Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Download (PDF/Epub) Explicit Instruction: Effective and Efficient Teaching By Anita L. Archer FORMAT FILE [ebook, pdf, epu...
Download (PDF/Epub) Explicit Instruction: Effective and Efficient Teaching By Anita L. Archer Detail Book Author : Anita L...
Description Explicit instruction is systematic, direct, engaging, and success oriented--and has been shown to promote achi...
If you want to download this book Scrol in last page
Download (PDF/Epub) Explicit Instruction: Effective and Efficient Teaching By Anita L. Archer Step By Step To Download Or ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Download (PDF/Epub) Explicit Instruction: Effective and Efficient Teaching By Anita L. Archer

13 views

Published on

Explicit instruction is systematic, direct, engaging, and success oriented--and has been shown to promote achievement for all students. This highly practical and accessible resource gives special and general education teachers the tools to implement explicit instruction in any grade level or content area. The authors are leading experts who provide clear guidelines for identifying key concepts, skills, and routines to teach; designing and delivering effective lessons; and giving students opportunities to practice and master new material. Sample lesson plans, lively examples, and reproducible checklists and teacher worksheets enhance the utility of the volume. Purchasers can also download and print the reproducible materials for repeated use. Video clips demonstrating the approach in real classrooms are available at the authors' website: www.explicitinstruction.org. See also related DVDs from Anita Archer: Golden Principles of Explicit Instruction; Active Participation: Getting Them All Engaged, Elementary Level; and Active Participation: Getting Them All Engaged, Secondary Level

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Download (PDF/Epub) Explicit Instruction: Effective and Efficient Teaching By Anita L. Archer

  1. 1. Download (PDF/Epub) Explicit Instruction: Effective and Efficient Teaching By Anita L. Archer FORMAT FILE [ebook, pdf, epub, mobi pocket, audiobook, txt, doc, ppt, jpeg, chm, xml, azw, pdb, kf8, prc, tpz]
  2. 2. Download (PDF/Epub) Explicit Instruction: Effective and Efficient Teaching By Anita L. Archer Detail Book Author : Anita L. Archer Pages : 290 pages Publisher : The Guilford Press Language : en-US ISBN-10 : 1609180410 ISBN-13 : 9781609180416
  3. 3. Description Explicit instruction is systematic, direct, engaging, and success oriented--and has been shown to promote achievement for all students. This highly practical and accessible resource gives special and general education teachers the tools to implement explicit instruction in any grade level or content area. The authors are leading experts who provide clear guidelines for identifying key concepts, skills, and routines to teach; designing and delivering effective lessons; and giving students opportunities to practice and master new material. Sample lesson plans, lively examples, and reproducible checklists and teacher worksheets enhance the utility of the volume. Purchasers can also download and print the reproducible materials for repeated use. Video clips demonstrating the approach in real classrooms are available at the authors' website: www.explicitinstruction.org. See also related DVDs from Anita Archer: Golden Principles of Explicit Instruction; Active Participation: Getting Them All Engaged, Elementary Level; and Active Participation: Getting Them All Engaged, Secondary Level
  4. 4. If you want to download this book Scrol in last page
  5. 5. Download (PDF/Epub) Explicit Instruction: Effective and Efficient Teaching By Anita L. Archer Step By Step To Download Or Read Online 1. Click Button "DOWNLOAD" Or "READ ONLINE" 2. Sign Up To Access Book 3. Choose the book you like when you register 4. Enjoy and Happy Reading

×