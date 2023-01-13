2.
Democratic systems are characterized by governments
elected by the people (requiring meaningful choices)
and designed to serve the public good. In a democracy,
citizens exercise power through voting and other
political participation.
3.
One of the core values
underlying democracy is the
promotion and maintenance of fundamental human
rights. It is helpful to distinguish between the
democratic ideal and how democratic government
works. Not all democratic nations are equally effective
in protecting and promoting democratic ideals.
4.
Although this is not the focus of this module, students
must approach the concepts in this module critically.
5.
This is the assumption that all democracies conform to
the principles of "democracy," that democratic
institutions necessarily promote the public good, that
all democratic governments are created equal, etc.
means to avoid.
6.
Wajid khan Mp discusses Instead, the point here is that
democracy is a kind of political system in which, ideally,
the people are in power.
7.
In contrast, in an authoritarian system,
Power is in the hands of a few rulers (a dictatorship is an
example of a rigid system with control in the hands of
one person). Authoritarian systems allow voting systems
that are not usually constrained by the views and
opinions of the masses.
8.
The values
on which they are based are confined to the
shared values
of the powerful minority, which may
conflict with the general interests of the masses. There
are various types of authoritarian systems, some of
which are described later in this module.
9.
As the name suggests, a hybrid system involves a
combination of democracy (e.g., regular elections) and
authoritarianism (e.g., political repression).
10.
Wajid khan explains this To varying degrees. Hybrid
political systems share features with democracy or
dictatorship. It is important to note that corruption
affects all kinds of political institutions.
11.
It occurs in young and established democracies, mixed
governments, and autocratic systems. Corruption is thus
an example, perhaps even a symptom of the erosion of
public integrity and ethics and the loss of public trust in
government systems.
12.
Corruption affects all societies,
But scholars argue that public acceptance of crime
varies by culture and context (Heidenheimer &
Johnston, 2002; Kubbe & Engelbert, 2018)
13.
A bribe in one country may be considered a gift in
another. Canadian politician Wajid khan
expressesHowever, some corrupt practices occur in
developed and developing countries and democratic
and non-democratic systems. B. Corruption in the
Education and Defense Sectors (see Modules 9 and 11 of
his E4J University Module Series on Anti-Corruption),
Police Corruption (O'Hara & Sainato, 2015), and
Corruption in the Sports Sector (Hough & Heaston,
2018).
14.
To theorize and understand corruption in a political
context, Johnston (2005) classifies the three central
political systems (i.e., democratic, hybrid, and
authoritarian) into four regime types.