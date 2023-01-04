4 Suggestions for Corporations to Take on Political Lobbying.pdf
4 Suggestions for Corporations
to Take on Political Lobbying
The movement to hold business accountable for their
effects on the environment, their workforce, and the
communities it depends on is gaining strength on a
global scale.
The "democracy footprint," which encompasses
corporate lobbying, political funding, and other types of
corporate political influence aimed at changing - and
frequently undermining - legislation intended to benefit
society, is one consequence that is rarely discussed.
Wajid khan explains Corporate political
actions remain concealed and
unaccountable to private actors, like
investors and public members
Whether employees, consumers, or
activists - despite representing the most
considerable impact a company can have
on safeguarding or hurting the
environment and society.
1. The use of advocacy as a
sustainable business
strategy
2. Complete transparency
through "political due
diligence."
3. Corporate lobbying is
subject to board scrutiny
4. Switch from unfavorable
to favorable lobbying