Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Forgotten God Audiobook Free | Forgotten God( audiobook online ) : audio books free for iphone Forgotten God Audiobook Fre...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Forgotten God Audiobook Free | Forgotten God( audiobook online ) : audio books free for iphone Powerful. When is the last ...
Forgotten God Audiobook Free | Forgotten God( audiobook online ) : audio books free for iphone Written By: Francis Chan. N...
Forgotten God Audiobook Free | Forgotten God( audiobook online ) : audio books free for iphone Download Full Version Forgo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Forgotten God Audiobook Free | Forgotten God( audiobook online ) : audio books free for iphone

5 views

Published on

Forgotten God Audiobook Free | Forgotten God( audiobook online ) : audio books free for iphone

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Forgotten God Audiobook Free | Forgotten God( audiobook online ) : audio books free for iphone

  1. 1. Forgotten God Audiobook Free | Forgotten God( audiobook online ) : audio books free for iphone Forgotten God Audiobook Free | Forgotten God( audiobook online ) : audio books free for iphone
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Forgotten God Audiobook Free | Forgotten God( audiobook online ) : audio books free for iphone Powerful. When is the last time someone used that word to describe you? It doesn’t make sense that Almighty God would have children characterized by fear and insecurity. He put His Spirit in us so we could be known for our power (Acts 1:8; 2 Tim. 1:7). Sadly, most believers and churches are known for talent or intellect rather than supernatural power. What’s worse is that we’re okay with it. Could it be that we’ve forgotten the One who distinguishes us from every religion and cult in the world? Through solid scriptural support and compelling narrative, breakthrough author Francis Chan returns us to the Holy Spirit as the Bible describes Him. He reminds us that we were not created and saved merely to survive our time on earth. Chan contends that we’ve ignored the Spirit and are reaping the disastrous results. It’s time for the beloved church of Jesus Christ to reverse the trend of neglect. Let’s pursue the Spirit-filled life of effectiveness.
  4. 4. Forgotten God Audiobook Free | Forgotten God( audiobook online ) : audio books free for iphone Written By: Francis Chan. Narrated By: Francis Chan Publisher: Oasis Audio Date: August 2009 Duration: 4 hours 11 minutes
  5. 5. Forgotten God Audiobook Free | Forgotten God( audiobook online ) : audio books free for iphone Download Full Version Forgotten God Audio OR Download

×