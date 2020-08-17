Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD DE LAS FUERZAS ARMADAS ESPE- SEDE LATACUNGA • NOMBRE: WALTER SANTAMARIA • CARRERA: ELECTRÓNICA Y AUTOMATIZACIÓ...
ASOCIACIÓN DE CAPACITORES
¿QUÉ SON LOS CAPACITORES O CONDENSADOR? Un condensador es un componente formado por dos conductores próximos separados por...
ASOCIACIÓN DE CAPACITORES Existen tres tipos de asociaciones de capacitores: • En paralelo • En serio • En forma mixta
CAPACITORES EN PARALELO • En una asociación de capacitores en paralelo la capacidad equivalente es igual a la suma de las ...
𝑄𝑇 = 𝑄1 + 𝑄2 + 𝑄3 + ⋯ 𝑄𝑛 𝑪 = 𝑸 𝑽 ; 𝑽 = 𝑸 𝑪 ; 𝑸 = 𝑪𝑽 𝑉𝑇 = 𝑉1 = 𝑉2 = 𝑉3 … = 𝑉𝑛 C𝐸 ∗ 𝑉𝑇 = 𝐶1𝑉1 + 𝐶2𝑉2 + 𝐶3𝑉3 + ⋯ + 𝐶𝑛𝑉𝑛 C𝐸 = ...
CAPACITORES EN SERIE • En una asociación de capacitores en serie, la inversa de la capacidad equivalente es igual a la sum...
𝑪 = 𝑸 𝑽 ; 𝑽 = 𝑸 𝑪 ; 𝑸 = 𝑪𝑽 𝑄𝑇 = 𝑄1 = 𝑄2 = 𝑄3 … = 𝑄𝑛 𝑉𝑇 = 𝑉1 + 𝑉2 + 𝑉3 + ⋯ + 𝑉𝑛 𝑄𝑇 C𝐸 = 𝑄1 C1 + 𝑄2 C2 + 𝑄3 C3 + ⋯ + 𝑄𝑛 C𝑛 1...
𝐶 = 𝑄 𝑉 CAPACIDAD (FARADIOS) CARGA (COULOMBS) VOLTAJE (VOLTIOS) 𝐸𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑔í𝑎 = 1 2 𝑄𝑉 = 1 2 𝐶𝑉2 = 1 2 𝑄2 𝐶
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE LAS FUERZAS ARMADAS ESPE- SEDE LATACUNGA • NOMBRE: WALTER SANTAMARIA • CARRERA: ELECTRÓNICA Y AUTOMATIZACIÓN • MATERIA: FÍSICA FUNDAMENTAL • NRC: 7839
  2. 2. ASOCIACIÓN DE CAPACITORES
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ SON LOS CAPACITORES O CONDENSADOR? Un condensador es un componente formado por dos conductores próximos separados por un dieléctrico y cuya función es almacenar cargas eléctricas para posteriormente utilizarlas cuando necesitemos. El faradio es una unidad demasiado grande para el posible almacenaje de cargas eléctricas, por lo que se utilizan unidades derivadas más pequeñas. 𝐶 = 𝑄 𝑉
  4. 4. ASOCIACIÓN DE CAPACITORES Existen tres tipos de asociaciones de capacitores: • En paralelo • En serio • En forma mixta
  5. 5. CAPACITORES EN PARALELO • En una asociación de capacitores en paralelo la capacidad equivalente es igual a la suma de las capacidades de los capacitores asociados.
  6. 6. 𝑄𝑇 = 𝑄1 + 𝑄2 + 𝑄3 + ⋯ 𝑄𝑛 𝑪 = 𝑸 𝑽 ; 𝑽 = 𝑸 𝑪 ; 𝑸 = 𝑪𝑽 𝑉𝑇 = 𝑉1 = 𝑉2 = 𝑉3 … = 𝑉𝑛 C𝐸 ∗ 𝑉𝑇 = 𝐶1𝑉1 + 𝐶2𝑉2 + 𝐶3𝑉3 + ⋯ + 𝐶𝑛𝑉𝑛 C𝐸 = 𝐶1 + 𝐶2 + 𝐶3 + ⋯ + 𝐶𝑛
  7. 7. CAPACITORES EN SERIE • En una asociación de capacitores en serie, la inversa de la capacidad equivalente es igual a la suma de las inversas de las capacidades de los condensadores asociados.
  8. 8. 𝑪 = 𝑸 𝑽 ; 𝑽 = 𝑸 𝑪 ; 𝑸 = 𝑪𝑽 𝑄𝑇 = 𝑄1 = 𝑄2 = 𝑄3 … = 𝑄𝑛 𝑉𝑇 = 𝑉1 + 𝑉2 + 𝑉3 + ⋯ + 𝑉𝑛 𝑄𝑇 C𝐸 = 𝑄1 C1 + 𝑄2 C2 + 𝑄3 C3 + ⋯ + 𝑄𝑛 C𝑛 1 C𝐸 = 1 C1 + 1 C2 + 1 C3 + ⋯ + 1 C𝑛 C𝐸 = 1 C1 + 1 C2 + 1 C3 + ⋯ + 1 C𝑛 −1
  9. 9. 𝐶 = 𝑄 𝑉 CAPACIDAD (FARADIOS) CARGA (COULOMBS) VOLTAJE (VOLTIOS) 𝐸𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑔í𝑎 = 1 2 𝑄𝑉 = 1 2 𝐶𝑉2 = 1 2 𝑄2 𝐶

