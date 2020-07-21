Successfully reported this slideshow.
10 sales essentials

50 views

Published on

Learn how to sky-rocket the growth of your business.

Published in: Business
10 sales essentials

  1. 1. 10 Sales Essentials The must have tools you require to grow your business
  2. 2. 1) Understanding sales Must have tools for every sales person • It doesn’t matter what industry, business, or job your in. You will have to be good at sales • You will always have to sell your opinions or ideas to friends, family or colleagues • If your after success and want better results put in the comments below • Start to consider yourself as a sales person • If you can’t sell you won’t be able to sell your business, services, products or yourself
  3. 3. 2) Mindset • Best sales people are driven, focused and plan • Avoid procrastination • Learn to love receiving no’s as this brings you closer to a yes • Every no is not a not, it is a not yet • Rejection doesn’t exist - Most successful people don’t fear rejection - I challenging you to go out and off er your services to 100 people and get as many no’s as possible - You only need 10 yes of out 100 to do business and have a successful business • Never pre-judge: the biggest client is often the unexpected • No distractions – get rid them • Focus on yourself – ignore competition
  4. 4. 3) Sales Activity • Who is an A player and wants to take up my challenge? • I want to see you all get bigger results • Always focus on your hot leads first - Vary times of follow up calls A Player – goes all in, takes action B Player – get some results but you don’t always follow up on things C Player – not getting anything done, always stuck • Do a minimum of 2-3 hours per day sales activity where you actively looking to acquire new business - Following up hot leads, meetings, new proposals, new leads
  5. 5. 4) Wow service = raving fans • Wow your clients – go above and beyond in your service • The more wow moments you create for clients the more referrals and repeat business you will get • Wow moment is an unexpected moment when the client can’t help themselves to say wow • This is when you know you have potential raving fan for your products/service • Look after your raving fans and be careful not to upset them • Nurture and really help them
  6. 6. 5) Maximise Leads • Log every sales enquiry on a spreadsheet or diary • Contact clients in different ways - Facebook, landline, LinkedIn, Instagram, email - Don’t give up if client doesn’t answer first communication channel • Use the tools available to you • Every person has a preferred communication change e.g. prefer text to a phone call • Always be chasing up your hot and cold leads - Success of your business relies on you to follow up leads to generate sales
  7. 7. 6) Persistent • If you want results you have to follow up until you get a definite no • If you know that your services are top quality and you can solve problem then it’s on you to follow up with leads • If a lead is say no always question to find out why - It’s likely other leads will also say no - Enables you to address any issues in service - Will help with dealing with objections
  8. 8. 7) Master Relationships • Care about your clients results. That empathy will travel a long way to clients • Good relationships will mean clients will want to celebrate your brand, seminar, products • Increase engagement with client • Only need 10 raving fans as clients to build a good business • Write down your top 2-3 relationships in business - What do you enjoy about them, what did you do to build relationships • Nurture all the relationships you have with your best clients and really help • If you really help a client they will introduce you more like minded people • You need lifetime clients where they have bought 10 products from you • Go over an above for your clients and you will be receive back tenfold
  9. 9. 8) Identify Clients • What are needs? • What do they want? • What are pains/challenges? • Once you identify this you can then bring in upselling, downselling and crossselling • Create a product that solves a client problem
  10. 10. 9) 4 keys to be able to sell • If you want to communicate why people should buy from you • Sell yourself – why you, why your service - Be available and always answer calls • Sell company – good branding, show success stories • Sell product – Start selling results. What results does your product get people *If you are with me put results in the comment • Sell the deal – What is the value that you provide - What do people get when they buy your product or service - How does your product outstrip the pains making it a no brainer to buy your service
  11. 11. 10) Closing deal • Help your clients to make a decision • Closing should be the easiest thing if you have followed the process I have explained • If a relationship has been qualified, nurtured and built correctly the client will be asking you how we complete the deal • If a lead is saying no it’s because you have built up the relationship enough • If you really believe in your services then it is your obligation to ask for business • At end of this I would advice you to go and follow up on leads

