緬甸－ 東南亞最後開放的國家，過去、 現在與未來 翁婉瑩 2017.4.18
從旅行開始：2014緬甸中心區域 ▪ 1.仰光Yangon→茵萊湖Inle Lake ▪ 2.茵萊湖→蒲甘Bagan ▪ 3.蒲甘→曼德勒Mandalay ▪ 4.曼德勒→仰光
從旅行開始：2015尋找喬治歐威爾 ▪ 1.仰光→曼德勒→卡薩Katha ▪ 2.曼德勒→彬塢倫Pin U Lwin ▪ 4.彬塢倫→卑謬Pyay ▪ 5.卑謬→毛淡棉Mawlamyine
Border：緬甸之角 2017 去程 曼德勒 → 彬塢倫 → 錫袍Hsipaw → 臘戌Lashio → 木姐Muse → 老街Laukkaing 回程 老街 →臘戌 → 曼德勒
從旅行實踐知識：2015年
從旅行實踐知識： 2016年
從旅行實踐知識： 2017年
▪ 英國殖民時期（英屬印度） 1885-1948年獨立建國 ▪ 短暫的民主 1948-1962年奈溫將軍奪權 ▪ 失落的50年 1962-2011文人總統登盛就任 ▪ 結束鎖國，走上改革開放之路 2011-2016首次政黨輪替 ▪ 2016年首...
▪ 東方的烽火 佤邦、果敢族、撣邦第四特區、撣族、 克倫族、克耶族等 ▪ 北方翡翠的眼淚 克欽軍、翡翠與天然資源爭奪戰 ▪ 西方的苦難 欽族、若開邦的羅興亞人 Gokteik高架橋：位於北撣邦山間，緬甸最長鐵橋。Source: 翁婉瑩2017....
被劫掠的國度，現在與未來 ▪ 英屬印度 ▪ 軍政府統治50年、民族自治、 種族衝突與和平協議進程 北方聯盟（克欽獨立軍KIA、緬甸民族民主聯盟 軍MNDAA、塔昂民族解放軍TNLA、阿拉幹陸 軍AA）、佤邦聯合軍、克倫武裝部隊等。 ▪ 天然資源...
所有聚集在這裡的人毫無例外，都抱著不可動搖的決心，要努力贏得多黨的民主體制。 - 1988.8.26，翁山蘇姬於仰光大金塔的演說 失落的50年：1962 – 2011 奈溫（Ne Win）將軍（1962-1992 掌權，1988退居幕後） • ...
我只要求一件事，那就是萬一我的同胞需要我，你會協助我盡我的義務。 -翁山蘇姬婚前與夫婿Michael Aris的書信 失落的50年：1962 – 2011 奈溫將軍（1962-1992掌權，1988退居 幕後） • 追捕異議人士，軟禁翁山蘇姬。...
思想犯罪不會導致死亡，因為思想犯罪就是死亡。 -喬治歐威爾《一九八四》 失落的50年：1962 – 2011 丹瑞將軍（1992-2011掌權，2003 退居幕後） • 延續奈溫的極權統治。 • 2007年番紅花革命（政府取消燃油補 貼導致物價...
從現在開始，他不僅必須思考正確，還必須感覺正確，連作夢也要正確。 -喬治歐威爾《一九八四》 失落的50年：1962 – 2011 丹瑞將軍（1992-2011掌權，2003退居 幕後） • 台前繼任者： 欽紐（Hkang Nywan，2003....
我們正處於邁向民主的正確道路上。正因為我們在正確的方向上，所以只能向前邁進。而且，我們也沒有任何想要走回頭路的意思。 - 2012.1.20登盛接受《華盛頓郵報》採訪 走上改革開放之路：2011 – 2016 丹瑞將軍（1992-2011掌權，...
2016年首度政黨輪替 2015年NLD贏得國會大選 2015.11.8，緬甸民眾聚集於開票所前等待選舉結 果。Source：THE IRRAWADDY 2012年國會改選 2015年國會改選 增減席次 全民盟NLD 上議院：4 上議院：136...
The government has planned to meet victorious political parties and transfer power peacefully to a new government in accor...
I will run the government. - 2015.11翁山蘇姬 2016年首度政黨輪替 「代理總統」及「被代理的總統」： 翁山蘇姬與碇喬 • 與軍方協商修憲未成「翁山蘇姬條款」 配偶與直系親屬有外國籍者，不成為總統候選人。 •...
新政府將實行民族和解與和平政策，推動為民主聯盟鋪路的憲法，同時改善人民的生活。 -總統碇喬就職演說 2016年首度政黨輪替 軍方勢力的虎視眈眈 第一副總統明穗，曾是丹瑞的心腹，目前仍被美國 列於制裁的黑名單。 依憲法軍方仍掌握內政部、國防部與邊...
2016年首度政黨輪替 「21世紀彬龍會議」 的真和平?（2016. 8.31~9.3） • 誰參加：18個少數民族武裝團體、政府、政黨、 國會議員、緬甸政府軍等代表、社團組織與婦女 團體成員，聯合國（秘書長潘基文出席）等國際 組織等，總計約1...
「妳是基督徒嗎？」「不是。」 「那妳是佛教徒嗎？」「也算不是吧。」 「難道妳不信神？」「更不是！」 -在浸信會課後補習班，和Nameje的對話。 2016年首度政黨輪替 大緬族政策（Burmanization）下的真平等? 奈溫以降的軍事領導人...
2017年補選：翁山蘇姬與NLD的執政期中考 • 3月30日，NLD執政一週年前夕，翁山蘇姬 片面宣布五個少數民族武裝團體，將與政府 簽訂停火協議，但隨即遭正與政府進行和平 談判的民地武聯合組織－聯合民族聯邦委員 會否認。 • 3月31日，翁山...
2017年補選：翁山蘇姬與NLD的執政期中考 上議院 （應選）3席 下議院 （應選9席） 地方議會 （應選17席） NLD全國民主聯盟 3 5 1 SNLD 撣 族 民 主 聯 盟 0 2 4 USDP 聯 邦 鞏 固 與 發展黨 0 1 1 ...
2017年補選：翁山蘇姬與NLD的執政期中考 • 維持執政權力的最佳選擇：被犧牲的羅興亞人 • 翁山蘇姬：不要使用「羅興亞人」（Rohingya） 這個「煽動性」的詞彙，來稱呼這群「篤信伊 斯蘭教的族群」。4月6日接受BBC專訪：對羅 興亞人不...
2017年補選：翁山蘇姬與NLD的執政期中考 被槍殺的穆斯林NLD律師與激進的佛教 民族主義團體 • 2017年1月29日，緬甸著名的穆斯林人 士，負責起草修憲案的NLD律師U Ko Ni在 仰光機場遭槍殺，案件尚在審判中。 • 被稱為「緬甸賓...
東方的烽火：果敢在打什麼？ • 中國城老街（Laukkaing）：中文、人民幣、 中國時區、中國移動與宵禁 • 一車四個華人，四種身份證件：緬甸人、 果敢人、緬甸華人、中國人 • 果敢三國志：毒窟到賭場 楊氏家族、羅星漢、彭家聲(1989、19...
克欽邦的翡翠眼淚 • 軍政府透過極權統治掌握高品質玉礦，同時課徵 重稅。而反抗軍與私人組織為逃避重稅，購置軍 火與政府軍對抗，走私翡翠、寶石與柚木，種植 嬰粟、製造毒品運往中國等國家，獲取龐大利 益。但不止克欽軍，部分政府官員參與走私，為 不法...
• 2015年11月克欽邦主要翡翠礦區－帕敢鎮 （Hpakant）的崩塌事件，造成116人死亡， 約100人失蹤，至今仍無法估計準確人數。 • 1990年後，緬甸政府逐步開放私人採礦，但 外國公司無法取得採礦權。大部分的開採執 照都被中國商人或...
期中考後：進三步退兩步的緬甸 • 修憲問題：軍方25％國會席次，與其控制的 內政、國防、邊境事務部 • 舊軍政府的裙帶關係牽連 • 和平協議進程：各個突破還是包裹簽署 • 宗教衝突 • 大緬族政策 • 被剝削的緬甸：英國人、軍政府與中國 • 政...
「Singapore？」「No, I’m from Taiwan.」 「為什麼你會認為我是新加坡人？」「因為全世界都不敢小看新加坡。我希望緬甸像新加坡一樣。」 「但新加坡不是真民主啊，他們跟中國比較接近。」「但是經濟比較重要吧，歐美民主好不好，...
喬治歐威爾三部曲
為什麼是緬甸？ 文明的創造力，在於能聆聽他者之創痛。 有柔軟濾鰓，體會他人的時間，故事， 歷史。 真正同情弱者，而能堅守自己嚴格的技 藝。 不媚俗，不屈從，誠實思辨，眼前翻湧 的人類存在大數據。 -駱以軍 在大眾觀光的年代裡，冒險逐漸變成內 在...
關於講者 ▪ 畢業於東海大學法律系，2015年結束 長達14年國會助理、輔選幹部、首長 機要等政治領域的工作，現為大數據 公司共同創辦人、瑜珈老師、自助旅 行寫者。 ▪ 2014年第一次踏上緬甸； ▪ 2015年跟隨喬治歐威爾的殖民警察駐 點，...
緬甸：東南亞最後開放的國家，過去、現在與未來
緬甸：東南亞最後開放的國家，過去、現在與未來

