129249526 -141112203837-conversion-gate01

TIPO PELIGRO RIESGO (EVENTO PELIGROSO) CONSECUENCIA Obstaculo a desnivel Ca�da de personas al mismo nivel Fracturas/Contus...
Sustancias corrosivas Ingesti�n / Contacto con la piel / Contacto con los ojos Muerte/Quemaduras Sustancias irritantes o a...
Carga f�sica por postura parado o sentado Sobreesfuerzo Transtornos musculoesqueleticos Carga f�sica por levantar/Manejar ...
Animales (Serpientes, ara�as, roedores, etc) Mordidas, picaduras Traumatismo (Heridas)/Hematomas Vectores Exposici�n a vec...
  1. 1. TIPO PELIGRO RIESGO (EVENTO PELIGROSO) CONSECUENCIA Obstaculo a desnivel Ca�da de personas al mismo nivel Fracturas/Contusiones Trabajo en altura Ca�da de personas a distinto nivel Muerte/Fracturas/Contusiones Objetos suspendidos Ca�da de objetos suspendidos Muerte/Fracturas/Contusiones Objetos en movimiento Choque contra objetos en m�viles Fracturas/Contusiones Objetos que obstruyen tr�nsito Choque contra objetos inm�viles Traumatismo Tr�nsito de veh�culos Atropello o golpes por veh�culos Muerte/Fracturas/Contusiones Equipos, herramienta u objeto punzocortante Golpes o cortes con equipos, herramientas u objetos punzocortantes Amputaciones/Fracturas/Contusiones Proyecci�n de fragmentos o part�culas Impacto de fragmentos de part�culas sobre las personas Fracturas/Contusiones Desplome o derrumbe Ca�da de objetos por desplome o derrumbamiento Muerte/Fracturas/Contusiones Carga suspendida Ca�da de objetos en manipulaci�n Muerte/Fracturas/Contusiones Carga en movimiento Atrapamiento por o entre objetos Muerte/Fracturas/Contusiones Recipientes a presi�n Explosi�n de recipientes y/o descarga de flu�do a alta presi�n Muerte/Fracturas/Contusiones Partes expuestas de maquinas en movimientos Golpes o cortes con equipos, herramientas u objetos punzocortantes Amputaciones/Fracturas/Contusiones Trabajo sobre cuerpo de agua Ca�da al mar/r�o Muerte Alta o media tensi�n - Cargas el�ctricas Contacto el�ctrico directo Muerte Baja tensi�n - Cargas el�ctricas Contacto el�ctrico indirecto Muerte El�ctricidad est�tica Descarga el�ctrica est�tica - Incendio Quemaduras Material explosivo Explosi�n Muerte/Quemaduras Material combustible Incendio Quemaduras Gases combustibles Incendio Quemaduras L�quidos inflamables Incendio Quemaduras L�quidos combustibles Incendio Quemaduras Part�cula de polvo y humos fibras Inhalaci�n Neumoconiosis TABLA DE PELIGROS, RIESGOS Y CONSECUENCIASMEC�NICOS EL�CTRI CO FUEGOY EXPLOSI�N QU�MICO
  2. 2. Sustancias corrosivas Ingesti�n / Contacto con la piel / Contacto con los ojos Muerte/Quemaduras Sustancias irritantes o alergizantes Contacto con la piel / Contacto con los ojos Irritaci�n Sustancias asfixiantes Inhalaci�n Muerte/Desmayo Sustancias narcotizantes Ingesti�n / Inhalaci�n Muerte/Desmayo Sustancias t�xicas Ingesti�n Intoxicaci�n Sustancias carcinogenicas Exposici�n a sustancias carcinogenica Cancer Sustancias venenosas Ingesti�n Muerte Ruido Exposici�n al ruido Hipoacusia Iluminaci�n Exposici�n a radiaci�n luminosa Da�o a la vista/Cansancio visual Campo electromagnetico Exposici�n a campo electromagnetico Afectaciones al sistemas nervioso Vibraci�n Exposici�n a vibraciones Transtornos musculoesqueleticos Temperaturas ambientales extremas (Fr�o, calor) Exposici�n a temperaturas ambientales extremas Estr�s t�rmico Superficies a temperatras extremas Contacto con el cuerpo / Contacto t�rmico Quemaduras Radiaciones ionizantes Exposici�n a radiaciones ionizantes Cancer Radiaciones no ionizantes Exposici�n a radiaciones no ionizantes Afecciones a la piel/Conjuntivitis Cambios bruscos de temperatura Exposici�n a cambios bruscos de temperatura Afectaciones respiratorias/Descompensaci�n t�rmica corporal Presiones atmosf�ricas anormales Exposici�n a presiones atmosf�ricas anormales Muerte/Afectaciones al sistema nervioso Condiciones ambientales inadecuadas (Humedad, ventilaci�n, etc) Exposici�n a condiciones ambientales inadecuadas Afectaciones respiratorias Virus Contacto o exposici�n Intoxicaci�n/Enfermedades virales Hongos Contacto o exposici�n Intoxicaci�n/Enfermedades Bacterias Contacto con ambientes o superficies contaminadas Intoxicaci�n/Enfermedades Parasitos Contacto o exposici�n Intoxicaci�n/Enfermedades F�SICOSBIOL�GICOSQU�MICO
  3. 3. Carga f�sica por postura parado o sentado Sobreesfuerzo Transtornos musculoesqueleticos Carga f�sica por levantar/Manejar objetos pesados o hacerlo inadecuadamente Sobreesfuerzo Lumbalgia Problemas de dise�o de lugar de trabajo Probabilidad de da�o S�ndrome de tunel carpeano Posturas inadecuadas Probabilidad de da�o Transtornos musculoesqueleticos Tareas repetitivas Probabilidad de da�o Transtornos musculoesqueleticos Escaleras mal dise�adas Ca�das - Golpes Fracturas/Contusiones Dise�o de v�as inadecuadas (ancho, pendiente, altura, etc) Ca�das - Golpes Fracturas/Contusiones Infraestructura inadecuada (techos bajos, �rea reducida, falta de puerta de emergencia, etc) Ca�das - Golpes Fracturas/Contusiones Carga de trabajo �stres laboral Afectaciones al sistema de respuesta fisi�logica, cognitivo y motor Hostigamiento �stres laboral Afectaciones al sistema de respuesta fisi�logica, cognitivo y motor Tensi�n mental �stres laboral Afectaciones al sistema de respuesta fisi�logica, cognitivo y motor Lluvia torrencial Inundaciones Muerte/Ahogamiento/Policontusiones Terremotos Ca�da de objetos/Derrumbes Muerte/Policontusiones Rayos Descarga el�ctrica Muerte/Quemaduras Desborde de cuerpo de agua (r�os) Inundaciones Muerte/Ahogamiento/Policontusiones Sequ�as Desabastecimiento Muerte/Inanici�n Tsunami Inundaciones Muerte/Ahogamiento/Policontusiones Vientos fuertes Ca�da de objetos, choques, p�rdida de visibilidad, ca�da de personas al mismo y distinto nivel, golpes Muerte/Conmoci�n/Contusiones Oleaje irregular Choques de embarcaciones, hombre al agua o desaparecido Muerte/Ahogamiento/Policontusiones ERGON�MICOSLOCATIVOSPSICOSOCIALESFEN�MENOSNATURALES
  4. 4. Animales (Serpientes, ara�as, roedores, etc) Mordidas, picaduras Traumatismo (Heridas)/Hematomas Vectores Exposici�n a vector Enfermedades Excavaciones Ca�da a distinto nivel/Golpes Muerte/Fracturas/Contusiones Trabajos submarinos Corte de suministro de ox�geno, despresurizaci�n Muerte/Ahogamiento/Traumatismo Vandalismo Golpes o cortes Fracturas/Traumatismo (heridas)/Hematomas Disturbios p�blicos Golpes o cortes Fracturas/Traumatismo (heridas)/Hematomas Agresiones de terceros Golpes o cortes Fracturas/Traumatismo (heridas)/Hematomas OTROS

