Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

9 Common Forms of Government.pdf

Jan. 22, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
How To Write A Political Essay.pdf
How To Write A Political Essay.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Political Violence Against Women.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
How should Political Positions Holders act Morally.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
Corruption & the Need for Corruption Prevention.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
How Can Democracy Become a Dictatorship.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
Democracy Become a Dictatorship.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
Why is Corruption Bad For Your Health.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
Corruption Bad For Your Health.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
4 Suggestions for Corporations to Take on Political Lobbying.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
1 of 21 Ad

9 Common Forms of Government.pdf

Jan. 22, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

News & Politics

#wajidkhanMP #politics #wajidkhanpolitician #canadianpolitician

#wajidkhanMP #politics #wajidkhanpolitician #canadianpolitician

News & Politics
Advertisement

Recommended

How To Write A Political Essay.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
0 views
20 slides
Six traits of political skill.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
3 views
22 slides
5 Reasons To Study Politics.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
3 views
17 slides
Political Ideology Influences Economic Thinking.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
4 views
25 slides
Politician Staff Roles And Responsibilities.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
3 views
26 slides
Learn Free Flow Of Market Economy.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
3 views
32 slides
Type of Political System.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
5 views
14 slides
Peace and Security.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
4 views
19 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Wajid Khan MP (11)

Political Violence Against Women.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
3 views
How should Political Positions Holders act Morally.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
3 views
Corruption & the Need for Corruption Prevention.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
7 views
How Can Democracy Become a Dictatorship.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
4 views
Democracy Become a Dictatorship.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
4 views
Why is Corruption Bad For Your Health.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
5 views
Corruption Bad For Your Health.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
6 views
4 Suggestions for Corporations to Take on Political Lobbying.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
3 views
Corporations to Take on Political Lobbying.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
4 views
Why Is Money Important In Politics.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
5 views
Learn The Process of Political Propaganda.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
7 views
Political Violence Against Women.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
3 views
8 slides
How should Political Positions Holders act Morally.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
3 views
12 slides
Corruption & the Need for Corruption Prevention.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
7 views
12 slides
How Can Democracy Become a Dictatorship.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
4 views
8 slides
Democracy Become a Dictatorship.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
4 views
15 slides
Why is Corruption Bad For Your Health.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
5 views
9 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Why Was 2022 So Bad for Investors?
InvestingTips
4 views
First India Mumbai 20012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
18 views
First India 17012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
9 views
Leading Discussion, Agenda Setting, Fardin Ayar.pdf
Fardin Ayar
8 views
Presidential v/s Parliamentary Democracy.docx
AadityaChouhan6
0 views
Michael Grimm
Michael Grimm
4 views
First India 19012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
7 views
-chapter 32( Prophet Muhammad).pdf
SairaZafar12
3 views
Type of Political System.pdf
Wajid Khan MP
3 views
First India Mumbai 21012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
First India 20012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
11 views
How To Write A Political Essay.pdf
WajidKhanMP
3 views
RegTech Market.pdf
amaryadav79
5 views
9 Common Forms of Government.pdf
WajidKhanMP
2 views
First India 21012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
E-Bulletin
NehalDeshmukh3
2 views
guj hc order RTI.pdf
sabrangsabrang
190 views
Report State of the impunity in the world another world is possible-Fight Imp...
João Soares
3 views
Presentation1.pptx
ronnelmarisga
3 views
POVERTY PPT by Siddharth.pptx
SiddharthGupta691523
1 view
Why Was 2022 So Bad for Investors?
InvestingTips
4 views
19 slides
First India Mumbai 20012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
18 views
12 slides
First India 17012023.pdf
FirstIndia1
9 views
15 slides
Leading Discussion, Agenda Setting, Fardin Ayar.pdf
Fardin Ayar
8 views
34 slides
Presidential v/s Parliamentary Democracy.docx
AadityaChouhan6
0 views
20 slides
Michael Grimm
Michael Grimm
4 views
7 slides
Advertisement

9 Common Forms of Government.pdf

  1. 1. 9 Common Forms of Government
  2. 2. If you need help understanding what government is and how it works, you've come to the right place. Wajid khan discusses everything in this post.
  3. 3. Democracy Democracy is a form of government that allows people to choose their leadership. The ultimate goal is to govern through fair representation and prevent abuse of power. The result is a system that requires discourse, debate, and compromise to satisfy the widest possible public interest, leading to majority rule. Democracy works for fair and free elections, citizen participation, protection of human rights, and law and order.
  4. 4. Communism Communism is a centralized government run by a single political party, often governing in an authoritarian way. Inspired by German philosopher Karl Marx, the communist state replaces private property and profit- based economies with public ownership and collective control over economic production such as labor, capital goods and natural resources. Citizens are part of a classless society that distributes goods and services according to need.
  5. 5. Socialism Socialism is a system that encourages cooperation rather than competition among citizens. Citizens collectively own the means to produce and distribute goods and services while a centralized government controls them. Canadian politician wajid khan Each person benefits from the system and contributes to it according to their needs and abilities.
  6. 6. Oligarchy An oligarchy is a government in which a group of individuals rules the country. A specific set of traits such as wealth, genetics, or race is used to empower a minority of people.
  7. 7. Oligarchies often have authoritative rulers and lack democratic practices and individual rights. NobleAristocracy refers to a form of government in which a small, elite ruling class (aristocrats) holds power over people at the lower socioeconomic levels.
  8. 8. Members of the nobility are usually selected based on education, upbringing, genetic or family history. Wajid khan Mp describes Aristocrats often associate wealth and ethnicity with the ability and right to rule.
  9. 9. Monarchy A monarchy is a system of power that appoints a head of state for life or until he abdicates. Authority is traditionally passed through lines of succession related to parentage and birth order within the ruling royal family, and is often limited by gender. There are two types of monarchies:
  10. 10. Constitutional and absolute. A constitutional monarchy limits the powers of the monarch as stipulated in the constitution, whereas an absolute monarchy gives the monarch unlimited powers.
  11. 11. Theocracy Theocracy refers to a form of government in which a particular religious ideology determines leadership, laws, and practices.
  12. 12. In many cases, there is little or no difference between the Bible law and the Torah book. Likewise, ministers of religion usually have leadership roles and sometimes hold the highest office in the country.
  13. 13. Wajid khan discusses a real example: Iran is perhaps the most important and powerful theocracy in the world today. Ayatollah, a Shiite religious leader, rules the country. Among them is the “supreme leader,” who acts as head of state, delegates powers to other religious leaders, and presides over an elected president. Sharia, the main legal doctrine of Islam, lays down the legal, judicial and administrative norms of the country.
  14. 14. Colonialism Colonialism is a form of government in which a nation extends its sovereignty over other territories. In other words, to extend national control beyond national borders. Colonialism often leads to domination and exploitation of resources by indigenous peoples. Colonists typically establish their own economy, culture, religious order, and form of government to consolidate their authority.
  15. 15. Real example In the 15th century, European monarchies ushered in an era of nautical exploration that led to several prominent colonial governments. English, French, Spanish and Dutch settlers
  16. 16. extended their influence and authority throughout the New World, dismantling and sometimes annihilating whole cultures and peoples in the process. One of the most famous cases is the 13 colonies that were established after Britain colonized North America from her 1587 and later formed as the United States of America.
  17. 17. Totalitarianism Totalitarianism is an authoritarian form of government in which the ruling party allows no limits to its powers, including the lives and rights of its citizens. The seizure and maintenance of power by one person through extensive surveillance, control of the mass media, intimidating displays of paramilitary or police power, protests, activism, or suppression of political opposition. is often
  18. 18. Real example North Korea, which calls itself the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is a totalitarian state. Kim Jong-un, the third "supreme leader" of the country's Kim dynasty, dominates audiences without political opposition and reigns with unrivaled and unwavering authority. Criticizing the Supreme Leader or protesting his policies is a crime punishable by death, as are countless other crimes without due process.
  19. 19. Military Dictatorship A military dictatorship is a state ruled by a single authority with absolute power and no democratic process. Heads of state usually come to power during times of upheaval, such as high unemployment and social unrest. They usually lead the country's armed forces, establish a brand of law and order, and use them to suppress the rights of the people. Dictators deny due process, civil liberties, or political liberties. Dissent and political dissent can be dangerous, even deadly, to a country's citizens.
  20. 20. Real example There are about 50 countries in the world that have dictators. One of them is Thailand, where General Prayuth Chan-ocha seized power in 2014 after widespread anti-government demonstrations.
  21. 21. Chan-Ocha promulgated martial law and dissolved the Senate to take power. Since then, Thailand has been under authoritarian military rule. The military government, known as the National Council for Peace and Order, has imposed nationwide curfews, banned political gatherings, threatened to arrest political opponents and activists, controlled the media and implemented widespread internet censorship.

×