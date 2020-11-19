Successfully reported this slideshow.
China Pet Food Market – Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2027
The rising pet population, fast urbanization, increasing pet adoption rates, and growing income of the middle-class population are the major factors driving the growth of the china pet food market. Rising demand for nutritious and high-quality food for pets, along with the growing awareness for animal well-being among pet owners, will further propel the growth of the china pet food market.
For Additional Insights, Click to Access Complete Report: https://www.gmiresearch.com/report/china-pet-food-market/

