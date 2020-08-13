Successfully reported this slideshow.
สารคดีเล่าประสบการณ์ ความสุขของการเป็น "ผู้ให้" นางสาววราพร อยู่ยิ่ง 534315022 นิเทศศาสตร์ วารสารศาสตร์ สารคดีเล่าประสบการ...
สารคดีเล่าประสบการณ์ ความสุขของการเป็น "ผู้ให้" นางสาววราพร อยู่ยิ่ง 534315022 นิเทศศาสตร์ วารสารศาสตร์ กลับมาปรึกษากันต่อ...
สารคดีเล่าประสบการณ์ ความสุขของการเป็น "ผู้ให้" นางสาววราพร อยู่ยิ่ง 534315022 นิเทศศาสตร์ วารสารศาสตร์ วันแรกของการเข้าค่...
สารคดีเล่าประสบการณ์ ความสุขของการเป็น "ผู้ให้" นางสาววราพร อยู่ยิ่ง 534315022 นิเทศศาสตร์ วารสารศาสตร์ เราช่วยกันทาจนงานส...
สารคดีเล่าประสบการณ์ ความสุขของการเป็น "ผู้ให้" นางสาววราพร อยู่ยิ่ง 534315022 นิเทศศาสตร์ วารสารศาสตร์ "พี่เมไปทาอะไร ไม่...
สารคดี

ความสุข

สารคดี

  1. 1. สารคดีเล่าประสบการณ์ ความสุขของการเป็น "ผู้ให้" นางสาววราพร อยู่ยิ่ง 534315022 นิเทศศาสตร์ วารสารศาสตร์ สารคดีเล่าประสบการณ์ ความสุขของการเป็น “ผู้ให้” พระไพศาล วิสาโล ได้ให้คานิยามของคาว่า “ จิต อาสา ” ไว้ในหนังสือ เมื่อดอกไม้บานสะพรั่งทั้งแผ่นดิน ว่า “จิต อาสา คือจิตที่พร้อมจะสละเวลา แรงกาย และสติปัญญา เพื่อสาธารณประโยชน์ เป็นจิตที่ไม่นิ่งดูดายเมื่อพบ เห็นปัญหาหรือความทุกข์ยากเกิดขึ้นกับผู้คน เป็นจิตที่มีความสุขเมื่อได้ทาความดีและเห็นน้าตาเปลี่ยนเป็นรอยยิ้ม เป็น จิตที่เปี่ยมด้วย “บุญ” คือความสงบเย็นและพลังแห่งความดี” กล่าวได้ว่า จิตอาสาหรือการเสียสละเปรียบเสมือนยา วิเศษ ที่ช่วยลดอาการของโรคเห็นแก่ตัว อีกทั้งยังช่วยลดทอนตัวตนหรืออัตตาของคนเราลงได้เป็นอย่างดี คนเราส่วนใหญ่ มักมีความสุขอยู่กับการเป็นผู้รับ เสียมากกว่า ไม่ว่าใครให้สิ่งดีๆมาเราก็ย่อมพึงพอใจเป็น ธรรมดาของมนุษย์ แต่สาหรับฉัน ฉันคิดว่าความสุขที่แท้จริงนั้น มันไม่ได้เกิดจากการเป็นผู้รับหรอก เพราะในบางครั้ง การเป็นผู้รับจนเคยชิน เมื่อวันใดที่เราไม่ได้รับมันอีก มันก็เป็นทุกข์ แต่สิ่งที่ทาให้มีความสุขไปตลอดนั่นคือ การได้ เป็น “ผู้ให้” ในช่วงปลายภาคปีการศึกษา 2551 เมื่อครั้งที่ฉันยังเรียนอยู่ปี 1 ที่มหาวิทยาลัยราชภัฏอุตรดิตถ์ ฉันและกลุ่ม เพื่อนๆไปนั่งกินข้าวกันที่โรงอาหารของมหาลัย มีเพื่อนคนหนึ่ง ชื่อ “ไอ้เบียร์” มันหันไปเห็นป้ายที่เขาไปออกค่ายอาสา กันมา ติดอยู่ที่บริเวณนั้น มันพูดกับเพื่อนๆว่า “กูอยากทาว่ะ” นั่นเป็นจุดเริ่มต้นของเรื่องราวในครั้งนี้ วันรุ่งขึ้น พวกเราได้รับข่าวดีจากเพื่อนในกลุ่มอีกคนว่า มีทุนสนับสนุนให้นักศึกษาทาค่ายอาสาของ สสส.หรือ สานักงานกองทุนสนับสนุนการสร้างเสริมสุขภาพ ให้งบค่ายละไม่เกิน หนึ่งแสนบาท แต่ต้องทาโครงการส่งเข้าไป จากนั้นเราก็เริ่มต้นทาโครงการกันโดยทันที สิ่งแรกที่พวกเรา ต้องทา คือหาข้อมูลสถานที่ ที่ขาดแคลนและมีความต้องการจริงๆ อีกทั้งยังต้องมีรูปภาพ ประกอบในการทาโครงการ ที่แรกที่เรานึกถึง ก็คือ โรงเรียนที่อยู่บนดอย พวกเราไม่รอช้า วันหยุดจากการเรียนจึงขึ้น รถไปกันที่ จังหวัดเชียงราย เราก็ไปดูกันหลายโรงเรียน แต่ก็ยังไม่มีโรงเรียนไหนที่เป็นที่น่าพอใจ หลายๆโรงเรียนต่าง ก็ไม่ได้ขาดแคลนอะไรมากนัก เพราะมีหน่วยงานจากหลายๆแห่งมาช่วยเหลือไว้บ้างแล้ว
  2. 2. สารคดีเล่าประสบการณ์ ความสุขของการเป็น "ผู้ให้" นางสาววราพร อยู่ยิ่ง 534315022 นิเทศศาสตร์ วารสารศาสตร์ กลับมาปรึกษากันต่อ ว่า “ทาไมพวกเราไม่ลองไปดู โรงเรียนในจังหวัดของเราเองหละ” แล้วเราก็หาข้อมูลโรงเรียน และขับรถมุ่งหน้าไปกันที่ อาเภอน้าปาด จังหวัดอุตรดิตถ์ เราพบ กับโรงเรียนเล็กๆแห่งหนึ่ง นั่นคือ “โรงเรียนบ้านเพีย” ซึ่งก็อยู่ บนดอย ตามที่พวกเราตั้งใจไว้แต่แรก มีนักเรียนทั้งโรงเรียน รวมกันไม่ถึง 50 คนด้วยซ้า และมีครูทั้งหมด 3 คน สอนตั้งแต่ ชั้นอนุบาล จนถึง ชั้นประถมศึกษาปีที่ 6 พวกเราพูดคุยกับคุณครู และผู้ใหญ่บ้าน สอบถามถึงข้อมูลแล้วก็ถ่ายรูปเพื่อจะ ไปทาโครงการ แล้วก็ใช้เวลาพูดคุย เล่นกับน้องๆกันอีกพักใหญ่ๆ ดูไปดูมา ถ้าเปรียบเทียบเด็กรุ่นราวคราวเดียวกันที่อยู่ ในเมืองแล้ว เด็กๆที่นี่ตัวเล็กกว่ามาก หลังจากนั้นพวกเราก็ช่วยกันทาโครงการเสนอไปยังกองทุนของ สสส. อยู่กันจนดึกดื่นทุกคืน อีกทั้งยังช่วยกัน รับบริจาคสิ่งของช่วยเหลือ พอดีช่วงนั้นมีงานพระยาพิชัยดาบหักและงานกาชาดของจังหวัด พวกเราก็ไปร้องเพลง เต้น สนุกสนาน ขอรับบริจาคทั้งเงินทั้งสิ่งของกันในงาน มาร่วมสมทบทุนกันด้วยก็ได้เงินและเสื้อผ้าอุปกรณ์การเรียนมา จานวนหนึ่ง และหลังจากที่ส่งโครงการไปได้ไม่นานนัก พวกเราก็ได้รับข่าวดี ว่าโครงการผ่าน ทาง สสส.อนุมัติเงินให้ ทาโครงการนี้ ประมาณ 9หมื่นบาท พวกเราดีใจอย่างกับถูกหวยรางวัลที่หนึ่ง แต่ความรับผิดชอบก็ตามมาเช่นกัน เพราะ เงินก้อนนี้ ไม่ใช่เงินจานวนน้อยๆ กลุ่มเด็กที่อายุไม่ถึง 20 เพียงไม่กี่คน ต้องรับผิดชอบเงินเป็นแสน แต่พวกเราก็มี อาจารย์ประจาสาขา คอยให้ความช่วยเหลืออยู่ห่างๆ หลังสอบปลายภาคเสร็จเราก็เตรียมตัวไปออกค่ายกัน ช่วยกันซื้อ ของ และของทุกอย่างที่ซื้อจะต้องมีใบเสร็จยืนยัน เพื่อทาส่งไปยังกองทุนหลังจากเสร็จสิ้นภารกิจที่ค่าย 7 คืน 8 วันหลังจากนี้ ไม่รู้ชะตาชีวิตจะเป็นอย่างไรต่อไป วันแรกของการไปค่ายล้อหมุนจากมหาลัยตั้งแต่เช้า ไปถึงที่อาเภอน้าปาดก็สายแล้ว พวกเราต้องนั่งรถสองแถวต่อขึ้นไปบนดอย เพราะรถบัสไม่สามารถพาขึ้นไปได้ เส้นทางสุดจะพรรณนา ทั้งขนของไปด้วย เมารถไปด้วย กว่าจะไปถึงที่หมายได้ก็พากันสะบักสะบอม คนที่ไม่ได้มากัน ตั้งแต่ตอนมาดูพื้นที่ ก็แทบจะถอดใจกลับกันเลยทีเดียว พอถึงที่โรงเรียน พวกผู้ชายก็กางเตนท์บริเวณสนามหญ้า ส่วน ผู้หญิงก็นอนกันบนห้องเรียนของน้องๆ อยู่ที่ค่ายพวกเราก็ทากับข้าวกินกันเอง ซึ่งก็แบ่งหน้าที่กันทาไว้แล้ว วัตถุดิบบางอย่างก็ต้องลงไปซื้อในตัวตลาด แต่ก็มีรถกระบะขายของ ทั้งของสดของแห้งนานาชนิด วิ่งผ่านหน้าโรงเรียนทุกวัน พวกเราเรียกกันว่า “เซเว่นเคลื่อนที่”
  3. 3. สารคดีเล่าประสบการณ์ ความสุขของการเป็น "ผู้ให้" นางสาววราพร อยู่ยิ่ง 534315022 นิเทศศาสตร์ วารสารศาสตร์ วันแรกของการเข้าค่ายที่นี่ก็ยังไม่ได้ทาอะไรกันมากนัก ส่วนใหญ่ก็ยังวุ่นวายกะการเตรียมงาน ตอนเย็นๆเราก็ เลยไปเล่นกีฬากับพวกน้องๆ ที่มาคอยต้อนรับพวกเราทั้งๆที่ก็เป็นวันปิดเทอม ส่วนตอนกลางคืน พวกก็เราโดนรับน้อง เด็กแว๊นแถวนั้นมาส่งเสียงรบกวนเวลาที่พวกเราหลับกัน แต่ก็มีพวกผู้ชายที่เป็นแบ่งเวรยามอยู่ เสียงบิด รถมอเตอร์ไซต์ ดังอยู่พักใหญ่ๆ จากนั้นไฟที่โรงเรียนก็ดับ แล้วเสียงมอเตอร์ไซต์ก็ขับวนไปวนมาบริเวณที่พักของพวกเรา เป็นอย่างนี้ อยู่พักใหญ่ๆทุกอย่างก็เป็นปกติ พวกเราเลยคิดว่า มันเป็นการต้อนรับของคนที่นี่ ในอีกรูปแบบหนึ่ง วันต่อมาภารกิจของพวกเราก็เริ่มขึ้น ทุกเช้าพวกเราต้องตื่นมาออกกาลังกาย ตาม ข้อกาหนดของโครงการ และหลังจากกินข้าวเสร็จแล้วงานของพวกเราก็เริ่มขึ้น สิ่งที่พวกเรา ต้องทา ก็คือปรับปรุงโรงอาหารใหม่ให้น้องๆ ทาแปลงปลูกผัก เพื่อให้น้องๆได้มีผักไว้กิน เอง แล้วก็สร้างห้องสมุดใหม่ให้น้องๆ ทุกคนต่างมีหน้าที่ที่ตัวเองต้องรับผิดชอบ ไม่ว่าจะ เป็นการแบกอิฐ ขนทราย โบกปูน ตัดไม้ ทาสี ฯลฯ ไม่ว่าตอนอยู่ที่บ้านจะเคยสบายแค่ไหน เคยเป็นคุณหนูยังไง เมื่อมาอยู่ที่นี่แล้วทุกคนต้องทาเป็นหมด งานชนชั้นกรรมกร เป็นไม่เป็น ก็ต้องเป็น ตอนกลางคืนพวกเรามีกิจกรรมนันทนาการเล่นกันทุกคืน พ่อ แม่ผู้ปกครองที่อยู่ใกล้ๆอุ้มลูกจูงหลานมาเล่นสนุกๆกับพวกเราด้วยกัน ทุกคืน น้องๆที่นั่นสนุกกันมาก ใบหน้าทุกคนแสดงออกถึงความสุข และก่อนนอนพวกเราก็ต้องสวดมนต์และชมวิดีทัศน์ที่ทางกองทุนได้ จัดไว้ให้และจะมีตัวแทนของกองทุนมาตรวจค่ายด้วย เพราะฉะนั้น พวกเราต้องทาให้ดีที่สุด นอกจากจะต้องทาโรงอาหาร แปลงผัก และห้องสมุดแล้ว นอกจากนี้ยังมีงานรอบนอกที่พวกเราต้องไปทากัน ด้วย นั่นคือ เดินขึ้นภูเขาไปเก็บขยะและจัดการกับกิ่งไม้เศษไม้แห้ง ที่ง่ายต่อการติดไฟ เพราะช่วงนั้นเป็นช่วงฤดูหนาว แห้งแล้งและง่ายต่อการติดไฟ มีประสบการณ์จากเย็นวันหนึ่งที่หน้าโรงเรียนเป็นหญ้าแห้ง แล้วไม่รู้ว่าใครจุดไฟ ทาให้ ไฟลามไปทั่ว พวกเราต้องช่วยกันวิ่งเอาน้าใส่กระติก แล้ววิ่งมาดับไฟที่หน้าโรงเรียน ซึ่งกว่าจะไฟจะมอดลงได้ ก็หอบ ไปตามๆกัน
  4. 4. สารคดีเล่าประสบการณ์ ความสุขของการเป็น "ผู้ให้" นางสาววราพร อยู่ยิ่ง 534315022 นิเทศศาสตร์ วารสารศาสตร์ เราช่วยกันทาจนงานสาเร็จออกมาเป็นที่น่าพอใจ คืนวันก่อนกลับ ชาวบ้านที่นั่นก็ทาอาหารเลี้ยงส่งพวกเรา มี พิธีบายศรี และกิจกรรมการแสดงของพวกเรา ทุกคนที่นั่นมีความสุขมาก พวกเราเองก็เช่นกัน และดีใจที่จะได้กลับ บ้านกันสักที เช้าก่อนกลับพวกเราตื่นมาใส่บาตร กินข้าวเช้า และเก็บของเตรียมจะกลับบ้าน สิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นในวันนั้นเป็นภาพที่ ฉันไม่เคยลืมเลือนไปได้เลย ในขณะที่เรากาลังขึ้นรถจะกลับกันแล้ว น้องคน หนึ่ง ชื่อน้องโจนัส น้องคนนี้ฉันจาได้ดี ว่าจับตุ๊กแกเก่งมาก ที่โรงเรียนตุ๊กแก เยอะ เวลาที่พวกพี่ๆเจอตุ๊กแกกัน ก็มีน้องโจนัสนี่แหละ ที่มาคอยจับตุ๊กแกให้ โดยไม่กลัวเลยสักนิด โจนัสแอบไปนั่งร้องไห้คนเดียวโดยไม่ยอมให้ใครเห็น แต่ก็ไม่พ้นสายตาเด็กแสบสองคน วิ่งโล่มาบอกพวกเรา จึงลงจากรถแล้วตาม ไปคุยกับน้องโจนัส น้องร้องไห้แล้วหลบไม่ให้พวกเราเห็น พอถามน้องก็พูด ไปพรางร้องไห้ไปพราง "พวกพี่ๆไม่กลับไม่ได้หรอ" ประโยคนี้ทาพวกเราอึ้ง ไปตามๆกัน แต่ก็ได้ปลอบใจน้องจนเกือบจะร้องไห้ตามไปด้วย ปลอบใจน้อง โจนัสกันอยู่พักใหญ่ๆ น้องก็ดีขึ้น เราก็เลยถ่ายรูปคู่กับน้อง แล้วก็เดินทางกลับ สิ่งที่ประทับใจไปมากกว่านั้น หลังจากที่กลับบ้านไปแล้ว วันรุ่งขึ้น ฉันไม่สบาย นอนสลบเหมือดอยู่บนที่ นอน เสียงโทรศัพท์ดังขึ้น และเป็นเบอร์ของโรงเรียนบ้านเพีย ฉันจาได้ฉันรับโทรศัพท์ด้วยความสะลึมสะลือ "สวัสดีค่ะ" "สวัสดีครับ นั่นใช่พี่เมหรือเปล่าครับ" นึกขึ้นได้พอดีว่าได้ให้เบอร์โทรกับเด็กแสบสองคนนั้นไป เลยโทรมา แล้วก็น่าจะมีอีกหลายคนที่นั่งฟังอยู่ใกล้ๆ แต่เอ๊ะ จะโทรมาทาไมกันนะ "จ้า ใช่แล้ว ว่าไงจ้ะ" ฉันตอบน้องๆไปด้วยเสียงที่อิดโรย "พวกเราโทรจากบ้านเพียนะ จาได้ไหม" "จ้า พี่จาได้..." "พี่เมทาอะไรอยู่ทาไมเสียงฟังดูแย่ๆจังเลย" "อ่อ พี่ไม่ค่อยสบายน่ะ"
  5. 5. สารคดีเล่าประสบการณ์ ความสุขของการเป็น "ผู้ให้" นางสาววราพร อยู่ยิ่ง 534315022 นิเทศศาสตร์ วารสารศาสตร์ "พี่เมไปทาอะไร ไม่สบายอ่ะ" (แอบคิดในใจ ก็ไปทาค่ายให้โรงเรียนพวกเธอไง) "พอดีบ้านน้องมันหนาว บ้านพี่มันร้อน พี่เลยปรับสภาพร่างกายไม่ทันจ้ะ" "อ่อ ครับ เมื่อกี้โทรหาพี่มล(เพื่อนร่วมค่าย)มา ไม่สบายเหมือนกันเลย" "อ้าวหรอ ..." "ครับ งั้นไม่กวนแล้วนะครับ พี่เมพักผ่อนเยอะๆ หายป่วยเร็วๆ แล้วกลับมาหาพวกเราที่บ้านเพียอีกนะครับ" วันนั้นที่ฉันป่วย พร้อมทั้งเหน็ดเหนื่อย จากการไปเข้าค่ายในครั้งนี้ ประโยคสุดท้ายที่น้องๆพูด มันทาให้ฉัน รู้สึกอิ่มใจอย่างบอกไม่ถูก เหมือนร่างกายจะหายป่วยได้ในทันที ฉันยิ้มและหลับไปอย่างมีความสุข การทาค่ายอาสาของพวกเราในครั้งนี้ หลายครั้งก็เคยคิดว่าพวกเราทาไปเพื่ออะไร แล้วทาไปกันได้ยังไง ทั้งๆที่ เหมือนเป็นความคิดเล่นๆของเด็กคนหนึ่งเท่านั้น แต่แค่เพียงความคิดเล่นๆนี้ มันก็สร้างความยิ่งใหญ่ในความรู้สึกของ ใครหลายๆคนได้ ฉันเชื่ออย่างนั้น ฉันยอมรับว่าพวกเราเหนื่อยกันมาก เพราะฉันเองก็อยู่ร่วมผจญภัยมาตั้งแต่ความคิด นี้บรรเจิดขึ้นมาในหัวของไอ้เบียร์แล้ว งานแบบนี้หากไม่ได้รับความร่วมมือร่วมใจของทุกๆคนแล้ว มันไม่มีทางสาเร็จ ไปได้แน่ คนเดียวไม่สามารถทางานใหญ่แบบนี้ได้หรอก ถ้าไม่ช่วยกัน ฉันไม่เคยรู้ว่าฉันได้อะไร จนเมื่อได้เห็นน้าตาของน้องโจนัสที่ไม่อยากให้ พวกเรากลับ และน้าเสียงที่แสดงถึงความห่วงใยและความเว้าวอนว่า อยากให้เรากลับไปหาพวกเขาอีก สิ่งที่ฉันได้คือ“ความสุข” ความสุขที่ เกิดจากการให้ โดยไม่ได้หวังสิ่งตอบแทนใดๆ สาหรับฉัน ฉันว่ามันเป็น ความสุขที่อยู่กับฉันนานที่สุด เพราะถึงแม้เรื่องราวจะผ่านไปแล้ว ทุกครั้ง ที่นึกถึง ฉันก็ยังยิ้มได้เสมอ นางสาววราพร อยู่ยิ่ง 534315022 นิเทศศาสตร์ วารสารศาสตร์

