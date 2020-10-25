Successfully reported this slideshow.
ModuBlox Quick,Warm, and Safe It’s safe to stay!
Planning the Process DREAM DESIGN BUILD
1. Need / Problem 2 months after the blast, a huge estimated number of people are in urgent need of housing. Their houses ...
2. Validation Statistics, Surveys and Observations “In the immediate aftermath of the explosion, it’s estimated that as ma...
3. Solution Demonstration of the service Modublox is a sheltering strategy, based on a modular construction system, create...
3. Solution Value Modublox allows people to stay within their homes, which therefore enhances their mental health, sense o...
3. Solution Value ModuBLox also addresses the following issues: Safety: the people affected by the blast will not be susce...
3. Solution Innovation The mechanism is flexible in its assembly that it can adapt to different spacial configurations, go...
ModubloxTypical Module It is made out of 2 layers of eco-board supplied by Cedar Environmental (2cm each) with a central l...
Locking Mechanism Using a simple, yet effective locking mechanism that makes the structure sturdy and steady.
A-Stitching Module Is used to mend demolished elevations or any wall. Stitching
B- Embedded Module Is used to create a room within any property. Embedded
C-Standalone Module Is used for an independant permanent or temporary housing unit. Standalone
I Modules Are used to create exterior and interior walls for the unit. I60I30
L Modules Are used to create inner corners within the unit. L30L60
T Modules Are used to create inner partitions within the unit. T30T90
Opening Modules Are used to create windows and doors openings of the unit. Window Door
Flooring Module Is used to create the flooring of the unit. Flooring
4. Impact ofSolution Modublox will have a holistic approach as it will have a chain of social, and economical impact. It w...
5. SustainablePlan After the blast’s aftermath is dealt with, our business model will shift to providing a quick, easy, sa...
6. Go-to Market Online Offline We will have an online presence (pages, website, etc…) using virtual educational walkthroug...
7. Competition FEATURES Shield Roof Solutions Easi-Set Buildings Kelly Klosure Larsens Inc ModuBlox USER FRIENDLY SAFETY P...
8. ScalabilityPlan A total of 41.3 million people were estimated to be living in internal displacement as a result of conf...
9. TheAmazingTeam Patricia Roukoz Interior Architect Consultant Operations Manager 3D Scanning Senior Wassim Al Agha Archi...
Thank you
ModuBlox
ModuBlox
ModuBlox
ModuBlox
ModuBlox
×