  1. 1. Outlines WaqarAli Soomro M.A Previous 2K20/MMC/59 – Outlines Of Social Issues Assigned By: Sir Sohail Sangi – (Revised) Subject: Newspaper & Magazine Production Department of Media & Communication, University Of Sindh
  2. 2. The Closed OPD of Chandka Medical Hospital Larkana:- Intro  Why is it closed?  Who are the responsible?  Causes: = Conflict between pera medical staff and medical superintend. =Table talk Impacts: = Poor patients face difficulty. = Disturbance due to daily strikes and realties in hospitals. Solutions. = Conflicts should be resolved and OPD should be opened.
  3. 3. Illegal Encroachments in Larkana: Intro  Effected areas and roads  Causes: = Bride = Corruption of related building authorities = Narrow roads and streets = Unapproved house maps. = Demolished drainage system Effects: =Traffic jam =Waste of time and energy Solutions: = Legal parties should take action against such illegal encroachments.
  4. 4. Nonstandard Milk Sales in Larkana: Intro  Chemical mixes with milk  Causes: =To earn more money. Impacts: = On health Solutions: = Government should take action against Such people who plays with the life of humans For the sake of money.

