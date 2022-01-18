Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Living through alchemy book vi vi thai

Jan. 18, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Healthcare

in life, to have higher perspective, let go of control, and go with the flow of life effortlessly rather than pushing against the current, so we can have more joy in life and enjoy it for the way it is. In this book of personal growth, I’m sharing my personal story as I go through the stages of alchemy.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
To Love and Let Go: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Gratitude Rachel Brathen
(4.5/5)
Free

Living through alchemy book vi vi thai

  1. 1. Living Through Alchemy Book | Vi Vi Thai Alchemy is in everything and it is inevitable. By having the awareness of alchemy, it is easier to understand where we are in life, to have higher perspective, let go of control, and go with the flow of life effortlessly rather than pushing against the current, so we can have more joy in life and enjoy it for the way it is. In this book of personal growth, I’m sharing my personal story as I go through the stages of alchemy. This book is born through the marriage of art and science, through the tempering process of my spiritual knowledge and practical living experience. Living Through Alchemy is the blood and soul of who I am as I’ve gone through this journey of life. It took a huge amount of courage and vulnerability to share my personal journey of letting go societal, parental and cultural expectations as I learn what freedom is. Through a combination of Alchemy, Tarot Wisdom and living in higher consciousness, I outline each stage and the lessons learned. I believe that through sharing my story is how I can help you to reflect on your journey of growth. Understanding the stages of the alchemical process can help us navigate through life by looking at the circumstance we're in at a higher perspective with a different point of view so that we know where we are and where we're heading while not attaching ourselves to an outcome.
  2. 2. Artfully written with a deeply authentic and spiritual tone, Living Through Alchemy seeks to dispel the myths behind alchemy, shining an illuminating light on this fascinating esoteric practice. As the culmination of a lifetime of soul searching, this guide blends the fields of art and science, painting a compelling picture of how alchemy manifests in our daily lives – along with how we can tap into this natural process of evolution to transform our minds and wellbeing. Through a combination of philosophy, Tarot wisdom, and ancient myth, Living Through Alchemy serves as a heartfelt tribute to the life-changing potential of alchemy, reflecting on author Vi Vi Thai’s courageous journey to escape the chains of expectation and discover the meaning of freedom for herself. Featuring bonus journal prompts to help guide and encourage readers along their personal path to transformation, this book inspires and challenges you to understand the true nature of alchemy and how it can help you develop a deeper understanding of both yourself and the world. Inside, you’ll discover: The Truth Behind Alchemy – Where Science Meets Art and Mysticism The Surprising Scientific and Psychological Roots Behind Alchemy What Ancient Cultures Have To Tell Us About The Nature of Reality Exploring The Wisdom of Tarot Cards and The Hero’s Journey Practical Journal Prompts and Lessons For Self-Reflection and Personal Growth And Much More…
  3. 3. Perfect for truth-seekers, the curious, and anybody who wants to learn more about alchemy, Living Through Alchemy is a fascinating mixture of memoir and practical wisdom, encouraging readers to find greater joy in life, let go of obsessive control, and accept the endless flow of transformation that makes up our world. To enhance your spirituality and read about more about this book , visit this site: https://www.livingthroughalchemy.com/

×