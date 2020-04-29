Successfully reported this slideshow.
SANEAMIENTO BASICO INDUSTRIAL WADID M VARGAS
SANEAMIENTO BASICO Es el mejoramiento y la preservación de las condiciones sanitarias óptimas de: Fuentes y sistemas de ab...
Lo conforman los siguientes programas
LIMPIEZA Y DESINFECCION  LIMPIEZA: Es el proceso o la operación de eliminación de residuos de alimentos u otras materias ...
Las prácticas higiénicas se orientan al beneficio de las personas  Permite un área de trabajo, equipos y utensilios aptos...
ELABORA EL PROGRAMA 1. OBJETIVO 2. . ALCANCE 3. RESPOSABLE 4. TERMINOS/PALABRAS CLAVES 5. ACTIVIDADES/PROCEDIMIENTO 6. FOR...
Eliminar los desperdicios por medio de un barrido o retiro de residuos. Usar jabón para remover la suciedad. Realizar acci...
Inspeccionar visualmente si se han removido todos los residuos. Lavar los pisos para remover los residuos que caen de las ...
TIPOS DE RESIDUOS: Gases, líquidos o sólidos, aunque a menudo aparezcan mezclados en los tres estados. Según el proceso de...
10 Energéticos. Son fundamentalmente radiaciones de diferente longitud de onda, desde las radioactivas hasta las infrarroj...
• Los residuos sólidos deben ser removidos frecuentemente de las áreas de producción y disponerse de manera que se elimine...
Gestión de Residuos 3R  Reducir elegir cosas con cuidado para reducir la cantidad de residuos generados.  Reutilizar imp...
ELABORA EL PROGRAMA 1. OBJETIVO 2. . ALCANCE 3. RESPOSABLE 4. TERMINOS/PALABRAS CLAVES 5. ACTIVIDADES/PROCEDIMIENTO/RUTA D...
CONTROL INTEGRADO DE VECTORES O PLAGAS VECTOR O PLAGA Todo organismo cuya actividad o su sola presencia afecta en alguna m...
El objetivo del control integrado de plagas es evitar el ingreso e infestación de Roedores. Moscas. Insectos (rastreros...
PROGRAMA DE CONTROL DE VECTORES O PLAGAS  Evitar acumulación de basuras.  Alrededores adecuados, sin pastos altos, sin a...
PARA TENER EN CUENTA… • Los equipos y utensilios que se encuentran en el área fumigada, deberán ser lavados y desinfectado...
ABASTECIMIENTO DE AGUA POTABLE Agua potable: agua que por reunir los requisitos químicos y organolépticos, físicos, microb...
CONTROLES QUE SE DEBEN REALIZAR  Los tanques de almacenamiento agua potable se lavan 2 veces al año.  Se verifica la c...
  1. 1. SANEAMIENTO BASICO INDUSTRIAL WADID M VARGAS
  2. 2. SANEAMIENTO BASICO Es el mejoramiento y la preservación de las condiciones sanitarias óptimas de: Fuentes y sistemas de abastecimiento de agua para uso y consumo humano. El saneamiento comprende el manejo sanitario del agua potable, las aguas residuales y excretas, los residuos solidos y el comportamiento higiénico que reduce los riesgos para la salud y previene la contaminación.
  3. 3. Lo conforman los siguientes programas
  4. 4. LIMPIEZA Y DESINFECCION  LIMPIEZA: Es el proceso o la operación de eliminación de residuos de alimentos u otras materias extrañas o indeseables.  DESINFECCION - DESCONTAMINACION : Es el tratamiento físico-químico o biológico aplicado a las superficies limpias en contacto con el alimento con el fin de destruir las células vegetativas de los microorganismos que pueden ocasionar riesgos para la salud pública y reducir substancialmente el número de otros microorganismos indeseables, sin que dicho tratamiento afecte adversamente la calidad e inocuidad del alimento
  5. 5. Las prácticas higiénicas se orientan al beneficio de las personas  Permite un área de trabajo, equipos y utensilios aptos para manipular alimentos en el hogar y las empresas.  Elemento fundamental para el control de plagas.  Ayuda para que no se contaminen los alimentos y por ende reduce las posibilidades de ETA.
  6. 6. ELABORA EL PROGRAMA 1. OBJETIVO 2. . ALCANCE 3. RESPOSABLE 4. TERMINOS/PALABRAS CLAVES 5. ACTIVIDADES/PROCEDIMIENTO 6. FORMATOS Y DOCUMENTOS DE REFERENCIA 7. ELABORA 8. COTROL DE CAMBIOS
  7. 7. Eliminar los desperdicios por medio de un barrido o retiro de residuos. Usar jabón para remover la suciedad. Realizar acción mecánica. Enjuagar con agua para eliminar el jabón y la suciedad. Pasos para una buena desinfección
  8. 8. Inspeccionar visualmente si se han removido todos los residuos. Lavar los pisos para remover los residuos que caen de las superficies. Desinfectar primero los pisos, luego superficies y equipos (tiempo de contacto 10 minutos). Enjuagar para remover el desinfectante. Eliminar el exceso de humedad.
  9. 9. TIPOS DE RESIDUOS: Gases, líquidos o sólidos, aunque a menudo aparezcan mezclados en los tres estados. Según el proceso de liberación, tenemos:  EMISIONES. Residuos gaseosos liberados a la atmósfera  EFLUENTES O VERTIDOS LÍQUIDOS. Residuos líquidos vertidos en el medio.  VERTIDOS SÓLIDOS. Residuos sólidos depositados en el medio. MANEJO DE RESIDUOS
  10. 10. 10 Energéticos. Son fundamentalmente radiaciones de diferente longitud de onda, desde las radioactivas hasta las infrarrojas o de calor.
  11. 11. • Los residuos sólidos deben ser removidos frecuentemente de las áreas de producción y disponerse de manera que se elimine la generación de malos olores, el refugio y alimento de animales y plagas y que no contribuya de otra forma al deterioro ambiental. • El establecimiento debe disponer de recipientes, locales e instalaciones apropiadas para la recolección y almacenamiento de los residuos sólidos. MANEJO DE RESIDUOS
  12. 12. Gestión de Residuos 3R  Reducir elegir cosas con cuidado para reducir la cantidad de residuos generados.  Reutilizar implica el uso repetido de ítems o partes de ellos que todavía son utilizables.  Reciclar usar los residuos mismos como recursos.
  13. 13. ELABORA EL PROGRAMA 1. OBJETIVO 2. . ALCANCE 3. RESPOSABLE 4. TERMINOS/PALABRAS CLAVES 5. ACTIVIDADES/PROCEDIMIENTO/RUTA DE EVACUACIÓN/DISPOSICION FINAL / RECICLAJE 6. FORMATOS Y DOCUMENTOS DE REFERENCIA 7. ELABORA 8. CONTROL DE CAMBIOS
  14. 14. CONTROL INTEGRADO DE VECTORES O PLAGAS VECTOR O PLAGA Todo organismo cuya actividad o su sola presencia afecta en alguna medida a las personas, o sus bienes o a sus propiedades. INFESTACIÓN Es la presencia y multiplicación de plagas que pueden contaminar o deteriorar los alimentos o materias primas.
  15. 15. El objetivo del control integrado de plagas es evitar el ingreso e infestación de Roedores. Moscas. Insectos (rastreros y voladores). Artrópodos (cucarachas, arañas). Aves. Gorgojo.
  16. 16. PROGRAMA DE CONTROL DE VECTORES O PLAGAS  Evitar acumulación de basuras.  Alrededores adecuados, sin pastos altos, sin acumulación de objetos en desuso.  Almacenar adecuadamente( no pegar a la pared ni piso, si es PBM) .  No almacenar alimentos sueltos dentro del casillero.  No alimentar animales.  Cumplir con el programa de limpieza y desinfección.  Instalaciones adecuadas: sin huecos, grietas, etc  Uso de Estibas durante el almacenamiento de Materia Prima y producto terminado
  17. 17. PARA TENER EN CUENTA… • Los equipos y utensilios que se encuentran en el área fumigada, deberán ser lavados y desinfectados antes de ser usados. • El personal de la empresa debe informar inmediatamente al observar la presencia de una plaga para solicitar el servicio de control de fumigación.
  18. 18. ABASTECIMIENTO DE AGUA POTABLE Agua potable: agua que por reunir los requisitos químicos y organolépticos, físicos, microbiológicos, puede ser consumida por la población humana sin producir efectos adversos a la salud. que resulta de losAgua residual: agua procesos productivos.
  19. 19. CONTROLES QUE SE DEBEN REALIZAR  Los tanques de almacenamiento agua potable se lavan 2 veces al año.  Se verifica la concentración de cloro residual en el sitio de salida del agua en las secciones. ejemplo Se realiza muestreo para verificación de agua potable, analizando el aspecto microbiológico y fisicoquímico con una periodicidad de mínimo 1 vez al año.

×