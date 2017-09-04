Antropologia Forense Karin Cristine Grande Mestranda em Engenharia Biomédica UTFPR Bióloga
Antropologia: estudo do homem em seu meio natural, cultural e físico. Forense: estudo de uma ciência aplicada a justiça. A...
História da Antropologia Brasileira A identificação confunde-se com a própria história da humanidade. O homem sempre neces...
A identificação humana não é tarefa difícil quando se trata do indivíduo vivo ou de cadáver cronologicamente recente e ínt...
Utilizada em situações onde existem danos consideráveis induzidos ao cadáver, como decomposição, amputação, queimaduras ou...
Outro critério é a análise do sangue. A mais simples consiste na procura dos cristais de Teichmann. Colocando o sangue sob...
Após revelado o interesse legal e forense no material descoberto, este é direcionado para um processo de identificação de ...
Craniometria A mensuração do crânio, embora pertença à antropometria, comouma de suas principais dependências, costuma ser...
Condições para estudos craniométricos a) Triagem das medidas que vão ser tomadas, o que depende dos objetivos de cada pesq...
Condições para estudos craniométricos b) Uniformidade de técnica, sendo necessária a homogeneização dos pontos de referênc...
Instrumental específico, sendo obviamente preponderante minuciosa aprendizagem, em laboratório, objetivando a utilização c...
d) No crânio as medidas são tomadas em milímetro. Para as órbitas utilizamos o meio milímetro (0,5 mm). Condições para est...
Pontos Craniométricos A mensuração do crânio requer, inicialmente, o conhecimento de pontos que servem como referências bá...
Medição craniométrica tradicional. Medição craniométrica utilizando Laser Scanner da iDryas (breuckmann smartSCAN3D), most...
No Brasil a identificação da raça do examinado constitui um problema, visto que os brasileiros não se constituem de uma li...
De modo a obter esta informação, utilizam-se particularidades, nomeadamente da face, que diferenciam populações com difere...
Caucasianos: Pele branca ou trigueira; cabelos lisos ou ondulados, loiros, castanhos ou pretos; íris azul, verde, castanha...
Há diversas formas de determinação Perfil facial (ângulo de Cloquet) Forma do palato Índices craniométricos cefálico horiz...
Índice cefálico horizontal 100 x largura máxima (Eurio-Eurio) Ich = comprimento máximo (glabelaopistocrânio)
Índice facial superior 100 x altura máxima (próstio-násio) Ifs = comprimento máximo (zigio-zigio)
Índice sagital 100 x altura máxima (básio-bregma) Is = comprimento máximo (glabelaopistocrânio)
Índice transversal 100 x altura máxima (básio-bregma) It = largura máxima (eurio-eurio)
Índice nasal 100 x Largura nasal máxima In = altura nasal (násio-espinhal)
Sexo Normalmente não há dificuldades do sexo do humano em estudo, mesmo nos casos apontados como “genitália dúbia”. Além d...
A determinação do sexo do cadáver passa por uma série de metodologias de análise de medidas de vários componentes do esque...
Método de Galvão – (1994) Índice de acerto de 93,8% o e (36,1218+5,3846xG+2,7035xAPOMAST-MAE/ENA-MAE/L) o Sexo = o 1 + e (...
Método Galvão – (1998) o Índice de acerto de 80,3% o e (20,4709+0,2652xAPOMAST+-0,1051xCF) o Sexo = o 1 + e (20,4709+0,265...
Método de Saliba – (1999) o Índice de acerto de 77,8% o e (33,9680 - 0,1522xFi/Enp - 0,2236xStzD/StzE - 0,0480xB/L) o Sexo...
Diagramas comparativos dos gêneros: à esquerda, crânio feminino; à direita, crânio masculino. FONTE: VANRELL, 2002.
Determinação do sexo a partir do estudo do processo mastóide.
A idade tem relevância para a apuração não só da identidade, mas também com a questão da capacidade de direitos e deveres....
• Outra característica importante a determinar é a altura do indivíduo em vida, que é dada por uma fórmula que considera a...
Estimativa da Estatura Através de uma Fotografia O método consiste em estipular um parâmetro ou referência na roupa, que p...
Os ossos não se decompõem tão facilmente como os outros tecidos, numa primeira fase de decomposição a pele e os tecidos mo...
Identificam-se particularidades do indivíduo que permitam a sua identificação, como fraturas, vestígios de cirurgias, marc...
Existem mal-formações que identificam o sujeito. Podemos apontar a polidactilia, o lábio leporino, as cicatrizes, as tatua...
Arco Verticilo Presilha Interna Presilha Externa
Principais pontos craniométricos vistas lateral e frontal. Método de sobreposição de imagens, em modelo 3D
Orientações para o Exame Antropológico Forense Deve-se fotografar e examinar o material do jeito que foi enviado. Depois, ...
O protocolo padrão deve ser montado pela equipe de antropologia do IML, adaptando-o as suas condições técnicas, disponibil...
• Examinar e fotografar os ossos e vestes do jeito que foram encaminhados, e ter fotos do local de encontro do cadáver. • ...
Fazenda de Corpos - EUA
Cemitério de Albuquerque RJ – Setembro de 1991
Reconhecimento de ossadas de desaparecidos de Campo Grande – RJ Outubro de 1991
Caso prático É reportado à polícia por um caçador a presença de um esqueleto ainda coberto por roupas desfeitas e dispersa...
Crianças encontram ossada de diplomata desaparecido na ditadura A Equipe Argentina de Antropologia Forense concluiu que um...
Demora na identificação de ossadas provoca crítica Integrante da Comissão da Verdade também questiona destruição de docume...
São encontrados restos mortais de vítimas da ditadura argentina Foram encontrados os restos mortais de ao menos 15 pessoas...
Exhumarán 50 presuntas víctimas del Ejército peruano después de 25 años Lima, 6 mar (EFE).- El Equipo Peruano de Antropolo...
Restos mortais de vítimas da ditadura argentina são encontrados em fossa comum Local abrigou campo de concentração de pres...
Foto: Equipo Argentino de Antropologia Forense / AFP
Coincidência?!
Antropologia forense
Antropologia forense
Antropologia forense
Antropologia forense
  1. 1. Antropologia Forense Karin Cristine Grande Mestranda em Engenharia Biomédica UTFPR Bióloga
  2. 2. Antropologia: estudo do homem em seu meio natural, cultural e físico. Forense: estudo de uma ciência aplicada a justiça. Antropologia Forense: aplicação legal da ciência antropológica, com o objetivo de ajudar à identificação de cadáveres e à determinação da causa de morte.
  3. 3. História da Antropologia Brasileira A identificação confunde-se com a própria história da humanidade. O homem sempre necessitou identificar coisas, animais e seu semelhante. Na verdade, diz-se que identificar é determinar a individualidade, ou é provar, por meio técnico e científico, que aquela pessoa não é aquela outra. Não se deve confundir a identificação com o reconhecimento, que nada mais é que um procedimento empírico, baseado em conhecimento anterior, cuja base de sustentação é puramente testemunhal. A curiosidade humana é intrínseca à sua própria natureza e existência. No princípio, o homem conheceu os elementos básicos: terra, fogo, água e ar, e, através de sua curiosidade, aprendeu a conviver com eles, tirando-lhes proveito. Num estágio superior, começou a questionar-se, buscando conhecimento sobre seu próprio corpo. A antropologia, que na verdade representa o estudo do homem nos seus aspectos morfológicos, funcionais e psicossociais, busca, até hoje, explicações que se deparam com variáveis biotipológicas: alimentares, metereológicas e socioorganizacionais.
  4. 4. A identificação humana não é tarefa difícil quando se trata do indivíduo vivo ou de cadáver cronologicamente recente e íntegro. No entanto, quando não se dispõe do esqueleto completo, mas de um grupo de ossos, de um osso isolado ou parte dele, o processo identificatório torna-se progressivamente mais difícil e, às vezes, impossível de ser realizado. Prof. Virgílio Climaco Damásio, escolhido pela congregação da Faculdade de Medicina da Bahia para formar a comissão de estudos na europa em 1883, foi quem promoveu a transformação científico- cultural que conduziu à escola Médico-Legal da Bahia e proporcionou, uma década depois, ao seu assistente, Raymundo Nina Rodrigues, a criação da Antropologia Brasileira, com a publicação em 1894, do livro: As raças humanas e a responsabilidade penal no Brasil. Através de seus discípulos, Nina difundiu sua escola médico-legal e antropométrica para todo Brasil. Henrique Tanner de Abreu e Luiz Silva deram os primeiros passos na Odontologia Legal Brasileira. É justamente nessa busca constante que a Medicina e a Odontologia Legal se aliaram para o desenvolvimento de metodologias para o diagnóstico preciso da identificação de dados biotipológicos.
  5. 5. Utilizada em situações onde existem danos consideráveis induzidos ao cadáver, como decomposição, amputação, queimaduras ou qualquer outro elemento que cause deformação no corpo, tornando-o irreconhecível. A principal preocupação de um antropólogo forense, ao confrontar-se com um corpo, vestígios esqueléticos ou outro qualquer material que se assemelhe a tecido ósseo, é classifica-los como humanos, animais ou matéria inorgânica.
  6. 6. Outro critério é a análise do sangue. A mais simples consiste na procura dos cristais de Teichmann. Colocando o sangue sobre a lâmina com solução de ácido acético glacial, e expondo-o ao calor de evaporação lenta formam-se cristais em forma de charuto na cor marrom, perceptível ao microscópio. Alguns critérios podem ser usados como a verificação como a morfologia dos ossos ou da avaliação dos Canais de Havers. Ao olhar do microscópio, podemos constatar que os ossos humanos têm forma elíptica ou circular, diâmetro superior a 3μm e densidade de 8 a 10 por mm2. Os ossos animais têm forma circular, diâmetro inferior a 25μm e densidade superior a mencionada. A antropologia forense visa a identificação do indivíduo e para isso depende de várias outras ciências para a definição correta. Essa ciência permite ao profissional distinguir vários caracteres somáticos, classificando-os. Antropólogos forenses, atuam também em na escavação arqueológica, exames de cabelos, pegadas, insetos e material vegetal, reconstrução facial, sobreposição fotográfica, identificação de variações anatômicas e análise de históricos médicos, análise da cena do crime, manejo de provas, fotografia, toxologia ou balística e armamento.
  7. 7. Após revelado o interesse legal e forense no material descoberto, este é direcionado para um processo de identificação de determinados caracteres de relevância para a investigação e reconstituição do indivíduo ante mortem. Os fatores que serão analisados são: idade , sexo, estatura, peso, filiação racial, patologias e historia médica do indivíduo.
  8. 8. Craniometria A mensuração do crânio, embora pertença à antropometria, comouma de suas principais dependências, costuma ser considerada separadamente com o nome consagrado de craniometria. A craniometria é geralmente definida como sendo uma técnica, ou sistema convencional, que determina a mediação do crânio de maneira sistematizada universalmente, o que permite a avaliação comparativa entre estudos realizados por diferentes pesquisadores. Em suma, a craniometria permite o conhecimento das variabilidades morfológicas dos crânios humanos, dentro das exigências naturais à objetividade científica.
  9. 9. Condições para estudos craniométricos a) Triagem das medidas que vão ser tomadas, o que depende dos objetivos de cada pesquisa. Quando desejamos apenas uma caracterização geral de crânios, poucas mensurações são suficientes para avaliarmos a sua forma. Porém, ao compararmos formas muito próximas, ou para estabelecermos diferenças individuais, deveremos aumentar consideravelmente o número de mensurações. Salientamos, entretanto, que a principal tarefa da craniologia não é a descoberta de variações ou anomalias individuais, e sim, uma sistematização que possibilite a caracterização geral das diversas populações humanas. Isto se consegue, satisfatoriamente, com o auxílio da estatística e dos computadores.
  10. 10. Condições para estudos craniométricos b) Uniformidade de técnica, sendo necessária a homogeneização dos pontos de referência e a utilização de uma mesma nomenclatura. Para transmitir referências de entendimento universal, convencionaram- se dois planos fundamentais: — Plano médio sagital (vertical), com pontos de referência em: Nasion- Inion-Basion. — Plano aurículo orbitário ou de Frankfurt (horizontal), com pontos de referência em: Porion direito e esquerdo e Orbitale esquerdo. No caso da órbita esquerda estar destruída, usa-se a órbita direita, anotando-se o fato. O Plano de Frankfurt, idealizado por Von Lhering, é aceito em todos os países, desde o Congresso de Antropologia em Frankfurt, no ano de 1884. Tem a vantagem de ser facilmente determinado tanto no vivo, quanto no crânio ou na radiografia da cabeça. Tendo como referência o Plano de Frankfurt, o crânio pode ser visualizado por cima, por baixo, por trás, pela frente e pelos lados. Todas as referências que se fazem nas observações do crânio são sempre imaginando a visualização por uma destas Normas.
  11. 11. Instrumental específico, sendo obviamente preponderante minuciosa aprendizagem, em laboratório, objetivando a utilização correta do instrumental e da técnica. Os instrumentos usados em craniometria são: Compasso de corrediça de 150 mm. Compasso de corrediça de 300 mm. Compasso de espessura ou braços curvos de 300 mm. Compasso de coordenadas de 220 mm. Compasso de coordenadas de 300 mm, tipo Aichel. Goniômetro montado em um compasso de corrediça, tipo Mollison. Cranióforo cúbico, cranióforo tubular e cranióforo tipo Mollison. Palatômetro, orbitômetro e mandibulômetro. Fita métrica metálica. Lápis dermográfico vermelho ou preto. Calibrador de instrumentos. Condições para estudos craniométricos
  12. 12. d) No crânio as medidas são tomadas em milímetro. Para as órbitas utilizamos o meio milímetro (0,5 mm). Condições para estudos craniométricos
  13. 13. Pontos Craniométricos A mensuração do crânio requer, inicialmente, o conhecimento de pontos que servem como referências básicas. Esses pontos, chamados Pontos Craniométricos, são precisamente determinados por diferentes autores, sendo localizados em acidentes anatômicos facilmente identificáveis ou em posições geométricas. A maioria dos Pontos (craniométricos situa-se no Plano médio sagital (PM) e são ímpares, outros estão em Planos Laterais (PL) e são pares. Antes de se iniciar qualquer mensuração, marcam-se, com lápis, esses pontos de referência. No caso de forte obliteração de suturas, um ligeiro umedecimento auxilia o reconhecimento do ponto procurado.
  14. 14. Medição craniométrica tradicional. Medição craniométrica utilizando Laser Scanner da iDryas (breuckmann smartSCAN3D), mostrando o modelo 3D – proposta de dissertação Instituto de Ciência Forense de Lisboa.
  15. 15. No Brasil a identificação da raça do examinado constitui um problema, visto que os brasileiros não se constituem de uma linhagem homogênea. A mestiçagem é vista mesmo nos “caucasianos” que vieram de Portugal, pois se deu em território português quando da invasão dos “mouros”. Darcy Ribeiro diria que a força do povo brasileiro está justamente na mescla de raças, o que em termos biológicos tem respaldo na diversidade que aumenta significativamente as chances de preservação da prole. Mas a questão da identificação da raça do examinado não serve para discriminá-lo, e sim para diferenciá-lo, individuá-lo, dos outros. Os grupos étnicos brasileiros fundamentais são:Caucasianos: Pele branca ou trigueira; cabelos lisos ou ondulados, loiros, castanhos ou pretos; íris azul, verde, castanha; nariz alongado e narinas delgadas. Raça
  16. 16. De modo a obter esta informação, utilizam-se particularidades, nomeadamente da face, que diferenciam populações com diferentes ascendências raciais. Exemplificando, indivíduos caucasianos apresentam faces mais estreitas, narizes longos e queixos proeminentes. Por outro lado, indivíduos de raça negra destacam-se por possuírem grandes aberturas nasais e cavidades subnasais. Os asiáticos e os índios americanos exibem os ossos das bochechas salientes e características dentárias particulares.
  17. 17. Caucasianos: Pele branca ou trigueira; cabelos lisos ou ondulados, loiros, castanhos ou pretos; íris azul, verde, castanha; nariz alongado e narinas delgadas. Indiano: Pele tendente ao avermelhado; cabelos lisos e pretos; íris castanha; barba escassa. Negróides: Pele negra; cabelos crespos; íris castanha ou preta; nariz pequeno, largo e achatado, com narinas espessas e achatadas.
  18. 18. Há diversas formas de determinação Perfil facial (ângulo de Cloquet) Forma do palato Índices craniométricos cefálico horizontal facial superior sagital transversal nasal
  19. 19. Índice cefálico horizontal 100 x largura máxima (Eurio-Eurio) Ich = comprimento máximo (glabelaopistocrânio)
  20. 20. Índice facial superior 100 x altura máxima (próstio-násio) Ifs = comprimento máximo (zigio-zigio)
  21. 21. Índice sagital 100 x altura máxima (básio-bregma) Is = comprimento máximo (glabelaopistocrânio)
  22. 22. Índice transversal 100 x altura máxima (básio-bregma) It = largura máxima (eurio-eurio)
  23. 23. Índice nasal 100 x Largura nasal máxima In = altura nasal (násio-espinhal)
  24. 24. Sexo Normalmente não há dificuldades do sexo do humano em estudo, mesmo nos casos apontados como “genitália dúbia”. Além da constatação do sexo gonodal (o masculino sendo portador de testículos e o feminino sendo portador de ovários), alguns exames em corpos em avançado estado de decomposição podem utilizar: a capacidade craniana como critério (1.400cm3 ou mais para os homens e 1.300cm3 para as mulheres; o ângulo dos arcos superciliares (salientes para os homens e suaves para as mulheres); ângulo subpubiano (em formato de “V” para os homens e em formato de “u” para as mulheres); corpo do púbis (triangular para os homens e quadrangular para as mulheres) entre outros.
  25. 25. A determinação do sexo do cadáver passa por uma série de metodologias de análise de medidas de vários componentes do esqueleto, tais como a pélvis, margens supraorbitais e o crânio.
  26. 26. Método de Galvão – (1994) Índice de acerto de 93,8% o e (36,1218+5,3846xG+2,7035xAPOMAST-MAE/ENA-MAE/L) o Sexo = o 1 + e (36,1218+5,3846xG+2,7035xAPOMAST-MAE/ENA-MAE/L) o e = 2,71828 o APOMAST = Apófise Mastóidea; discreta = 1; proeminente = 0 o MAE/ENA = Meato acústico externo à espinha nasal anterior o MAE/L = Meato acústico externo ao lambda Glabela Espinha nasal anterior Apófise mastoídea Lambda
  27. 27. Método Galvão – (1998) o Índice de acerto de 80,3% o e (20,4709+0,2652xAPOMAST+-0,1051xCF) o Sexo = o 1 + e (20,4709+0,2652xAPOMAST+-0,1051xCF) o • e = 2,71828 o • APOMAST = Meato acústico à apófise Mastóidea o • CF = Curva Frontal Curva Frontal Apófise mastóidea
  28. 28. Método de Saliba – (1999) o Índice de acerto de 77,8% o e (33,9680 - 0,1522xFi/Enp - 0,2236xStzD/StzE - 0,0480xB/L) o Sexo = o 1 + e (33,9680 - 0,1522xFi/Enp - 0,2236xSfzD/SfzE - 0,0480xB/L) o e = 2,71828 o Fi/Enp = Fossa incisiva à espinha nasal posterior o SfzD/SfzE = Suturas frontozigomáticas direita e esquerda o B/L = Bregma ao lambda SFZ D/SFZ E Bregma - Lambda
  29. 29. Diagramas comparativos dos gêneros: à esquerda, crânio feminino; à direita, crânio masculino. FONTE: VANRELL, 2002.
  30. 30. Determinação do sexo a partir do estudo do processo mastóide.
  31. 31. A idade tem relevância para a apuração não só da identidade, mas também com a questão da capacidade de direitos e deveres. Em matéria penal, por exemplo, a idade tem relevância para a averiguação da imputabilidade. O método mais seguro para averiguar a idade é a radiografia dos ossos, uma vez que identifica com grau de aproximação significativo. Existem tabelas que indicam a idade aproximada pela morfologia e densidade dos ossos. A radiografia da mão e pulso é indicada para verificar idades próximas dos 18 anos e a partir do 25 a do crânio, devido a fusão dos ossos. Os dentes são bons indicativos para idades até 18 anos, mas a sua precisão é menor que a da radiografia. Idade: A melhor forma de determinar a idade do individuo é a análise dos seus dentes e mandíbula. Quando estes elementos não são encontrados, são utilizadas técnicas comparativas entre as suturas do crânio e a fusão das epífises. Inicialmente procede-se à análise das suturas endocranianas uma vez que são menos expostas a fatores ambientais. Idade
  32. 32. • Outra característica importante a determinar é a altura do indivíduo em vida, que é dada por uma fórmula que considera a dimensão de três ossos pares (tanto o direito como o esquerdo): úmero, rádio e ulna. • Estatura = 3.26 x (úmero) + 62.10 (erro = +/-4.43cm) Estatura = 3.42 x (rádio) + 81.56 (erro = +/-4.30) Estatura = 3.26 x (ulna) + 78.29 (erro = +/-4.42) Nesta fórmula aplica-se a média das medidas de ambos os ossos do lado esquerdo e direito. De seguida calcula-se a média das alturas obtidas e dos erros referidos. Por fim, achamos a margem de erro da idade que consiste em somar e subtrair ao valor final da altura. • Exemplo: • Úmero – direito (33,3) e direito (33,4) – média (33,35) →3,26 × 33,35 + 62,1 = 170,82 • Rádio – direito e esquerdo (25,9) → 3,42 × 25,9 + 81,56 = 170,14 • Ulna – direito (28,5) e esquerdo (28,4) – média (28,45) → 3,26 × 28,45 + 78,29 = 171,04 • Média de Alturas – 170,67 • Médias de Erros – 4,38 • Altura final – entre 166,29 (170,67 – 4,38) e 175,05 (170,67 + 4,38) • Por outro lado, após calcular a altura prevista do indivíduo, podemos alcançar o peso do mesmo pela aplicação direta da seguinte fórmula: • P (libras) = 4,4 × altura (em polegadas) – 143 Estatura e Peso
  33. 33. Estimativa da Estatura Através de uma Fotografia O método consiste em estipular um parâmetro ou referência na roupa, que pode ser a distância entre botões, a letra de um monograma, a figura de uma estampa, etc. Mede-se a referência estipulada na foto e na roupa e a estatura do indivíduo em uma foto. Em seguida divide-se o valor da referência na foto pelo valor da mesma referência na roupa. Acha-se assim o Índice de Redução Fotográfica (IRF). Depois basta multiplicar o IRF pela estatura do indivíduo medida na foto, encontrando-se assim a estatura humana. Valor de referência da foto IRF:Valor de referência da roupa Estatura: IRFX Estatura do indivíduo na foto x 100.
  34. 34. Os ossos não se decompõem tão facilmente como os outros tecidos, numa primeira fase de decomposição a pele e os tecidos moles são putrificados. Quando um corpo se encontra parcialmente decomposto, significa que ainda apresenta articulações e cartilagens. A decomposição de um corpo depende de vários fatores, tais como: a temperatura do solo e a sua acidez. Quando um corpo é deixado à superfície a atividade dos insetos vai ocorrer imediatamente e, em duas semanas, o corpo estará parcialmente decomposto e, ao fim de oito meses, estará decomposto na sua totalidade. Se um corpo for queimado leva entre um a dois anos até ficar totalmente decomposto, por outro lado, um corpo deixado em solos arenosos pode mumificar ficando então conservado. O número e o tipo de ossos disponíveis na cena do crime podem ajudar a determinar há quanto tempo se deu a morte do indivíduo, por exemplo: ossos pequenos dispersam-se mais facilmente. Quanto mais tempo sucede desde a morte, mais difícil se torna de determinar o momento da morte. Tempo de Morte
  35. 35. Identificam-se particularidades do indivíduo que permitam a sua identificação, como fraturas, vestígios de cirurgias, marcas de agressões passadas ou mesmo envolvidas na causa da morte, deformações ósseas causadas por doenças ou outro fator, entre muitos outras pequenas malformações ou alterações que são únicas de cada ser. Este análise extensiva em conjunto com um histórico médico do cadáver permitem identificar em muitas situações cadáveres que seriam classificados como desconhecidos de outro modo. Trauma e Marcas
  36. 36. Existem mal-formações que identificam o sujeito. Podemos apontar a polidactilia, o lábio leporino, as cicatrizes, as tatuagens. Podem existir métodos modernos e precisos para a identificação do indivíduo, mas nenhum que seja tão preciso, barato e tão difundido quanto a identificação datiloscópica. Criada por Juan Vucetich em 1891 é o método oficial adotado no Brasil desde 1903. Baseado na imutabilidade do desenho das papilas dérmicas dos dedos, cada impressão revela um desenho único. Segundo os critérios estabelecidos por Vucetich, existem quatros tipos básicos de desenhos: Arco, presilha externa, presilha interna e verticilo.
  37. 37. Arco Verticilo Presilha Interna Presilha Externa
  38. 38. Principais pontos craniométricos vistas lateral e frontal. Método de sobreposição de imagens, em modelo 3D
  39. 39. Orientações para o Exame Antropológico Forense Deve-se fotografar e examinar o material do jeito que foi enviado. Depois, são examinadas as vestes, com fotografias das mesmas. Em seguida os ossos deverão ser limpos, as vestes lavadas, reexaminadas, novamente fotografadas e posteriormente acondicionadas em sacos plásticos hermeticamente fechados. Para a limpeza dos ossos: Colocação em recipiente plástico com solução de hipoclorito de sódio na proporção de 1:10l de água por 24 horas. Retirada do material, lavagem e escovação para retirada de eventuais aderências de tecidos moles. Colocação em recipiente plástico com solução de peróxido de hidrogênio (água oxigenada) 120 volumes na proporção de 500ml: 10l de água por 24H. Retirada do material e secagem no sol, ou em estufa de 60°C. Depois de secos os ossos devem ser montados em uma mesa antropológica, com o desenho de um esqueleto de 1,70m de altura. Isso ajuda na verificação de ossos ausentes e facilita o manuseio. Ossos fraturados podem ser colados com cola e pistola elétrica ou com cera sete, preenchendo os espaços vazios, o que permite a sua reconstituição. Procede-se ao estudo para investigação diagnóstica dos dados biotipológicos através das metodologias morfológicas ou qualitativas e métricas ou quantitativas.
  40. 40. O protocolo padrão deve ser montado pela equipe de antropologia do IML, adaptando-o as suas condições técnicas, disponibilidade de equipamentos e metodologias. Os dados devem ser explicativos, fundamentados, mostrando as coincidências e discordâncias encontradas, e esclarecedores quanto ao índice de acerto das metodologias utilizadas. Quando houver coincidência dos dados biotipológicos e havendo um suspeito desaparecido, pode- se realizar a prososcopia, ou superposição de imagens. Essa metodologia, isoladamente, não identifica o sujeito. Deve-se, quando se dispuser de radiografia dos seios da face (quando em vida), proceder ao exame comparativo com a radiografia do crânio em estudo. Os seios frontais obedecem ao critério de unicidade. Raios-X de ossos longos, fornecidos pela família, também se prestam para a identificação pela comparação morfológica e de proporcionalidades, outro dado importante é a identificação através de próteses ósseas metálicas. A solicitação do prontuário odontológico é um procedimento obrigatório. Pode-se coletar um segmento de osso que se faça DNA nos casos de haver um suspeito de desaparecido para compará-lo com um parente próximo.
  41. 41. • Examinar e fotografar os ossos e vestes do jeito que foram encaminhados, e ter fotos do local de encontro do cadáver. • Reexaminar e fotografar, com calma, após a lavagem das vestes e limpezas dos ossos. • Colar e reconstituir ossos fraturados de interesse na perícia. • Usar metodologias morfológicas ou qualitativas e métricas ou quantitativas no diagnóstico dos dados biotipológicos. • Havendo suspeito desaparecido, obter da família dados de interesse para a perícia: prontuário odontológico, fotos, número do manequim (vestes e calçado), radiografias, endereço e telefone de parente próximo. • Buscar dados, lesões ósseas ou sinais que ajudem a estabelecer a casa da morte, quando possível. • Buscar auxílio em universidades ou empresas de tecnologia de ponta, quando necessário. • Guardar material para exame de DNA. • Montar laudo com linguagem clara, explicativo, ilustrativo (fotografias, croquis, gráficos), com esclarecimento sobre as metodologias empregadas, apontando coincidências e discordâncias, com conclusão justificada e consistente. Check-list em Antropologia Forense Prática
  42. 42. Fazenda de Corpos - EUA
  43. 43. Cemitério de Albuquerque RJ – Setembro de 1991
  44. 44. Reconhecimento de ossadas de desaparecidos de Campo Grande – RJ Outubro de 1991
  45. 45. Caso prático É reportado à polícia por um caçador a presença de um esqueleto ainda coberto por roupas desfeitas e dispersas numa zona densamente arborizada. Ao local deslocaram-se agentes policiais e técnicos forenses, que garantiram que toda a área envolvente foi devidamente fotografada e revista. Prontamente o esqueleto foi transportado para o IML mais próximo. Uma vez no IML o esqueleto é examinado exaustivamente por um médico que procura marcas variadas que permitam identificar a causa da morte ou mesmo o indivíduo. O cadáver não apresentava qualquer tipo de lesões que o identificassem, tal como não possuía qualquer documento nas suas roupas. O médico que examinou o corpo determina que se trata de um esqueleto de um indivíduo do sexo masculino de meia-idade, através de medições da zona púbica. O médico tenta ainda caracterizar outros fatores identificativos do cadáver mas o mesmo não apresenta nenhuma outra evidência visual. Uma vez terminado o papel do médico, é chamado um antropólogo forense para continuar o trabalho de identificação. Primeiro, o antropólogo tenta caracterizar a filiação racial do indivíduo. Examinando o crânio, foi possível concluir que os seus traços eram consistentes com aqueles de um caucasiano e estudando microscopicamente um cabelo louro encontrado no esqueleto obteve-se uma confirmação. Logo depois, a bacia, o esmalte dos dentes, o crânio, alterações na medula espinal e estudos microscópicos dos ossos e dos dentes foram examinados e o antropólogo forense concluiu que o indivíduo teria uma idade entre 35 e 45 anos quando faleceu. Através dos ossos longos encontrados calculou-se a estatura do homem encontrado, que seria cerca de 1,72m com uma pequena margem de erro de cerca de 2 a 3 cm. Posteriormente, o antropólogo forense procurou achar o intervalo de tempo decorrido desde a morte do indivíduo à análise do cadáver. A conclusão a que o técnico chegou foi que a morte teria ocorrido num intervalo de 6 a 9 meses, tendo em conta as condições dos tecidos moles e o crescimento de raízes nas roupas do cadáver. Finalmente, depois de ter uma ideia de como o indivíduo seria em vida, o antropólogo relatou que havia pequenos cortes em 3 costelas e numa vértebra, o que significa que o indivíduo foi esfaqueado pelo menos três vezes. Verificou-se também uma fratura acima do olho direito e da maxila, em conjunto com um septo nasal desviado (devido a uma infecção nasal). Assim o antropólogo forense termina o seu relatório e o médico avança para relatar as conclusões obtidas aos investigadores criminais que registram a informação em bases de dados. Neste caso, a informação não foi suficiente para identificar o cadáver diretamente, acabando a investigação por ser resolvida por reprodução facial que permitiu achar conhecidos ao morto que o identificaram.
  46. 46. Crianças encontram ossada de diplomata desaparecido na ditadura A Equipe Argentina de Antropologia Forense concluiu que uma das ossadas pertence a Nicomedes Galañena Crescencio Hernández, diplomata cubano desaparecido em 1976 Em junho, um grupo de garotos que brincava nas proximidades do aeroporto de San Fernando, na província de Buenos Aires, encontrou um barril enferrujado de 200 litros que continha uma ossada. Chamada, a polícia encontrou outros barris semelhantes no local. A Equipe Argentina de Antropologia Forense concluiu, de acordo com o jornal argentino "Página 12", que uma das ossadas pertence a Nicomedes Galañena Crescencio Hernández, diplomata cubano desaparecido em Buenos Aires em agosto de 1976, ano de início da mais recente ditadura militar argentina (1976- 1983). Já julgado, o caso havia concluído que o diplomata foi preso e torturado pela ditadura, após ser sequestrado em frente à embaixada cubana em Buenos Aires. Mas seu corpo nunca havia sido encontrado. http://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/conteudo.phtml?id=1282902&tit=Criancas- encontram-ossada-de-diplomata-desaparecido-na-ditadura
  47. 47. Demora na identificação de ossadas provoca crítica Integrante da Comissão da Verdade também questiona destruição de documentos sigilosos A Comissão Nacional da Verdade criticou a demora na identificação de corpos de vítimas da ditadura. Recentemente, a comissão enviou ofício ao Ministério da Justiça cobrando informações sobre os trabalhos de "antropologia forense" e "testes de DNA" realizados por um núcleo da Polícia Federal (PF) nos cemitérios de Perus e Vila Formosa, em São Paulo."Temos que saber por que não está ágil", afirmou ontem Cláudio Fonteles, integrante da comissão. Fonteles disse que aguarda resposta do ministro da Justiça, José Eduardo Cardozo, sobre o assunto. O integrante da comissão também mencionou a cobrança feita pela Comissão da Verdade ao Ministério da Defesa sobre a destruição de arquivos sigilosos que tratam de violações dos direitos humanos durante a ditadura. No início do mês, a Folha revelou que ao menos 19,4 mil documentos que pertenciam ao extinto Serviço Nacional de Informações (SNI) foram destruídos. "Não é correta a interpretação jurídica que diz que 'procederam de forma certa' ao eliminarem documentos e não registrar nas atas essa eliminação. Mostramos que isso é juridicamente incorreto", afirmou Fonteles. (KELLY MATOS)
  48. 48. São encontrados restos mortais de vítimas da ditadura argentina Foram encontrados os restos mortais de ao menos 15 pessoas em um prédio do Exército, na província argentina de Tucumán, onde funcionou o maior centro clandestino de presos da ditadura. A descoberta ocorreu em meio às escavações realizadas pela Equipe Argentina de Antropologia Forense, no antigo Arsenal Miguel de Azcuénaga, estima-se que o local abrigou um campo de concentração de presos políticos durante a ditadura militar (1976 - 1983). No local também foram encontrados projéteis de armas de fogo, pedaços de roupas e calçados. Segundo organismos dos direitos humanos, a ditadura argentina deixou cerca de 30 mil desaparecidos. São Paulo, terça-feira, 31 de julho de 2012
  49. 49. Exhumarán 50 presuntas víctimas del Ejército peruano después de 25 años Lima, 6 mar (EFE).- El Equipo Peruano de Antropología Forense (EPAF) exhumará a partir del próximo lunes más de 50 cuerpos de una fosa común del poblado de Huanta, presuntamente asesinados en 1984 por el Ejército durante su lucha contra Sendero Luminoso, informó hoy la agrupación privada.
  50. 50. Restos mortais de vítimas da ditadura argentina são encontrados em fossa comum Local abrigou campo de concentração de presos políticos durante a ditadura militar Equipe encontrou ossos correspondentes a ao menos 15 indivíduos. Os restos mortais de ao menos 15 pessoas foram encontrados em um prédio do Exército onde funcionou o maior centro clandestino de presos da ditadura, na província argentina de Tucumán, revelou nesta quarta-feira o Centro de Informação Judicial (CIJ). A descoberta ocorreu em meio às escavações realizadas pela Equipe Argentina de Antropologia Forense no antigo Arsenal Miguel de Azcuénaga, na cidade de Tucumán. "Até o momento, encontramos ossos correspondentes a ao menos 15 indivíduos, parcialmente queimados, situados em diferentes profundidades", assinala o site do CIJ. "Os corpos estavam na posição como caíram" e os especialistas estimam que a "fossa foi incendiada", como revelam restos de pneus e vestígios de combustão". No local também foram encontrados projéteis de armas de fogo, pedaços de roupas e calçados. O achado foi divulgado pouco depois da identificação do corpo do ex-senador Guillermo Vargas Aignasse, desaparecido em abril de 1976, após o golpe de Estado de março do mesmo ano. Os restos mortais do político estavam em outro centro de detenção, conhecido como Pozo de Vargas. Em 2008, o general Antonio Domingo Bussi foi condenado à prisão perpétua pelo desaparecimento de Aignasse. O Arsenal Miguel de Azcuénaga, base da chamada "Operação Independência" contra a guerrilha de esquerda em 1975, abrigou um campo de concentração de presos políticos durante a ditadura militar (1976 - 1983). A ditadura argentina deixou cerca de 30 mil desaparecidos, segundo organismos dos direitos humanos.
  51. 51. Foto: Equipo Argentino de Antropologia Forense / AFP
  52. 52. Coincidência?!

×