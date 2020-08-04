How CFA® Charterholders Can Participate in Global Ethics Day

Beyond serving as chairman of both Cerebral Therapeutics and Tevard Biosciences, Warren Lammert is the founder of and chief investment officer of Granite Point Capital in Boston, Massachusetts. Warren Lammert has more than three decades of investment management experience and is a CFA® charterholder through the CFA Institute.



The CFA Institute, in collaboration with the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs and the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, will host several events in honor of the seventh annual Global Ethics Day on October 21. The CFA Institute is committed to advancing the importance of ethics in the investment profession and has organized Global Ethics Day events and programs in each of the past two years.



This year, CFA® charterholders can participate by completing the Ethical Decision-Making online course or engaging in the weekly Ethics in Practice case series. They can also take part in the Giving Voices to Values program, through which they can acquire the necessary skills to act on ethical principles in their respective positions. Charterholders who participate in either of the aforementioned programs or courses will receive two Standards, Ethics, and Regulation continuing education credits.



Investment organizations, meanwhile, can choose to host an ethics training workshop or adopt either the GIPS® Standards or CFA Institute Asset Manager Code. CFA societies and universities can also participate by organizing ethics training workshops or an Ethics Challenge event.