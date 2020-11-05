[Indir] Mobi Undeniable (Undeniable, #1)

$

Librarian Note: Alternate Cover Edition for 9781301741724.***Warning*** (This book contains several aspects of the uglier side of life; it is not for everyone.)The story of Deuce and Eva...An undeniable connection that stands the test of time.Unforgettable moments.Love and pain and everything in between.I was five years old when I met Deuce, he was twenty-three, and it was visiting day at Riker's Island. My father, Damon Fox or "Preacher", the President of the infamous "Silver Demon's" motorcycle club -mother chapter- in East Village, New York City, was doing a five-year stint for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. It was not the first time my father had been in prison and it wouldn't be the last. The Silver Demon's MC was a notorious group of criminals who lived by the code of the road and gave modern society and all it entailed a great big f**k you."Never forget the day Eva came bouncin' into my f**ked up life, shakin' pigtails, singin' Janis, wearin? chucks and .





