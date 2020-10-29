Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 GMI Research GMI Research See the Future Insights Report Title Nanocellulose Market – Global Opportunities & Forecast, 2...
2 GMI Research market report focuses on providing an overview of the industry through detailed market segmentation. The re...
3 stabilizers. In addition to this, the increasing packaging industry, coupled with the increasing need for sustainable pa...
4 o Saudi Arabia o UAE o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region) About GMI Research GMI Research is a ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nanocellulose Market – Global Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2027

27 views

Published on

The global nanocellulose market is projected to witness a strong growth in the upcoming years due to the widespread application of the nanocellulose in different industries, including pharmaceutical, paper & pulp, cosmetics, electronics, and oil & gas, among other. Various beneficial properties of nanocellulose including, higher transparency and flexibility, ease to dispose, and high mechanical strength, are surging the growth of the nanocellulose market.
Visit: https://www.gmiresearch.com/report/nanocellulose-market/

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nanocellulose Market – Global Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2027

  1. 1. 1 GMI Research GMI Research See the Future Insights Report Title Nanocellulose Market – Global Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2027
  2. 2. 2 GMI Research market report focuses on providing an overview of the industry through detailed market segmentation. The report has information related to the overview and scope of the market followed by the key drivers, restraints, and emerging trends in the market. This report is especially designed to include both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country included in the study. List of Significant Manufacturers in the Nanocellulose Market include: • Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. • Fiberlean Technologies • GranBio • Borregard Group • Celluforce • Kruger Inc. • Stora Enso Oyj • Oji Holdings Corporation • VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd. • FPInnovations Nanocellulose Market Drivers and Restraints: The global nanocellulose market is projected to witness a strong growth in the upcoming years due to the widespread application of the nanocellulose in different industries, including pharmaceutical, paper & pulp, cosmetics, electronics, and oil & gas, among other. Various beneficial properties of nanocellulose including, higher transparency and flexibility, ease to dispose, and high mechanical strength, are surging the growth of the nanocellulose market. Increasing environmental concerns and the growing inclination of companies towards the use of bio-based products are further boosting the demand for nanocellulose. The growing food & beverage industry and the rising health concern are projected to be a major factor fuelling the growth of the nanocellulose market. This is mainly owing to the rising use of nanocellulose as flavor carriers, thickeners, and suspension
  3. 3. 3 stabilizers. In addition to this, the increasing packaging industry, coupled with the increasing need for sustainable packaging materials, will further propel the market growth in the upcoming years. On the other hand, the lack of awareness among consumers and lack of product standardization will restraint the growth of the nanocellulose market. Segmentation: Nanocellulose Market Nanocellulose Market: By Type • Agricultural Nanocellulose MFC & NFC • CNC/NCC • Others Nanocellulose Market: By Application • Pulp & Paper • Composites • Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals • Electronics Sensors • Others Nanocellulose Market: By Region • North America o United States of America o Canada • Asia Pacific o China o Japan o India o Rest of APAC • Europe o United Kingdom o Germany o France o Spain o Rest of Europe • RoW o Brazil o South Africa
  4. 4. 4 o Saudi Arabia o UAE o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region) About GMI Research GMI Research is a market research and consulting firm which provides bespoke industry & market research to help businesses in making the toughest business decision. We know the significance of accurate data; that’s why our analyst uses a tailored methodology to study every market in detail because one size doesn’t fit all. We not only cover the traditional well-established market but also focuses on the niche market and markets in the emerging economies, where getting data and information is a challenge. This factor makes us pioneer in emerging market research space. Our syndicate reports cover multiple industries across various regions and countries. Our in-depth market reports help propel your business with all the data, strategic inputs, and competitive intelligence to move ahead even in the most uncertain times. Featured in the ‘Top 20 Most Promising Market Research Consultants’ list of Silicon India Magazine in 2018, we at GMI Research look forward to help businesses stay ahead of the curve.

×