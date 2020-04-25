Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Power Steering System (Automotive Constructions) WAQAR MANZOOR UNIVERESITY OF DEBRECEN FACULTY OF ENGINEERING
Little Bit About Steering Systems  Steering is act of Guiding or showing the way. The mechanism on which something is ste...
Power Steering Systems  Power Steering is a system of steering which uses power from engine so that it is easier for driv...
Hydraulic Power Steering Systems It is the type of power steering system in which hydraulic system having hydraulic pump d...
Working Of Hydraulic Power Steering
Working Of Hydraulic Power Steering  When the driver provides input by rotating the steering wheel, the hydraulic pump dr...
Electro – Hydraulic Power Steering System It is the modified version of the hydraulic system in which the rotary hydraulic...
Working of Hybrid or Semi Hydraulic Power Steering System
Working of Hybrid or Semi Hydraulic Power Steering System In this type of power steering system the hydraulic pump driven ...
Electronic Power Steering System It is the latest type of power steering system in which the hydraulic system from the hyd...
Working of Electronic Power Steering System
Working of Electronic Power Steering System  When the driver gives input through the steering wheel the electronic sensor...
THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION GRAZIE waqarmanzoor.wm@gmail.com waqarmanzoor786@mailbox.unideb.hu
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Power Steering Systems - Waqar Manzoor

46 views

Published on

A Brief explanation of Power Steering systems

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Power Steering Systems - Waqar Manzoor

  1. 1. Power Steering System (Automotive Constructions) WAQAR MANZOOR UNIVERESITY OF DEBRECEN FACULTY OF ENGINEERING
  2. 2. Little Bit About Steering Systems  Steering is act of Guiding or showing the way. The mechanism on which something is steered is Steering Mechanism.  It helps in swinging the wheel to left or right  It converts the rotary movement if steering into angular turn of the front wheel  It multiplies the efforts of driver by leverage in order to make it easy to turn the wheels Steering Manual Rack & Pinion Worm & Roller Power Hydraulic Electronic
  3. 3. Power Steering Systems  Power Steering is a system of steering which uses power from engine so that it is easier for driver to steer the vehicle  Power Steering has following types  Hydraulic Power Steering System  Electro – Hydraulic Power Steering System  Electronic Power Steering System Power Steering Hydraulic Electro-Hydraulic Electronic
  4. 4. Hydraulic Power Steering Systems It is the type of power steering system in which hydraulic system having hydraulic pump driven by the engine and hydraulic cylinders, is used to multiply the steering wheel input force which in turn reduces the efforts required to steer the front wheels of the vehicle.  A highly compressed hydraulic fluid is used inside the hydraulic cylinder that applies pressure on the steering gear.
  5. 5. Working Of Hydraulic Power Steering
  6. 6. Working Of Hydraulic Power Steering  When the driver provides input by rotating the steering wheel, the hydraulic pump driven by the engine starts pumping the highly compressed hydraulic fluid through lines.  The hydraulic pressure produced by the pump enters the hydraulic cylinder which in turn applies pressure over the cylinder’s piston.  The piston which is under high pressure starts moving from one end to the another which in turn pushes the further fluid through lines, with this movement of piston the input force applied by the driver is multiplied several times.  This high-pressure fluid sent by the hydraulic cylinder then applies the pressure to the attached pinion through the coupling mechanism which in turn applies high force to the rack gear and the steering action in the front wheels takes place.
  7. 7. Electro – Hydraulic Power Steering System It is the modified version of the hydraulic system in which the rotary hydraulic pump which is driven by the engine in hydraulic power steering system is replaced with the hydraulic pump which is driven by the electric motor.  It is also called the hybrid power steering system due to the use of both hydraulic and electric components.
  8. 8. Working of Hybrid or Semi Hydraulic Power Steering System
  9. 9. Working of Hybrid or Semi Hydraulic Power Steering System In this type of power steering system the hydraulic pump driven by the engine from the hydraulic power steering system is replaced with electric pump which makes it more reliable, this is the only modification made rest the working of this system is same as the hydraulic power steering system mentioned above.
  10. 10. Electronic Power Steering System It is the latest type of power steering system in which the hydraulic system from the hydraulic power steering is completely replaced with electric motors and electric sensors, instead of using hydraulic force ,the motor driven by the vehicle’s battery is used to apply force on the steering gear and torque provided by the motor is controlled by the sensors that detects the position of the steering column.  The steering response of this system is quick and very effective that is why it is used in almost all the new cars today.
  11. 11. Working of Electronic Power Steering System
  12. 12. Working of Electronic Power Steering System  When the driver gives input through the steering wheel the electronic sensors attached to the steering column reads the input and sent them to the electric control unit of the vehicle.  The ECU of the vehicle analyses these inputs and sent the voltage signal to the electric motor placed at the end of the steering column whose gear is in constant mesh with the pinion gear.  Due to these voltage signals sent by the ECU the motor which is driven by the battery of the vehicle starts and provides the torque according to the value of the voltage signals received  After the motor starts the gear which is in constant mesh with the pinion gear starts transmitting the multiplied torque to the pinion gear which in turn applies this torque to the rack through which it is attached.  With this torque applied by the pinion over rack , rack moves which in turn steer the front wheels (with the help of the tie rods attached) as per the requirement.
  13. 13. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION GRAZIE waqarmanzoor.wm@gmail.com waqarmanzoor786@mailbox.unideb.hu

×