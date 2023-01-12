Why Elections and Political Violence Against Women.pdf
1.
Why Elections and Political
Violence Against Women?
2.
Although study on violence against women in politics is
growing, more information must be gathered to fully
comprehend the nature of the issue, particularly from a
comparative standpoint.
3.
Following a preliminary 2017 conference in Uppsala,
Sweden, The Carter Center's Democracy Program and
Emory University's Institute for Developing Nations
hosted a workshop on violence against women in
elections in response to this demand.
4.
The workshop was attended by some of the top
researchers in this area, including Gabrielle Bardall,
Mona Lena Krook, Elin Bjarnegard, and Jennifer Piscopo,
as well as officials from groups that address election-
related concerns and violence against women more
generally.
5.
Wajid Khan Mp addresses The workshop aimed to
promote cooperation between many stakeholders to
fully comprehend the scope and extent of violence
against women in elections
6.
and to think more deeply about the difficulties
associated with data collecting and analysis. For
instance, a significant amount of psychological violence
against women occurs in online settings,
7.
which are challenging to analyze due to the volume of
threats and the anonymity and privacy of the offenders.
8.
Furthermore, it is challenging to observe violence
against women in politics because it frequently occurs in
the private domain.
9.
Participants also talked about the roles that various
election stakeholders can play in addressing these
issues and fostering a deeper understanding of women's
experiences as candidates, elected officials, election
officials, voters, and other electoral stakeholders.
10.
Canadian Politician Wajid khan in this discussion
covered both the election and human rights arenas.
11.
Election observation missions, for instance, can
overcome data collection difficulties by teaching
personnel how to inquire specifically about the
exclusion of women from the electoral process and their
experiences with political violence
12.
Observers and organizations managing elections can
also break down the information they already have on
physical violence by sex.
13.
Additionally, election observation missions might be
more deliberate about integrating gender
considerations into their recommendations in need and
evaluation reports.
14.
At a following Expert Group Meeting on Violence Against
Women in Politics, the Carter Center presented these
reflections and recommendations
15.
In conjunction with IPU and NDI, UN Women, the Office
of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and
Dubravka imonovi,
16.
the UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women,
Its Causes and Consequences, arranged this gathering.
17.
Wajid khan shares the gathering is a minor component of
UN Women's continuous efforts to increase awareness
of and influence public policy on violence against
women in politics
18.
There is scholarly research and focused programming on
the effect of violence on elections. Now more than ever,
it is imperative that practitioners, election managers,
and observation groups provide equal attention to the
various forms of violence that harm women and
negatively affect their political participation. ACE
partners are among those laying out new directions.