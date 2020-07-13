Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
0 ANALISIS DE PERDIDA DE CARGA EN CONDUCTORES Y ACCESORIOS Mecanica de fluidos I Alumnos: Carranza bermudez Roger Carlos E...
pág. 1 ÍNDICE RESUMEN 3 1. GENERALIDADES 4 1.1 INTRODUCCIÓN 4 1.2 OBJETIVOS. 5 2. MARCO TEÓRICO 7 2.1 ANTECEDENTES 7 2.2 F...
pág. 2 RESUMEN El presente trabajo está presentado para la formación de los estudiantes de ingeniería mecanica, además par...
pág. 3 1 GENERALIDADES. 1.1. INTRODUCCION El método más común para transportar fluidos de un punto a otro es impulsarlo a ...
pág. 4 2. FUNDAMENTO TEÓRICO. El estudio de las pérdidas de energía que sufre una corriente cuando circula a través de un ...
pág. 5 2.1. Número de Reynolds. El número de Reynolds (Re) es un número adimensional utilizado en mecánica de fluidos, el ...
pág. 6 3.2. Proceso de simulación del análisis fluidodinámico.  Primero se dibuja en “soldiworks” una tobera luego vamos ...
pág. 7 4. PRESENTACIÓN Y DISCUSIÓN DE RESULTADOS 4.1 Imágenes de la simulación en el software.
pág. 8
pág. 9 4.2 Gráficos funcionales. PRUEBA D Q(m3/seg) Re 1 0.8 0.000746 1000 2 0.8 0.001052 1500 3 0.8 0.001366 2000 4 0.8 0...
pág. 10 5 CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES La perdida de carga se incrementa con el aumento de caudal si en este el área d...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Perdidas en tuberias

33 views

Published on

Perdidas en tuberias

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Perdidas en tuberias

  1. 1. 0 ANALISIS DE PERDIDA DE CARGA EN CONDUCTORES Y ACCESORIOS Mecanica de fluidos I Alumnos: Carranza bermudez Roger Carlos Esquivel Chuquiruna Kevin Xavier Inti Osorio Axel Antony Villar lobato andy yonel Zúñiga SalazarJean Franco Docente: Ing. Julca Verastegui Luis Alberto Ciclo: VI Trujillo 2019
  2. 2. pág. 1 ÍNDICE RESUMEN 3 1. GENERALIDADES 4 1.1 INTRODUCCIÓN 4 1.2 OBJETIVOS. 5 2. MARCO TEÓRICO 7 2.1 ANTECEDENTES 7 2.2 FUNDAMENTO TEÓRICO 7 3. PROCEDIMIENTO 12 3.1 HIPÓTESIS. 12 3.2 PROCESO DESIMULACIÓN 4. PRESENTACIÓN Y DISCUSIÓN DE RESULTADOS 4.1 IMÁGENES DE LA SIMULACIÓN EN EL SOFTWARE 4.2 GRÁFICOS FUNCIONALES 5. CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES 5.1 CONCLUSIONES. 5.2 RECOMENDACIONES. 6. BIBLIOGRAFÍA 7. ANEXOS
  3. 3. pág. 2 RESUMEN El presente trabajo está presentado para la formación de los estudiantes de ingeniería mecanica, además para las personas interesadas en conocer éste fenómeno además de sus diferentes aplicaciones de la MECÁNICA DE FLUIDOS. Este tema es de mucha importancia porque gracias al entendimiento de este fenómeno podemos diseñar y construir obras en los que se requiera del conocimiento de éste tema. En este informe le presentamos la manera más sencilla de entender e interpretar los datos obtenidos en el laboratorio de “Analisis de perdidas de carga en coductores y accesorios”, además de como calcular y dar solución a los diferentes problemas que se plantearon. Deseamos que encuentre agradable el presente informe y sepa pasar por alto los errores cometidos puesto que recién nos estamos encaminando en el campo de la ingeniería.
  4. 4. pág. 3 1 GENERALIDADES. 1.1. INTRODUCCION El método más común para transportar fluidos de un punto a otro es impulsarlo a través de un sistemade tuberías. Las tuberías de seccióncircular son las más frecuentes, ya que esta forma ofrece no sólo mayor resistencia estructural sino también mayor sección transversal para el mismo perímetro exterior que cualquier otra forma. El manejo de los fluidos en superficie provenientes de un yacimiento de petróleo o gas, requieren de la aplicación de conceptos básicos relacionado con el flujo de fluidos en tuberías en sistemas sencillos y en red de tuberías, el uso de válvulas accesorios y las técnicas necesarias para diseñar y especificar equipos utilizados en operaciones de superficie. Los fluidos de un yacimiento de petróleo son transportados a los separadores, donde se separan las fases líquidas y gaseosas. El gas debe ser comprimido y tratado para su uso posterior y el líquido formado por petróleo agua y emulsiones debe ser tratado para remover el agua y luego ser bombeado para transportarlo a su destino. El propósito de este capitulo es proporcionar laconceptos básicos para el entendimiento del sistema de gas lift utilizado en el campo Ancón, así como para el diseño y rediseño de las facilidades en superficie del sistema.
  5. 5. pág. 4 2. FUNDAMENTO TEÓRICO. El estudio de las pérdidas de energía que sufre una corriente cuando circula a través de un circuito hidráulico es vital en los procesos industriales que manejan fluidos. Las pérdidas de energía de un fluido cuando circula a través de una tubería a presión constante, se deben fundamentalmente a: a. Variaciones de la energía potencial del fluido. b. Variaciones de la energía cinética. c. Fricción o rozamiento. EL equipo fme05 de pérdidas de carga locales estudia las pérdidas de energía cinética de un fluido que circula por la tubería (agua). Las pérdidas de carga que sufre el fluido al atravesar cada uno de estos elementos expresados en metros de fluido, puede expresarse en cargas cinéticas, según la siguiente expresión: Debido a la complejidad del flujo de muchos accesorios, K es usualmente determinado por experimentos. Para el experimento del tubo, la pérdida de carga se calcula a partir de dos lecturas manométricas, tomadas antes y después de cada instalación, y K se determina como:
  6. 6. pág. 5 2.1. Número de Reynolds. El número de Reynolds (Re) es un número adimensional utilizado en mecánica de fluidos, el cual nos permite determinar si un fluido sigue un flujo laminar o turbulento. Si bien fue introducido por Stokes en 1853, fue Reynolds quien difundió su uso posteriormente y debidoa ello fue nombrado. El número de Reynolds relaciona las fuerzas inerciales y las viscosas para un fluido. Este depende de la velocidad del fluido, del diámetro de tubería, o diámetro equivalente si la conducción no es circular, y de la viscosidad cinemática o en su defecto densidad y viscosidad dinámica. Matemáticamente: 𝑅𝑒 = 𝜌𝑣𝑠 𝐷 𝜇 Donde:  𝜌 es la densidad del fluido.  𝑣𝑠 es la velocidad característica del fluido.  𝐷 es diámetro de la tubería a través de la cual circula el fluido.  𝜇 es la viscosidad dinámica del fluido. Según la magnitud del número de Reynolds tenemos:  Re 2100: el flujo se mantiene estacionario y se comporta como si estuviera formado por láminas delgadas, que interactúan sólo en función de los esfuerzos tangenciales existentes. Por eso a este flujo se le llama flujo laminar.  2100 Re 4000: la línea del colorante pierde estabilidad formando pequeñas ondulaciones variables en el tiempo, manteniéndose sin embargo delgada. Este régimen se denomina de transición. 4000 Re: Este régimen es llamado turbulento, es decir caracterizado por un movimiento desordenado, no estacionario y tridimensional 3. PROCEDIMIENTO DE MODELAMIENTO Y SIMULACIÓN 3.1. Hipótesis.  Las paredes internas de la tubería serán lisas.  No existirán fenómenos de cavitación durante el flujo. 
  7. 7. pág. 6 3.2. Proceso de simulación del análisis fluidodinámico.  Primero se dibuja en “soldiworks” una tobera luego vamos a la opción “Flow simulation” y luego click en “Wizard”, se crea un nuevo proyecto donde se escribirá el nombre del nuevo proyecto y un comentario acerca de ese proyecto.  Luego se da click en next, después next de nuevo y luego en la opción “Fluids” se seleccionada “Liquids” y luego “wáter” luego das click en next hasta que se cierre la venta del proyecto nuevo  Luego se da click en “Créate lids” y seleccionamos las caras interiores por donde entra y sale el fluido con 4mm de espesor.  Después anticlick “Boundary condition” e insertar condición de contorno después, se selecciona la cara interior de la tobera por donde ingresa el fluido y damos la condición de presión y se escribe en “inlet velocity” más abajo 0.798169223 m/s (expansión) y 0.5108283 m/s (compresión)  De nuevo se crea otra “Boundary condition”, pero en la cara interior por donde sale el fluido y click en “environment pressure” y se da el valor de de presión atmosférica 101325 Pa  Luego click en la opción “Goals” e “Insertar Global Goals” y en “Averange” seleccionas “Force x”, “Force y”, “Force z”.  Después se da click en “Run” y espera a que carguen los “result”.  Después en “Result” vas a la opción “Cut plot” en ella seleccionas el plano perpendicular a una cara de la tobera y vamos a “Contours” y seleccionas “velocity” y en “iteration” escribes 41-50.  De nuevo vas a la “Cut plot” en ella seleccionas el plano perpendicular a una cara de la tobera y vamos a “Contours” y seleccionamos “Pressure” y en “iteration” escribes 41-50.  Después en “Result” vas a la opción “Flow trajectories” click derecho “insert” seleccionamos la cara interior por donde ingresa el flujo y en “Appearence” seleccionamos “Lines with arrows”.  Luego en la opción “Goals Plot” seleccionas todos los parámetros en el cuadro “All”.
  8. 8. pág. 7 4. PRESENTACIÓN Y DISCUSIÓN DE RESULTADOS 4.1 Imágenes de la simulación en el software.
  9. 9. pág. 8
  10. 10. pág. 9 4.2 Gráficos funcionales. PRUEBA D Q(m3/seg) Re 1 0.8 0.000746 1000 2 0.8 0.001052 1500 3 0.8 0.001366 2000 4 0.8 0.002424 5e4 5 0.8 0.00329 5e5 6 0.8 0.00405 1e7 Pérdida de carga por fricción Se tomará en cuenta las dos tuberías para determinar las pérdidas de carga por fricción, según: PRUEBA Hf 1-2 Q(m3/seg) Hprom(cm) Hprom(m) 1 0.2 3.35 1.775 0.01775 2 0.25 6.15 3.2 0.032 3 0.35 10.15 5.25 0.0525 4 1.25 29.75 15.5 0.155 5 1.3 53.2 27.25 0.2725 6 1.7 97.55 49.625 0.49625
  11. 11. pág. 10 5 CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES La perdida de carga se incrementa con el aumento de caudal si en este el área del conducto se mantiene constante. En cada sistema de tuberías la perdida de carga depende del diámetro de las tuberías y del material del cual está compuesto. 6. BIBLIOGRAFÍA  FOX Robert, MCDONALD, Alan. Introducción a la Mecánica de Fluidos.McGraw-Hill. Cuarta edición. ISBN 0-471-54852-9. México DF. México. pág: 107-119.  CENGEL, CIMBALA. Mecánica de fluidos: Fundamentos y Aplicaciones. Mc Graw Hill. Primera edición. ISBN 970-10-5612-4. México DF. México: pág: 129-132, 148-153,172-175.  WHITE, Frank. Mecánica de fluidos. Mc Graw-Hill. Quinta edición. ISBN: 0-07-240217-2. México DF. México. pág:129-155.  CASES, Pedro. Estudio del Flujo en la Tobera del Motor Cohete J-2S Mediante Técnicas CFD. Universidad Politécnica de Valencia. Valencia. España. pág:15-18.  NAGUILA Jorge, COVA Walter, PEDRONIA Juan, JAZNIA Jorge, MODESTI Mario. Aspectos cinemáticos y dinámicos del control de una tobera móvil para vehículos espaciales. Departamento Sistemas Electromecánicos, Centro de Investigaciones Aplicadas, Instituto Universitario Aeronáutico. Córdoba. Argentina. pág: 3206-3207. 7. ANEXOS Se añadirán los archivos

×