡 擁有超強導購力的帶貨王是他！數據解 析網紅帶貨力公式 調查期間：2020/01/01-2020/12/31 數據來源：Keypo 累積 22 億則以上文章的網路社群大數據資料 庫，其內容涵蓋 Facebook、YouTube、新...
IG經營普及程度直逼FB，女性網紅數量最多 618 年中購物節即將到來，品牌業者無不趁勢搶攻電商市場，掌握宅商機。伴隨近年興起的社群導購趨勢，配合網紅經 濟一同帶貨，藉由直播導購、業配發文等手法，無形中「勸敗」網友，將流量變現。如何尋覓帶貨力網...
素人口碑為王的時代，微網紅、奈米網紅崛起 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 隨著微網紅（粉絲數 1 萬至 5 萬人） 、奈米網紅（粉絲數 1 千至 1 萬人）的人數不斷增加，宣告著素人口碑為王的時 代正在到來。透過各粉絲級距的網紅...
微網紅與粉絲互動熱絡，更勝於大型網紅 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 依據各粉絲級距網紅的粉絲平均互動數，擁有 1 萬至 5 萬粉絲數的微網紅與粉絲的整體互動成效最好，尤其以 IG 平 台最為顯著，粉絲平均互動數高達 7.82，...
服飾、美妝為導購商品大宗，3C家電促銷成焦點 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 在電商購物節期間，服飾配件為最熱門的網紅導購品項，佔比約 42%，其次則為美妝保養品，佔比約 37%。服飾配件、 美妝保養產品適合透過網紅以照片或影片...
電商購物節網紅佔2成，生活屬性網紅比例高達7成 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 根據 2020 年社群貼文提及「電商購物節」相關字眼的網紅，為整體網紅的 20%，足見在雙 11、雙 12等線上購物節期 間，網紅常於社群發文為購物...
生活網紅以發布旅遊、美食、健康內容為大宗 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 從生活屬性網紅於電商購物節期間的社群發文內容，經常發布旅遊及美食貼文的網紅人數為最多。以關韶文為例，其 於雙 11 期間，以空姐職業訪談為題，大聊旅遊搭飛...
時尚網紅分享日常穿搭照片、開直播介紹產品勸敗粉絲 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 時尚網紅佔比 32%，於電商購物節期間時常發布穿搭、美妝、保養等內容，同時為服飾配件、美妝保養產品導購，以 實際試用產品的照片或影片，如實呈現服飾...
家庭網紅以孩童魅力、商品多樣化、實用經驗談吸睛 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 家庭屬性網紅經常發布兩性、親子、料理、寵物、手作等內容，其中育兒日常、家人互動等親子內容最為熱門，以 58% 佔比為最多，其吸引消費者關注有以下 3...
電商購物節網紅內容營銷手法 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 綜合各屬性電商購物節網紅的營銷內容，可以簡單分成 4 種手法： 1. 直播試用帶貨：網紅於直播影片中實際使用商品，將產品外觀及功效直接呈現給消費者，增加可信度。 2. ...
13 消費者透視鏡 防疫新趨勢，網友就愛這6項居家運動！ 本分析報告使用《OpView社群口碑資料庫》，針對指定議題 進行文本分析 資料時間：2021/02/18~2021/05/18 資料範圍：討論區、社群網站、部落格、新聞（排除抽獎文）
居家運動項目大比拼 網友鍾愛「瑜珈」 在眾多居家運動中，有氧運動就包辦了前三名，分 別為「瑜珈」、「跑步」和「跳舞」。其中，「瑜 珈」成為防疫期間網友最愛的運動種類，就有網友 說到「瑜珈是疫情期間不錯的選擇」，而「橋式」、 「棒式」、「下犬式」...
「健身環」聲量超前，「跑步機」、「啞鈴」也受喜愛 在家除了徒手運動之外，還有哪些運動器材是可以幫 助民眾在家動一動的呢？因疫情而風靡全台的「健身 環」，搭著 Switch 的潮流，以兩千多則的網路聲量大 勝其他項運動器材，由「防疫期間就是要健身...
16 產業直擊 服務全球近10億用戶！數據血 液貫穿阿里巴巴，憑什麼讓商家 「易進難出」？
如何讓天下沒有難做的生意? 成立於 1999 年的阿里巴巴集團，從電商淘寶網起家，經 過 20 多年的發展，業務範圍涵蓋電商、跨境零售、娛樂 等。它的成長的進程和版圖，與西方的零售巨擘亞馬遜 近似，都是隨著業務的拓展和顧客需求演變，逐步完善 經...
隨著平台業務及商家的擴增，應運而生的物流、金 流及雲端需求，阿里巴巴也同步滿足。搭配關係企 業螞蟻金服負責的金流、菜鳥網絡負責的物流、阿 里雲負責的雲端運算服務等，讓品牌、消費者、第 三方合作廠商，都能在生態系中獲得價值。 「我認為全世界做最好...
不只提供平台，還包辦金流、物流、雲端服務 而許多賣家之所以離不開阿里巴巴生態系，也正是 因為他們樂於分享數據與資訊的特點。 以物流為例，規模小的賣家沒有自己的倉儲設備， 自然無法積累、取得數據；大賣家雖然有自己的倉 儲設備，卻不見得有能力分析數...
不只提供平台，還包辦金流、物流、雲端服務 然而 2007 年成立的「阿里媽媽」，專門提供集團 旗下賣家各類工具，讓商家可幫消費者「貼標籤」， 進一步做精準行銷。集團資源的開放態度不只增加 商戶對阿里巴巴的黏著度，也降低了商家離開意願。 金流的部...
阿里巴巴生態系成長兩大考驗 隨著生態系不斷壯大，阿里巴巴前方有兩大挑戰，或許也是企業在建構 生態系時可能面臨的考驗之一。 第一個挑戰，是中國監管部門的反壟斷調查。 阿里巴巴集團在中國電商 的市占超過 5 成，官方從去年開始調查阿里巴巴涉嫌違反《...
22 數據趨勢 COVID-19第五波疫情消費者面行為即 時調查（上） 研究期間：2021/5/21-2021/5/26 研究對象：針對 20-59 歲網友進行網路調查。 研究方法：依據性別、年齡、區域進行配額抽樣。 數據來源：東方線上
• 電視仍為主要吸收來源：在家時間增加時，電視仍為消費者接收疫情的主要資訊來源,雖較 2020 年 2 月及 5 月來得少, 仍不可忽視其影響力。 • LINE 官方帳號上升近15%：疾管家目前好友數近 867 萬,疫情嚴重雙北市府帳號，成為主...
• 90% 受訪者一天至少開心疫情相關資訊，或與親友討論相關訊息一次以上，68% 為半天一次以上，兩成消費者每小時 持續關心疫情狀況。 九成每日關注疫情資訊 近七成每半天關心一次以上 ［PART 1 | 資訊關注管道與頻率］ 圖 2：查看疫情相...
• 看電視、在家開伙較 2020 年 4 月増加 7%：面臨較為嚴峻的疫情,消費者除加強自我防護外,看電視成為此波疫情嶒加活 動第三高項目,再來是在家開伙,網路購物。 • 在家工作成長達一倍:三級警戒下民眾自主管理留在家中,除了在家工作外,打掃...
• 面對收衝擊時，消費者在各行為上的縮手時間各不相同。 • 在三個月內縮手的 TOP3 行為：網購 (41%)、美食平台(39%)、生鮮外送(37%)。 因經濟條件變差，會放棄的居家活動 ［PART 2 | 消費變動觀察］ 資料來源：東方線上 ...
• 六成消費者在非必要開銷上受疫情影響：2021 年疫情期間，維持相同開銷狀況的比例降低；緊縮與放鬆持續同步發生， 轉向增加/減少消費更多。 • 40 歲以上開始緊縮消費較為突出，尤以 50-59 歲民眾在花費傾向上趨弱；而 20-29 歲的消...
資料來源：東方線上 各類防疫物資皆増加一半民眾準備超過一個月庫存 ［PART 2 | 消費變動觀察］ 圖 6：因疫情而購買的防疫物資（複選，%） • 八成消費皆再次動起來準備物資：有六成民眾準備口罩,近五成增加購買酒精，甚至較 2020 年增加...
29 媒體相關新聞
⚫ 蘋果加強隱藏用戶 IP 位址，廣告商焦慮 ⚫ 疫情帶旺宅經濟 寬頻、加值服務需求增 ⚫ Mozilla：廣告追蹤新技術 FLoC 反而讓網站更容易追蹤用戶 ⚫ Netflix攻電商 賣影集商品 ⚫ 家電通路商 搶618商機
蘋果加強隱藏用戶 IP 位址，廣告商焦慮 數位廣告商正在研究蘋果 8 日於開發者大會宣布的新措施，可能限制各家企業追蹤用戶網路行為，以及透過數據中介機構收集用戶訊 息的能力。 之前幾個月，蘋果先限制 iOS 操作系統內應用程式（App）追蹤，影...
疫情帶旺宅經濟 寬頻、加值服務需求增 疫情升溫以來，家用網路需求遽增，業者觀察，網路門市每日光纖上網新申辦件數較疫情前成長兩倍，電信業者觀察，各 加值服務用戶數平均有近 10% 漲幅。 台灣大寬頻自雙北市升級三級警戒後，網路門市每日光纖上網新申...
Mozilla 針對 Google 正在測試的新廣告追蹤技術（Federated Learning of Cohorts， FLoC ）進行詳細的隱私分析，發現該 技術存在瀏覽器指紋，和洩漏過多資訊等問題，甚至可能使當前的反追蹤技術失效，而且 ...
Mozilla：廣告追蹤新技術 FLoC 反而讓網站更容易追蹤用戶 而且 FLoC 群組ID並非固定不變，畢竟人的興趣和關注的事物也會不停改變，目前 FLoC 群組 ID 的設計，每周都會重新計 算一次，而這代表用戶只要能夠使用其他資訊來連結用...
Netflix攻電商 賣影集商品 全球最大影音串流巨頭 Netflix 正跨足電商市場，開設線上商店「Netflix.shop」，販售「怪奇物語」、「紙房子」等 Netflix 熱門原創內容的周邊商品。 Netflix 與加拿大電商Shopif...
家電通路商 搶618商機 家電通路商燦坤、集雅社、大同 3C 發揮實體、電商共享優勢，在疫情下藉由擴大網購布局，搶進618網購節，推升業績成 長動能。 618 網購節即將到來，燦坤表示，將於 6 月 16 日至 30 日推出 618 強檔促惠，...
37 收視率排行榜 • TOP20節目排行 • 4歲以上 • 15－24歲 • 25－44歲男性 • 25－44歲女性 • 有線家族收視率排行
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 無線電視頻道 收視族群：4 歲以上全體 No. Program Name Chn Ty...
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 有線電視頻道 收視族群：4 歲以上全體 No. Program Name Chn Ty...
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 無線電視頻道 收視族群：15-24 歲 No. Program Name Chn Ty...
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 有線電視頻道 收視族群：15-24 歲 No. Program Name Chn Ty...
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 無線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44 歲男性 No. Program Name Chn ...
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 有線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44 歲男性 No. Program Name Chn ...
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 無線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44 歲女性 No. Program Name Chn ...
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 有線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44 歲女性 No. Program Name Chn ...
TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 家族 頻道數 2021/06/07 - 2021/06/13 02:00 - 25:5...
Wavemaker express weekly #22 (2021)

本週媒體快遞內容：

• 行銷透視鏡－擁有超強導購力的帶貨王是他！數據解析網紅帶貨力公式
• 消費者透視鏡－防疫新趨勢，網友就愛這6項居家運動！
• 產業直擊－服務全球近10億用戶！數據血液貫穿阿里巴巴，憑什麼讓商家「易進難出」？
• 數據趨勢－COVID-19第五波疫情消費者面行為即時調查（上）
• 媒體暨產業相關新聞
• 收視率排行榜

  3. 3. 3 行銷透視鏡 擁有超強導購力的帶貨王是他！數據解 析網紅帶貨力公式 調查期間：2020/01/01-2020/12/31 數據來源：Keypo 累積 22 億則以上文章的網路社群大數據資料 庫，其內容涵蓋 Facebook、YouTube、新聞媒體、討論區、部 落格、Google 地點評論、APP 評論等網站。
  4. 4. IG經營普及程度直逼FB，女性網紅數量最多 618 年中購物節即將到來，品牌業者無不趁勢搶攻電商市場，掌握宅商機。伴隨近年興起的社群導購趨勢，配合網紅經 濟一同帶貨，藉由直播導購、業配發文等手法，無形中「勸敗」網友，將流量變現。如何尋覓帶貨力網紅合作，遂成為 品牌業者銷售翻倍的關鍵。 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 根據 2020 年各社群平台的網紅經營 概況，FB 仍是網紅最常使用的平台， 但值得注意的是由於 IG 的使用年齡 層逐漸年輕化，名人網紅紛紛由 FB 轉戰 IG，網紅使用 IG 人數佔整體的 76%。 • 綜觀 3 大社群平台的網紅性別比例， 女性仍佔多數，佔比 62%，而其中又 以使用 IG 平台的女性網紅比例最高， 因 IG 主要的發文型態為分享生活照 片，故深得女性使用者喜愛。 ［網紅社群營運概況］ 圖 1：2020 年網紅經營頻道概況 圖 2：2020 年網紅性別比例分佈
  5. 5. 素人口碑為王的時代，微網紅、奈米網紅崛起 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 隨著微網紅（粉絲數 1 萬至 5 萬人） 、奈米網紅（粉絲數 1 千至 1 萬人）的人數不斷增加，宣告著素人口碑為王的時 代正在到來。透過各粉絲級距的網紅人數分布，微網紅在 FB 平台上佔比 33%，奈米網紅則在 IG 平台上較為活躍，佔 比 22%。雖然微網紅、奈米網紅的粉絲數並不多，但憑著與粉絲的深度互動與親民的個人特色，更可以讓消費者對於 其推薦商品產生信賴感，進而刺激購物慾望。 ［網紅社群營運概況］ 圖 3：各大媒體平台網紅人數分佈 圖
  6. 6. 微網紅與粉絲互動熱絡，更勝於大型網紅 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 依據各粉絲級距網紅的粉絲平均互動數，擁有 1 萬至 5 萬粉絲數的微網紅與粉絲的整體互動成效最好，尤其以 IG 平 台最為顯著，粉絲平均互動數高達 7.82，而 FB 及 YT 平台雖然表現略為遜色，但整體差異不大。 • 微網紅因為粉絲多為特定族群，儘管粉絲人數不多，但忠誠度卻極高，有時帶貨成效甚至比大型網紅效果好，對於品 牌方來說價碼也相對較低，同時具有「行銷商業價值」與「良好互動率」兩大優點。 ［網紅社群營運概況］ 圖 4：各粉絲級距網紅之粉絲平均互動數
  7. 7. 服飾、美妝為導購商品大宗，3C家電促銷成焦點 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 在電商購物節期間，服飾配件為最熱門的網紅導購品項，佔比約 42%，其次則為美妝保養品，佔比約 37%。服飾配件、 美妝保養產品適合透過網紅以照片或影片來呈現產品特徵，容易對於消費者產生勸敗心理，刺激購買的慾望。 • 3C家電一改過往民眾只願在實體店面消費的印象，成為第三熱門的導購品項，一般以直播為最常見的導購手法。舉例 來說，藝人詹子晴通過直播介紹某牌吸塵器，從外觀到功能皆詳細描述並直接試用，最後再以限定折扣刺激購買。 ［電商購物節網紅營銷方式］ 圖 5：電商購物節網紅導購熱門品項
  8. 8. 電商購物節網紅佔2成，生活屬性網紅比例高達7成 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 根據 2020 年社群貼文提及「電商購物節」相關字眼的網紅，為整體網紅的 20%，足見在雙 11、雙 12等線上購物節期 間，網紅常於社群發文為購物節炒熱氣氛，趁勢為品牌業者帶來流量，以刺激消費者買單。 • 進而依據網紅於社群發布的內容定義出網紅屬性，發現生活屬性網紅人數最多，約莫佔比 76%。該屬性網紅平時熱愛 分享旅遊、理財、健康等相關內容，比如關韶文於社群平台定期更新理財知識、瘦身資訊。 ［電商購物節網紅營銷方式］ 圖 6：2020年電商購物節網紅人數 表 1：2020年電商購物節網紅屬性分類
  9. 9. 生活網紅以發布旅遊、美食、健康內容為大宗 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 從生活屬性網紅於電商購物節期間的社群發文內容，經常發布旅遊及美食貼文的網紅人數為最多。以關韶文為例，其 於雙 11 期間，以空姐職業訪談為題，大聊旅遊搭飛機時必買的免稅品，談話間連帶介紹雙 11 必備的比價 APP，為業 者帶來流量。另外，近年來健康意識抬頭，再加上受到疫情影響，健康類型網紅的影響力提高，包括專業營養師分享 保健食品的優惠資訊、健康養生書籍作家宣傳營養食品折扣等。 ［電商購物節網紅營銷方式］ 圖 7：2020年電商購物節生活屬性網紅發布社群內容分類
  10. 10. 時尚網紅分享日常穿搭照片、開直播介紹產品勸敗粉絲 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 時尚網紅佔比 32%，於電商購物節期間時常發布穿搭、美妝、保養等內容，同時為服飾配件、美妝保養產品導購，以 實際試用產品的照片或影片，如實呈現服飾穿著效果、美妝試用功效，成功「推坑」消費者。 • 網紅瑀熙藉由分享日常生活穿搭，介紹衣服性能的同時宣傳雙 11 優惠。演員嚴立婷於直播中使用產品並評測質地、 功效，再附上優惠活動及購買連結。YouTuber 丹妮婊姐以「消滅渣男」為企劃主題，與理膚寶水合作，直播中與粉絲 分享擊退渣男的方法，最後帶出品牌的保養產品可以有效幫助消滅痘痘，趣味吸睛的直播內容，吸引許多粉絲點擊觀 看，直播觀看次數高達 2.6 萬次。 ［電商購物節網紅營銷方式］ 圖 8：時尚網紅貼文類型分析
  11. 11. 家庭網紅以孩童魅力、商品多樣化、實用經驗談吸睛 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 家庭屬性網紅經常發布兩性、親子、料理、寵物、手作等內容，其中育兒日常、家人互動等親子內容最為熱門，以 58% 佔比為最多，其吸引消費者關注有以下 3 大關鍵因素： 1. 平日經營社群媒體分享與小孩互動日常，培養顧客黏著度，電商購物節以孩童使用商品的可愛照片吸睛。 2. 由於身兼多重社會角色，導購商品種類廣泛，從女性常用的美妝保養產品、主婦愛用廚房用具及 3C 電器、一直到媽媽 使用的嬰幼用品皆可帶貨，吸引客群年齡層也相當廣泛。 3. 藉由實用媽媽經清楚寫出寶寶身體狀況、產品用法、購買考量等，促使顧客產生共鳴後購買。 ［電商購物節網紅營銷方式］ 圖 9：家庭網紅貼文類型分析
  12. 12. 電商購物節網紅內容營銷手法 資料來源：Daily View 網路溫度計 • 綜合各屬性電商購物節網紅的營銷內容，可以簡單分成 4 種手法： 1. 直播試用帶貨：網紅於直播影片中實際使用商品，將產品外觀及功效直接呈現給消費者，增加可信度。 2. 產品測評對比：在介紹商品時，網紅經常會使用產品特性測評的方式，從成分、價格、外觀等層面逐一分析，企圖為 消費者整理出最具 CP 值的商品。 3. 日常生活露出：網紅在分享日常生活的同時，以圖片展現產品使用功效，在無形中達到勸敗效果。 4. 創意活動宣傳：為了炒熱購物節的狂歡氣氛，網紅有時也會設計創意影片企劃，如直播帶逛購物節優惠等，通過吸睛 的題材，吸引消費者互動。 ［電商購物節網紅營銷方式］ 圖 10：電商購物節網紅內容營銷手法
  13. 13. 13 消費者透視鏡 防疫新趨勢，網友就愛這6項居家運動！ 本分析報告使用《OpView社群口碑資料庫》，針對指定議題 進行文本分析 資料時間：2021/02/18~2021/05/18 資料範圍：討論區、社群網站、部落格、新聞（排除抽獎文）
  14. 14. 居家運動項目大比拼 網友鍾愛「瑜珈」 在眾多居家運動中，有氧運動就包辦了前三名，分 別為「瑜珈」、「跑步」和「跳舞」。其中，「瑜 珈」成為防疫期間網友最愛的運動種類，就有網友 說到「瑜珈是疫情期間不錯的選擇」，而「橋式」、 「棒式」、「下犬式」等各種瑜珈招式因動作基本 簡單，適合初學者，因此是網友常會共同提及的詞 彙。另外，也有網友表示會透過視訊的方式，在家 和教練遠端訓練瑜珈。 而不需技巧，人人都能上手的「跑步」則位居第二， 許多網友表示會在家原地跑，亦或是使用跑步機來 跑步。第三名則是「跳舞」，近來很夯的瘦身舞蹈 「Zumba」，也成為民眾居家運動的心頭好，讓網 友直喊「在家也要跳 Zumba 飆汗」。 資料來源：Social Lab 近期隨著疫情升溫，許多運動場所和健身房紛紛暫停營業，而面對遠端上班、上課，整天在家中長期久坐，無法外出運 動的處境，居家運動儼然成為一股生活新潮流，但礙於家中空間狹小，有哪些項目是適合在家裡運動的呢？ 6 大人氣居家運動聲量排行榜
  15. 15. 「健身環」聲量超前，「跑步機」、「啞鈴」也受喜愛 在家除了徒手運動之外，還有哪些運動器材是可以幫 助民眾在家動一動的呢？因疫情而風靡全台的「健身 環」，搭著 Switch 的潮流，以兩千多則的網路聲量大 勝其他項運動器材，由「防疫期間就是要健身環買起 來」、「健身環是在家防疫的好朋友」等文本可見， 健身環深受民眾的喜愛。 此外，既然「跑步」是網友熱愛的居家運動第二名， 其相關的運動器材「跑步機」怎麼能不上榜呢？網友 表示除了原地跑步之外，也直呼「想買跑步機」、 「羨慕家裡有跑步機的人」，認為家裡有台跑步機， 才能在疫情期間達到走動的效果。至於第三名的「啞 鈴」則是因價格較便宜和不佔空間，又可達到能在家 重訓健身的效果，深獲民眾的喜愛。 雖然最近因為疫情無法出門，也無法在外運動，但不 妨趁這個機會解鎖沒器材也能徒手的居家運動項目， 一起養成在家也能「動滋動」的習慣吧！ 五大熱門居家運動器材聲量排行榜 資料來源：Social Lab
  16. 16. 16 產業直擊 服務全球近10億用戶！數據血 液貫穿阿里巴巴，憑什麼讓商家 「易進難出」？
  17. 17. 如何讓天下沒有難做的生意? 成立於 1999 年的阿里巴巴集團，從電商淘寶網起家，經 過 20 多年的發展，業務範圍涵蓋電商、跨境零售、娛樂 等。它的成長的進程和版圖，與西方的零售巨擘亞馬遜 近似，都是隨著業務的拓展和顧客需求演變，逐步完善 經商、交易的底層架構，進而構築起「易進難出」的龐 大商業生態系。 時至今日，阿里巴巴不但已經躍居世界級的電商王國， 更造就出許多知名的平台品牌，包括淘寶、天貓、螞蟻 金服等。從 2020 年的財報來看，集團年營收衝上 5,097 億元人民幣，在全球服務約 9.6 億用戶。 「讓天下沒有難做的生意」是阿里巴巴的創業精神，而 這個降低經商門檻的企業使命，也帶領阿里巴巴走上不 同的成長路徑：它不只賣商品，還會透過平台的力量， 提供各種工具、服務，協助中小型品牌商成為電商，讓 賣家可以專注於商品銷售，消費者也能得到好的購物服 務，雙方同步強大。 圖片來源：阿里巴巴 資料來源：數位時代 阿里巴巴相信，無論公司成長到哪個階段，「讓天下沒有難做的生意」 這個強大的共同價值觀，都可以讓他們維持一貫的企業文化以及公司 的凝聚力。
  18. 18. 隨著平台業務及商家的擴增，應運而生的物流、金 流及雲端需求，阿里巴巴也同步滿足。搭配關係企 業螞蟻金服負責的金流、菜鳥網絡負責的物流、阿 里雲負責的雲端運算服務等，讓品牌、消費者、第 三方合作廠商，都能在生態系中獲得價值。 「我認為全世界做最好的生態系就是阿里巴巴。」 政大商學院教授兼副院長邱奕嘉觀察，阿里巴巴生 態系的特色在「數據」，將淘寶、螞蟻金服、飛豬 旅遊等多項服務串連在一起。 策略上，可以拆成前台、中台、後台來看。前台指 每個事業都可以去使用數據分析結果，中台是分類 過的數據，後台則是以阿里雲為基底搜集數據。 圖片來源：阿里巴巴 資料來源：數位時代 阿里巴巴集團董事長兼執行長張勇說，「在數位化浪潮中，只有 那些真正從零到一、從無到有、持續為客戶創造價值的創新，才 經得起歷史的考驗。」 如何讓天下沒有難做的生意?
  19. 19. 不只提供平台，還包辦金流、物流、雲端服務 而許多賣家之所以離不開阿里巴巴生態系，也正是 因為他們樂於分享數據與資訊的特點。 以物流為例，規模小的賣家沒有自己的倉儲設備， 自然無法積累、取得數據；大賣家雖然有自己的倉 儲設備，卻不見得有能力分析數據、擬定物流策略。 阿里巴巴旗下的「菜鳥網絡」，就是一個結合數據 分析能力的物流服務，可以同時讓買賣雙方即時掌 握物流狀況，並透過數據分析，提供物流服務供應 商提高送貨效率的建議。當好的物流設備結合流暢 的送貨體驗，電商平台上的交易也會更熱絡。 許多電商平台常見的痛點，是提供給賣家的數據有 限，例如僅能查看賣場流量、銷售額等，不能針對 個別消費者的興趣、年齡等進一步分析，讓許多賣 家最終選擇自建電商平台。 資料來源：數位時代
  20. 20. 不只提供平台，還包辦金流、物流、雲端服務 然而 2007 年成立的「阿里媽媽」，專門提供集團 旗下賣家各類工具，讓商家可幫消費者「貼標籤」， 進一步做精準行銷。集團資源的開放態度不只增加 商戶對阿里巴巴的黏著度，也降低了商家離開意願。 金流的部分，2003 年淘寶網創立時，並沒有方便 的線上付款方式，買家必須到銀行、郵局匯款才能 交易。為了讓付款更方便，阿里巴巴集團在 2004 年推出第三方支付平台「支付寶」，如今已成為串 連生態系中各方的關鍵。 支付寶不限於在淘寶使用，在天貓、Lazada 等平台 上也能串接，消費者可以透過它付款，商戶則能收 款。一旦掌握了消費者金錢流向的數據，阿里巴巴 就能引導後續的消費行為。 圖片來源：阿里巴巴 資料來源：數位時代 在阿里巴巴集團 20 周年時，董事長兼執行長張勇表示，疫情加 速了消費者生活方式和企業運營模式的數位化進程，「我們很好 地把握了由此帶來的增長機遇。運用阿里巴巴整個數位基礎設施 的能力，來支持各行各業的復甦，同時通過滿足疫情後消費者不 斷變化的偏好，成功擴大並豐富了我們的消費者基礎。」
  21. 21. 阿里巴巴生態系成長兩大考驗 隨著生態系不斷壯大，阿里巴巴前方有兩大挑戰，或許也是企業在建構 生態系時可能面臨的考驗之一。 第一個挑戰，是中國監管部門的反壟斷調查。 阿里巴巴集團在中國電商 的市占超過 5 成，官方從去年開始調查阿里巴巴涉嫌違反《反壟斷法》， 今年 4 月被監管當局以此為由，裁罰 182.28 億元人民幣（約新台幣 790.8 億元），這是中國政府對企業有史以來最大單一罰款。其實，企業 透過好的產品與創新獨占市場，是市場競爭下的結果，若是濫用壟斷地 位，破壞市場的競爭，才會構成問題。 第二大挑戰，是新競爭者的威脅。 以團購服務起家的「拼多多」，截至 2020 年底，活躍買家數已達 7.884 億人，超越阿里巴巴同期的 7.79 億人； 字節跳動也在去年宣布要推出行動支付服務，嘗試動搖的支付寶地位。 憑藉著商戶加入的門檻低、離開難度高的平台，阿里巴巴得以迅速擴建 起一個龐大的生態系，然而，這把讓阿里巴巴邁向成功的鑰匙，卻也可 能開啟生態系必須受管制的閥門，如何解決上述兩大挑戰，考驗著阿里 巴巴帝國的未來。 圖片來源：阿里巴巴 資料來源：數位時代 拚多多今年第一季總營收已經達到 221.7 億元。
  22. 22. 22 數據趨勢 COVID-19第五波疫情消費者面行為即 時調查（上） 研究期間：2021/5/21-2021/5/26 研究對象：針對 20-59 歲網友進行網路調查。 研究方法：依據性別、年齡、區域進行配額抽樣。 數據來源：東方線上
  23. 23. • 電視仍為主要吸收來源：在家時間增加時，電視仍為消費者接收疫情的主要資訊來源,雖較 2020 年 2 月及 5 月來得少, 仍不可忽視其影響力。 • LINE 官方帳號上升近15%：疾管家目前好友數近 867 萬,疫情嚴重雙北市府帳號，成為主要接收疫情訊息的管道之一。 • 本次新增調査 Youtube，亦有超過三成民眾仰賴透過線上記者會或是其它影片内容了解相知識。 圖 1：與 4G LTE 用戶相比，5G 早期用戶每周平均花費在手機活動上的時間 疫情資訊管道多樣 政府官方影響力增加 ［PART 1 | 資訊關注管道與頻率］ 圖 1：疫情資訊來源（複選，%） 資料來源：東方線上
  24. 24. • 90% 受訪者一天至少開心疫情相關資訊，或與親友討論相關訊息一次以上，68% 為半天一次以上，兩成消費者每小時 持續關心疫情狀況。 九成每日關注疫情資訊 近七成每半天關心一次以上 ［PART 1 | 資訊關注管道與頻率］ 圖 2：查看疫情相關訊息頻率 資料來源：東方線上
  25. 25. • 看電視、在家開伙較 2020 年 4 月増加 7%：面臨較為嚴峻的疫情,消費者除加強自我防護外,看電視成為此波疫情嶒加活 動第三高項目,再來是在家開伙,網路購物。 • 在家工作成長達一倍:三級警戒下民眾自主管理留在家中,除了在家工作外,打掃居家環境、和家人互動聊天都有 5% 成長。 看電視、在家開伙／工作比例增加突出 ［PART 2 | 消費變動觀察］ 圖 ３：因疫情而增加的活動（複選，%） 資料來源：東方線上
  26. 26. • 面對收衝擊時，消費者在各行為上的縮手時間各不相同。 • 在三個月內縮手的 TOP3 行為：網購 (41%)、美食平台(39%)、生鮮外送(37%)。 因經濟條件變差，會放棄的居家活動 ［PART 2 | 消費變動觀察］ 資料來源：東方線上 圖 ３：因疫情而增加的活動（複選，%） 圖 4：居家活動變化 37%)
  27. 27. • 六成消費者在非必要開銷上受疫情影響：2021 年疫情期間，維持相同開銷狀況的比例降低；緊縮與放鬆持續同步發生， 轉向增加/減少消費更多。 • 40 歲以上開始緊縮消費較為突出，尤以 50-59 歲民眾在花費傾向上趨弱；而 20-29 歲的消費力較整體年齡層為強。 非必要開銷行為緊縮與放鬆變動較2020年更大 ［PART 2 | 消費變動觀察］ 圖 5：非必要開銷變化（複選，%） 資料來源：東方線上
  28. 28. 資料來源：東方線上 各類防疫物資皆増加一半民眾準備超過一個月庫存 ［PART 2 | 消費變動觀察］ 圖 6：因疫情而購買的防疫物資（複選，%） • 八成消費皆再次動起來準備物資：有六成民眾準備口罩,近五成增加購買酒精，甚至較 2020 年增加逾一倍,再來是抗菌 類相關商品者。 • 物資準備稍微有信心：目前防疫物資較 2020 年疫情初期的充裕，有超過兩成的民眾不認為需要特別準備。
  29. 29. 29 媒體相關新聞
  30. 30. ⚫ 蘋果加強隱藏用戶 IP 位址，廣告商焦慮 ⚫ 疫情帶旺宅經濟 寬頻、加值服務需求增 ⚫ Mozilla：廣告追蹤新技術 FLoC 反而讓網站更容易追蹤用戶 ⚫ Netflix攻電商 賣影集商品 ⚫ 家電通路商 搶618商機
  31. 31. 蘋果加強隱藏用戶 IP 位址，廣告商焦慮 數位廣告商正在研究蘋果 8 日於開發者大會宣布的新措施，可能限制各家企業追蹤用戶網路行為，以及透過數據中介機構收集用戶訊 息的能力。 之前幾個月，蘋果先限制 iOS 操作系統內應用程式（App）追蹤，影響數位廣告公司收入。新變動則衝擊蘋果設備範圍更廣的網路流 量，廣告商、電郵行銷業者、出版商和廣告技術公司預料影響會擴大。 蘋果的預設會阻止用戶 IP 位址傳送到 Safari 瀏覽器造訪的網站。許多公司收集用戶 IP 位址，再結合其他數據，以精確識別哪些用戶 重複造訪，方便個人化廣告。蘋果長年來一直不准經Safari辨識用戶身分，但未隱藏 IP 位址，新措施將更有利於執行禁令。數位行銷 顧問 Eric Seufert 說：「攔截追蹤 IP 是重大發展，用戶描繪分析可能大勢已去。沒有 IP 位址關聯，追蹤的公司無法商用辨識用戶。」 產業人士也在觀察，蘋果的改變是否會給 Google 壓力，Google 發言人證實，他們也考慮在 Chrome 瀏覽器阻擋傳送IP位址。 蘋果透過付費服務，提供加強版的 IP 隱藏功能，能涵蓋用戶所有設備的IP位址。現有高階新版的 iCloud 儲存服務取名 ICloud+，提 供「私人中繼」功能，讓用戶的網路流量通過多個伺服器，混淆IP位址，防止鎖定辨識。但部分國家不提供這項產品，包括中國。行 動廣告測量公司 Branch Metric 執行長 Alex Austin 說，「私人中繼對廣告生態的破壞力比稍早之前蘋果對 App 的限制更大。如果IP 完全消失，許多公司的營運會遇上大挑戰。」 蘋果也打擊電郵追蹤行為。大多數行銷電郵都有能收集用戶 IP 位址，並辨識收件人是否以及何時打開郵件的隱藏設計。電郵至今仍 是許多公司與客戶溝通、爭取新客戶和建立品牌知名度的核心工具。廣告業高階主管表示，蘋果新舉措可能削弱電郵功效，影響到的 包括發送電子報時會收錢刊廣告的出版商。出版商會使用追蹤器收集訊息，得知有多少訂戶打開電子報，並依此與廣告商洽談贊助。 資料來源：科技新報 2021/06/15
  32. 32. 疫情帶旺宅經濟 寬頻、加值服務需求增 疫情升溫以來，家用網路需求遽增，業者觀察，網路門市每日光纖上網新申辦件數較疫情前成長兩倍，電信業者觀察，各 加值服務用戶數平均有近 10% 漲幅。 台灣大寬頻自雙北市升級三級警戒後，網路門市每日光纖上網新申辦件數較疫情前成長兩倍，半年短約「防疫專案」也獲 得市場青睞。 力挺居家防疫，台灣大寬頻宣布，老用戶專屬的 120M 光纖上網免加價升頻回饋及「防疫專案」優惠也同步加碼延長。 亞太電信表示，今年 5 月疫情升溫後，用戶對於網路依賴性更勝以往，整體網路用量大增 3 成，加上居家上班和遠距教學 政策驅使下，帶動影音串流、電子書等線上娛樂需求大增。 亞太電內部觀察發現，自 5 月 15 日宣布三級警戒後，亞太電信加值服務使用流量明顯攀升，各服務用戶數平均有近 10% 漲幅，其中 Gt TV 成長最為顯著，流量和觀看人數均較疫情爆發前的半個月增逾 40%、Gt 電子書流量也有 15% 成長，顯 見追劇、看書成為用戶防疫窩在家放鬆情緒的管道之一。 台灣大旗下 OTT 平台 myVideo 挺全台居家防疫，宣布攜手高雄市政府共推「陪你防疫」專案，即日起至 6 月 28 日止，民 眾只要在 myVideo 官網或 APP 輸入序號 STAYHOME14，即可免費觀賞 14 天的 myVideo 豪華月租，包含「火神的眼淚」 4K高畫質版全集、動畫「咒術迴戰」等。 資料來源：經濟日報 2021/06/10
  33. 33. Mozilla 針對 Google 正在測試的新廣告追蹤技術（Federated Learning of Cohorts， FLoC ）進行詳細的隱私分析，發現該 技術存在瀏覽器指紋，和洩漏過多資訊等問題，甚至可能使當前的反追蹤技術失效，而且 Google 所提出緩解機制，仍無法 有效解決這些問題。 當前網頁中，追蹤器會對每個使用者建置 Cookie，當用戶造訪有嵌入追蹤器的網站時，追蹤器就能存取 Cookie，建構用戶 瀏覽網站的列表，廣告商根據追蹤瀏覽紀錄資訊定向相關的廣告。Mozilla 提到，這個方法之所以有爭議，是因為廣告商從 用戶瀏覽的網站歷程中學習推薦廣告。 FLoC 則是用來代替 Cookie 的廣告追蹤技術，用戶不需要暴露瀏覽紀錄與行為，廣告商就能夠根據用戶的興趣來定向廣告， FLoC 使用新的群組 ID 取代 Cookie，Google 表示， FLoC 透過觀察一群有相同興趣的使用者，能夠避免針對特定個人， 因此可以保護用戶隱私安全。 不過，經過 Mozilla 對 FLoC 進行分析，發現幾個 FLoC 待解決的隱私問題。由於群組 ID 可被用於追蹤，即便 FLoC 中定 義的群組用戶數相對較大，切確大小仍在討論中，可能包含數千名用戶，但 Mozilla 表示，這不代表群組內的用戶無法被追 蹤，因為數千人共享同一個群組ID，當追蹤者有其他額外的資訊，便可以快速縮小用戶範圍。 這些額外資訊包括瀏覽器指紋，像是使用者可能使用 Firefox 或是 Chrome 等瀏覽器，所使用的作業系統包括 Windows 和 Mac等，再加上用戶所使用的語言也不同。這些屬性都可以被用於區分用戶，與只有幾千名用戶的 FLoC 群組相結合時， 僅需要少量資訊，就可以限縮範圍至幾個人。 Mozilla：廣告追蹤新技術 FLoC 反而讓網站更容易追蹤用戶 資料來源：iThome 2021/06/14
  34. 34. Mozilla：廣告追蹤新技術 FLoC 反而讓網站更容易追蹤用戶 而且 FLoC 群組ID並非固定不變，畢竟人的興趣和關注的事物也會不停改變，目前 FLoC 群組 ID 的設計，每周都會重新計 算一次，而這代表用戶只要能夠使用其他資訊來連結用戶的存取，便可以收集用戶每一周的群組 ID 組合，來辨識出單一用 戶。Mozilla 指出，這是很嚴重的問題，因為就連目前最先進的反追蹤技術，包括 Firefox 的 Total Cookie Protection（TCP） 都會失效，即便用戶啟用 TCP，在 FLoC 下仍然會被追蹤。 另外， FLoC 還洩漏比用戶預期更多的資訊，Mozilla 解釋，在基於 Cookie 的追蹤，追蹤器可以獲得的資訊量，取決於嵌 入該追蹤器的網站數量，而且為了要了解用戶的興趣，網站本身必須要參與其中，包括採用追蹤器並且共同合作，在允許 的情況下，這類型的追蹤進行很容易，但要是第三方 Cookie 被阻擋，追蹤器就無法有效追蹤用戶。但是 FLoC 破壞了目前 對於 Cookie 的限制政策，因為群組 ID在所有網站中都是相同的，成為了追蹤器用來關聯外部相關資料源的共享金鑰，像 是擁有大量第一方資料的追蹤器，就可以關聯使用群組 ID，探索像是「擁有該群組 ID 的用戶喜歡汽車嗎？」這樣的問題， Mozilla 指出，透過 FLoC 技術，任何網站都可以花費更少的努力來了解用戶。 Mozilla 認為 Google 所提出，用來改善這些問題的機制不夠完善，像是網站雖然可以自由選擇使用 FLoC ，但是目前偏向 預設加入的形式。Chrome 正在進行試驗 FLoC ，而當網站載入廣告相關資源，或是呼叫 FLoC API時，就會被加入 FLoC 計算中，網站必須要在權限政策 HTTP 標頭明確退出 FLoC ，才不會被納入 FLoC 計算中。 再來，雖然 Google 會限制敏 感主題的網站加入群組 ID 的計算，目的是要避免用戶被歸類到敏感的主題上，但Mozilla指出，雖然立意良好，但是似乎很 難徹底實現，包括敏感列表可能不完整，各方無法對敏感主題達成共識，或是有一些網站本身雖然不具敏感性，但是與之 關聯的網站卻包含敏感內容。總結來說，Mozilla 認為 FLoC 如果以當前的規範部署，可能會產生重大風險，還需要再進一 步改善，才能真正解決這些問題，確保使用者的隱私安全。 資料來源：iThome 2021/06/14
  35. 35. Netflix攻電商 賣影集商品 全球最大影音串流巨頭 Netflix 正跨足電商市場，開設線上商店「Netflix.shop」，販售「怪奇物語」、「紙房子」等 Netflix 熱門原創內容的周邊商品。 Netflix 與加拿大電商Shopify攜手打造的「 Netflix.shop」，販售 Netflix 原創影劇的限量或獨家周邊商品，包括服飾、日常 用品和配件飾品，將率先在美國推出服務，並在未來幾個月內擴展到其他國家。 目前 Netflix .shop 已在銷售其原創動畫「武士彌助」和「伊甸」的周邊商品，本月還將推出這兩部超人氣動畫的街頭服飾， 以及與羅浮宮合作設計的法國驚悚劇「亞森羅蘋」限量版服飾和裝飾品。 Netflix 預料很快將開賣「怪奇物語」和「獵魔士」 的聯名商品；這兩部 Netflix 自製影集在全球各地大受歡迎。 Netflix.shop 找來了年輕鬼才設計師阮氏（Nathalie Nguyen）、凱特斯（Kristopher Kites）以及賓利（Jordan Bentley）， 設計出一系列動畫風格的周邊收藏品。 以聯名服飾和周邊商品進軍電商市場的做法，凸顯了 Netflix 改變策略，跟進迪士尼的腳步。這家美國串流巨頭多年來一直 專注於讓更多人成為用戶，但隨著串流媒體市場日益飽和， Netflix 已將目光轉向周邊商品商機。 Netflix 曾發下豪語，要挑戰老牌電視巨擘HBO，如今已成功，過去十年來也推出一部部令人難忘的影集，並成為去年艾美 獎和今年奧斯卡獎入圍獎項最多的片商。如今 Netflix 將進入下一個篇章，力拚在周邊商品市場上擊敗迪士尼。Netflix 已經 與多家零售業者簽署授權協議，旗下數百種周邊商品將透過目標百貨（Target）、沃爾瑪（Walmart）、亞馬遜、H＆M、 Sephora 等零售通路銷售。 資料來源：聯合報 2021/06/15
  36. 36. 家電通路商 搶618商機 家電通路商燦坤、集雅社、大同 3C 發揮實體、電商共享優勢，在疫情下藉由擴大網購布局，搶進618網購節，推升業績成 長動能。 618 網購節即將到來，燦坤表示，將於 6 月 16 日至 30 日推出 618 強檔促惠，強調好生活、好價格、好折扣，並發揮實體 通路優勢，實體、網路同享購物優惠。 燦坤指出，線上購物將陸續推出品牌日超殺折扣及話題十足商品，強檔搶先報有 SHARP 70 型 AQUOS 真 8K 日本原裝液 晶顯示器，檔期優惠價 99,90 0元，買就送 SHARP 70 型 4K 電視，再送泡腳機或筋膜槍；B&O PLAY 真無線藍牙耳機， 618促銷價 5,990 元，下殺 54 折。受惠遠距教學帶動筆電以及週邊商品大賣，燦坤 5 月營收 22.75 億元， 年增 40.8%， 創下近年單月新高；累計今年前五個月營收 92.16 億元，年增 21.6%。 百貨家電通路品牌集雅社表示，宅經濟趨勢逐漸升高，民眾透過網路購物滿足生活所需，與蝦皮聯手於 6 月 18 日打造超狂 購物節，訴求優惠滿足民眾在防疫期間的需求。旗艦館祭出家電商品全面 6 折起，限時促銷。617 蝦皮之夜當晚邀請知名 藝人做平台大使，推出限時特賣家電搶購會，搶攻 618 網購節商機。 資料來源：聯合報 2021/06/15
  37. 37. 37 收視率排行榜 • TOP20節目排行 • 4歲以上 • 15－24歲 • 25－44歲男性 • 25－44歲女性 • 有線家族收視率排行
  38. 38. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 無線電視頻道 收視族群：4 歲以上全體 No. Program Name Chn Type 2021/06/07 - 2021/06/13 2021/05/31 - 2021/06/06 2021/05/24 - 2021/05/30 2021/05/17 - 2021/05/23 1 多情城市萬士益冷氣 FTV 閩南語連續劇 5.84 6.04 2 綜藝大集合台塑石油95 FTV 娛樂綜藝 4.55 4.67 5.51 5.23 3 台灣那麼旺Taiwan NO1福 爾 FTV 競賽綜藝 3.26 3.38 3.79 3.58 4 我愛冰冰Show益思維膠囊 CTV 娛樂綜藝 2.67 2.52 2.39 2.70 5 飢餓遊戲五洲生醫金盞花葉 CTV 競賽綜藝 2.58 1.83 6 中視新聞全球報導 CTV 新聞播報節目 2.23 2.17 2.10 2.04 7 安美諾美白修護綜藝玩很大 CTV 娛樂綜藝 2.00 1.94 1.49 1.83 8 台視晚間新聞 TTV 新聞播報節目 1.82 2.01 2.04 1.91 9 航海王26 TTV 卡通影片 1.59 1.98 1.99 2.14 10 名偵探柯南 CTS 卡通影片 1.52 1.40 1.25 1.28 11 綜藝3國智福爾額溫槍 TTV 競賽綜藝 1.35 1.17 1.33 1.41 12 名偵探柯南特別篇 CTS 卡通影片 1.31 13 三支雨傘標英才大陸尋奇 CTV 美食、旅遊節目 1.24 1.57 1.24 0.89 14 綜藝新時代娘家益生菌強效 FTV 娛樂綜藝 1.21 1.65 15 這事有影嘸 FTV 資訊綜藝 1.16 1.10 16 醫學大聯盟立康生醫益菌多 FTV 競賽綜藝 1.14 1.17 17 這事有影嘸娘家好茯敏 FTV 資訊綜藝 1.10 0.87 18 新哆啦A夢 CTS 卡通影片 1.07 0.95 0.98 0.92 19 愛妮雅化妝品天才衝衝衝 CTS 競賽綜藝 1.06 0.72 0.74 0.96 20 加油美玲成功健身瑜珈系列 TTV 閩南語連續劇 1.04 Grand Average 1.99 2.06 2.07 2.07
  39. 39. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 有線電視頻道 收視族群：4 歲以上全體 No. Program Name Chn Type 2021/06/07 - 2021/06/13 2021/05/31 - 2021/06/06 2021/05/24 - 2021/05/30 2021/05/17 - 2021/05/23 1 天之驕女蘿琳亞塑身衣 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 3.07 3.16 2 愛妮雅超級紅人榜 SANLI 競賽綜藝 2.56 3.17 3.10 2.72 3 超級夜總會萬士益冷氣 SANLI 娛樂綜藝 2.46 2.39 2.41 2.33 4 晚間6 7點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 2.30 2.42 2.53 2.69 5 1213整點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 1.78 1.79 1.67 1.87 6 少康戰情室 TVBS 新聞性質節目 1.66 1.77 1.62 1.41 7 戲說台灣假日完整版 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.65 1.80 1.74 1.71 8 年代晚報1800 ERA-N 新聞播報節目 1.52 1.40 1.25 1.25 9 最前線新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 1.44 1.47 1.50 1.80 10 女力報到男人止步 TVBSG 國語連續劇 1.42 1.36 1.17 1.25 11 民視晚間新聞 FTVN 新聞播報節目 1.35 1.45 1.59 1.48 12 1400說新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 1.34 1.48 1.58 1.77 13 戲說台灣 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.29 1.33 1.43 1.30 14 新台灣加油 SETN 新聞性質節目 1.24 1.31 1.07 1.22 15 晚間8點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 1.24 1.46 1.47 1.58 16 台灣最前線 FTVN 新聞性質節目 1.23 1.23 1.08 1.06 17 非凡最前線 UBN 財經資訊分析 1.22 1.25 1.25 1.24 18 TVBS戰情室 TVBS 新聞性質節目 1.22 1.26 1.28 0.98 19 台灣大頭條 SETN 新聞播報節目 1.18 1.35 1.38 1.29 20 綜藝玩很大FORA福爾額溫槍 SL2 娛樂綜藝 1.14 1.02 1.04 Grand Average 1.62 1.69 1.59 1.61
  40. 40. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 無線電視頻道 收視族群：15-24 歲 No. Program Name Chn Type 2021/06/07 - 2021/06/13 2021/05/31 - 2021/06/06 2021/05/24 - 2021/05/30 2021/05/17 - 2021/05/23 1 多情城市萬士益冷氣 FTV 閩南語連續劇 2.85 2.40 2 名偵探柯南 CTS 卡通影片 1.79 1.23 1.17 1.25 3 中視新聞全球報導 CTV 新聞播報節目 1.62 1.35 1.34 1.69 4 名偵探柯南特別篇 CTS 卡通影片 1.39 5 航海王26 TTV 卡通影片 1.20 1.69 0.59 0.92 6 飢餓遊戲五洲生醫金盞花葉 CTV 競賽綜藝 1.16 0.78 7 綜藝大集合台塑石油95 FTV 娛樂綜藝 1.14 2.56 1.77 2.50 8 台視晚間新聞 TTV 新聞播報節目 1.13 1.44 1.49 1.56 9 我愛冰冰Show益思維膠囊 CTV 娛樂綜藝 1.04 1.20 1.12 0.80 10 安美諾美白修護綜藝玩很大 CTV 娛樂綜藝 1.02 2.17 0.71 0.67 11 加油美玲成功健身瑜珈系列 TTV 閩南語連續劇 0.98 12 台灣那麼旺Taiwan NO1福 爾 FTV 競賽綜藝 0.98 1.26 1.14 1.31 13 加油美玲成功可調式護膝 TTV 閩南語連續劇 0.97 1.16 1.17 1.26 14 新哆啦A夢 CTS 卡通影片 0.97 0.97 0.47 0.60 15 醫學大聯盟立康生醫益菌多 FTV 競賽綜藝 0.94 0.28 16 1830蠟筆小新 TTV 卡通影片 0.93 0.89 1.21 1.27 17 1800名偵探柯南 CTS 卡通影片 0.86 0.88 0.82 0.54 18 三支雨傘標英才大陸尋奇 CTV 美食、旅遊節目 0.84 1.12 0.48 0.20 19 華視晚間新聞 CTS 新聞播報節目 0.80 0.57 0.56 0.77 20 中視新聞全球報導 CTV-N 新聞播報節目 0.76 1.14 0.76 0.54 Grand Average 1.17 1.28 0.99 1.06
  41. 41. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 有線電視頻道 收視族群：15-24 歲 No. Program Name Chn Type 2021/06/07 - 2021/06/13 2021/05/31 - 2021/06/06 2021/05/24 - 2021/05/30 2021/05/17 - 2021/05/23 1 天之驕女蘿琳亞塑身衣 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 2.20 2.15 2 晚間6 7點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 2.11 2.07 2.36 2.43 3 超級夜總會萬士益冷氣 SANLI 娛樂綜藝 1.78 1.76 1.01 0.82 4 最前線新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 1.57 1.43 1.29 1.73 5 1213整點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 1.30 1.09 0.89 1.30 6 女力報到男人止步 TVBSG 國語連續劇 1.15 1.46 0.94 1.06 7 戲說台灣假日完整版 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.12 0.88 0.96 0.80 8 三隻小豬的逆襲ONEBOY冰 鋒 SL2 國語連續劇 1.03 1.21 1.11 0.87 9 綜藝玩很大FORA福爾額溫槍 SL2 娛樂綜藝 1.02 0.89 1.16 10 生態全紀錄神奇的企鵝家族 PTV 知識資訊節目 0.96 11 愛妮雅超級紅人榜 SANLI 競賽綜藝 0.92 1.29 1.30 0.98 12 1300烏龍派出所 *SCC 卡通影片 0.92 0.24 0.41 0.49 13 晚間8點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 0.91 1.20 1.53 1.15 14 全球現場深度週報 PTV 新聞播報節目 0.86 0.48 0.28 0.33 15 名偵探柯南 *SCM 卡通影片 0.82 0.70 0.71 0.60 16 1400說新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 0.81 0.71 1.11 1.42 17 1700整點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 0.80 0.79 0.71 0.96 18 國民大會 TVBS 資訊綜藝 0.80 0.75 0.56 0.45 19 九點熱話題 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 0.78 1.05 0.99 0.96 20 1830烏龍派出所 *SCC 卡通影片 0.76 0.85 0.84 0.76 Grand Average 1.13 1.11 1.01 1.01
  42. 42. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 無線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44 歲男性 No. Program Name Chn Type 2021/06/07 - 2021/06/13 2021/05/31 - 2021/06/06 2021/05/24 - 2021/05/30 2021/05/17 - 2021/05/23 1 多情城市萬士益冷氣 FTV 閩南語連續劇 2.85 3.13 2 飢餓遊戲五洲生醫金盞花葉 CTV 競賽綜藝 2.66 1.82 3 安美諾美白修護綜藝玩很大 CTV 娛樂綜藝 2.59 2.88 2.32 3.10 4 綜藝大集合台塑石油95 FTV 娛樂綜藝 2.02 2.34 3.13 2.73 5 航海王26 TTV 卡通影片 1.99 2.02 2.81 2.88 6 綜藝3國智福爾額溫槍 TTV 競賽綜藝 1.77 1.54 1.67 2.24 7 台視晚間新聞 TTV 新聞播報節目 1.71 1.71 1.96 1.65 8 我愛冰冰Show益思維膠囊 CTV 娛樂綜藝 1.44 1.45 1.37 1.85 9 台灣那麼旺Taiwan NO1福 爾 FTV 競賽綜藝 1.29 1.01 1.71 1.30 10 這事有影嘸娘家好茯敏 FTV 資訊綜藝 1.12 0.91 11 名偵探柯南 CTS 卡通影片 1.11 1.08 0.69 0.73 12 中視新聞全球報導 CTV 新聞播報節目 1.04 1.11 0.94 0.90 13 愛妮雅化妝品天才衝衝衝 CTS 競賽綜藝 0.99 0.71 0.96 1.00 14 1800航海王26 TTV 卡通影片 0.97 1.19 1.41 1.66 15 名偵探柯南特別篇 CTS 卡通影片 0.95 16 1830蠟筆小新 TTV 卡通影片 0.87 0.92 0.72 0.74 17 華視晚間新聞 CTS 新聞播報節目 0.86 0.66 0.62 0.74 18 綜藝新時代娘家益生菌強效 FTV 娛樂綜藝 0.85 1.32 19 全明星運動會2明星3缺1 TTV 競賽綜藝 0.85 0.74 20 新哆啦A夢 CTS 卡通影片 0.75 0.42 0.63 0.64 Grand Average 1.43 1.42 1.50 1.58
  43. 43. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 有線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44 歲男性 No. Program Name Chn Type 2021/06/07 - 2021/06/13 2021/05/31 - 2021/06/06 2021/05/24 - 2021/05/30 2021/05/17 - 2021/05/23 1 天之驕女蘿琳亞塑身衣 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 2.10 2.00 2 晚間6 7點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 1.76 1.85 1.89 1.95 3 綜藝玩很大FORA福爾額溫槍 SL2 娛樂綜藝 1.57 1.38 1.00 4 超級夜總會萬士益冷氣 SANLI 娛樂綜藝 1.54 1.26 0.67 1.25 5 綜藝大熱門台塑石油95 SL2 資訊綜藝 1.30 1.24 6 鬼滅之刃特別篇柱合會議蝶 ET-M 卡通影片 1.17 2.00 7 晚間8點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 1.15 1.45 1.05 1.51 8 1213整點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 1.08 1.19 1.12 1.20 9 最前線新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 1.06 1.32 1.24 1.30 10 女力報到男人止步 TVBSG 國語連續劇 1.05 0.87 0.69 1.00 11 直20 21NBA季後賽爵VS快 VLSPT 籃球 1.04 12 戲說台灣 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.01 1.08 1.06 0.91 13 關鍵時刻 ET-N 新聞性質節目 1.00 0.81 0.66 0.78 14 太白拳宗師 VLM 外片 1.00 15 愛妮雅超級紅人榜 SANLI 競賽綜藝 0.99 1.93 1.66 1.20 16 三隻小豬的逆襲ONEBOY冰 鋒 SL2 國語連續劇 0.99 1.02 0.97 1.17 17 天才衝衝衝 ETTV 競賽綜藝 0.96 0.90 0.68 0.67 18 金庫開鎖還有好吃驚 VLJP 資訊綜藝 0.96 19 草地狀元 SANLI 知識資訊節目 0.95 20 1800天才衝衝衝 ETTV 競賽綜藝 0.90 0.85 0.86 0.29 Grand Average 1.18 1.32 1.04 1.10
  44. 44. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 無線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44 歲女性 No. Program Name Chn Type 2021/06/07 - 2021/06/13 2021/05/31 - 2021/06/06 2021/05/24 - 2021/05/30 2021/05/17 - 2021/05/23 1 多情城市萬士益冷氣 FTV 閩南語連續劇 3.96 4.31 2 飢餓遊戲五洲生醫金盞花葉 CTV 競賽綜藝 2.92 2.53 3 綜藝大集合台塑石油95 FTV 娛樂綜藝 2.90 1.97 2.89 2.77 4 安美諾美白修護綜藝玩很大 CTV 娛樂綜藝 2.26 2.08 1.89 2.13 5 航海王26 TTV 卡通影片 1.87 1.87 1.43 2.23 6 台灣那麼旺Taiwan NO1福 爾 FTV 競賽綜藝 1.74 2.14 2.09 1.90 7 我愛冰冰Show益思維膠囊 CTV 娛樂綜藝 1.73 1.52 1.28 1.88 8 名偵探柯南 CTS 卡通影片 1.66 1.40 1.01 1.17 9 綜藝3國智福爾額溫槍 TTV 競賽綜藝 1.57 1.30 0.97 1.26 10 中視新聞全球報導 CTV 新聞播報節目 1.43 1.48 1.31 1.23 11 名偵探柯南特別篇 CTS 卡通影片 1.26 12 綜藝新時代娘家益生菌強效 FTV 娛樂綜藝 1.21 1.63 13 這事有影嘸 FTV 資訊綜藝 1.17 1.07 14 愛妮雅化妝品天才衝衝衝 CTS 競賽綜藝 1.15 1.05 0.60 0.89 15 加油美玲成功可調式護膝 TTV 閩南語連續劇 1.15 1.00 0.95 0.90 16 台視晚間新聞 TTV 新聞播報節目 1.14 1.67 1.38 1.38 17 這事有影嘸娘家好茯敏 FTV 資訊綜藝 1.13 0.54 18 醫學大聯盟立康生醫益菌多 FTV 競賽綜藝 1.10 0.64 19 1800航海王26 TTV 卡通影片 1.04 1.26 1.05 1.39 20 加油美玲成功健身瑜珈系列 TTV 閩南語連續劇 0.90 Grand Average 1.66 1.64 1.40 1.59
  45. 45. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 有線電視頻道 收視族群：25-44 歲女性 No. Program Name Chn Type 2021/06/07 - 2021/06/13 2021/05/31 - 2021/06/06 2021/05/24 - 2021/05/30 2021/05/17 - 2021/05/23 1 天之驕女蘿琳亞塑身衣 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 3.40 3.52 2 超級夜總會萬士益冷氣 SANLI 娛樂綜藝 2.13 1.71 1.74 1.78 3 愛妮雅超級紅人榜 SANLI 競賽綜藝 1.81 2.33 1.91 1.74 4 晚間6 7點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 1.77 1.98 2.14 2.31 5 戲說台灣假日完整版 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.58 1.75 1.19 1.41 6 女力報到男人止步 TVBSG 國語連續劇 1.43 1.57 1.40 1.30 7 綜藝玩很大FORA福爾額溫槍 SL2 娛樂綜藝 1.42 0.90 1.35 8 1213整點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 1.33 1.20 1.19 1.48 9 1900屁屁偵探 YOYO 卡通影片 1.32 1.18 1.28 1.45 10 白鷺鷥的願望 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.19 1.11 0.92 0.87 11 1400說新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 1.15 1.32 1.37 1.63 12 最前線新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 1.11 1.23 1.37 1.53 13 在台灣的故事聯邦銀行 SANLI 知識資訊節目 1.10 14 呷飽未十全味醂 SANLI 美食、旅遊節目 1.08 1.18 0.93 15 戲說台灣 SANLI 閩南語連續劇 1.07 1.13 1.37 1.14 16 蠟筆小新電影塗鴉王國與差 YOYO 外片 1.03 17 鬼滅之刃特別篇柱合會議蝶 ET-M 卡通影片 0.98 1.22 18 1200綜藝玩很大FORA福爾 額 SL2 娛樂綜藝 0.94 0.58 19 1500整點新聞 TVBSN 新聞播報節目 0.93 0.93 0.96 1.13 20 少康戰情室 TVBS 新聞性質節目 0.92 0.94 0.87 0.77 Grand Average 1.38 1.43 1.33 1.43
  46. 46. TOP20 節目排行 資料來源：尼爾森 註：紅字表示比上星期高 5% 以上；綠字表示比上星期低 5% 以上；空格表示該週無播出或節目名稱不同，因此沒有資料。 家族 頻道數 2021/06/07 - 2021/06/13 02:00 - 25:59 18:00 - 23:59 4 歲以上 15-24 歲 25-44 歲 男性 25-44 歲 女性 4 歲以上 15-24 歲 25-44 歲 男性 25-44 歲 女性 三立 5 1.55 0.74 0.98 1.07 3.41 1.99 2.49 2.71 TVBS 3 1.49 0.89 0.90 1.04 2.79 1.93 1.92 2.08 八大 6 0.57 0.20 0.33 0.50 1.08 0.43 0.70 1.05 緯來 6 0.77 0.39 0.61 0.45 1.44 0.75 1.28 0.88 東森 8 1.79 0.84 1.36 1.44 3.17 1.78 2.84 2.81 福斯 8 0.46 0.36 0.51 0.41 0.93 0.81 1.04 0.89 中天 3 0.21 0.15 0.14 0.21 0.50 0.43 0.33 0.49 年代 4 0.73 0.26 0.46 0.50 1.46 0.62 0.90 0.98 非凡 2 0.34 0.04 0.18 0.10 0.39 0.08 0.34 0.23 Discovery 3 0.14 0.10 0.07 0.09 0.27 0.25 0.17 0.21 東風 3 0.13 0.03 0.05 0.07 0.30 0.09 0.12 0.19 AXN 2 0.06 0.10 0.05 0.03 0.11 0.16 0.09 0.05
