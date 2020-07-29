Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gestión Sostenible #RenuevaTuEnergía Microsoft Historias que renovaron el mundo
Microsoft nace de la asociación entre Bill Gates y Paul Allen en 1975. Sus primeros proyectos y contratos fueron gracias a...
Windows 1.0 Para fortuna del desarrollo tecno- lógico humano, estos dos genios decidieron poner a prueba sus li- mites. El...
Así como el éxito llegó, los proble- mas no tardaron en acompañar- lo. Microsoft se enfrentó en un juicio contra Apple por...
En 1990 sale al mercado Windows 3, consiguiendo con su versión 3.1 una venta que superó la canti- dad de 10 millones de co...
Windows xp Windows 7 La historia de Microsoft estuvo fuertemente marca- da por los fracasos. L Edición Milenio de Windows ...
La virtud de Windows no es la grandeza por defecto, es muchí- simo más que eso. Todo lo que ha conseguido esta compañía se...
Gestión Sostenible #RenuevaTuEnergía
Microsoft es la prueba real de que renovar nuestra energía es la clave para renovar el mundo. #RenuevaTuEnergía

