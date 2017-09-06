1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201-33202 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 6 ปีการศึกษา 2560 ชื่อโค...
เกรด 4

ฟฟ

  1. 1. 1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201-33202 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 6 ปีการศึกษา 2560 ชื่อโครงงาน สาหร่ายหางกระรอกดูดซับสารพิษ ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน นายวรท ชัยเนตร เลขที่ 35 ชั้น ม.6 ห้อง 8 ชื่ออาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาโครงงาน ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่ 1-2 ปีการศึกษา 2560 โรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย จังหวัดเชียงใหม่ สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามัธยมศึกษาเขต 34
  2. 2. 2 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ ผู้จัดทาโครงงาน นายวรท ชัยเนตร เลขที่ 35 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ่มเขียนข้อเสนอโครงงานตามหัวข้อต่อไปนี้ ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาไทย) สาหร่ายหางกระรอกดูดซับสารพิษ ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาอังกฤษ) Hydrilla verticillata(L.f) Royle in absorption of insecticides ประเภทโครงงาน เพื่อการศึกษา ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน นายวรท ชัยเนตร ชื่อที่ปรึกษา ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่1-2 ปีการศึกษา 2560 ที่มาและความสาคัญของโครงงาน (อธิบายถึงที่มา แนวคิด และเหตุผล ของการทาโครงงาน) ปัจจุบันพบว่าเกษตรกรในจังหวัดเชียงใหม่ในหลายพื้นที่มีใช้สารเคมีหรือยาฆ่าแมลงในการดูแลผลผลิต ทางการเกษตรเพิ่มมากขึ้น เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของผู้บริโภค หากรับประทานสารเคมีหรือยาฆ่าแมลง ทาให้ เกิดการสะสมของสารพวกนี้ในร่างกายเราเนื่องจากยาฆ่าแมลงกลุ่มออร์กาโนฟอสเฟตหรือคาร์บาเมต ซึ่งจะมีผลต่อ ระบบประสาท ทาให้เกิดอาการคลื่นไส้ วิงเวียน อ่อนเพลีย กล้ามเนื้อกระตุก แน่นหน้าอก อาเจียน ท้องเดิน ตาพร่า และถ้าได้รับ ปริมาณมากขึ้นจะทาให้หมดสติ กล้ามเนื้อกระตุกทั่วตัว หายใจลาบาก และหยุดหายใจ อีกทั้ง ส่งผลกระทบต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมในด้านระบบนิเวศ และสิ่งมีชีวิตหลากหลายชนิด คณะผู้จัดทาได้พบสาหร่ายชนิดหนึ่งคือ สไปโรไจรา เป็นสาหร่ายวงศ์ Zygnemataceae มีประสิทธิภาพในการดูดซับยาฆ่าแมลงได้ ทาให้ทางคณะผู้จัดทามี แนวคิดที่จะต่อยอดในการนาสาหร่ายชนิดอื่นมาทดสอบเพื่อประสิทธิภาพในการดูดซับยาฆ่าแมลง และเป็นการต่อ ยอดสาหร่ายให้สามารถนามาใช้ได้จริง โดยทางคณะผู้จัดทาพบว่าสาหร่ายหางกระรอกซึ่งเป็นสาหร่ายวงศ์ Hydrocharitaceae เป็นสาหร่ายพบได้ง่ายในพื้นที่ทางภาคเหนือ สามารถพบได้ตามบริเวณแหล่งน้าจืดทั่วไปเช่น หนอง บึง หรือในนาข้าว หรือบริเวณที่น้าขังและไหลไม่แรงนัก มีลักษณะ ต้นเป็นสายเรียวยาว เป็นใบเดี่ยวออกรอบ ข้อ 3-8 ใบ รูปแถบแกมหอกหรือรูปไข่ กว้าง 1.5 ม. ยาว 8-40 มม มาดูดซับสารพิษจากยาฆ่าแมลง โดยศึกษา ประสิทธิภาพของสาหร่ายหางกระรอก หาปริมาณที่เหมาะสมในการดูดซับสารพิษ และศึกษาอัตราในการดูดซับยาฆ่า แมลง
  3. 3. 3 วัตถุประสงค์ (สิ่งที่ต้องการในการทาโครงงาน ระบุเป็นข้อ) 2.1. เพื่อศึกษาหาปริมาณและอัตราส่วนของสาหร่ายหางกระรอกที่เหมาะสมในการดูดซับยาฆ่าแมลง 2.2. ศึกษาปริมาณสาหร่ายต่อปริมาณการลดลงของยาฆ่าแมลง ขอบเขตโครงงาน (คุณลักษณะ ขอบเขต เงื่อนไขและข้อจากัดของการทาโครงงาน) พืชที่นามาใช้คือ สาหร่ายหางกระรอก โดยศึกษาสาหร่ายหางกระรอกกับยาฆ่าแมลง หลักการและทฤษฎี (ความรู้ หลักการ หรือทฤษฎีที่สนับสนุนการทาโครงงาน) สาหร่ายหางกระรอก ชื่อไทย สาหร่ายหางกระรอก ชื่อสามัญ Hydrilla ชื่อวิทยาศาสตร์ Hydrilla verticillata (L.f.) Royle ชื่อวงศ์ HYDROCHARITACEAE ชื่อพื้นเมืองและอื่นๆ สาหร่ายหางกระรอก , ผักขี้เต่า สาหร่ายหางกระรอก เป็นพืชใต้น้าที่มีอายุข้ามปี พบว่ามีทั้งที่เป็นต้นแยกเพศหรือต้นที่มีทั้งสองเพศ ลาต้นเป็นสายกลมเรียวยาว ตามระดับน้าแตกกิ่งก้านสาขาลาต้นเป็นหัวอยู่ใต้ดินเรียกว่า Tuber หัวที่ซอกใบ เรียกว่า Turion สาหรับสะสมอาหาร รากยึดดินใต้น้าและมีรากตามข้อบ้าง ใบ: เป็นใบเดี่ยวแตกเป็นวงรอบข้อ 3-8 ใบ ไม่มีก้านใบแผ่นใบรูปไข่ยาว หรือรูปไข่ขอบขนาน ใบยาว 7-30 มิลลิเมตร ของใบหยักเป็นฟันเลื่อยละเอียด ดอก: เป็นดอกเดี่ยวขนาดเล็กแยกเพศ ดอกเพศเมียมีกาบหุ้ม โคนก้านดอกลักษณะเรียวยาวส่งดอกขึ้นมา บานที่ผิวน้า ประกอบด้วยกลีบเลี้ยง 3 กลีบ กลีบดอก สีขาว 3 กลีบ ภายในรังไข่เพียง 1 ช่อง ยอดเกสรเพศเมียมี 3 ดอกเพศผู้มีกาบหุ้มเช่นกัน ดอกมีขนาดเล็ก ก้านดอกสั้นเมื่อดอกแก่จะหลุดลอยขึ้นไปบานที่ผิวกลีบเลี้ยง 3 กลีบ และ กลีบดอก 3 กลีบ จะบานกางกระดกกลีบลงล่าง เกสรเพศผู้ 3 อัน ชูเหนือน้า อับเกสรเพศผู้ 4 ช่อง เมื่อแก่แตกออก ละอองเกสรจะปลิวฟุ้งกระจายไปตามลม เกิดการผสมเกสรระหว่างดอกเพศเมียที่ผิวน้า
  4. 4. 4 ผล: มีขนาดเล็กรูปทรงกระบอก ยาวประมาณ 7 มิลลิเมตร ภายในมีเมล็ด 2-3 เมล็ด เป็นวัชพืชที่ขึ้นอยู่ใต้ผิวน้า ในระดับความลึกไม่เกิน 5 เมตร ซึ่งจะขึ้นอยู่กับความโปร่งใสของน้าที่แสงแดดจะ ส่องผ่านได้สักเท่าใด สาหร่ายหางกระรอกต้องการแสงน้อยมากเพียง 1 % ของแสงแดดปกติเท่านั้น เจริญได้ดีในน้าที่ มี pH 6.0 - 7.3 อุณหภูมิน้า 25-30 องศาเซลเซียส แสงสว่างปานกลางถึงมาก ความยาวลาต้นขึ้นอยู่กับระดับน้า ลา ต้นจะแตกกิ่งก้านสาขาจานวนมาก สานกันอยู่แน่น เมื่อดอกแก่จึงจะลอยขึ้นมาบานเหนือผิวน้า ปริมาณ สาหร่ายหางกระรอกมีพบอยู่ระหว่าง 0.4 - 0.8 ตัน น้าหนักแห้งต่อพื้นที่ 1 ไร่ การขยายพันธุ์ : มีหลายวิธี แต่ที่พบมากในเมืองไทย ได้แก่ การหลุดขาดของส่วน ยอดของลาต้นและงอกเป็นต้นใหม่ วิธีที่ 2 คือคือการหลุดขาดของลาต้นซึ่งสามารถงอกเป็นต้นใหม่ได้ และวิธีที่ 3 คือ หัวใต้ดินของสาหร่ายหางกระรอก ซึ่งสร้างขึ้นเพื่อสะสมอาหาร เมื่ออยู่ในสภาพแห้งแล้งหรือโดนสารเคมี และจะงอก เป็นต้นใหม่ได้เมื่อสภาพเหมาะสม เนื่องจากการแพร่กระจายของสาหร่ายหางกระรอก เป็นไปได้อย่างง่ายดาย และ การควบคุมก็ลาบากเนื่องจากสาหร่ายหางกระรอกมีการลงหัว จึงพบว่าแพร่กระจายทั่วไปในคลองส่งน้าและอ่างน้าใน เขตชลประทาน ในทั่วทุกภาคของประเทศไทยโดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งเขตชลประทานในภาคตะวันออกเฉียงเหนือ ประโยชน์ : ประดับตู้ปลาใช้บาบัดน้าเสีย ใช้เป็นอาหารสัตว์ เป็นตัวชี้วัดว่าน้าบริเวณนั้นยังสะอาด ทาน้าหมักชีวภาพ การดูดซับสารพิษของสาหร่ายหางกระรอก สาหร่ายหางกระรอก (Hydrilla Vertillata Royle) มีความสามารถในการดูดซับโลหะหนัก มากที่สุดโดย ระดับความเข้มข้นไม่เกิน 10 มิลลิกรัมต่อลิตร สามารถดูดซับซีลีเนียมได้ถึง 100% และเมือความ เข้มข้นของซีลีเนียม 20 มิลลิกรัมต่อลิตร มีอัตราการดดูซับลดลง แต่ยังมีความสามารถในการดดูซับถึงร้อยละ 92 ขึ้นไป และ Ebelและ คณะ (2007) ทีได้ศึกษาการใช้ผักตบชวา (Eichhorniacrassipes) มาบาบัดไซยาไนด์ที ปนเปื้อนในน้า อันเกิดจากการทาเหมือง พบว่า หลังจากใช้ผักตบชวาไปแล้ว 23-32 ชั่วโมง สามารถกาจัด ไซยาไนด์ที่ความเข้มข้น 5.8 และ 10 มิลลิกรัมต่อลิตรได้หมด และเมื่อดูการสะสมของไซยาไนด์ในส่วนต่างๆ ของผักตบชวา พบว่า ไซยาไนด์ สะสมในใบมากที่สุด
  5. 5. 5 วิธีดาเนินงาน แนวทางการดาเนินงาน ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ เครื่องมือและอุปกรณ์ที่ใช้ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ งบประมาณ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ขั้นตอนและแผนดาเนินงาน ลาดับ ที่ ขั้นตอน สัปดาห์ที่ ผู้รับผิดชอบ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 1 1 12 1 3 1 4 1 5 16 17 1 คิดหัวข้อโครงงาน 2 ศึกษาและค้นคว้าข้อมูล 3 จัดทาโครงร่างงาน 4 ปฏิบัติการสร้างโครงงาน 5 ปรับปรุงทดสอบ 6 การทาเอกสารรายงาน 7 ประเมินผลงาน 8 นาเสนอโครงงาน
  6. 6. 6 ผลที่คาดว่าจะได้รับ (ผลลัพธ์ที่ต้องการให้เกิดขึ้นเมื่อสิ้นสุดการทาโครงงาน) _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ สถานที่ดาเนินการ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ที่เกี่ยวข้อง _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ แหล่งอ้างอิง (เอกสาร หรือแหล่งข้อมูลต่าง ๆ ที่นามาใช้การทาโครงงาน) _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________

