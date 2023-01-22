2.
If you need help understanding what government is and
how it works, you've come to the right place. Wajid khan
discusses everything in this post.
3.
Democracy
Democracy is a form of government that allows people
to choose their leadership. The ultimate goal is to
govern through fair representation and prevent abuse of
power. The result is a system that requires discourse,
debate, and compromise to satisfy the widest possible
public interest, leading to majority rule. Democracy
works for fair and free elections, citizen participation,
protection of human rights, and law and order.
4.
Communism
Communism is a centralized government run by a single
political party, often governing in an authoritarian way.
Inspired by German philosopher Karl Marx, the
communist state replaces private property and profit-
based economies with public ownership and collective
control over economic production such as labor, capital
goods and natural resources. Citizens are part of a
classless society that distributes goods and services
according to need.
5.
Socialism
Socialism is a system that encourages cooperation
rather than competition among citizens. Citizens
collectively own the means to produce and distribute
goods and services while a centralized government
controls them. Canadian politician wajid khan Each
person benefits from the system and contributes to it
according to their needs and abilities.
6.
Oligarchy
An oligarchy is a government in which a group of
individuals rules the country. A specific set of traits such
as wealth, genetics, or race is used to empower a
minority of people.
7.
Oligarchies often have authoritative rulers and lack
democratic practices and individual rights.
NobleAristocracy refers to a form of government in
which a small, elite ruling class (aristocrats) holds power
over people at the lower socioeconomic levels.
8.
Members of the nobility are usually selected based on
education, upbringing, genetic or family history. Wajid
khan Mp describes Aristocrats often associate wealth
and ethnicity with the ability and right to rule.
9.
Monarchy
A monarchy is a system of power that appoints a head of
state for life or until he abdicates. Authority is
traditionally passed through lines of succession related
to parentage and birth order within the ruling royal
family, and is often limited by gender. There are two
types of monarchies:
10.
Constitutional and absolute. A constitutional monarchy
limits the powers of the monarch as stipulated in the
constitution, whereas an absolute monarchy gives the
monarch unlimited powers.
11.
Theocracy
Theocracy refers to a form of government in which a
particular religious ideology determines leadership,
laws, and practices.
12.
In many cases, there is little or no difference between
the Bible law and the Torah book. Likewise, ministers of
religion usually have leadership roles and sometimes
hold the highest office in the country.
13.
Wajid khan discusses a real example:
Iran is perhaps the most important and powerful
theocracy in the world today.
Ayatollah, a Shiite religious leader, rules the country.
Among them is the “supreme leader,” who acts as head
of state, delegates powers to other religious leaders, and
presides over an elected president. Sharia, the main
legal doctrine of Islam, lays down the legal, judicial and
administrative norms of the country.
14.
Colonialism
Colonialism is a form of government in which a nation
extends its sovereignty over other territories. In other
words, to extend national control beyond national
borders. Colonialism often leads to domination and
exploitation of resources by indigenous peoples.
Colonists typically establish their own economy,
culture, religious order, and form of government to
consolidate their authority.
15.
Real example
In the 15th century, European monarchies ushered in an
era of nautical exploration that led to several prominent
colonial governments. English, French, Spanish and
Dutch settlers
16.
extended their influence and authority throughout the
New World, dismantling and sometimes annihilating
whole cultures and peoples in the process. One of the
most famous cases is the 13 colonies that were
established after Britain colonized North America from
her 1587 and later formed as the United States of
America.
17.
Totalitarianism
Totalitarianism is an authoritarian form of government
in which the ruling party allows no limits to its powers,
including the lives and rights of its citizens. The seizure
and maintenance of power by one person through
extensive surveillance, control of the mass media,
intimidating displays of paramilitary or police power,
protests, activism, or suppression of political
opposition. is often
18.
Real example
North Korea, which calls itself the Democratic People's
Republic of Korea, is a totalitarian state. Kim Jong-un,
the third "supreme leader" of the country's Kim dynasty,
dominates audiences without political opposition and
reigns with unrivaled and unwavering authority.
Criticizing the Supreme Leader or protesting his policies
is a crime punishable by death, as are countless other
crimes without due process.
19.
Military Dictatorship
A military dictatorship is a state ruled by a single
authority with absolute power and no democratic
process. Heads of state usually come to power during
times of upheaval, such as high unemployment and
social unrest. They usually lead the country's armed
forces, establish a brand of law and order, and use them
to suppress the rights of the people. Dictators deny due
process, civil liberties, or political liberties. Dissent and
political dissent can be dangerous, even deadly, to a
country's citizens.
20.
Real example
There are about 50 countries in the world that have
dictators. One of them is Thailand, where General
Prayuth Chan-ocha seized power in 2014 after
widespread anti-government demonstrations.
21.
Chan-Ocha promulgated martial law and dissolved the
Senate to take power. Since then, Thailand has been
under authoritarian military rule. The military
government, known as the National Council for Peace
and Order, has imposed nationwide curfews, banned
political gatherings, threatened to arrest political
opponents and activists, controlled the media and
implemented widespread internet censorship.