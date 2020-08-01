Modul 1 PAI X LB2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 1
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 2 PENDAHULUAN  Deskripsi Modul Modul bahan ajar ini merupakan pelengkap d...
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 3 KOMPETENSI DASAR3.1 BAB1KONTROLDIRI,HUSNUZHON DAN UKHUWAH
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 4 PanduanBelajar Agar anda mendapatkan hasil yang optimal dalam menggunaka...
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 5 3.1.1 Menguraikan kandungan Q.S. al-Hujurat/ 49: 10 dan 12 dengan meruju...
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 6 Membaca Q.S. Al-Hujurat/49: 10 dan 12, sesuai dengan kaidah tajwid dan m...
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 7 Setiap kegiatan pembelajaran baik pembelajaran mandiri maupun pembelajar...
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 8 saatnya ternyata dia belum bisa mengembalikan uang yang dipinjamnya. Apa...
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 9 Al Qur’an surah Al Hujurat (49) 10, dan 12: Artinya : “Orang-orang berim...
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 10 b. Kontrol diri memiliki peran dalam menunjukkan siapa diri kita (nilai...
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 11 Contoh Perilaku Mujahadah An Nafs dalam Kehidupan Sehari-hari a. Mampu ...
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 12 b. Allah akan melindungi dari kengerian pada hari kiamat kelak c. Menci...
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 13 d. Husnuzhan kepada diri sendiri Husnuzhan kepada diri sendiri erat kai...
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 14 Penilaian Pembelajaran A. Uji Kompetensi Berilah tanda silang (X) pada ...
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 15 2. Dari pernyataan berikut ini, yang tidak termasuk kepada contoh peril...
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 16 5. Persaudaraan (ukhuwwah) dalam Islam dimaksudkan bukan sebatas hubung...
MODUL Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas X Semester 1 17 Keterangan: Apabila kalian menjawab pernyataan jawaban Tidak, berarti t...
Modul 1 PAI X LB2

