ชีวิตที่จนเงินตราแต่มีค่าด้วยความดี

สารคดีชีวประวัติ

  1. 1. สารคดีชีวประวัติ "ชีวิตที่จนเงินตรา แต่มีค่าด้วยความดี" นางสาววราพร อยู่ยิ่ง 534315022 นิเทศศาสตร์ วารสารศาสตร์ สารคดีชีวประวัติ “ชีวิตที่จนเงินตรา แต่มีค่าด้วยความดี” ชีวิตคนเราเลือกเกิดไม่ได้ แต่เลือกที่จะทาดีได้ ฉันเชื่ออย่างนั้น ถ้าเลือกได้ คงไม่มีใครอยากเกิดมาจนหรอก แล้วก็ไม่มีใครอยากจะเป็นหนี้ด้วย เพราะชีวิตยังต้องดาเนินต่อไปในทุกๆวัน ไม่ว่าในช่วงหนึ่งของชีวิต จะต้องพบเจอ กับอะไร เลวร้ายสักแค่ไหน เขาคนนี้ก็พร้อมที่จะสู้ และการต่อสู้ของเขานั้น ยังคงอยู่บนพื้นฐานของความดีอยู่เสมอๆ นายชานาญ อยู่ยิ่ง หรือเป็นที่รู้จักกันดี ในนาม “สท.ปื๊ด” ซึ่งก็คือพ่อของฉันเอง ที่เรียก “สท.” ก็เพราะ ตอนนี้พ่อเป็นสมาชิกสภาเทศบาลตาบลวังกะพี้ อาเภอเมือง จังหวัดอุตรดิตถ์ พ่อเกิดวันที่ 24 กันยายน 2499 ปัจจุบัน อายุ 57 ปี ด้วยความที่เป็นลูกชายคนโต ชีวิตในวัยเด็กจึงมีบทบาทหน้าที่ที่สาคัญในการช่วยพ่อแม่ทานาและเลี้ยงดู น้องๆอีก 7 คน เนื่องจากในสมัยก่อนมักจะมีลูกมาก เพราะไม่ได้มีการควบคุม ประกอบกับไม่ได้มีฐานะร่ารวยมากนัก จึงทาให้พ่อได้เรียนจบแค่ชั้น ป. 4 แต่ในตอนนี้พ่อก็เรียนการศึกษานอกโรงเรียนจนจบชั้นมัธยมศึกษาตอนปลายแล้ว ตั้งแต่เล็กจนโต ชีวิตของพ่อ ก็อยู่กับท้องไร่ท้องนามาโดยตลอด เหมือน เป็นอาชีพที่บรรพบุรุษสืบทอดต่อๆกันมา แม้กระทั่งเมื่อมาพบรักกับแม่ แต่งงาน อยู่กินกัน ชีวิตของพ่อก็หนีไม่พ้นการทานาอยู่ดี แถมยังมีปัญหาระหว่างพ่อตา กับลูกเขยมาโดยตลอด เมื่อก่อนพ่อไม่ได้นอนอยู่ที่บ้าน แต่ไปนอนเฝ้าข้าวที่ กลางนากับแม่ ก็ด้วยความไม่ชอบใจกันของตาจึงทาให้อยู่ด้วยกันไม่ได้ พ่อมักจะเล่าให้ฉันฟังเสมอๆว่า ตอนที่เพิ่งจะแต่งงานกับแม่ใหม่ๆ ที่บ้านของแม่มีปัญหาที่เกิดจากการกู้หนี้ยืม สิน ทั้งจากของตาและป้าที่ก่อเอาไว้รุนแรงจนถึงขั้นจะถูกยึดทั้งที่นา และที่บ้าน แต่พ่อก็ดิ้นรนขอผ่อนปรน จนรอดพ้น จากการถูกยึดที่อยู่และที่ทามาหากิน และหาเงินใช้หนี้จนหมด ฉันเคยถามพ่อว่า “แล้วทาไมตาถึงไม่เห็นความดีของพ่อ บ้างหละ เหตุผลอะไรที่ทาให้ตาไม่ชอบพ่อ” พ่อก็บอกเหตุผลตามที่พ่อเข้าใจไป นั่นก็คือ “ตาไม่อยากให้พ่อได้ดีไปกว่า บรรดาลุงๆ ตากลัวว่า พ่อจะมาเอามรดกของตาไปเสียหมด โดยที่ลูกตัวเองไม่ได้อะไรเลย” ฉันฟังที่พ่ออธิบายเหตุผลก็ นึกขา มรดกของตามีอะไรให้น่าอยากได้หนอ จนถึงวันที่ตา ต้องมีอันจากไปอย่างกะทันหัน มรดกที่ตาหวังก็ไม่ได้ทาพินัยกรรมเอาไว้ ศพยังไม่ทันได้ขึ้น เมรุเผา พี่ชายทั้งสองคนของแม่ก็ทะเลาะกันเรื่องแบ่งสมบัติเสียแล้ว พ่อบอกฉันว่า “ไม่ได้หรอก พ่อเป็นคนหาเงินมาใช้ หนี้ ไม่งั้นก็โดนยึดไปหมดแล้ว จะให้คนอื่นมาชุบมือเปิบได้ยังไง” และสิ่งที่พ่อทาก็คือ เอาที่ดินทั้งหมดเข้าจานองกับ ธนาคาร “ใครอยากได้ก็หาเงินมาใช้หนี้เอาไปเอง” และผลสุดท้าย คนที่เป็นหนี้ก็คือตัวพ่อเองนั่นแหละ ใครเขาจะไป อยากได้ละแบบนี้
  2. 2. สารคดีชีวประวัติ "ชีวิตที่จนเงินตรา แต่มีค่าด้วยความดี" นางสาววราพร อยู่ยิ่ง 534315022 นิเทศศาสตร์ วารสารศาสตร์ ถ้าจะพูดถึงเรื่องการทางานของพ่อนอกจากเรื่องทานาแล้ว เมื่อก่อนตอนที่ฉันยังเด็กๆ เท่าที่พอจาความได้ พ่อ เป็นนักร้องประจาวงดนตรี “รุ่งฟ้า” ทุกครั้งที่มีงานพ่อก็จะไปออกงานกับเขาเสมอๆ บางทีมีซ้อมร้องเพลง ฉันก็ตามพ่อ ไปด้วย แต่ก็ไม่ได้ซึมซับมาสักเท่าไหร่ ค่าตัวของพ่อในสมัยนั้น ได้คืนละ 200 บาท ค่าทิป อีกต่างหากได้บ้างไม่ได้บ้าง ถามว่ารวยไหม “มันก็ไม่ได้ทาให้พ่อรวยหรอก แต่มันเป็นสิ่งที่พ่อรัก พ่อทาแล้วมีความสุข” วงดนตรีของพ่อ ได้รับจ้างให้ไปเล่นที่งานบวชของวิจารณ์ พลฤทธิ์ ที่จังหวัดสุโขทัย อดีตแชมป์มวยโอลิมปิก ซึ่งสมัยนั้นเพิ่งได้รับแชมป์มาหมาดๆ พ่อบอกว่าเป็นงานบวชที่ยิ่งใหญ่มาก และคงจะมีงานนั้นแหละที่พ่อได้ทิปเยอะ กว่างานอื่นๆ แล้วก็คงเป็นงานที่พ่อภูมิใจและประทับใจที่สุดที่ได้ร้องเพลงในงานบวชของนักมวย ซึ่งพ่อก็ชอบดูมวย เป็นชีวิตจิตใจอยู่แล้วด้วย นอกจากนี้พ่อก็ยังเป็น อสม.หรือ อาสาสมัครสาธารณสุขประจาตาบลวังกะพี้ ตั้งแต่ปี พ.ศ. 2537 จนมาถึงทุก วันนี้ พูดง่ายๆคือพ่อเป็น อสม.มาตั้งแต่ยังไม่มีเงินเดือน จนตอนนี้มีเงินเดือนให้แล้ว พ่อเคยได้รับแต่งตั้งให้เป็น ประธาน อสม. ประจาตาบล ในปี พ.ศ. 2546 และยังได้รับรางวัล อสม.ดีเด่น ประจาอาเภอ ในปีเดียวกันนี้อีกด้วย ฉันไม่ เคยถามเหตุผลว่าทาไมพ่อถึงมาเป็น อสม. แต่รับรู้ได้ถึงความรู้สึกของการเป็นลูก ว่าพ่อรักที่จะทางานเสียสละเพื่อ สังคมส่วนรวม แล้วพ่อก็ทาได้ดีเสียด้วย ไม่งั้นก็คงไม่ได้รางวัล ปี พ.ศ. 2550 พ่อถูกชักชวนให้ลงสมัครเป็นสมาชิกสภาเทศบาลตาบลวังกะพี้ ด้วยความที่ใจรักอยู่แล้ว และ อยากจะหารายได้หลักๆให้ครอบครัวด้วย เพราะเป็นข้าราชการการเมือง ก็จะทาให้มีเงินใช้ทุกเดือน แต่ทานาต้องรอ บางทีหมุนเงินไม่ทันก็มี พ่อจึงลงสมัคร และได้รับเลือกตั้ง มาจนถึงวันนี้ พ่อก็เป็นมาได้สองสมัยแล้ว เป็นธรรมดาของ คนที่มีคนรัก ก็ต้องมีคนเกลียด คนรักพ่อมีเยอะ พ่อถึงได้รับเลือกจากคนในตาบล แต่ก็ใช่ว่าจะไม่มีคนเกลียดเลย หลาย ครั้งที่พ่อโดนยิงปืนขู่ ทั้งก่อนเลือกตั้ง หรือแม้แต่ได้รับการเลือกตั้งแล้วก็ตาม แต่พ่อบอกกับฉันเสมอว่า “พ่อไม่กลัว พ่อ เชื่อว่าพ่อทาความดี จะปืนหรืออะไรก็ทาอะไรไม่ได้หรอก” แต่เพื่อความไม่ประมาทพ่อระวังตัวไว้จะดีกว่า ชีวิตของพ่อนอกจากทางานแล้ว ที่สาคัญที่สุดก็คือครอบครัว ทุกวันนี้พ่อ มีงานหลายอย่างที่ต้องทา บางครั้งก็ไม่ค่อยมีเวลาให้ครอบครัว แต่ทุกอย่างที่พ่อทา ก็เพื่อให้ครอบครัวได้มีกินมีใช้ พ่อส่งเสียลูกชายคนโตจนเรียนจบมีงานที่มั่นคง ทา เป็นพนักงานไปรษณีย์ระดับ3 อยู่ที่อาเภอมวกเหล็กจังหวัดสระบุรี เงินเดือน หมื่นกว่าๆพอเลี้ยงตัวเองได้ สาหรับพ่อก็ภูมิใจแล้ว เหลือก็แต่ลูกสาวคนเล็กที่ยัง เรียนไม่จบ ก็ได้แต่หวังว่าเรียนจบแล้ว จะสามารถดูแลตัวเองได้ พ่อพูดไว้แล้วว่า “พ่อจะให้เงินแค่เรียนจบเท่านั้น ถ้าทางานแล้วพ่อจะไม่ให้ และถ้าอยากเรียนต่อ ก็
  3. 3. สารคดีชีวประวัติ "ชีวิตที่จนเงินตรา แต่มีค่าด้วยความดี" นางสาววราพร อยู่ยิ่ง 534315022 นิเทศศาสตร์ วารสารศาสตร์ ให้หาเงินเอาเอง พ่อส่งแค่นี้” สาหรับฉันแล้ว พ่อไม่เคยบอกว่า “ไม่มี” มีแต่บอกว่า “เท่าไหร่” และบางทีฉันมักจะแอบรู้ ว่าพ่อไม่มีเงิน แต่พ่อก็ดิ้นรนหายืมคนอื่นเอามาให้จนได้ แม่บอกกับฉันว่า “ไม่มีผู้ชายคนไหนที่จะรักฉันได้เท่าพ่ออีก แล้ว ” ฉันเชื่อที่แม่บอก บทบาทการเป็นสามี ฉันมักจะสังเกตเสมอเวลาพ่อกับแม่พูดคุยหยอกล้อกัน ฉันชอบเวลานี้ที่สุด แต่เวลาที่พ่อ กับแม่ไม่คุยกัน ฉันคือคนกลางที่คอยรับฟัง แล้วก็ลาบากใจทุกครั้ง พ่อมักจะระบายกับฉันว่าแม่ชอบบ่น อย่างโน้นอย่าง นี้ ชอบพูดประชดประชันบ้างหละ แต่ก็แปลก ที่พ่อกับแม่อยู่กันมาเกือบจะสามสิบปีแล้ว ก็คงไม่มีเหตุผลอะไรที่จะ อธิบายได้ดีไปกว่า คาว่า “ยังคงรักแม้ในวันที่ไม่เข้าใจ” ตอนนี้ทั้งปู่และย่าก็ไม่อยู่แล้ว แต่สิ่งที่พ่อทาให้เห็นอยู่เสมอ ตั้งแต่ฉันยังเด็ก คือทุกครั้งที่ไปหาปู่กับย่า เมื่อพบ ปู่กับย่าพ่อยกมือไหว้ทุกครั้ง และถึงแม้พ่อจะไม่ค่อยมีเงินพ่อก็จะซื้อของติดไม้ติดมือไปฝากท่านอยู่เสมอๆ แม้กระทั่ง ตอนนี้ท่านทั้งสองเหลือเพียงแค่กระดูกกับรูปถ่ายไว้ดูต่างหน้า มีวันสาคัญๆพ่อก็ยังคงซื้อพวงมาลัยไปไหว้ พ่อบอกฉัน เสมอ ว่า”คนที่บูชาพ่อแม่จะเจริญรุ่งเรืองทุกคน” และพ่อก็เป็นแบบอย่างที่ดีให้ฉันได้ปฏิบัติตาม ชีวิตของพ่อ ไม่เคยได้อยู่อย่างสบายเหมือนคนอื่นเขา ความฝันของพ่อในตอนนี้ ก็คืออยากมีชีวิตที่สุขสบาย ความหวังของคนจน มันจะมีอะไร นอกเสียจากการได้มีเงินมากพอที่จะซื้ออะไรก็ได้ การซื้อหวยมันคือความหวังที่ สร้างความสุขให้กับพ่อ แม้บางครั้งฉันแอบคิดว่า เงินค่าหวยที่พ่อซื้อไปทุกงวดๆ มันอาจจะทาให้พ่อมีเงินปลูกบ้านได้ เป็นหลังๆ แล้วก็ได้ แต่ก็อย่างที่บอกว่ามันคือความสุขที่ได้จากการมีความหวัง ฉันก็ไม่อยากจะขัดพ่อ เผื่อวันใดวัน หนึ่งพ่อถูกหวยรางวัลใหญ่ๆขึ้นมา พ่อคงมีเงินใช้หนี้ได้จนหมด ฉันเคยถามพ่อว่า “ทาไมพ่อไม่รวยอย่างเขาบ้างหละ หนูเห็นพวกนักการเมืองก็ รวยๆกันทั้งนั้น” พ่อบอกว่า “เงินภาษีประชาชนที่พ่อได้ทุกเดือนๆ มันไม่ทาให้เรารวย หรอก ต้องกินต้องใช้ต้องจ่ายทุกวัน เงินเดือนพ่อหนูก็เอาไปทุกเดือนๆ” ฉันไม่ถาม อะไรต่อ แต่ก็พอรู้ว่าพ่ออยากจะบอกว่าที่เขารวยกัน มันเพราะอะไร “แล้วพ่อเคยอมเงิน เทศบาลบ้างไหม” พ่อบอก “ฮึ่ย พ่อไม่ทาแบบนั้นหรอก ชาวบ้านเขาอุตส่าห์เลือกเรามา ทาหน้าที่ช่วยเหลือเขา หน้าที่ที่พ่อต้องทาคืออยู่เคียงข้างชาวบ้านเมื่อพวกเขาเดือดร้อน ถ้าพ่อมาอมเงินภาษีพวกเขา ก็เท่ากับพ่อทรยศความไว้ใจที่พวกเขามีให้พ่อนะสิ ” ก็คง จะจริงอย่างที่พ่อบอก เพราะขนาดน้าท่วมบ้าน พ่อยังต้องออกไปช่วยชาวบ้านก่อนเลย จนแม่บ่นเป็นประจา
  4. 4. สารคดีชีวประวัติ "ชีวิตที่จนเงินตรา แต่มีค่าด้วยความดี" นางสาววราพร อยู่ยิ่ง 534315022 นิเทศศาสตร์ วารสารศาสตร์ ทุกวันนี้พ่อก็เป็นที่รักของชาวบ้านส่วนใหญ่ในตาบล เพราะหลายๆโครงการพ่อเป็นคนยื่นเรื่องเสนอไป ช่วย ให้ชาวบ้านได้อยู่อย่างสบาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการสร้างถนนคอนกรีต จากเดิมที่เป็นถนนลูกรัง รถวิ่งผ่านทีไร ฝุ่นตลบกัน เลยทีเดียว หรือการทาท่อระบายน้า รวมไปถึงช่วยเหลือให้คนแก่และคนพิการได้รับเบี้ยยังชีพ ด้วยความที่พ่อเป็นคนที่ มีปฏิสัมพันธ์กับทุกๆคน คารมคมคายเสมอ จึงเป็นที่รักของทุกคน พ่อบอกให้ฉันหัดเป็นเหมือนพ่อบ้าง “เจอใครก็ทัก เจอใครก็ยิ้ม เราไม่รู้หรอกว่าใครชอบเรา หรือไม่ชอบเรา แต่เราก็ควรจะยิ้มให้กับทุกๆคน ถึงแม้จะรู้ว่าคนนั้นเป็นศรัตรู ก็จงยิ้มให้เขาเถอะลูก” ถึงพ่อจะมีคนรักแต่หลายๆครั้งก็มีเสียงดูถูกเหยียดหยาม จากหลายๆปาก ด้วยความที่พ่อไม่มี เหมือนคนอื่นเขา ไม่ได้มีรถหรูๆขับไปทางาน ไม่ได้ร่ารวยมีทองหยองใส่ฟู่ฟ่า แต่พ่อ ก็ไม่ได้สนใจอะไร พร้อมกับ บอกว่า “ถึงกูจะจน กูก็ไม่เคยโกงใครกิน” คนเราทุกคนมีศักดิ์ศรีความเป็นมนุษย์เท่าเทียมกัน แต่มักชอบเอาปริมาณเงินมาแบ่งแยกให้ตัวเองดูเด่นหรือ ด้อยกว่าคนอื่นอยู่เสมอๆ จนกลายเป็นค่านิยมไปว่า ฉันจะต้องรวย ฉันจะต้องมี ถ้าคิดอย่างนี้แล้วทุกคนก็เห็นแก่ตัวกัน หมด แต่ถ้าเราเอาคุณงามความดี มาอวดกัน มายกย่องเชิดชูกัน คนที่จนเงินแต่รวยด้วยความดี คงจะมีมากในสังคมเรา นางสาววราพร อยู่ยิ่ง 5343150122 นิเทศศาสตร์ วารสารศาสตร์

