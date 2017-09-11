WT Basketball Game Notes (11-9-17)

GOBUFFSGO.COM LADY BUFFSAssistant Director of Athletic Media Relations / WBB Contact: Brent Seals bseals@wtamu.edu | (O): ...
2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES #BUFFNATION QUICK FACTS GENERAL INFORMATION Location.................................
2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES GOBUFFSGO.COM TOP-25 POLLS WT’S RECORD WHEN... At Home...............................
2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES #BUFFNATION STANDINGS (2016-17 REGULAR SEASON FINAL) School Conf C-Pct. Ovr. Pc...
2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES GOBUFFSGO.COM THE LAST TIME... Scored 100+ points....................................
2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES #BUFFNATION EDUCATION B.S. Evangel - Marketing/Management, 2003 M.S. Austin Peay -...
2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES GOBUFFSGO.COM West Texas A&M Opponent High Low Category High Low 111, vs....
2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES #BUFFNATION CAMILLE PERKINS Associate Head Coach | Fifth Season at West Texas A&M ...
2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES GOBUFFSGO.COM ALL-TIME (WINNING %) All-TIME (VICTORIES) School Yrs. Won Lo...
2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES #BUFFNATION FIRST UNITED BANK CENTER “HOME OF LADY BUFF BASKETBALL” Opponent D...
2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES GOBUFFSGO.COM #2 DELEYAH HARRIS 5-9 | Guard | Junior Omaha, Nebraska #3 MEGAN GAMB...
2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES #BUFFNATION 2 DELEYAH HARRIS Junior | Guard | 5-9 | Psychology Omaha, Nebraska | B...
2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES GOBUFFSGO.COM 3 MEGAN GAMBLE Sophomore | Guard | 5-7 | Health Sciences Omaha, Nebr...
GOBUFFSGO.COM LADY BUFFSAssistant Director of Athletic Media Relations / WBB Contact: Brent Seals bseals@wtamu.edu | (O): 806-651-4442 | www.GoBuffsGo.com 2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES GAME#1 SCHEDULE/RESULTS THE MATCHUP THE SERIES THE STATS PROBABLE STARTERS 26-9 (15-5 LSC) 9th Kristen Mattio 3rd Season 54-14 (.794) Hightower (9.1) Parker (5.3) Walton (2.4) @LadyBuffHoops GoBuffsGo.com 2016-17 Record Ranking Head Coach Experience Record Top Scorer Top Rebounder Top Assists Twitter Website 24-9 (17-5 RMAC) None Lynn Plett 2nd Season 24-9 (.727) Vigil (4.3) Gaibler (3.8) Vigil (1.8) @UCCSWBB GoMountainLions.com * Top Returner Statistics Reflect the 2016-17 Season Overall (Streak):.................................................................WT, 7-2 (W3) In Canyon:..................................................................................5-1 (W5) In Colorado Springs:....................................................................1-1 (L1) Neutral Site:................................................................................1-0 (W1) Unknown Date/Site:.........................................................................N/A Mattio vs. UC-Colorado Springs:............................................ 1-1 (W1) Last Meeting:............................................ March 10, 2016 (Lubbock) Last WT Win:...............................March 10, 2016 (Lubbock / 70-43) Last UCCS Win:...........November 9, 2011 (Colo. Springs / 66-62) WT 71.9 59.3 +12.6 .490 .376 .379 .331 5.8 .739 36.7 +7.4 15.5 15.6 -0.8 7.9 3.8 Category Scoring Offense Scoring Defense Scoring Margin Field Goal Percentage Field Goal Percentage Def. 3PT Field Goal Percentage 3PT Field Goal Percentage Def. 3-Pointers Per Game Free Throw Percentage Rebounds Rebounding Margin Assists Turnovers Turnover Margin Steals Blocks UCCS 70.2 61.8 +8.4 .426 .351 .363 .298 7.8 .740 40.9 +5.1 13.8 14.8 -0.9 7.7 4.2 * Statistics Reflect the 2016-17 Season WT Pos. Ht. Yr. Hometown PPG RPG APG FG% 3FG% FT% 2 Deleyah Harris G 5-9 Jr. Omaha, Nebraska --- --- --- --- --- --- 3 Megan Gamble G 5-7 So. Omaha, Nebraska --- --- --- --- --- --- 4 Lexy Hightower G 5-8 So. Amarillo, Texas 9.1 2.1 1.3 .503 .427 .795 20 Tiana Parker P 6-5 Jr. Chehalis, Washington --- --- --- --- --- --- 42 Madison Parker F 5-10 Sr. Canyon, Texas 6.3 5.3 1.2 .444 .250 .745 ^ blocks per game | check out WT’s broadcast notes on the final page for complete info on all the Lady Buffs UCCS Pos. Ht. Yr. Hometown PPG RPG APG FG% 3FG% FT% 4 Maria Haas G 5-11 Jr. Centennial, Colorado 3.3 1.8 0.4 .351 .667 .700 5 Kristen Vigil G 5-7 So. Parker, Colorado 4.3 2.4 1.8 .352 .385 .813 20 Kelly O’Flannigan G 5-10 Jr. Thornton, Colorado 4.2 2.1 1.5 .331 .300 .781 21 Madi Gaibler G 5-7 So. Longmont, Colorado 4.2 3.8 1.0 .362 .167 .708 34 Mia Carter F 6-3 Sr. Littleton, Colorado 3.2 0.4 0.3^ .389 .400 .583 ^ blocks per game OVERALL: 0-0 | LONE STAR: 0-0 | STREAK: N/A HOME: 0-0 | AWAY: 0-0 | NEUTRAL: 0-0 NOVEMBER Sat. 4 Wayland Baptist (Exhibition) L, 68-73 (OT) Fri. 10 at UC-Colorado Springs 3:00 p.m. Sat. 11 at Regis 4:30 p.m. Thu. 16 University of Science & Arts 5:30 p.m. WT Pak-A-Sak Thanksgiving Classic (Canyon, TX) Thu. 24 Texas A&M-International 2:30 p.m. Fri. 25 #5 Colorado State-Pueblo 2:30 p.m. Thu. 30 at Western New Mexico * 6:30 p.m. DECEMBER Sat. 2 at Eastern New Mexico * 3:00 p.m. Tue. 5 at UT Permian Basin * 5:30 p.m. Thu. 7 Texas Woman’s * 5:30 p.m. Viking Holiday Hoops Classic (Bellingham, WA) Mon. 18 vs. Simon Frasier 7:00 p.m. Tue. 19 at Western Washington 9:30 p.m. Fri. 29 University of the Southwest 5:30 p.m. JANUARY Thu. 4 Midwestern State * 5:30 p.m. Sat. 6 Cameron * 2:00 p.m. Thu. 11 at (RV) Angelo State * 5:30 p.m. Sat. 13 at Texas A&M-Kingsville * 4:00 p.m. Thu. 18 Tarleton State * 5:30 p.m. Sat. 20 Texas A&M-Commerce * 2:00 p.m. Thu. 25 Eastern New Mexico * 5:30 p.m. Sat. 27 Western New Mexico * 2:00 p.m. Tue. 30 UT Permian Basin * 5:30 p.m. FEBRUARY Sat. 3 at Texas Woman’s * 2:00 p.m. Thu. 8 at Cameron * 5:30 p.m. Sat. 10 at Midwestern State * 2:00 p.m. Thu. 15 Texas A&M-Kingsville * 5:30 p.m. Sat. 17 (RV) Angelo State * 2:00 p.m. Thu. 22 at Texas A&M-Commerce * 5:30 p.m. Sat. 24 at Tarleton State * 2:00 p.m. MARCH Lone Star Conference Championship (Frisco, TX) Th./Fr. 1/2 LSC Quarterfinals T.B.D. Sat. 3 LSC Semifinals T.B.D. Sun. 4 LSC Championship T.B.D. NCAA South Central Regionals (Top Seed Host) Fri. 9 Regional Quarterfinals T.B.D. Sat. 10 Regional Semifinals T.B.D. Mon. 12 Regional Championship T.B.D. NCAA Division II Elite Eight (Sioux Falls, S.D.) Tue. 20 National Quarterfinals T.B.D. Wed. 21 National Semifinals T.B.D. Fri. 23 National Championship T.B.D. * - Denotes LSC Game All Times Central and Subject to Change Rankings Refelct the Newest NABC Division II Top-25 Poll Home Games played at the First United Bank Center (FUBC) WEST TEXAS A&M COMING UP The defending South Central Regional Champion #9 Lady Buffs of West Texas A&M open their 2017-18 season on Friday, November 10th as they travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado to take on the Moutain Lions of UC-Colorado Springs with tipoff set for 3 p.m. CT at the Gallogly Events Center. WBCA DIVISION II PRESEASON TOP-25 POLL The Lady Buffs enter the 2017-18 season ranked ninth in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II Preseason Top-25 announced on October 31st. WT is coming off of the program’s third Elite Eight appearance in the last four years as they return just one starter from last year’s Regional Championship squad. Sophomore Lexy Hightower (9.1ppg) and senior Sydney Walton (7.5ppg) highlight a talented group of returners for the Lady Buffs along with eight newcomers including four Division I transfers. Defending National Champion Ashland sits atop of the preseason poll with 23 of the possible 24 first place votes for a total of 599 points followed by Virginia Union who picked up the last remaining first place vote for a total of 566 points. Harding ranked third (520) followed by Alaska Anchorage (506), Colorado State-Pueblo (438), Bentley (424), Drury (408), Valdosta State (396), West Texas A&M (387) and California (PA) to round out the top ten with 379 points. The South Central Region was represented by CSU-Pueblo (5th), WT (9th), Fort Lewis (22nd), Lubbock Christian (RV) and Angelo State (RV). 2016-17 RECAP The Lady Buffs finished the season 26-9 losing to eventual national champion Ashland in the Elite Eight in Columbus, Ohio. WT went 15-5 in Lone Star Conference play and won the 2017 NCAA South Central Regional as the No. 4-seed with three outstanding games at top-seeded Colorado State-Pueblo for the program’s seventh Elite Eight appearance in program history. WT won the regional final game with a thrilling 86-64 victory over No. 2-seed and LSC rival Angelo State after defeating top-seeded CSU-Pueblo in the semifinal round, 70-67 in overtime. WT IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT The Lady Buffs improved to 35-23 all-time in the NCAA Tournament with the 35 wins ranking sixth-most all-time in NCAA Division II and ranks fourth-most among active DII institutions. In the four-straight NCAA tournament appearances for WT, the Lady Buffs are 13-4 during the stretch. WINNING TRADITION The 2016-17 season marked the fifth-straight year of 20 or more wins for the Lady Buffs. WT has won 30 or more games in 2013-14 and 2014-15 and have 30 wins in six seasons since 1980-81. The Lady Buffs have not had a losing season since 1980-81 and have won 20 or more games in 28 seasons during that span with a string of nine-straight from 1983-1992. Since the 2012-13 season, WT is 136-31 (.818) with four NCAA postseason appearances, a national runner-up finish (2014), three Elite Eight trips (2014, 2015, 2017) and an NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearance (2016). In the Lone Star Conference, the Lady Buffs have been just as successful with three LSC regular season titles (2014-2016), two Lone Star Conference Tournament Championships (2014, 2015) and four trips to the LSC Championship game. Date:................................................Friday, November 10th Time:.................................................................. 3:00 p.m. CT Location:...............................Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue:............................Gallogly Events Center (1,250) Webstream:..........................www.GoMountainLions.com Provider:................................................... Stretch Internet Live Stats:.............................www.GoMountainLions.com Provider:.......................................................Sidearm Stats Radio:.......................................................................................... Talent:...................................................................................... Online:..................................................................................... Website:............................................ www.GoBuffsGo.com Twitter:..............................................................@WTAthletics Facebook:..................................................com/WTAthletics Instagram:...............................................@WTAMUAthletics YouTube:....................................................com/WTAthletics Follow the Lady Buffs on Social Media .com/LadyBuffHoops @LadyBuffHoops
  2. 2. 2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES #BUFFNATION QUICK FACTS GENERAL INFORMATION Location......................................................................Canyon, Texas Founded........................................................................................ 1910 Enrollment.................................................................................. 10,169 Colors...................................................................Maroon and White Nickname...........................................................................Lady Buffs Home Facility............................First United Bank Center (FUBC) Capacity................................................................................... 4,800 Opened..............................................................January 26, 2002 Conference.................................................. Lone Star Conference Affiliation..................................................................NCAA Division II President.........................................................Dr. Walter V. Wendler Director of Intercollegiate Athletics.............. Michael McBroom Senior Woman’s Administrator..................... Stephanie Sumpter Faculty Athletics Representative.......................Dr. Dave Rausch Athletics Department Phone................................(806) 651-4400 FACILITY HISTORY Opened.................................................................January 26, 2002 Capacity...................................................................................... 4,800 Home Record (Since 1/26/02).................................. 192-27 (.876) Undefeated Seasons at the FUBC (Last)....................4 (2013-14) HISTORY Start of Modern Statistical Era................. 1980-81 (38th season) All-Time Record.........................................................877-250 (.778) All-Time Home Record.............................................. 477-65 (.880) All-Time Road/Neutral Record.............................. 400-185 (.684) NCAA Postseason Appearances................................................23 Last NCAA Postseason Appearance................................ 2016-17 .......................(Lost to Ashland (67-82) - National Quarterfinals) LSC Division/Regular Season Titles (Last).................9 (2015-16) LSC Tournament Appearances................................................... 29 LSC Tournament Championships (Last)....................13 (2015-16) BASKETBALL COACHING STAFF Head Coach.................................................................Kristen Mattio Alma Mater............................................................Evangel (2003) Record at WT...................................................54-14 (3rd Season) Winning Percentage at WT..................................................79.4% Career Record.................................................54-14 (3rd Season) Associate Head Coach......................................... Camille Perkins Assistant Coach.....................................................Kristian Branson Graduate Assistant.........................................................Alie Decker 2016-17 REVIEW Overall Record.............................................................................26-9 .........................................Home: 13-1 | Away: 8-4 | Neutral: 5-4 LSC Record (Finish)............................................................15-5 (3rd) Conference Tournament.........................................LSC Semifinals .............................................................vs. Texas Woman’s, W 61-53 .................................................................. vs. Angelo State, L 68-70 Postseason..........................................NCAA Division II Elite Eight ...............................................................................vs. Regis, W 75-67 .........................................at Colorado State-Pueblo, W 70-67 OT ................................................................ vs. Angelo State, W 86-64 ........................................................................... vs. Ashland, L 67-82 Final WBCA Ranking....................................................................15th 2017-18 PREVIEW Letterwinners Returning/Lost......................................................5/7 Starters Returning/Lost................................................................. 1/4 Returning Redshirts............................................................................1 Newcomers.........................................................................................8 Returning Minutes......................................43.0% (3,037 of 7,050) Returning Points.............................................35.7% (900 of 2,517) Returning Rebounds...................................... 35.9% (461 of 1,284) ATHLETIC MEDIA RELATIONS Assistant Director/WBB Contact.................................Brent Seals Cell Phone............................................................(806) 674-7050 Office Phone.........................................................(806) 651-4442 Email................................................................bseals@wtamu.edu Office Mailing Address..................................WTAMU Box 60049 ...............................................................................Canyon, TX 79016 Office Address..............................2620 Russell Long Boulevard ......................................................................... Canyon, Texas 79015 ...............................Virgil Henson Activities Center (Room 218A) Athletics Website......................................... www.GoBuffsGo.com Twitter.....................................................................@LadyBuffHoops Facebook................................................................./LadyBuffHoops Instagram........................................................@LadyBuffBasketball Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday THISWEEK... 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Off Day Media Interviews Noon (FUBC) Practice 4:00pm - 6:30pm Practice 3:30pm - 6:00 pm FUBC Practice 4:00pm - 6:30pm FUBC Practice T.B.D. Travel Day GameDay UC-Colorado Springs Colorado Springs, CO 3 p.m. CT GameDay Regis Denver, CO 4:30 p.m. CT MEDIA POLICIES MEDIA CREDENTIALS Requests for working media credentials must be made through the WTAMU Athletic Media Relations office. The Amarillo Globe-News and The Canyon News receive reserved seating on press row. The Buffalo Sports Network and the recognized visiting radio station will be provided a broadcast location. PHOTOGRAPHERS All photographers covering a game must display appropriate credentials at all times and are expected to comply with any instructions given by game officials or WT Athletics employees. PRESS ROW SERVICES Complete team and individual statistics, scoring summaries, and play- by-play will be provided by the WTAMU Athletic Media Relations Office immediately following the game. NON-GAMEDAY INTERVIEWS Coach Mattio and select players will be available during a weekly interview session set up by the WTAMU Athletic Media Relations office at a time and place to be determined. Interviews may also be conducted prior to practice if prior arrangements are made. To arrange all non-game day interviews, please contact the WTAMU Athletic Media Relations office at least 24 hours prior to desired time. POSTGAME INTERVIEWS Following all home games, Coach Mattio and selected players will be available for interviews, please notify Brent Seals of any interview requests during the final minutes or immediately following the game. For road games, please contact Brent Seals to set up a phone interview. NUMERICAL ROSTER ALPHABETICAL ROSTER # Name Pos. Ht. Yr. Exp. Hometown (Previous/HS) 2 Deleyah Harris G 5-9 Jr. TR Omaha, Nebraska (Kirkwood CC) 3 Megan Gamble G 5-7 So. TR Omaha, Nebraska (North Dakota State) 4 Lexy Hightower G 5-8 So. 1L Amarillo, Texas (Amarillo HS) 5 Payton Whitmore G 5-6 So. TR Mesa, Arizona (Weber State) 10 Sydney Walton G 5-8 Sr. 1L Perryton, Texas (Oklahoma State) 12 Baylee Quisenberry G 5-9 R-Fr. RS Devine, Texas (Devine HS) 15 Zada Swoopes G 5-11 Fr. HS Whitewright, Texas (Whitewright HS) 20 Tiana Parker P 6-5 Jr. TR Chehalis, Washington (Tennessee State) 21 Daria Cosgrove G 5-9 Fr. HS Plano, Texas (Plano West HS) 24 Reagan Haynes G 5-7 Jr. 2L Gruver, Texas (Gruver HS) 30 CeCe Wooten F 6-0 Sr. 1L Vancouver, Washington (Weber State) 34 Abby Spurgin P 6-2 Fr. HS Fredericksburg, Texas (Fredericksburg HS) 41 Tyesha Taylor P 6-5 Jr. TR Temple, Texas (New Mexico State) 42 Madison Parker F 5-10 Sr. 2L Canyon, Texas (Abilene Christian) # Name Pos. Ht. Yr. Exp. Hometown (Previous/HS) 21 Daria Cosgrove G 5-9 Fr. HS Plano, Texas (Plano West HS) 3 Megan Gamble G 5-7 So. TR Omaha, Nebraska (North Dakota State) 2 Deleyah Harris G 5-9 Jr. TR Omaha, Nebraska (Kirkwood CC) 24 Reagan Haynes G 5-7 Jr. 2L Gruver, Texas (Gruver HS) 4 Lexy Hightower G 5-8 So. 1L Amarillo, Texas (Amarillo HS) 42 Madison Parker F 5-10 Sr. 2L Canyon, Texas (Abilene Christian) 20 Tiana Parker P 6-5 Jr. TR Chehalis, Washington (Tennessee State) 12 Baylee Quisenberry G 5-9 R-Fr. RS Devine, Texas (Devine HS) 34 Abby Spurgin P 6-2 Fr. HS Fredericksburg, Texas (Fredericksburg HS) 15 Zada Swoopes G 5-11 Fr. HS Whitewright, Texas (Whitewright HS) 41 Tyesha Taylor P 6-5 Jr. TR Temple, Texas (New Mexico State) 10 Sydney Walton G 5-8 Sr. 1L Perryton, Texas (Oklahoma State) 5 Payton Whitmore G 5-6 So. TR Mesa, Arizona (Weber State) 30 CeCe Wooten F 6-0 Sr. 1L Vancouver, Washington (Weber State) COACHING STAFF Head Coach: Kristen Mattio (3rd Season) Associate Head Coach: Camille Perkins (4th Season) Assistant Coach: Kristian Branson (1st Season) Graduate Assistant: Alie Decker (1st Season)
  3. 3. 2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES GOBUFFSGO.COM TOP-25 POLLS WT’S RECORD WHEN... At Home.......................................................................................... 0-0 On the Road................................................................................... 0-0 On a Neutral Court....................................................................... 0-0 GAME SITUATIONS Leading or tied at Half................................................................. 0-0 Trailing at Half................................................................................ 0-0 Leading with 5:00 left (regulation)........................................... 0-0 Trailing or Tied with 5:00 left.................................................... 0-0 In Overtime Games...................................................................... 0-0 SCORING WT scores less than 60 points.................................................. 0-0 WT scores between 60-69........................................................ 0-0 WT scores between 70-79......................................................... 0-0 WT scores between 80-89........................................................ 0-0 WT scores between 90-99........................................................ 0-0 WT scores 100+ points................................................................ 0-0 Opponent scores less than 60................................................. 0-0 Opponent scores between 60-69........................................... 0-0 Opponent scores between 70-79............................................ 0-0 Opponent scores between 80-89........................................... 0-0 Opponent scores between 90-99........................................... 0-0 Opponent scores 100+................................................................ 0-0 Games decided by 3 points or less......................................... 0-0 Games decided by 4-9 points................................................... 0-0 Games decided by 10-19 points................................................ 0-0 Games decided by 20 or more points.................................... 0-0 DAYS OF THE WEEK On Monday.................................................................................... 0-0 On Tuesday.................................................................................... 0-0 On Wednesday............................................................................. 0-0 On Thursday.................................................................................. 0-0 On Friday........................................................................................ 0-0 On Saturday................................................................................... 0-0 On Sunday..................................................................................... 0-0 In November.................................................................................. 0-0 In December.................................................................................. 0-0 In January....................................................................................... 0-0 In February..................................................................................... 0-0 In March.......................................................................................... 0-0 vs. Ranked Opponents................................................................ 0-0 vs. South Central Regional Opponents.................................. 0-0 ........................................(Lone Star, Rocky Mountain, Heartland) vs. D-II Non-Regional Opponents............................................. 0-0 vs. Non-DII Opponents................................................................ 0-0 WBCA DIVISION II TOP 25 (OCT. 31 - PRESEASON) No. Team Pts. 1st Place Last 1 Ashland (37-0) 599 23 1 2 Virginia Union (28-5) 566 1 2 3 Harding (31-4) 520 0 4 4 Alaska Anchorage (30-2) 506 0 10 5 Colorado State-Pueblo (28-4) 438 0 11 6 Bentley (26-6) 424 0 19 7 Drury (30-4) 408 0 6 8 Valdosta State (22-10) 396 0 NR 9 West Texas A&M (26-9) 387 0 15 10 California (PA) (30-4) 379 0 9 11 Emporia State (29-5) 308 0 8 12 Queens (NY) (27-5) 290 0 7 13 Central Missouri (24-7) 287 0 22 14 Wingate (26-6) 272 0 24 15 Lander (25-8) 236 0 NR 16 Azusa Pacific (16-14) 206 0 NR 17 Rollins (22-8) 194 0 NR 18 West Florida (28-7) 162 0 12 19 Minnesota St. Moorhead (24-5) 156 0 21 20 Indiana (PA) (24-7) 144 0 NR 21 Michigan Tech (20-8) 128 0 NR 22 Fort Lewis (21-7) 102 0 NR 23 University of the Sciences (27-6) 96 0 NR 24 Lincoln Memorial (28-5) 65 0 13 25 Benedict (21-8) 62 0 NR OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Pittsburg State (25-6) 54; Northern State (24-7) 46; Limestone (27-5) 43; Lubbock Christian (19-11) 36; Eckerd (27-5) 28; Cal State East Bay (22-9) 26; Johnson C Smith (22-8) 25; Seattle Pacific (19-11) 23; Adelphi (27-5) 22; Angelo State (26-6) 21; Lewis (23-9) 18; Central Oklahoma (25-8) 16; Southwestern Oklahoma State (20-10) 10; Glenville State (24-6) 9; Tampa (17-11) 8; Point Loma Nazarene (24-6) 4; American International (19-10) 3. D2CCA DIVISION II TOP-25 (OCT. 31 - PRESEASON) No. Team (First Place) Ovr. Points 1 Ashland (15) 37-0 399 2 Harding 31-4 357 3 Alaska Anchorage (1) 30-2 352 4 Columbus State 31-2 339 5 Colorado State-Pueblo 28-4 331 6 IUP 24-7 304 7 Bentley 26-6 294 8 Drury 30-4 286 9 Rollins 22-8 283 10 Virginia Union 28-5 268 11 Central Missouri 24-7 230 12 Lincoln Memorial 28-5 229 13 West Texas A&M 26-9 216 14 UC San Diego 23-7 204 15 Valdosta State 22-10 175 16 USciences 27-6 131 17 California 30-4 129 18 MSU Morehaed 24-5 115 19 West Florida 28-7 88 20 Western Washington 20-6 80 21 Michigan Tech 20-8 77 22 Lander 25-8 68 23 Lubbock Christian 19-11 53 24 Pittsburg State 25-6 50 25 Caldwell 25-6 38 OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Glenville State (29), Southern Indiana (19), Adelphi (16), Emporia State (13), Azusa Pacific (13), Wingate (11), California Baptist (8), Queens (6), Limestone (4), Nova Southeastern (2), Johnson C. Smith (1), Tarleton State (1), Angelo State (1). LAST TIME OUT UC-COLORADO SPRINGS LSC ACADEMIC TEAM CHAMPIONS During the 2016-17 campaign, the Lady Buffs tallied a 3.568 grade-point average to lead all 11 LSC women’s basketball programs. Sophomore Reagan Haynes won the prestigious Elite 90 Award, which is awarded to the student-athlete with the highest GPA at the national championship site, as the Lady Buffs earned their third Elite Eight berth in the last four years in 2016-17. In Mattio’s first season at the helm of the Lady Buffs in 2015-16, the squad tallied a 3.53 GPA. LSC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL The defending South Central Regional Champion Lady Buffs of West Texas A&M have been tabbed the favorite in the Lone Star Conference announced on October 25th during the annual LSC Basketball Online Media Day from the league’s offices in Richardson, Texas. The Lady Buffs picked up 11 of the possible 31 first place votes to sit atop of the poll with 301 points. Defending LSC Champion Eastern New Mexico grabbed seven first place votes (280) to sit second followed by reigning LSC Tournament Champion Tarleton State with 270 points and three first place votes. Angelo State sits fourth with four first place votes (267) followed by Texas A&M-Commerce (six first place, 260), Texas Woman’s (172), Cameron (145), Texas A&M-Kingsville (121), Midwestern State (120), UT Permian Basin (63) and Western New Mexico (47). Mackenzie Hailey of Tarleton State was named the league’s Preseason Player of the Year. The Burleson, Texas native transferred to Tarleton from UT-Arlington prior to the 2016-17 season, she was tabbed the league’s Newcomer of the Year and a Second Team All-LSC selection as a freshman while averaging 16.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest while finishing the season with 13 double-doubles. Lone Star Conference Women’s Basketball expanded to 11 basketball-playing institutions prior to 2016-17 Western New Mexico (Silver City, New Mexico) and UT Permian Basin (Odessa, Texas) joined the league. Each team will play a double round-robin conference schedule with 20 conference games. For the first time, Dr. Pepper Arena in Frisco will host the LSC Basketball Championships on March 1-4. LIVE COVERAGE The UC-Colorado Springs Athletic Communications Department will provide live stats and a webstream for Friday’s season opener. For more information or links, visit the Lady Buff Basketball schedule page at GoBuffsGo.com. WOMEN’S DIVISION II BULLETIN PRESEASON TOP-25 POLL The Lady Buffs enter the 2017-18 season ranked 15th in the Women’s Division II Bulletin Preseason Top-25 announced on October 6th. WT is coming off of the program’s third Elite Eight appearance in the last four years as they return just one starter from last year’s Regional Championship squad. Sophomore Lexy Hightower (9.1ppg) and senior Sydney Walton (7.5ppg) highlight a talented group of returners for the Lady Buffs along with eight newcomers including four Division I transfers. Defending National Champion Ashland sits atop of the preseason poll followed by Colorado State-Pueblo, Valdosta State, Bentley, Virginia Union, Harding, Indiana (Pa.), Emporia State, UC San Diego and Lander to round out the top ten. Drury sits 11th followed by Lee, Cal Baptist, Michigan Tech, WT, Pittsburg State, Glenville State, USciences, Alaska Anchorage, Lubbock Christian, Columbus State, Cal State East Bay, West Florida, Caldwell and Minnesota State Moorehead. The South Central Region was represented by CSU-Pueblo (2nd), WT (15th) and Lubbock Christian (20th). WAYLAND BAPTIST RECAP The #9 Lady Buffs of West Texas A&M had three different players in double-digits but costly turnovers allowed the #23 Flying Queens of Wayland Baptist to leave Canyon with a 73-68 overtime victory on Saturday afternoon in exhibition play at the First United Bank Center. West Texas A&M was led offensively by Tiana Parker with 18 points as the Tennessee State transfer went 5-of-10 from the floor and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line to go along with five rebounds and five blocks in 35 minutes. West Texas A&M was led offensively by Tiana Parker with 18 points as the Tennessee State transfer went 5-of-10 from the floor and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line to go along with five rebounds and five blocks in 35 minutes. LAST MEETING • The Mountain Lions are guided by second year head coach Lynn Plett. Plett has more than 20-years of head coaching experience at the Division I and Division II levels as he spent four seasons as the assistant at Northern Kentucky before coming to UCCS. • UC-Colorado Springs is coming off of a 24-9 campaign as they finished 17-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. UCCS claimed the RMAC Tournament Title for an automatic bid into the South Central Regional Tournament as they advanced to the Regional Semifinals before falling to Angelo State, 81-86. • Kristen Vigil is the top returning scorer for the Mountain Lions as the Parker, Colorado native averaged 4.3 points per contest as a freshman while dishing out 1,8 assists per contest. UCCS averaged 70.2 (+8.4) points per game last season while shooting 42.6% from the floor including 36.3% from behind the arc and 74.0% from the charity stripe. SERIES HISTORY Date Location Score December 28, 1991 Colorado Springs WT, 87-58 December 30, 1993 Canyon UCCS, 85-79 November 27, 2004 Canyon WT, 79-48 November 19, 2005 Canyon WT, 105-69 November 21, 2008 Canyon WT, 94-54 November 19, 2011 Colorado Springs UCCS, 66-62 November 20, 2012 Canyon WT, 78-54 March 16, 2015 Canyon WT, 96-69 March 10, 2016 Lubbock WT, 70-43 Official Basketball Box Score -- Game Totals -- Final Statistics Wayland Baptist vs West Texas A&M 11/04/17 2 p.m. at Canyon, Texas Wayland Baptist 73 Total 3-Ptr Rebounds ## Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min 01 Bennett, Morgan * 4-8 2-3 0-0 3 2 5 4 10 3 2 0 2 32 13 Merket, Maci * 9-22 3-12 12-13 2 2 4 3 33 1 4 0 4 42 20 VanDijk, Deborah * 3-8 0-0 5-5 0 0 0 4 11 1 1 1 1 32 21 Sato, Nina * 2-6 0-0 2-2 2 6 8 3 6 2 2 1 1 30 42 Riley, Jada * 1-6 0-0 4-9 0 4 4 5 6 4 1 0 2 31 12 Gaydon, Margaret 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0+ 14 Clark, Kendrick 0-4 0-3 2-2 0 0 0 2 2 0 1 0 0 18 23 Blakey, Kambrey 2-5 1-3 0-0 1 2 3 4 5 1 3 0 3 24 24 Gonzales, Gabby 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 12 44 Pool, Kelea 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 Team 4 2 6 1 Totals 21-60 6-21 25-31 12 19 31 29 73 13 16 2 13 224 1st - FG %: 7-18 38.9% 3FG %: 2-8 25.0% FT %: 1-1 100.0% 2nd: 7-11 63.6% 2-4 50.0% 3-7 42.9% 3rd: 4-17 23.5% 2-5 40.0% 0-0 0.0% 4th: 2-9 22.2% 0-3 0.0% 11-12 91.7% Game: 21-60 35.0% 6-21 28.6% 25-31 80.6% Deadball Rebounds 0,4 West Texas A&M 68 Total 3-Ptr Rebounds ## Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min 02 HARRIS, Deleyah * 4-8 0-1 9-11 4 5 9 5 17 4 2 0 1 35 03 GAMBLE, Megan * 0-0 0-0 2-2 3 3 6 5 2 2 7 0 0 32 04 HIGHTOWER, Lexy * 5-12 0-5 7-10 0 1 1 5 17 1 4 0 0 29 20 PARKER, Tiana * 5-10 0-0 8-8 1 4 5 0 18 1 3 5 0 35 42 PARKER, Madison * 1-7 0-1 0-0 3 4 7 5 2 1 4 1 1 22 12 QUISENBERRY, Baylee 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0+ 15 SWOOPES, Zada 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 21 COSGROVE, Daria 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 1 1 2 3 0 1 0 0 9 24 HAYNES, Reagan 3-9 0-4 1-2 1 1 2 3 7 1 0 0 1 29 30 WOOTEN, CeCe 1-1 0-0 0-3 2 3 5 5 2 0 5 2 0 22 34 SPURGIN, Abby 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 3 1 0 1 2 0 1 7 Team 1 6 7 Totals 20-50 1-13 27-36 15 32 47 32 68 11 28 8 4 225 1st - FG %: 3-9 33.3% 3FG %: 0-2 0.0% FT %: 6-11 54.5% 2nd: 6-19 31.6% 1-9 11.1% 3-4 75.0% 3rd: 6-12 50.0% 0-1 0.0% 6-7 85.7% 4th: 4-7 57.1% 0-0 0.0% 7-8 87.5% Game: 20-50 40.0% 1-13 7.7% 27-36 75.0% Deadball Rebounds 0,2 Officials: Esrael Silva, Rick Chavez, Cole Hasie Technical fouls: Wayland Baptist-None. West Texas A&M-None. Attendance: Exhibition for both teams Score by periods 1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT Total Wayland Baptist 17 19 10 15 12 73 West Texas A&M 12 16 18 15 7 68 Official Basketball Box Score -- Game Totals -- Final Statistics UC-Colorado Springs vs West Texas A&M 03/10/16 12:00 PM at (Rip Griffin Center) Lubbock, Texas UC-Colorado Springs 43 • 21-10 Total 3-Ptr Rebounds ## Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min 00 Shanah Leaf * 0-5 0-1 2-2 1 1 2 2 2 0 4 0 0 15 05 Shannon Kelly * 1-4 0-1 3-4 3 2 5 1 5 1 5 1 3 27 13 Jen Vigil * 2-10 2-8 0-0 1 1 2 3 6 0 3 0 2 37 21 Gabby Ramirez * 2-8 0-6 0-0 5 3 8 0 4 4 4 0 5 35 35 Brittany Hernandez * 3-12 0-1 9-11 3 4 7 3 15 2 1 1 6 28 11 Tori Fisher 4-6 0-0 0-0 2 1 3 5 8 0 4 1 0 20 20 Kelly O'Flannigan 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 23 Jennah Knafelc 1-12 1-7 0-0 2 0 2 4 3 0 1 1 1 20 24 Lauren Bennett 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 7 34 Mia Carter 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 4 Team 4 1 5 1 Totals 13-60 3-24 14-17 21 14 35 22 43 8 24 4 17 200 1st - FG %: 5-13 38.5% 3FG %: 2-6 33.3% FT %: 0-0 0.0% 2nd: 2-17 11.8% 0-7 0.0% 2-2 100.0% 3rd: 4-13 30.8% 0-6 0.0% 9-12 75.0% 4th: 2-17 11.8% 1-5 20.0% 3-3 100.0% Game: 13-60 21.7% 3-24 12.5% 14-17 82.4% Deadball Rebounds 2 West Texas A&M 70 • 27-4 Total 3-Ptr Rebounds ## Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min 05 McLAIN, Madison * 3-5 2-4 2-2 1 1 2 2 10 0 2 0 1 25 21 NEUHAUS, Michaela * 2-7 0-1 2-2 1 1 2 4 6 1 2 0 3 23 23 WATSON, Sasha * 2-4 0-0 4-4 0 4 4 3 8 9 5 0 3 33 30 DAVIS, Zantaya * 3-5 0-0 5-6 1 3 4 4 11 0 1 3 0 24 34 WILD, Maddison * 3-11 0-0 4-4 3 7 10 1 10 3 1 2 1 27 02 HAYNES, Reagan 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 DECKER, Andee 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 DECKER, Alie 4-6 0-1 3-4 3 2 5 0 11 0 3 0 5 24 13 LaCOUR, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 15 ALEXANDER, Hannah 3-3 0-0 4-5 0 1 1 1 10 0 2 0 0 12 25 AVERY, Ellyn 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 VANDER ZEE, Lilley 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 3 42 PARKER, Madison 1-1 0-0 2-2 0 4 4 2 4 2 7 0 2 23 Team 0 4 4 Totals 21-42 2-6 26-29 9 27 36 19 70 16 26 5 15 200 1st - FG %: 4-10 40.0% 3FG %: 0-1 0.0% FT %: 4-4 100.0% 2nd: 5-11 45.5% 0-1 0.0% 9-11 81.8% 3rd: 4-11 36.4% 2-4 50.0% 5-6 83.3% 4th: 8-10 80.0% 0-0 0.0% 8-8 100.0% Game: 21-42 50.0% 2-6 33.3% 26-29 89.7% Deadball Rebounds 1 Officials: Charles Carroll, Jess Martinez, Donny Elliot Technical fouls: UC-Colorado Springs-None. West Texas A&M-None. Attendance: 423 Score by periods 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total UC-Colorado Springs 12 6 17 8 43 West Texas A&M 12 19 15 24 70 In Off 2nd Fast Points Paint T/O Chance Break Bench UCCS 18 23 10 8 11 WTAMU 34 22 5 6 25 Last FG - UCCS 4th-00:36, WTAMU 4th-00:07. Largest lead - UCCS by 2 2nd-09:46, WTAMU by 28 4th-01:26. UCCS led for 00:20. WTAMU led for 35:46. Game was tied for 03:54. Score tied - 2 times. Lead changed - 2 times.
  4. 4. 2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES #BUFFNATION STANDINGS (2016-17 REGULAR SEASON FINAL) School Conf C-Pct. Ovr. Pct. Streak Angelo State 16-4 0.800 26-6 0.813 L1 Eastern New Mexico 16-4 0.800 20-9 0.690 L4 West Texas A&M 15-5 0.750 26-9 0.743 L1 Texas A&M-Commerce 14-6 0.700 20-9 0.690 L1 Tarleton State 12-8 0.600 16-14 0.533 L1 Texas Woman’s 11-9 0.550 18-11 0.621 L1 Cameron 9-11 0.450 11-16 0.407 L2 Texas A&M-Kingsville 8-12 0.400 14-14 0.500 L1 Midwestern State 5-15 0.250 8-18 0.308 L2 UT Permian Basin 3-17 0.150 7-20 0.259 L8 Western New Mexico 1-19 0.050 5-22 0.185 L1 @LoneStarConf #LSCwbb THE LONE STAR CONFERENCE TEAM Scoring Offense G W-L Points Avg. 1. Angelo State 32 26-6 2574..........................80.4 2. Cameron 27 11-16 2120...........................78.5 3. Texas A&M-Commerce 29 20-9 2182...........................75.2 4. West Texas A&M 35 26-9 2517............................ 71.9 5. Eastern New Mexico 29 20-9 2070........................... 71.4 Scoring Defense G W-L Points Avg. 1. West Texas A&M 35 26-9 2075..........................59.3 2. Texas A&M-Kingsville 28 14-14 1756............................62.7 3. Tarleton State 30 16-14 1933...........................64.4 4. Texas Woman’s 29 18-11 1892...........................65.2 5. Eastern New Mexico 29 20-9 1961.............................67.6 Scoring Margin G Off. Def. Margin 1. West Texas A&M 35 71.9 59.3.............................12.6 2. Angelo State 32 80.4 68.6.............................11.9 3. Texas A&M-Commerce 29 75.2 70.1.................................5.1 4. Eastern New Mexico 29 71.4 67.6...............................3.8 5. Texas Woman’s 29 67.3 65.2..............................2.0 Field Goal Pct. G FGM FGA..............................Pct. 1. West Texas A&M 35 901 1839........................ 0.490 2. Angelo State 32 915 2028.........................0.451 3. Texas Woman’s 29 697 1657..........................0.421 4. Cameron 27 774 1922.........................0.403 5. Midwestern State 26 588 1463........................ 0.402 Field Goal Pct. Def. G FGM FGA Pct. 1. Eastern New Mexico 29 638 1779.........................0.359 2. Texas A&M-Kingsville 28 606 1647.........................0.368 3. West Texas A&M 35 737 1962.........................0.376 4. Texas A&M-Commerce 29 708 1859..........................0.381 5. Angelo State 32 795 2024........................0.393 Free Throw Pct. G FTM FTA Pct. 1. Western New Mexico 27 286 372...........................0.769 2. Texas A&M-Commerce 29 574 770...........................0.745 3. West Texas A&M 35 512 693..........................0.739 4. Tarleton State 30 375 511............................0.734 5. UT Permian Basin 27 324 447...........................0.725 3-PT Field Goal Pct. G 3FGM 3FGA Pct. 1. West Texas A&M 35 203 535..........................0.379 2. Angelo State 32 190 548..........................0.347 3. Midwestern State 26 148 448...........................0.330 4. Texas A&M-Kingsville 28 136 412...........................0.330 5. Tarleton State 30 171 528..........................0.324 3-PT Field Goal Pct. Def. G 3FGM 3FGA Pct. 1. Eastern New Mexico 29 137 483...........................0.284 2. Texas A&M-Kingsville 28 182 621...........................0.293 3. Texas Woman’s 29 154 502..........................0.307 4. Tarleton State 30 138 449...........................0.307 5. Texas A&M-Commerce 29 195 631.......................... 0.309 Rebounding Offense G Reb. Avg. 1. Texas A&M-Commerce 29 1295............................44.7 2. Eastern New Mexico 29 1248...........................43.0 3. Texas A&M-Kingsville 28 1140.............................40.7 4. Cameron 27 1095...........................40.6 5. Angelo State 32 1288...........................40.3 Rebounding Defense G Reb. Avg. 1. West Texas A&M 35 1024...........................29.3 2. Tarleton State 30 1103............................36.8 3. Midwestern State 26 960............................36.9 4. Texas Woman’s 29 1078............................37.2 5. Angelo State 32 1220.............................38.1 Blocked Shots G Blocks Avg. 1. Eastern New Mexico 29 135.............................4.66 2. Texas A&M-Commerce 29 117...............................4.03 3. Angelo State 32 125..............................3.91 4. West Texas A&M 35 133..............................3.80 5. Texas Woman’s 29 108..............................3.72 Assists G Assists Avg. 1. West Texas A&M 35 542...........................15.49 2. Angelo State 32 494............................15.44 3. Midwestern State 26 396...........................15.23 4. Cameron 27 399...........................14.78 5. Tarleton State 30 404...........................13.47 Steals G Steals Avg. 1. Cameron 27 269............................9.96 2. UT Permian Basin 27 269............................9.96 3. Angelo State 32 267.............................8.34 4. Texas Woman’s 29 235.............................8.10 5. West Texas A&M 35 278..............................7.94 Attendance G Tot. Home H Avg. 1. Tarleton State 30 23095 13396....................1,030.0 2. West Texas A&M 35 23937 11568...................... 826.0 3. Angelo State 32 16408 7337.........................733.0 4. Texas A&M-Commerce 29 16589 8835........................679.0 5. Eastern New Mexico 29 13752 8083........................ 577.0 PLAYER Scoring FG 3PT FT Points Avg. 1. GUTIERREZ, Jordan (WNMU) 172 53 129 526.............................19.5 2. SAYGO, Kenesha (TWU) 153 40 121 467..............................18.7 3. DORSEY, Taylor (ASU) 218 37 102 575.............................18.0 4. HAILEY, Mackenzie (TSU) 179 32 94 484...............................16.1 5. JAMES, Savanna (CU) 160 18 62 400..............................14.8 Rebounding G Off. Def. Total Avg. 1. PRICE, Jenna (A&M-C) 29 87 161 248...............................8.6 2. HAILEY, Mackenzie (TSU) 30 84 168 252...............................8.4 3. JAMES, Savanna (CU) 27 84 129 213.................................7.9 4. HALBLEIB, Natalie (CU) 20 34 115 149.................................7.5 5. IWOBI, Ikpeaku (TSU) 30 77 146 223................................7.4 Field Goal Pct. G FGM FGA Pct. 1. JAMES, Savanna (CU) 27 160 281..................................569 2. PROPHET, Jasmine (ASU) 31 162 287..................................564 3. WATSON, Sasha (WT) 35 180 349..................................516 4. HAILEY, Mackenzie (TSU) 30 179 370..................................484 5. DORSEY, Taylor (ASU) 32 218 464..................................470 Free Throw Pct. G FTM FTA Pct. 1. WISE, Brianna (A&M-C) 29 80 95....................................842 2. GUTIERREZ, Jordan (WNMU) 27 129 155..................................832 3. PROPHET, Jasmine (ASU) 31 95 118....................................805 4. PRICE, Jenna (A&M-C) 29 86 109...................................789 5. RILEY, Khala (A&M-C) 29 115 146....................................788 3-PT Field Goal Pct. G 3FGM 3FGA Pct. 1. DECKER, Alie (WT) 35 90 217.....................................415 2. CARO, Briana (UTPB) 27 72 220..................................327 Assists G Assists Avg. 1. RILEY, Khala (A&M-C) 29 131.................................4.5 2. WATSON, Sasha (WT) 35 156................................4.5 3. DORSEY, Taylor (ASU) 32 134................................4.2 4. MONTGOMERY,Charron (CU) 25 100................................4.0 5. JAMES, Leanna (MSU) 26 98.................................3.8 Steals G Steals Avg. 1. HALBLEIB, Natalie (CU) 20 42.......................................2.1 2. WATSON, Sasha (WT) 35 71........................................2.0 3. DORSEY, Taylor (ASU) 32 61........................................1.9 4. HILL, Brittany (CU) 27 50.......................................1.9 5. SORIANO, Cristina (CU) 27 49.......................................1.8 Blocks G Blocks Avg. 1. PROPHET, Jasmine (ASU) 31 54........................................1.7 2. VANDER ZEE, Lilley (WT) 34 48.......................................1.4 3. MCCANTS, Daeshi (ENMU) 29 39.......................................1.3 4. NEZIANYA, Alexis (TWU) 27 35.......................................1.3 5. GAY, Artaejah (A&M-C) 29 31..........................................1.1 Minutes Played G Min. Avg. 1. GUTIERREZ, Jordan (WNMU) 27 1038...............................38.4 2. CONNOR, Mikaehla (ENMU) 29 981.................................33.8 3. DECKER, Alie (WT) 35 1138................................32.5 4. DORSEY, Taylor (ASU) 32 1023...............................32.0 5. RILEY, Khala (A&M-C) 29 922..................................31.8 LSC STATISTICAL LEADERS (2016-17 FINAL) 2017-18 LSC PRESEASON POLL School 1st Place Points 1) West Texas A&M 11 301 2) Eastern New Mexico 7 280 3) Tarleton State 3 270 4) Angelo State 4 267 5) Texas A&M-Commerce 6 260 6) Texas Woman’s 172 7) Cameron 145 8) Texas A&M-Kingsville 121 9) Midwestern State 120 10) UT Permian Basin 63 11) Western New Mexico 47
  5. 5. 2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES GOBUFFSGO.COM THE LAST TIME... Scored 100+ points........................................................................W, 100-52 vs. Western New Mexico (12/1/16) Scored 100+ points in non-overtime game..............................W, 100-52 vs. Western New Mexico (12/1/16) Scored 100+ points in an LSC game.........................................W, 100-52 vs. Western New Mexico (12/1/16) Scored 100+ points in a non-LSC game..........................W, 101-46 vs. University of the Southwest (1/2/16) Scored 90+ points.............................................................W, 97-33 vs. University of the Southwest (12/30/16) Scored 90+ points in an LSC game...........................................W, 100-52 vs. Western New Mexico (12/1/16) Played an overtime game....................................................W, 70-67 (OT) at Colorado State-Pueblo (3/11/17) Won an overtime game.........................................................W, 70-67 (OT) at Colorado State-Pueblo (3/11/17) Played a two overtime game...............................................................L, 111-112 (3OT) vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) Played a three overtime game............................................................L, 111-112 (3OT) vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) Played a four overtime game............................................................................................................................Never Played consecutive games that went to overtime.......................................................................................Never Held a team to 40 points or less................................ (W, 97-33) vs. University of the Southwest (12/30/16) Held a team to 20 points or less in a half........... 11, (W, 97-33) vs. University of the Southwest (12/30/16) Shot 60+ percent FG.........................................................66.7% (38-of-57) vs. Western New Mexico (12/1/16) Shot 60+ percent FG in a half.........................77.4% (24-of-31) 2nd Half vs. Western New Mexico (12/1/16) Held a team to 25 percent FG......................................22.7% (135-of-66) vs. Western New Mexico (12/1/16) Held a team to 20 percent FG in a half.................18.5% (5-of-27) 2nd Half vs. A&M-Commerce (2/23/17) Made 10+ 3-pointers...............................................................................10, vs. Texas A&M-Commerce (2/23/17) Made 15+ 3-pointers..........................................................................................................15, Angelo State (2/3/16) Did not make a 3-pointer........................................................................................(0-of-4) at Cameron (2/25/12) Held a team to zero 3-pointers.........................................(0-of-8) vs. University of the Southwest (12/30/16) Shot 90 percent FT (min. 10 att.)...........................................................94.1% (16-of-17) vs. Cal Baptist (11/5/16) Attempted 35+ free throws.......................................................................................36, Texas Woman’s (2/13/16) Made 30+ free throws......................................................................(32-of-47) vs. Arkansas-Fort Smith (11/9/13) Had 55+ rebounds............................................................................... 56, Oklahoma Panhandle State (12/3/14) Had 50+ rebounds.................................................................................................................51, at Cameron (1/7/17) Had 30+ assists......................................................................................30, Oklahoma Panhandle State (12/3/14) Had 25+ assists...................................................................................................................27, Angelo State (2/3/16) Forced 30+ turnovers..........................................................................................31, Oklahoma Christian (12/6/14) Forced 25+ turnovers.......................................................................................28, vs. University of Mary (11/4/16) Had 25+ steals.......................................................................................... 41, vs. American-Puerto Rico (12/9/99) Had 15+ steals............................................................................................. 15, vs. UC-Colorado Springs (3/10/16) Had 15+ blocks....................................................................................................................16, East Central (1/14/06) Had 10+ blocks............................................................................................................ 10, Midwestern State (1/6/16) Never trailed in a game.................................................................................W, 86-64 vs. Angelo State (3/13/17) Overcame a 10-point deficit to win....................................................................................vs Tuskegee (11/25/16) .................................................................................Trailed by 13, 22-9, with 0:07 left in 1st Quarter, won 74-64 Overcame a 15-point deficit to win......................................................................................at Cameron (2/25/12) ..................................................................................... Trailed by 16, 30-14, with 5:57 left in 1st Half, won 68-65 Had five players score in double figures...............................................................5, vs. Angelo State (3/13/17) ....................................................................Walton (16), Watson (14), Vander Zee (14), Hightower (14), Wild (13) Had two players score 20+ points................................................................................. vs. Angelo State (3/4/17) ...........................................................................................................................Sasha Watson (24), Alie Decker (21) Had two players record double-doubles............................................................ at Florida Southern (12/16/16) ..................................................................................................................... Sasha Watson (17 points, 10 rebounds) ....................................................................................................................Maddison Wild (21 points, 12 rebounds) Scored 40+ points...............................................................47, Brandi Green vs. Minnesota-Morris (12/20/00) Scored 30+ points....................................................................... 32, Chon White vs. Midwestern State (3/7/14) Scored 20+ points.......................................................................27, Sasha Watson at Texas Woman’s (12/8/16) Scored 10+ points in 10 or more consecutive games...................................................10, Michaela Neuhaus ........................................................................................................................................................at Cameron (1/10/16) ...................................................................................................................................... thru, Texas Woman’s (2/13/16) Scored 10+ points in 15 or more consecutive games.................................................................17, Chon White ..............................................................................................................................Texas A&M-International (12/14/14) ................................................................................................................... thru, at Texas A&M-Commerce (2/21/15) Scored 20+ points in consecutive games.......................................................................................2, Alie Decker ..........................................................................................................................................21, vs. Angelo State (3/4/17) .............................................................................................................................................. 20 vs Texas Tech (2/8/17) Scored 20+ points in three or more consecutive games...........................................................3, Chon White ................................................................................................................................................25, at Cameron (2/14/15) ............................................................................................................................................26, Tarleton State (2/18/15) ......................................................................................................................24, at Texas A&M-Commerce (2/21/15) Scored 20+ points in five or more consecutive games............................................................. 5, Emily Brister ........................................................................................................................................31, at Adams State (11/22/08) ................................................................................................................20, Oklahoma Panhandle State (11/28/08) .........................................................................................................................................................22, Drury (11/29/08) ...................................................................................................................................34, Central Oklahoma (12/4/08) .................................................................................................................................26, Northeastern State (12/6/08) Scored 30+ points in consecutive games..................................................................................... 3, Emily Brister ......................................................................................................................................34, at Texas Woman’s (1/8/09) ......................................................................................................................35, at Texas A&M-Commerce (1/10/09) ......................................................................................................................................35, Abilene Christian (1/17/09) Made 10+ field goals......................................................10, Sydney Walton vs. Western New Mexico (12/1/16) Shot 100% FG (min. 5 att.)................................ (10-of-10) Sydney Walton vs. Western New Mexico (12/1/16) Made 8+ 3-pointers............................................................................8, Emily Brister at Tarleton State (2/21/07) Made 5+ 3-pointers................................................................................ 6, Alie Decker vs. Angelo State (3/4/17) Made 15+ free throws......................................................................16, Chon White vs. Texas Woman’s (3/6/15) Made 10+ free throws...............................................................14, Sasha Watson vs. Eckerd College (12/17/16) Had 20+ rebounds...................................................................20, Latoya Robinson vs. Angelo State (1/24/02) Had 15+ rebounds....................................................................................... 15, Chon White at Cameron (2/14/15) Had a double-double........................ Liley Vander Zee (19 points, 11 rebouonds) at Angelo State (2/18/17) Had consecutive double-doubles...............................................................................................3, Maddison Wild ...................................................................................................21 points, 12 rebounds vs. Tarleton State (3/4/16) .....................................................................................................10 points, 14 rebounds vs. Angelo State (3/5/16) ...................................................................................10 points, 10 rebounds vs. UC-Colorado Springs (3/10/16) Had double-double in three or more consecutive games...................................................3, Maddison Wild ...................................................................................................21 points, 12 rebounds vs. Tarleton State (3/4/16) .....................................................................................................10 points, 14 rebounds vs. Angelo State (3/5/16) ...................................................................................10 points, 10 rebounds vs. UC-Colorado Springs (3/10/16) Had 15+ assists...........................................18, Stephanie Williams vs. Oklahoma Panhandle State (12/4/95) Had 10+ assists.........................................................................11, Casey Land vs. Nova Southeastern (3/26/14) Had 10+ steals.................................................................................10, Emily Brister vs. Tarleton State (2/25/06) Had 5+ steals.....................................................................5, Sydney Walton at Texas A&M-Kingsville (2/16/17) Had 10+ blocks......................................................................12, Alicia Saunders vs. Abilene Christian (1/14/06) Had 5+ blocks................................................................... 5, Devin Griffin vs. Texas A&M-Commerce (1/26/13) Played every minute in a game..................................................... Sasha Watson at Texas Woman’s (12/8/16) Played more than 40 min............................................... 41.0, Alie Decker at Colorado State-Pueblo (3/11/17) WEST TEXAS A&M... A LADY BUFF...
  6. 6. 2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES #BUFFNATION EDUCATION B.S. Evangel - Marketing/Management, 2003 M.S. Austin Peay - Sports and Wellness Leadership, 2006 HEAD COACHING CAREER ACCOLADES Lone Star Conference Championship (2015-16) NCAA Postseason Appearances (2015-16, 2016-17) NCAA South Central Regional Championship (2016-17) OVERALL COACHING CAREER ACCOLADES 2 - NCAA Division II National Title Game Appearances 3 - Conference Tournament Championships 4 - NCAA South Central Regional Championships 6 - Regular Season Conference Championships 9 - NCAA Division II Postseason Appearances COLLEGIATE HEAD COACHING RECORD Year School Record 2017-18 West Texas A&M ---- 2016-17 West Texas A&M 26-9 2015-16 West Texas A&M 28-5 Totals At WT (3rd Season) 54-14 (.794) Overall (3rd Season) 54-14 (.794) Kristen Mattio begins her third year at the helm of the Lady Buffs. She guided the team to a 26-9 record in 2016-17 and a berth in the program’s third Elite Eight in the last four years. Mattio is 54-14 in her two years as head coach at WT. In 2016-17, Mattio and the Lady Buffs had another standout year both on the court and in the classroom as the team won the Lone Star Conference Women’s Basketball Academic Champi- onship with a team grade-point average of 3.568 and finished 19th nationally in the WBCA Academic Top 25. WT sophomore Reagan Haynes earned the prestigious honor of winning the Elite 90 Award which goes to the top student-athlete with the best GPA at the National Championship round. In Mattio’s two years of coaching, the Lady Buffs have had a 3.5 or better team GPA each season. On the court in 2016-17, the Lady Buffs continued the success from her first season as the team was ranked as high as third nationally during the season and finished 15th in the final WBCA Top 25. The Lady Buffs finished third in the LSC with a 15-5 record and a semifinal appearance in the LSC Champion- ship. WT earned an at-large berth in the NCAA South Central Regional where the Lady Buffs shined, winning their third region- al in four years with a wins over Regis, Colorado State-Pueblo and Angelo State. WT won 70-67 in overtime at top-seeded CSU-Pueblo to advance to the region championship where the Lady Buffs demolished league-rival Angelo State, 86-64. The Lady Buffs then drew a tough draw in the Elite Eight, where the season came to an end in Columbus, Ohio, against eventual national champion Ashland (Ohio), 82-67. Mattio guided the Lady Buffs to finish second nationally in field goal percentage in 2016-17 at 49.0, while ranking seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (37.9), 11th in assists (542) and 15th in free throws made (512). WT led the LSC in scoring defense allowing just 59.3 points per game ranking 40th nationally. The Lady Buffs were 19th nationally in rebounding margin at 7.4, which led the LSC. She went 28-5 overall and went 13-3 in her first season as head coach in the Lone Star Conference. Mattio guided the Lady Buffs the program’s third-straight Lone Star Conference regular season title and a berth in the LSC championship game. WT received the No. 3-seed in the South Central Regional where the Lady Buffs defeated UC-Colorado Springs and Black Hills State, before falling to eventual national champion Lubbock Christian in the Sweet Sixteen. It was a matchup of the two best teams in the region all season. The Lady Buffs finished 10th nationally in scoring defense in Mattio’s first season at just 55.9 points allowed per game. WT was 15th in scoring margin at 14.8 points, fourth in steals (374), seventh in assists (542) and 16th in free throws made (493). Mattio graduated three seniors following her first season coaching, including WBCA Honorable Mention All-America honoree Michaela Neuhaus who also earned second CoSIDA Academic All-America honors. She also earned second team CCA All-South Central Region accolades, while being named LSC Academic Women’s Basketball Player of the Year. Mattio was named head coach of the Lady Buffs on May 12, 2015, after serving the past two seasons as associate heach coach under Mark Kellogg who took the head coaching position at Stephen F. Austin. “I am thrilled to have Kristen as the new head coach for Lady Buff Basketball,” McBroom said. “She has worked her entire professional coaching career for this opportunity, and we are fortunate that it be with WT. I have been thoroughly impressed with her drive, preparation and commitment to excellence in all areas. She is a terrific person and brings a great attitude to campus each day.” Mattio, served under Kellogg in 2013-2014 and 2014-15 as the Lady Buffs went 62-6 with two Elite Eight appearances and one national runner-up finish. The Lady Buffs won two Lone Star Conference regular season and tournament titles, while winning two South Central Region Tournament championships. She has been the main recruiting coordinator for the Lady Buffs, as well as coaching the guard position, academic coordinator, leader of the summer camp program and opponent scouting. Mattio assisted Kellogg at Northwest Missouri State for one season and was Kellogg’s top assistant for five years at Fort Lewis College. There, the Skyhawks went an impressive 143-20 and 93-8 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, capturing three-straight RMAC regular season titles and two RMAC tourna- ment championships in 2010-11 and 2011-12. During her tenure at FLC, the Skyhawks made a trip to the NCAA Division II tournament each season. The highlight, how- ever, was the 2009-10 season which saw the Skyhawks go 35-4 and advance to the national championship game where they fell to Emporia State. Not only did Mattio help on the court, she played a vital role in the academic success of the Skyhawks as the team earned Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Academic Top 25 Honor Roll accolades three straight seasons. The 2010-11 squad finished with the highest team GPA in NCAA Division II and was the top-ranked team in all five levels – Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior college of women’s basketball. Prior to Fort Lewis, Mattio spent one season as the assistant coach at Memphis Central High School in Memphis, Tenn., helping her team to a 25-8 record. While in Memphis, Mattio also worked with and coached youth at Memphis Athletic Ministries. Mattio first worked with Kellogg at Montana State University from 2003-2005 where they both were assistant coaches. While at MSU, she was responsible for the Bobcats’ academics, film exchange, recruiting and community affairs. Along with a stop as an assistant coach at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn., Mattio spent one season as an as- sistant coach at her alma mater, Evangel University, in Springfield, Mo., where her team reached the Elite Eight in the NAIA Division II National Championships and posted a 29-9 record. She played point guard and was a team captain for the Lady Crusaders while in college and was instrumental in leading Evangel to the NAIA Division II Sweet Sixteen. She led her team to two NAIA tournament appearance and three Heart of America Conference titles (2000-2003). Mattio was a two-time all-con- ference selection and as a freshman she played at Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga, Tenn. Mattio graduated from Evangel in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing/management. She earned a master’s de- gree in 2006 in sports and wellness leadership from Austin Peay. THE MATTIO FILE KRISTEN MATTIO Head Coach | Third Season at West Texas A&M Evangel '03 | Marketing/Management
  7. 7. 2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES GOBUFFSGO.COM West Texas A&M Opponent High Low Category High Low 111, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 51, vs. University of Mary (11/4/16)..................................Points.............................112, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 33, vs. Univ. of Southwest (12/30/16) 60, vs. University of the Southwest (1/2/16) 23, at Texas A&M-Commerce (1/20/16)...............First Half Points....................42, at Angelo State (2/18/17) 11, 2x; last vs. Univ. of SW (12/30/16) 51, at Oklahoma Christian (12/5/15) 20, 2x; last at CSU-Pueblo (3/11/17)...................Second Half Points.................48, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 18, vs. P.R.-Rio Piedras (12/16/15) 27, at Midwestern State (2/10/16) 5, vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville (1/14/17)................Points in 1st Quarter................30, at Lubbock Christian (3/13/16) 3, at UT Permian Basin (1/31/17) 35, vs. Univ. Southwest (1/2/16) 4, vs. Texas Woman’s (3/3/17)...........................Points in 2nd Quarter...............25, at Angelo State (1/13/16)) 5, at Midwestern State (2/10/16) 31, 2x; last vs. A&M-Kingsville (1/14/17) 8, at Colorado State-Pueblo (3/11/17).............. Points in 3rd Quarter................27, vs. Texas Woman's (2/13/16) 2, vs. Midwestern State (2/11/17) 26, 3x; last at A&M-Commerce (1/20/16) 6, at Texas Woman’s (12/8/16).......................... Points in 4th Quarter................27, vs. Midwestern State (1/6/16) 4, vs. St. Edward’s (11/18/16) 40, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 8, vs. Tarleton State (1/23/16)...............................Points in Overtime..................41, Angelo State (2/3/16) 3, 2x; last at Fla. Southern (12/16/16) 13, 2x; last at Florida Southern (12/16/16) 4, vs. Angelo State (3/5/16).................................Points 1st Overtime.................13, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 3, 2x; last at Fla. Southern (12/16/16) 10, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 7, vs. Angelo State (3/5/16).............................. Points in 2nd Overtime..............10, 2x; last vs. Angelo State (3/5/16) 10, 2x; last vs. Angelo State (3/5/16) 17, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 17, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16).............................Points in 3rd Overtime..............18, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 17, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 41,vs. University of the Southwest (1/2/16) 16, vs. Black Hills State (3/11/16).......................... Field Goals Made...................40, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 12, 3x; last vs. Univ. of SW (12/30/16) 88, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 41, 2x; last at UT Permian Basin (1/31/17)..............Field Goals Att. ....................86, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 40, vs. Univ. of Southwest (12/30/16) 66.7, (38-57) vs. Western N.M. (12/1/16) 29.3 (22-75), vs. Angelo State (3/5/16)................. Field Goal Pct.......................63.8 (30-47), at Lubbock Christ. (3/13/16) 21.7 (13-60), vs. UCCS (3/10/16) 77.4, (24-31) vs. Western N.M. (12/1/16) 26.5 (9-34), vs. UPR-RP (12/16/15)..................Field Goal Pct. (1st Half).............60.0 (18-30) vs. Ashland (3/21/17) 20.0, (3-15) vs. Southwest (12/30/16) 66.7, (18-27) at Midwestern State (1/5/17) 22.5 (7-31) vs. Angelo State (3/5/16)........... Field Goal Pct. (2nd Half)............72.2 (13-18), at Lubbock Christ. (3/13/16) 18.5, (5-27) vs. A&M-Comm. (2/23/17) 15, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 1, 2x; last vs. UT Permian Basin (12/6/16)..............3-pt FG Made......................11, 2x; last vs. Angelo State (3/4/17) 0, vs. Univ. of Southwest (12/30/16) 35, vs. Angelo State (3/5/16) 3, vs. UT Permian Basin (12/6/16).............................3-pt FG Att. .......................31, at Colorado State-Pueblo (3/11/17) 6, vs. University of Mary (11/4/16) 58.3, (7-12) vs. Regis (3/10/17) 9.1 (2-22), vs. P.R.-Rio Piedras (12/16/15)..................3-pt FG Pct. .......................57.1 (8-14), vs. Texas Woman’s (2/13/16) 0.0, (0-8) vs. Southwest (12/30/16) 26, 2x; last vs. UC-Colo. Springs (3/10/16) 4, 2x; last at Tarleton State (1/19/17)..................Free Throws Made.................23, 2x; last at A&M-Commerce (1/21/17) 0, at Western New Mexico (1/28/17) 36, vs. Texas Woman’s (2/13/16) 4, at Colorado Mines (11/13/15)............................. Free Throws Att. ..................32, at Lubbock Christian (3/13/16) 0, at Western New Mexico (1/28/17) 100.0 (7-7), at Tarleton State (2/20/16) 47.8 (11-23), vs. Tarleton State (1/23/16)...............Free Throw Pct. ...................100.0, (11-11) 2x; last vs. TWU (3/3/17) 0.0, (0-0) at Western N.M. (1/28/17) 53, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 22, vs. Cameron (2/9/17).............................................. Rebounds..........................46, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 18, vs. Univ. of Southwest (12/30/16) 28, vs. Angelo State (3/5/16) 4, vs. Cameron (2/9/17).......................................Offensive Rebounds................21, vs. UC-Colorado Springs (3/10/16) 4, 3x; last vs. Univ. of SW (12/30/16) 39, vs. Western New Mexico (12/1/16) 16, vs. Eckerd College (12/17/16)......................Defensive Rebounds...............28, vs. Colorado Mesa (11/14/15) 12, at Tarleton State (2/20/16) 27, 2x; last vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 7, vs. Midwestern State (3/2/16).................................... Assists.............................24, vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 4, 2x; last vs. Univ. of SW (12/30/16) 18, vs. University of the Southwest (1/2/16) 3, vs. Tarleton State (2/25/17).........................................Steals.............................17, 2x; last vs. UC-Colo. Springs (3/10/16) 0, at Eastern New Mexico (1/26/17) 10, vs. Midwestern State (1/6/16) 0, at Lubbock Christian (3/13/16)....................................Blocks.............................9, at Lubbock Christian (3/13/16) 0, 10x; last vs. Midwestern St. (2/11/17) 28, vs. P.R.-Mayaguez (12/15/15) 7, at Eastern New Mexico (1/26/17).............................Turnovers..........................28, 2x; last vs. Univ. of Mary (11/4/16) 9, at Eastern New Mexico (1/26/17) 26, at Texas Woman’s (12/8/16) 5, at Western New Mexico (1/28/17)...............................Fouls..............................28, vs. Midwestern State (1/6/16) 8, at Texas A&M-Commerce (1/21/17) West Texas A&M Category Opponent 27, Sasha Watson at Texas Woman’s (12/8/16)...............................................................................................Points (Game)...............................................................................................35, Taylor Dorsey vs. Angelo State (3/4/17) 21, Sasha Watson at Texas Woman’s (12/8/16)............................................................................................ Points (First Half).....................................................................................22, Tess Bruffey at Lubbock Christian (3/13/16) 19, Sasha Watson vs. Angelo State (3/4/17)...............................................................................................Points (Second Half).........................................................................................22, Taylor Dorsey vs. Angelo State (3/4/17) 10, Sydney Walton vs. Western New Mexico (12/1/16)...............................................................................Field Goals Made...................................................................................... 13, 2x; last Laina Snyder vs. Ashland (3/21/17) 20, 3x; last Sasha Watson at Lubbock Christian (3/13/16)......................................................................Field Goal Attempts.................................................................23, R’Trevia Randolph at Western New Mexico (1/28/17) 100.0, (10-10) 2x; last Sydney Walton vs. Western New Mexico (12/1/16)....................................Field Goal Pct. (min 5 made).......................................................85.7, (6-7) Haley Shaner vs. Colorado Christian (11/26/16) 7, Michaela Neuhuas vs. Angelo State (2/3/16)....................................................................................... 3-pt Field Goal Made............................................................................6, 2x; last Taylor Dorsey vs. Angelo State (3/4/17) 16, Michaela Neuhaus vs. Angelo State (3/5/16).................................................................................. 3-pt Field Goal Attempts.........................................................................11, 3x; last Taylor Dorsey vs. Angelo State (3/4/17) 100.0, (3-3) 2x; last Maddison Wild vs. Colorado Christian (11/26/16)......................................3-pt Field Goal Pct. (min 3 made)........................................100.0, (3-3) 2x; last Anna Deegan vs. Eckerd College (12/17/16) 14, Sasha Watson vs. Eckerd College (12/17/16)........................................................................................ Free Throws Made...............................................................................................12, Andi Daughtery vs. Ashland (3/21/17) 18, Sasha Watson vs. Eckerd College (12/17/16)...................................................................................... Free Throw Attempts.............................................................................................13, Andi Daughtery vs. Ashland (3/21/17) 100.0, (8-8) 3x; last Alie Decker at Florida Southern (12/16/16)....................................................Free Throw Pct. (min 5 made)................................ 100.0, (10-10) 4x; last Molly Rohrer at Colorado State-Pueblo (3/11/17) 14, Maddison Wild vs. Angelo State (3/5/16).......................................................................................................Rebounds.............................................................................................14, Jasmine Prophet vs. Angelo State (3/5/16) 11, Maddison Wild vs. Angelo State (3/5/16)..............................................................................................Offensive Rebounds..........................................................................................................8, Kaylie Rader vs. Regis (3/10/17) 11, Zantaya Davis vs. Tarleton State (1/23/16)............................................................................................Defensive Rebounds....................................................................................9, Jasmine Prophet vs. Angelo State (3/5/16) 11, Sasha Watson vs. Angelo State (2/3/16)............................................................................................................Assists.......................................................................................................9, Taylor Dorsey vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) 7, Sasha Watson vs. Colorado Mesa (11/14/15)........................................................................................................Steals................................................................................7, Hillary Martinez vs. Puerto Rico-Mayaguez (12/15/15) 4, 3x; last Lilley Vander Zee at Texas A&M-Commerce (1/21/17).......................................................................Blocks...................................................................................................5, Jasmine Prophet at Angelo State (1/13/16) 8, 3x; last Sasha Watson at Florida Southern (12/16/16)...................................................................................Turnovers........................................................................................................8, Majestie Robinson vs. Regis (3/10/17) 5, 29x; last Sasha Watson vs. Ashland (3/21/17)....................................................................................................Fouls...............................................................5, 25x; last Jaszymn Johnson at Colorado State-Pueblo (3/11/17) 52, Michaela Neuhaus vs. Angelo State (2/3/16).................................................................................................Minutes........................................................................................49, Christiana Robinson vs. Angelo State (2/3/16) TEAM SUPERLATIVES UNDER MATTIO INDIVIDUAL SUPERLATIVES UNDER MATTIO
  8. 8. 2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES #BUFFNATION CAMILLE PERKINS Associate Head Coach | Fifth Season at West Texas A&M Angelo State '11 | Psychology Camille Perkins begins her fourth season as an assistant coach for the Lady Buffs. Last season, Perkins helped guide the Lady Buffs to their third Elite Eight in four years and a 26-9 record overall. In 2015-16, Perkins helped lead the Lady Buffs to their third-straight Lone Star Conference regular season title and Sweet Sixteen appearance. In her first season, she helped lead the team to the LSC regular season and tournament titles and WT’s second consecutive Elite Eight appearance with a 30-3 overall record. WT led the nation for the second-straight year in field goal percentage at a .487 clip in 2015. She came to WT from Angelo State where she was an assistant coach for the Rambelles in 2013-14. Perkins was an all-con- ference player for Angelo State form 2008-2011 and was a graduate assistant from 2011-2013. In 2013-14 as an assistant, she handled team budgeting, team meals, scouting and film on opposing teams. She also handled duties related to recruiting, academic progress and strength and conditioning. She finished her playing career at ASU as the second all-time leading scorer in program history and is the school-leader in free throws made (573) and attempts (749). The Groesbeck, Texas, native, also is among the top five in the Rambelle women’s basketball record book in points per game, field goals made, 3-pointers made, assists and steals. She averaged a career-high 17.2 points per game her senior season and was an All-LSC South Division First Team selection for the fourth time in her career. As a freshman, she earned LSC Freshman of the Year honors in 2008. Perkins earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in education both from ASU. KRISTIAN BRANSON Assistant Coach | First Season at West Texas A&M Baylor '14 | Education Kristian Branson was hired as an assistant women’s basketball coach for the Lady Buffs this summer. He comes to Canyon after spending last season as the video coordinator for women’s basketball at Stephen F. Austin under former Lady Buff head coach Mark Kellogg as the team went 25-8 last season, losing in the conference tournament championship game. Branson was charged with video sharing and breakdown of games and practice at SFA, while evaluating opposing players, highlight tapes and handling official visit videos for recruits. He also worked with the post players for the Lady Jacks. Prior to SFA, Branson worked as an assistant women’s basketball coach at University of Mary Hardin-Baylor helping guide his team to a 15-11 record, winning 11 of their final 13 games, and five players named all-conference in 2015-16. Branson worked under Mark Morefield, who was a former assistant at Baylor under Scott Drew. In addition, he also has had stints as an assistant coach and junior varsity head coach at Vanguard College Preparatory, and head coach of the Centex Elite AAU Team, as well as the assistant coach at Live Oak Classical School. While coaching at the high school level in college, Branson coached four players who received college scholarships. Branson is a native of Palmdale, California. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Baylor University in 2014 and currently is pursuing a master’s degree in mass communication from Stephen F. Austin. ALIE DECKER Graduate Assistant Coach | First Season at West Texas A&M Wichita State '15 | Exercise Science Alie Decker makes the move from the court to the sideline in 2017-18 as the former Lady Buff joins Kristen Mattio's staff as a Graduate Assistant Coach. Decker concluded her two year career in Canyon with a pair of appearances in the NCAA Division II Postseason including a run to the South Central Regional Championship in 2016-17 before falling to eventual National Champion Ashland in the Elite Eight. The Edmond, Oklahoma native saw time in 65 games with 55 starts for the Lady Buffs as she averaged 30.2 minutes per contest. Decker shot 40.7% (207-of-508) from the floor including 39.6% (135-of-341) from behind the arc and 78.1% (82-of- 105) from the charity stripe. As a senior in 2016-17, Decker knocked down 90 long balls to lead the Lone Star Conference and rank second in Lady Buff history for triples made in a single season. Decker began her collegiate career at Wichita State where she redshirted her first year after five games with one start in 2012-13 before an injury sidelined her the rest of the season. She came back the following two seasons putting her mark on the record book, while helping the Shockers to three Missouri Valley Conference tournament championships and three consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament. Decker was deadly from beyond the arc during her time in Wichita as she buried 70 triples to lead the team for second all-time in program history in a season, while leaving the school ranked third all-time in career 3-pointers made with 128. In addition, she shot 41.2 percent from beyond the arc for fourth all-time last season and boasts a 39.6 average for her career on 128 of 323 ranking first in school history. She played in 71 games for the Shockers with 33 starts as she helped lead the team to a 79-22 record with three-straight 20-plus win seasons.
  9. 9. 2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES GOBUFFSGO.COM ALL-TIME (WINNING %) All-TIME (VICTORIES) School Yrs. Won Lost Pct. 1. Holy Family 22 584 129 .819 2. Drury 17 423 105 .801 3. Bentley 43 1,032 265 .796 4. Arkansas Tech 40 983 263 .789 5. West Texas A&M 36 877 250 .778 6. Delta State 38 924 266 .776 7. Rollins 31 685 234 .745 8. Northern State 40 864 310 .736 9. Western Washington 27 582 215 .730 10. Cal Poly Pomona 43 949 353 .729 11. Wingate 37 774 316 .710 12. Stonehill 46 890 366 .709 13. Pittburg-Johnstown 42 809 334 .708 14. Central Missouri 47 931 395 .702 15. Emporia State 43 884 381 .699 16. Seattle Pacific 35 697 308 .694 17. Fort Valley State 36 726 322 .693 18. Washburn 48 887 403 .688 19. Glenville State 23 476 219 .685 20. Clayton State 20 407 198 .673 21. Jefferson 39 752 370 .670 22. California (Pa.) 35 683 337 .670 23. Bellarmine 39 738 370 .666 24. Michigan Tech 36 693 349 .665 25. West Liberty 27 540 274 .663 * Numbers Reflect Wins Entering the 2017-18 Season School Yrs. Won Lost Pct. 1. Bentley 43 1,032 265 .796 2. Arkansas Tech 40 983 263 .789 3. Cal Poly Pomona 43 949 353 .729 4. Central Missouri 47 931 395 .702 5. Delta State 38 924 266 .776 6. Stonehill 46 890 366 .709 7. Washburn 48 887 403 .688 8. Emporia State 43 884 381 .699 9. West Texas A&M 36 877 250 .778 10. Northern State 40 864 310 .736 11. Francis Marion 44 852 449 .655 12. Pittburg-Johnstown 42 809 334 .708 13. Edinboro 50 779 452 .633 14. Wingate 37 774 316 .710 15. Abilene Christian 41 766 432 .639 16. Ashland 50 757 484 .610 Concordia-St. Paul 49 757 517 .594 18. Jefferson 39 752 370 .670 19. Montana State Billings 44 746 441 .628 20. Bellarmine 39 738 370 .666 21. North Georgia 45 737 519 .587 22. Fort Valley State 36 726 322 .693 23. Minnesota State 51 704 597 .541 24. Franklin Pierce 43 701 465 .601 25. Gannon 43 698 449 .609 * Numbers Reflect Wins Entering the 2017-18 Season LAST FIVE SEASONS (WINNING %) LAST FIVE SEASONS (VICTORIES) School Won Lost Pct. 1. Limestone 145 18 .890 2. Ashland 148 21 .876 3. Alas. Anchorage 133 26 .836 4. Emporia State 139 29 .827 5. Lewis 129 27 .827 6. Colorado Mesa 122 27 .819 7. Bentley 131 30 .814 8. Columbus State 124 29 .810 9. West Texas A&M 136 32 .810 10. Drury 123 30 .804 11. California (Pa.) 127 32 .799 12. Fort Hays State 120 33 .784 13. Harding 119 33 .783 14. Clayton State 118 34 .776 15. Pittsburg State 121 37 .766 16. Nova Southeastern 120 39 .755 17. Arkansas Tech 112 37 .752 18. Western Washington 115 38 .752 19. Michigan Tech 107 37 .743 20. Glenville State 112 39 .742 21. Indiana (Pa.) 111 39 .740 22. Wayne State (Neb.) 113 40 .739 23. Colorado State-Pueblo 112 40 .737 24. Northern State 113 41 .734 25. Edinboro 110 40 .733 * Numbers Reflect Wins Entering the 2017-18 Season School Won Lost Pct. 1. Ashland 148 21 .876 2. Limestone 145 18 .890 3. Emporia St. 139 29 .827 4. West Texas A&M 136 32 .810 5. Alas. Anchorage 133 26 .836 6. Bentley 131 30 .814 7. Lewis 129 27 .827 8. California (Pa.) 127 32 .799 9. Columbus State 124 29 .810 10. Drury 123 30 .804 11. Colorado Mesa 122 27 .819 12. Pittsburg State 121 37 .766 13. Fort Hays State 120 33 .784 Nova Southeastern 120 39 .755 15. Harding 119 33 .783 16. Clayton State 118 34 .776 17. Western Washington 115 38 .752 18. Wayne St. (Neb.) 113 40 .739 Northern State 113 41 .734 20. Arkansas Tech 112 37 .752 Glenville State 112 39 .742 Colorado State-Pueblo 112 40 .737 Benedict 112 41 .732 Augustana (S.D.) 112 45 .713 25. Indiana (Pa.) 111 39 .740 Adelphi 111 42 .725 * Numbers Reflect Wins Entering the 2017-18 Season 2016-17 NCAA DIVISION II ELITE EIGHT APPEARANCES 2014-152013-142008-091996-971994-951987-88
  10. 10. 2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES #BUFFNATION FIRST UNITED BANK CENTER “HOME OF LADY BUFF BASKETBALL” Opponent Date Att. Result 1. Abilene Christian January 26, 2002 4,941 L, 77-81 2. Colorado Mesa March 17, 2014 3,365 W, 59-56 3. Tarleton State February 25, 2006 3,260 W, 90-57 4. Tarleton State February 23, 2008 3,123 W, 64-48 5. Abilene Christian January 17, 2009 2,971 W, 91-65 6. Northwest Missouri State March 14, 2008 2,754 L, 71-72 OT 7. Midwestern State February 24, 2007 2,733 W, 73-55 8. Texas A&M-Commerce February 2, 2002 2,650 W, 80-61 9. Central Oklahoma March 16, 2009 2,602 W, 65-52 10. St. Mary’s March 12, 2010 2,597 W, 78-50 11. Emporia State March 13, 2010 2,586 L, 69-76 12. Abilene Christian February 27, 2010 2,167 L, 72-78 Tarleton State February 25, 2017 2,147 W, 73-69 14. Tarleton State January 23, 2010 2,017 W, 74-69 15. Midwestern State February 11, 2015 1,957 W, 59-55 16. Abilene Christian February 27, 2008 1,861 W, 60-58 17. Texas A&M-Kingsville January 18, 2014 1,848 W, 82-47 18. Tarleton State February 18, 2015 1,829 W, 76-63 19. Texas A&M-Kingsville February 7, 2015 1,827 W, 81-57 20. Emporia State March 14, 2009 1,821 W, 86-83 21. Midwestern State February 19, 2011 1,789 W, 75-59 22. UC-Colorado Springs March 16, 2015 1,747 W, 96-69 23. Texas A&M-Kingsville February 21, 2009 1,697 L, 66-70 24. Eastern New Mexico February 6, 2010 1,677 W, 84-45 25. Angelo State January 21, 2006 1,661 W, 67-65 26. St. Mary’s March 15, 2014 1,656 W, 79-66 27. Texas A&M-Commerce January 22, 2005 1,655 L, 69-78 28. Tarleton State March 2, 2013 1,621 W, 67-62 29. Tarleton State January 22, 2014 1,587 W, 82-60 30. Texas Woman’s Feburary 27, 2005 1,555 W, 97-63 31. Abilene Christian March 13, 2009 1,552 W, 78-53 32. Eastern New Mexico February 16, 2008 1,546 W, 78-57 33. Eastern New Mexico January 15, 2011 1,532 W, 66-51 34. McMurry November 23, 2012 1,526 W, 82-23 Abilene Christian January 31, 2004 1,526 W, 68-64 36. Texas A&M-Kingsville February 5, 2011 1,521 W, 72-51 37. Tarleton State February 14, 2009 1,508 W, 69-50 38. Eastern New Mexico January 30, 2016 1,502 W, 67-45 39. Abilene Christian February 5, 2005 1,478 W, 80-55 40. Angelo State January 29, 2004 1,445 W, 57-55 41. Texas A&M-Kingsville February 21, 2004 1,428 W, 95-49 42. Southwestern Oklahoma St. November 24, 2012 1,412 L, 51-79 Texas A&M-Kingsville February 4, 2006 1,412 W, 110-77 44. Tarleton State February 18, 2012 1,411 W, 58-52 45. Tarleton State January 23, 2016 1,397 W, 78-73 OT 46. Texas Woman’s February 10, 2007 1,353 W, 89-72 47. Tarleton State January 26, 2011 1.352 L, 43-64 48. Texas A&M-Commerce January 24, 2015 1,342 W, 100-73 49. Eastern New Mexico February 28, 2015 1,341 W, 99-67 50. Drury November 29, 2008 1,310 W, 80-62 51. Eastern New Mexico. January 26, 2013 1,297 W, 70-43 52. Texas A&M-Kingsville February 9, 2007 1,285 W, 78-51 53. Eastern New Mexico February 1, 2014 1,279 W, 82-54 54. Midwestern State February 22, 2012 1,263 W, 71-69 55. Angelo State February 17, 2010 1,261 W, 64-53 Angelo State March 5, 2004 1,261 L, 59-65 57. Eastern New Mexico November 25, 2006 1,243 W, 79-67 58. Northeastern State December 20, 2010 1,228 L, 62-65 59. Angelo State February 12, 2011 1,222 W, 71-56 60. Eastern New Mexico February 4, 2009 1,215 W, 87-49 61. Texas A&M-Kingsville Februaruy 23, 2013 1,207 W, 79-67 62. Arkansas-Fort Smith March 14, 2015 1,194 W, 70-57 63. Texas Woman’s February 13, 2016 1,175 W, 73-69 Texas A&M-Commerce February 1, 2003 1,175 W, 73-64 65. Midwestern State February 10, 2010 1,158 W, 88-54 66. Central Oklahoma December 18, 2010 1,157 W, 91-77 Texas A&M-Kingsville January 13, 2010 1,157 W, 88-72 68. Oklahoma Panhandle State November 28, 2008 1,149 W. 93-43 69. Midwestern State January 8, 2014 1,132 W, 71-54 70. Southwestern Oklahoma St. December 4, 2010 1,127 L, 70-78 71. Midwestern State January 21, 2009 1,120 W, 69-56 72. UT Permian Basin November 28, 2009 1,117 W, 73-62 73. Midwestern State January 20, 2005 1,105 W, 90-61 74. St. Edward’s March 14, 2014 1,104 W, 90-72 75. Abilene Christian January 19, 2011 1,081 W, 78-64 Opening Day.................................................................................January 26, 2002 (Saturday) Opponent...........................................................................................Abilene Christian (L, 77-81) All-Time Home Record..............................................................................................192-27 (.876) Total Attendance................................................................................................................238,265 Games Played..............................................................................................................................219 Average Attendance...............................................................................................................1,088 1,000+ Attendance Games..........................................................................................................98 2,000+ Attendance Games.........................................................................................................14 3,000+ Attendance Games........................................................................................................... 4 4,000+ Attendance Games............................................................................................................ 1 First Win.................................................................... 50-44, Texas A&M-Kingsville (1/31/2002) 25th Win..............................................................104-55, Texas A&M-Commerce (2/19/2004) 50th Win.........................................................................................93-61, Cameron (2/28/2006) 75th Win..........................................................................73-55, Midwestern State (2/24/2007) 100th Win............................................................................... 69-50, Tarleton State (2/14/2009) 150th Win...............................................................88-57, Colorado State-Pueblo (11/30/2013) Opponent Date Att. Result 1. Colorado Mesa March 17, 2014 3,365 W, 59-56 2. Northwest Missouri St. March 14, 2008 2,754 L, 71-72 OT 3. Central Oklahoma March 16, 2009 2,602 W, 65-52 4. St. Mary’s March 12, 2010 2,597 W, 78-50 5. Emporia State March 13, 2010 2,586 L, 69-76 6. Emporia State March 14, 2009 1,821 W, 86-83 7. UC-Colorado Springs March 16, 2015 1,747 W, 96-69 8. St. Mary’s March 15, 2014 1,656 W, 79-66 9. Abilene Christian March 13, 2009 1,552 W, 78-53 10. Arkansas-Fort Smith March 14, 2015 1,194 W, 70-57 11. St. Edward’s March 14, 2014 1,104 W, 90-72 12. Cameron March 13, 2015 1,015 W, 80-61 ALL-TIME ATTENDANCE MARKS (TOP 75) NCAA POSTSEASON ATTENDANCE RECORDS BY THE NUMBERS
  11. 11. 2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES GOBUFFSGO.COM #2 DELEYAH HARRIS 5-9 | Guard | Junior Omaha, Nebraska #3 MEGAN GAMBLE 5-7 | Guard | Sophomore Omaha, Nebraska #4 LEXY HIGHTOWER 5-8 | Guard | Sophomore Amarillo, Texas #5 PAYTON WHITMORE 5-6 | Guard | Sophomore Mesa, Arizona #10 SYDNEY WALTON 5-8 | Guard | Senior Perryton, Texas #12 BAYLEE QUISENBERRY 5-9 | Guard | R-Freshman Devine, Texas #15 ZADA SWOOPES 5-11 | Guard | Freshman Whitewright, Texas #20 TIANA PARKER 6-5 | Post | Junior Chehalis, Washington #21 DARIA COSGROVE 5-9 | Guard | Freshman Plano, Texas #24 REAGAN HAYNES 5-7 | Guard | Junior Gruver, Texas #30 CECE WOOTEN 6-0 | Forward | Senior Vancouver, Washington #34 ABBY SPURGIN 6-2 | Post | Freshman Fredericksburg, Texas #41 TYESHA TAYLOR 6-5 | Post | Junior Temple, Texas #42 MADISON PARKER 5-10 | Forward | Senior Canyon, Texas KRISTEN MATTIO Head Coach Third Season CAMILLE PERKINS Associate Head Coach Fourth Season KRISTIAN BRANSON Assistant Coach First Season ALIE DECKER Graduate Assistant Coach First Season BRANDON WALKER Student Coach First Season WADE WHALEY Student Coach First Season
  12. 12. 2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES #BUFFNATION 2 DELEYAH HARRIS Junior | Guard | 5-9 | Psychology Omaha, Nebraska | Benson HS | Kirkwood CC PLAYER HIGHS SEASONHIGHS Year GP-GS Min Avg FG-FGA PCT 3pt FG-FGA PCT FT-FTA PCT O-D-T AVG PF FO AST T/O BLK STL PTS AVG 2017-18 --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- TOTAL --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- CAREER STATS Points: -- -- Rebounds: -- -- Assists: -- -- Steals: -- -- Blocks: -- -- Field Goals: -- -- 3-Pointers: -- -- Free Throws: -- -- Minutes: -- -- CAREERHIGHS Points: -- -- Rebounds: -- -- Assists: -- -- Steals: -- -- Blocks: -- -- Field Goals: -- -- 3-Pointers: -- -- Free Throws: -- -- Minutes: -- -- LSCHIGHS Points: -- -- Rebounds: -- -- Assists: -- -- Steals: -- -- Blocks: -- -- Field Goals: -- -- 3-Pointers: -- -- Free Throws: -- -- Minutes: -- -- PRODUCTIONTRACKER 2017-18 Career Had a Double-Double -- -- Scored 10+ Points -- -- Scored 20+ Points -- -- Led WT in Scoring -- -- Led WT in Rebounds -- -- Led WT in Assists -- -- Led WT in Steals -- -- Made 3+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- Had 3+ Steals -- -- Had 3+ Assists -- -- Made 5+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- Had 5+ Steals -- -- Had 5+ Assists -- -- GAME-BY-GAME
  13. 13. 2017-18 LADY BUFF BASKETBALL GAME NOTES GOBUFFSGO.COM 3 MEGAN GAMBLE Sophomore | Guard | 5-7 | Health Sciences Omaha, Nebraska | Central HS | North Dakota State PLAYER HIGHS SEASONHIGHS Year GP-GS Min Avg FG-FGA PCT 3pt FG-FGA PCT FT-FTA PCT O-D-T AVG PF FO AST T/O BLK STL PTS AVG 2017-18 --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- TOTAL --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- CAREER STATS Points: -- -- Rebounds: -- -- Assists: -- -- Steals: -- -- Blocks: -- -- Field Goals: -- -- 3-Pointers: -- -- Free Throws: -- -- Minutes: -- -- CAREERHIGHS Points: -- -- Rebounds: -- -- Assists: -- -- Steals: -- -- Blocks: -- -- Field Goals: -- -- 3-Pointers: -- -- Free Throws: -- -- Minutes: -- -- LSCHIGHS Points: -- -- Rebounds: -- -- Assists: -- -- Steals: -- -- Blocks: -- -- Field Goals: -- -- 3-Pointers: -- -- Free Throws: -- -- Minutes: -- -- PRODUCTIONTRACKER 2017-18 Career Had a Double-Double -- -- Scored 10+ Points -- -- Scored 20+ Points -- -- Led WT in Scoring -- -- Led WT in Rebounds -- -- Led WT in Assists -- -- Led WT in Steals -- -- Made 3+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- Had 3+ Steals -- -- Had 3+ Assists -- -- Made 5+ 3-pt FG’s -- -- Had 5+ Steals -- -- Had 5+ Assists -- -- GAME-BY-GAME

